Rosemary Recipes

Use fragrant rosemary in chicken dishes, shortbread, dinner rolls, risotto - browse here for the best recipes.

Rosemary Pork Roast

206
What tastes better than rosemary with pork? Add some green beans with toasted almonds, roasted potatoes, and a wild greens salad with balsamic vinaigrette, and your meal is made.
By Stacy B.

Butternut Squash Pizzas with Rosemary

281
Yum, yum, yum!
By dakota kelly

Crispy Rosemary Chicken and Fries

1320
This is a one pan meal that's in the oven in 15 minutes. Rosemary, garlic, and oregano create a mouth watering aroma. If using dried herbs in place of fresh, use 1/3 the amount. Potatoes are crispy like french fries, just serve with ketchup. Kids just love this!
By SANDY WITEK

Sun Dried Tomato Focaccia

83
This isn't just a bread, it's a meal - chewy foccacia with a cheese topping.
By Margaret Dunk

Rosemary Shortbread Cookies

183
A very Victorian recipe! Some people are put off by the notion of herb cookies, but you'll be pleasantly surprised. The flavor improves with age (best 2 days after), keeping for about a week.
By Abigail

Roasted Baby Potatoes

1
Quick and easy recipe for roasted baby potatoes. Bake them at the same time as you cook your main dish! Can also be used as a quick appetizer! These were so good you don't even need butter or salt to taste. Made the mistake of having them done before the main dish and they were almost all gone by the time dinner started!
By Jenny

Cornish Game Hens with Garlic and Rosemary

1167
Crusty garlic bread and a nice light Chianti wine complement this meal very well.
By MOONANDBACK

Rosemary Braised Lamb Shanks

491
Lamb shanks are slowly simmered with fresh rosemary, garlic, tomatoes, and red wine. Great served with polenta, or my family's favorite--roasted garlic mashed potatoes--as you need something to soak up the wonderful sauce. A fantastic dish for company, as all the prep work is done at the beginning, and then you just have to wait.
By S. HODGE

One-Pan Rosemary Chicken Thighs and Roasted Winter Vegetables for 2

1
My ultimate favorite one-pan dinner in the fall for 2! Chicken thighs, carrots, onions, turnips, and potatoes caramelize and roast to perfection in no time.
By Fioa

Homemade Poultry Seasoning

61
Why buy pre-mixed spices for just one recipe!
By Mandee Klein

Reverse-Sear Prime Rib Roast

55
This dry-brined prime rib roast is cooked low and slow for maximum flavor. A high-heat sear at the very end gives it a crispy herb crust.
By hello angie

Herbs de Provence

52
This is my version of Herbs de Provence after looking at many different recipes. This goes great in salads, fish, chicken, beef and pork. The fragrance is amazing!
By Mariposa
Rosemary Garlic Rub
80
"Used this on Pork Tenderloin and the remainder on red potatoes and roasted. Great!" – MMONSIEGNEUR
Rosemary Pull-Apart Dinner Rolls
126
Watch how to make these delicious Rosemary Pull-Apart Dinner Rolls.
Rosemary Roasted Turkey
1036
Crispy Roasted Chicken
121
Chef John's Tuscan Bean Soup
31

Since fall and winter are full of shorter, darker days, we're going to need some coping strategies, and this hearty Tuscan bean soup is one of the more effective. There's just something about that combo of smooth, silky soup, and crunchy, crispy croutons that makes everything seem okay.

Lemon Rosemary Salmon

445
This is the perfect romantic dinner for two when served with an Oregon Pinot Noir, crusty bread, wild rice, and salad.
By CHEDDAR97005

Roast Pheasant

15
This is a quick simple recipe for fresh pheasant that has a very autumn feel to it. It is very good with potatoes, carrots and seasonal squash (I like acorn squash) diced and roasted in the pan with it. You can cook it at a higher temperature for a shorter time; just be sure to baste often since it is a very dry meat.
By kelly13jane

Butterflied Roast Chicken with Lemon and Rosemary

20
Want to cook whole chicken quicker and more evenly? Remove the backbone with a knife or kitchen scissors to flatten the chicken. The breast meat doesn't dry out, the dark meat is tender and juicy, and there's lots of crispy golden skin to enjoy. Here, it's simply roasted with lemon and rosemary, but butterflied chicken is especially good on the grill.
By foodelicious

