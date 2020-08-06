Sage Recipes

Saltimboccca and homemade sausage, poultry seasoning and stuffing--you'll find many ways to use fragrant sage in these recipes.

Staff Picks

Creamed Onions and Sage

47
Tender, sweet, creamy onions fragrant with the scent and taste of sage.
By Erika Michael

Sage Pork Chops

1298
These chops are so easy to make, but they taste like you've slaved over them for hours! Serve with roasted red potatoes and vegetables, if desired.
By Tiffany Nixon

Creamy Polenta with Roasted Corn and Fresh Sage

18
This side dish is great served hot and topped with Parmesan cheese, or chilled, cut into shapes and then griddled.
By JOE ZARANSKI

Chef John's Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

176
Roasting the squash and carrots first brings deep, rich flavor to this sage and brown butter-scented soup.
By Chef John

Breakfast Sausage

761
Makes a delicious, homemade breakfast sausage using ground pork and an assortment of spices.
By Lee Fogle

Homemade Poultry Seasoning

61
Why buy pre-mixed spices for just one recipe!
By Mandee Klein

Gnocchi with Sage-Butter Sauce

320
A delicious sage, butter, garlic and cheese sauce makes a delicious side dish or complete meal!
By Gina Izzy Shores

Butternut Squash Ravioli with Sage-Brown Butter Sauce

106
This is an easy recipe that will amaze your guests with its elegance and complex flavors. The secret is using won-ton wrappers instead of pasta. This raviolis can also be prepared ahead and frozen, which makes it even more versatile! Try experimenting with acorn, pumpkin or another winter squash.
By Lorna

Crispy Roasted Chicken

121
This oven-roasted chicken is inspired by the Brathaehnchen served commonly in Bavarian Biergartens, small shops, and food carts. You can serve this chicken with many side dishes, but favorites are fried potatoes or spaetzle and a nice garden salad. Weiss beer doesn't hurt at all!
By Doc Simonson

Turkey Brine

1314
This is a tasty brine for any poultry. It will make your bird very juicy, and gravy to die for!! This is enough brine for a 10 to 18 pound turkey.
By SHERI GAILEY

Sandy's Chicken Saltimbocca

40
Try this and you'll know why they call it saltimbocca--Italian for 'jump in your mouth.' It's kind of like it jumps right off of your plate. Though it's traditionally made with veal, I made it with chicken. Quick, easy, and so delicious!
By SandyG

How to Cook a Turkey

151
The biggest myth in all of American cookery is that a juicy, perfectly cooked turkey is difficult for the novice cook to achieve. Even if this is your first time, don't play scared, this will work! There is nothing to fear but the fear of dry turkey itself.
By Chef John
Inspiration and Ideas

Parmesan Sage Pork Chops
"Fabulous the pork chops were so tender and juicy; this is definitely a keeper!!" – MARYB325
Creamed Onions and Sage
"Fantastic. I also prepared the dish the night before and baked just before serving." – MS9962
Dianne's Fish Seasoning
40
Sheet Pan Citrus and Sage Chicken with Roasted Broccoli and Potatoes
3
Herb-Crusted Pork Sirloin Roast

Skip store-bought rubs and use lemon zest and fresh herbs to make your own fresh, homemade rub which adds a flavorful crust to this easy pork sirloin roast.

More Sage Recipes

Parmesan Sage Pork Chops

437
This easy pork chop dish has a crunchy and delicious coating made with Parmesan cheese, sage, and lemon peel.
By MissaLissa

Creamy Sage Butter Sauce

58
A rich and creamy white sauce, served best over angel hair pasta.
By favrelvr04

Cider-Braised Pork Shoulder

40
Chunks of pork shoulder cook low and slow in an apple cider sauce until perfectly tender and sauce has thickened. This is delicious served over spätzle or buttered rice.
By Chef John

Mediterranean Lamb and Lentil Stew

65
This light and delicious stew makes a perfect springtime meal, especially when served over rice pilaf. It's a favorite of my children.
By carina

Cider-Braised Pork Cheeks

8
You'll probably need to order pork cheeks from your butcher, but the resulting slow-cooked meaty goodness is so worth it. This is delicious served over buttery mashed potatoes with lots of the gravy.
By Chef John

Country Sausage Gravy

235
This is a family favorite that my dad taught me long ago. It's very filling and if company arrives unexpectedly for breakfast, just add more flour and milk. This recipe works best with a cast iron skillet as it holds heat so well. And besides, it makes the meal more authentic! Serve over buttermilk biscuits.
By MALTBUSTER75

