Sage Recipes

This is an easy recipe that will amaze your guests with its elegance and complex flavors. The secret is using won-ton wrappers instead of pasta. This raviolis can also be prepared ahead and frozen, which makes it even more versatile! Try experimenting with acorn, pumpkin or another winter squash.
This oven-roasted chicken is inspired by the Brathaehnchen served commonly in Bavarian Biergartens, small shops, and food carts. You can serve this chicken with many side dishes, but favorites are fried potatoes or spaetzle and a nice garden salad. Weiss beer doesn't hurt at all!
Try this and you'll know why they call it saltimbocca--Italian for 'jump in your mouth.' It's kind of like it jumps right off of your plate. Though it's traditionally made with veal, I made it with chicken. Quick, easy, and so delicious!
The biggest myth in all of American cookery is that a juicy, perfectly cooked turkey is difficult for the novice cook to achieve. Even if this is your first time, don't play scared, this will work! There is nothing to fear but the fear of dry turkey itself.
This is a family favorite that my dad taught me long ago. It's very filling and if company arrives unexpectedly for breakfast, just add more flour and milk. This recipe works best with a cast iron skillet as it holds heat so well. And besides, it makes the meal more authentic! Serve over buttermilk biscuits.
I've wanted to make carabaccia ever since I found out it was the ancient ancestor of French onion soup. They say that when made with vegetable broth, it was the favorite soup of vegetarian Leonardo da Vinci. Now you can add these interesting facts to your dinner party conversation repertoire. As for the cinnamon, the safe play is to not add any and live happily ever after. But in tiny amounts it lends a mysterious, warming background note.
I love sausage, I'll eat it at breakfast and I'm known to put sausage in my chili, as well as blends of sausage and turkey, sausage and beef, and sausage and veal. This seasoning blend works beautifully with a combination of ground pork and ground turkey.
Fresh homemade breakfast sausage that you can enjoy right away, make ahead of time for weekday breakfasts, or freeze for later use. If you are sensitive to heat, feel free to reduce the amount of crushed red pepper or eliminate it altogether.
This tofu recipe is completely gorgeous. A former roommate introduced me to some basics with tofu, and over the past few years, I've settled on this ratio of spices and other breading ingredients. The crust on the tofu sticks is tasty and the texture is really wonderful. Serve with a relish or a dip of some sort (I love this with plain yogurt mixed with eggplant brinjal). I usually make this with a cumin-scented rice dish and a garlicky broccoli side.
Delicious apple cider brining liquid for turkey. Brined turkeys tend to shorten your roasting time by about half an hour. But be sure your bird cooks to an internal temperature of 180 degrees when tested through the thigh. Season and roast according to any of your favorite recipes.
My husband makes some of the best breakfast sausage I've ever had, and he was gracious enough to share the seasoning recipe! He doesn't make it too sweet on purpose--because I usually drench the sausage patties with maple syrup anyway--so if you prefer a sweeter variation, you could always add more brown sugar to taste. This seasoning amount is enough for 1 pound of ground pork.