Rosemary Simple Syrup

7
Like the essence of a Mediterranean summer distilled into a sweet herbal syrup. Stir it into lemonade, flavor a cocktail, glaze a cake, or churn it into a sorbet. So refreshing. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.
By foodelicious

Jamaican Oxtail

93
This hearty and flavorful Jamaican oxtail recipe with celery, carrot, and onion makes a satisfying stew perfect for a chilly evening.
By Verifydis

Herb-Crusted Pork Sirloin Roast

Skip store-bought rubs and use lemon zest and fresh herbs to make your own fresh, homemade rub which adds a flavorful crust to this easy pork sirloin roast.
By VMB

Roast Leg of Lamb with Rosemary

708
This leg of lamb is marinated overnight with fresh rosemary, garlic, mustard, honey and lemon zest. Be prepared for many requests for seconds!
By JMASS

Roasted Parmesan Rosemary Potatoes

115
Delicious and crispy potatoes that smell wonderful. Great for any occasion and super easy!
By I Love Troy

Iron Skillet Baked Potatoes

2
These potatoes are baked cut-side-down in a cast iron skillet. This results in a potato with a slightly golden brown crust on the cut side and a delicious, roasted flavor. Potatoes can be served with sour cream, shredded cheese, etc.
By ANTILOPE

Rosemary Potato Wedges for the Air Fryer

4
Try these rosemary potato wedges in your air fryer. They are quicker and just as tasty as roasting them in your oven, and you don't need to heat up the whole house to do them! I used the recipe for papa's seasoning salt from this site. Serve with your favorite aioli or dipping sauce.
By Bibi

Roasted Asparagus and Mushrooms

406
I love roasting veggies and hit on this WONDERFUL combo. You could use a Hollandaise on the side.... but why??
By leo67

Roast Chicken with Rosemary

835
When I was in Vicenza, Italy at an open market downtown, I smelled this scrumptious smell of roast chicken at this stand. So I bought one of their chickens and looked what they stuffed in the cavity to make it taste so good! I also do my turkeys like this too!
By LILQUIZ

"Special" Roasted Potatoes

106
The secret to these deliciously crusty potatoes is the pre-oven boiling in a salted and seasoned liquid. The potatoes not only absorb flavor and salt, but more importantly the surface of the potato cooks, which is what forms the great crunchy texture in the oven.
By Chef John

Oven-Roasted Lamb Chops

Never having lamb before I didn't "think" I liked lamb. When your MIL is 100% Greek you know you will have to fix it for her son! I asked her to show me one night and wrote it down. These oven lamb chops are so easy and tender, perfect for when you don't have a crowd to feed!
By Lucky Noodles

Pork Osso Buco

43
Pork shank isn't as rich as veal, but I like it better in osso buco. Still, if you want veal you can use it here too.
By Chef John

Slow Cooker Lamb Chops

7
Tender lamb chops slow cooked in a deep and rich red wine reduction gravy.
By walliser

Rosemary Ranch Chicken Kabobs

4687
This rosemary ranch chicken recipe is so delicious, tender, and juicy the chicken will melt in your mouth. Even the most picky eater will be begging for the last piece.
By Theresa Spencer

Airline Chicken Breast

29
Since food for air travel needs to be prepared far in advance, airlines back in the day created a special cut of chicken breast that wouldn't dry out as much as normal.
By Chef John

Italian Turkey Meatballs

314
These lean meatballs are filled with the flavors of Italy with fresh herbs, parmesan cheese, and seasoned bread crumbs.
By Melt Organic Buttery Spread
Easy Garlic and Rosemary Chicken

226
A simple flavorful baked chicken, specially created for my husband! This is great served with rice.
By Karen Hefner

Honey Garlic Chicken with Rosemary

235
A succulent, moist, easy-to-make chicken.
By Linette Gall Kalbach

The Best Roasted Chicken

19
This is the best chicken I have ever made. My husband liked this so much that, because I had leftover potatoes, gravy, and cornbread stuffing, I had to make another chicken.
By Patricia Feeney Monson

Jo's Rosemary Bread

1766
This bread has a great flavor. It is moist, light and has a crispy crust.
By Jo Lager

Air Fryer Turkey Breast

2
If you have a taste for turkey, but don't want the time or the hassle of a full bird, try a split turkey breast, prepared in the air fryer. This recipe gives the flavor of an oven-roasted turkey, but in much less time, and with much less fuss! Use any combination of fresh herbs that you and your family will enjoy!
By Bibi
