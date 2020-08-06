Rosemary Recipes

This is a one pan meal that's in the oven in 15 minutes. Rosemary, garlic, and oregano create a mouth watering aroma. If using dried herbs in place of fresh, use 1/3 the amount. Potatoes are crispy like french fries, just serve with ketchup. Kids just love this!
Quick and easy recipe for roasted baby potatoes. Bake them at the same time as you cook your main dish! Can also be used as a quick appetizer! These were so good you don't even need butter or salt to taste. Made the mistake of having them done before the main dish and they were almost all gone by the time dinner started!
Lamb shanks are slowly simmered with fresh rosemary, garlic, tomatoes, and red wine. Great served with polenta, or my family's favorite--roasted garlic mashed potatoes--as you need something to soak up the wonderful sauce. A fantastic dish for company, as all the prep work is done at the beginning, and then you just have to wait.
Since fall and winter are full of shorter, darker days, we're going to need some coping strategies, and this hearty Tuscan bean soup is one of the more effective. There's just something about that combo of smooth, silky soup, and crunchy, crispy croutons that makes everything seem okay.
This is a quick simple recipe for fresh pheasant that has a very autumn feel to it. It is very good with potatoes, carrots and seasonal squash (I like acorn squash) diced and roasted in the pan with it. You can cook it at a higher temperature for a shorter time; just be sure to baste often since it is a very dry meat.
Want to cook whole chicken quicker and more evenly? Remove the backbone with a knife or kitchen scissors to flatten the chicken. The breast meat doesn't dry out, the dark meat is tender and juicy, and there's lots of crispy golden skin to enjoy. Here, it's simply roasted with lemon and rosemary, but butterflied chicken is especially good on the grill.
Like the essence of a Mediterranean summer distilled into a sweet herbal syrup. Stir it into lemonade, flavor a cocktail, glaze a cake, or churn it into a sorbet. So refreshing. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.
These potatoes are baked cut-side-down in a cast iron skillet. This results in a potato with a slightly golden brown crust on the cut side and a delicious, roasted flavor. Potatoes can be served with sour cream, shredded cheese, etc.
Try these rosemary potato wedges in your air fryer. They are quicker and just as tasty as roasting them in your oven, and you don't need to heat up the whole house to do them! I used the recipe for papa's seasoning salt from this site. Serve with your favorite aioli or dipping sauce.
When I was in Vicenza, Italy at an open market downtown, I smelled this scrumptious smell of roast chicken at this stand. So I bought one of their chickens and looked what they stuffed in the cavity to make it taste so good! I also do my turkeys like this too!
The secret to these deliciously crusty potatoes is the pre-oven boiling in a salted and seasoned liquid. The potatoes not only absorb flavor and salt, but more importantly the surface of the potato cooks, which is what forms the great crunchy texture in the oven.
Never having lamb before I didn't "think" I liked lamb. When your MIL is 100% Greek you know you will have to fix it for her son! I asked her to show me one night and wrote it down. These oven lamb chops are so easy and tender, perfect for when you don't have a crowd to feed!
If you have a taste for turkey, but don't want the time or the hassle of a full bird, try a split turkey breast, prepared in the air fryer. This recipe gives the flavor of an oven-roasted turkey, but in much less time, and with much less fuss! Use any combination of fresh herbs that you and your family will enjoy!