Prosciutto-Wrapped Pork Tenderloin with Crispy Sage

3
Turn your weeknight dinner into a fancy affair with this easy pork tenderloin recipe.
By hello angie

Tuscan Onion Soup (Carabaccia)

7
I've wanted to make carabaccia ever since I found out it was the ancient ancestor of French onion soup. They say that when made with vegetable broth, it was the favorite soup of vegetarian Leonardo da Vinci. Now you can add these interesting facts to your dinner party conversation repertoire. As for the cinnamon, the safe play is to not add any and live happily ever after. But in tiny amounts it lends a mysterious, warming background note.
By Chef John

Sarah's Fabulous Breakfast Sausage Seasoning

1
I love sausage, I'll eat it at breakfast and I'm known to put sausage in my chili, as well as blends of sausage and turkey, sausage and beef, and sausage and veal. This seasoning blend works beautifully with a combination of ground pork and ground turkey.
By thedailygourmet

Mediterranean Meat Marinade

2
This is another one of my family's favorites. Everyone has always loved it...and it goes so well with any kind of meat.
By LEANAD

Jenny's Cuban-Style Slow-Cooker Chicken Fricassee

107
This is a typical Cuban dish. It's easy to make and quite tasty. This goes best over white rice and some fried plantains.
By JECHLL

Roasted Sage Broccoli

56
Easy and tasty veggie side dish. The fresh sage leaves become crispy and add texture and flavor.
By Zest to Impress

Spicy Breakfast Sausage Patties

Fresh homemade breakfast sausage that you can enjoy right away, make ahead of time for weekday breakfasts, or freeze for later use. If you are sensitive to heat, feel free to reduce the amount of crushed red pepper or eliminate it altogether.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Breaded, Fried, Softly Spiced Tofu

278
This tofu recipe is completely gorgeous. A former roommate introduced me to some basics with tofu, and over the past few years, I've settled on this ratio of spices and other breading ingredients. The crust on the tofu sticks is tasty and the texture is really wonderful. Serve with a relish or a dip of some sort (I love this with plain yogurt mixed with eggplant brinjal). I usually make this with a cumin-scented rice dish and a garlicky broccoli side.
By Miss Sriri

Do-Ahead Stuffing

25
This is a delicious stuffing recipe that can be made up to 3 days ahead. Just mix the ingredients together and store in the fridge.
By BETSY0511

Saltimbocca di Pollo alla Romana (Prosciutto-Stuffed Chicken Breast Roulades)

12
Known as Saltimbocca alla Romana, these chicken breasts are a tasty second course, very easy to make, just a few ingredients are necessary but still delicious!
By Aldo

Apple Cider Turkey Brine

14
Delicious apple cider brining liquid for turkey. Brined turkeys tend to shorten your roasting time by about half an hour. But be sure your bird cooks to an internal temperature of 180 degrees when tested through the thigh. Season and roast according to any of your favorite recipes.
By AngelinaLaRue

Perfect Thanksgiving Turkey Breast

Easy, moist, and tender turkey breast. A foolproof turkey recipe to make your Thanksgiving dinner perfect. Use pan drippings to make a smoky turkey gravy.
By Craig Wolford

Michael's Breakfast Sausage Seasoning Mix

3
My husband makes some of the best breakfast sausage I've ever had, and he was gracious enough to share the seasoning recipe! He doesn't make it too sweet on purpose--because I usually drench the sausage patties with maple syrup anyway--so if you prefer a sweeter variation, you could always add more brown sugar to taste. This seasoning amount is enough for 1 pound of ground pork.
By Kim

Yellow Squash Dressing

63
This is a great way to use up yellow squash out of the garden or out of the freezer.
By UCMOM

Homemade Paleo-Style Breakfast Sausage

31
Paleo style! Feel free to use whichever type of ground meat you prefer. Use ground pork, chicken, or turkey.
By sammyc14

Wild Rice Meatballs in Mushroom Sauce

52
Ground beef, mushrooms, and wild rice are baked and then simmered in a mushroom wine sauce that pairs wonderfully with Idahoan Signature™ Russets Mashed Potatoes.
By Idahoan
Slow Cooker Fifteen Bean Soup

38
A soup that's hearty and tasty. Easy to make! Serve with a crusty whole wheat bread.
By Joanne

Spaghetti Squash with Pine Nuts, Sage, and Romano

215
This is a great vegetarian main course or a perfect side dish to any meat. I guarantee you will not have any leftovers!
By Sarah Stephan
