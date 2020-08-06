Parsley Recipes

Looking for parsley recipes? Allrecipes has more than 460 trusted parsley recipes complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Staff Picks

Tuscan Cream Cheese Spread

Rating: 4.58 stars
191
A delicious appetizer that can be served at a fancy cocktail party or at poker night. Serve with crackers or toasted French bread slices.
By HOFFIUS

Tabbouleh III

Rating: 4.43 stars
229
This is a Lebanese salad (my version of tabbouleh) that we like served with everything!
By KITKATY

Ann's Neptune's Delight

Rating: 4.53 stars
59
A delicious dish....great for a dinner party!!!
By DOREENB

Best Steak Marinade in Existence

Rating: 4.59 stars
4439
This is a family recipe that has been developed only over the last 5 years. In this short time it's made me famous in our close circle, but until now I've never shared it with anyone.
By Kookie

Cioppino

Rating: 4.77 stars
873
A wonderful seafood stew! Serve with a loaf of warm, crusty bread for sopping up the delicious broth!
By Star Pooley

Chicken Enchiladas I

Rating: 4.47 stars
3070
This is a quick and easy recipe. Good for quick suppers.
By Debbie Donham

Amazing Spicy Grilled Shrimp

Rating: 4.74 stars
285
This is an amazing spicy grilled shrimp recipe. It has become my family's new favorite.
By Pat Rota

Chef John's Chicken Kiev

Rating: 4.75 stars
254
I'm not going to say this chicken Kiev is 'easy to make.' It's really not. So, why try? Because, if and when you pull this off, you'll be enjoying one of the greatest chicken experiences of your life. It's also one of the greatest garlic experiences of your life, as well as one of the greatest butter experiences of your life.
By Chef John

Spaghetti Sauce with Fresh Tomatoes

Rating: 4.71 stars
136
Made with fresh tomatoes! Wonderful taste. Serve over spaghetti noodles and add grated Parmesan cheese as desired.
By Susan Bryan Willingham

Herbs de Provence

Rating: 4.8 stars
54
This is my version of Herbs de Provence after looking at many different recipes. This goes great in salads, fish, chicken, beef and pork. The fragrance is amazing!
By Mariposa

World's Greatest Vegetable Broth

Rating: 4.68 stars
132
This makes a broth that is slightly thick with a rich color and full flavor. The broth can be frozen in one or one and a half cup blocks for later use. This recipe also leaves you with a bowl full of delicious cooked vegetables, I love to snack on them cold.
By Tom West
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Chicken with Garlic, Basil, and Parsley
Rating: Unrated
663
"Delicious and easy! My husband also loved it! Comforting home cooked Italian flavors. Low fat, too." – Jessica G
Fresh Tabbouleh
Rating: Unrated
21
This Middle Eastern salad with bulgur, fresh parsley, mint and veggies is the perfect vegetarian main or side dish.
Israeli Tomato and Cucumber Salad
Rating: Unrated
59
16 Best Ways to Use Up a Bunch of Parsley
Chef John's Tuscan Bean Soup
Rating: Unrated
47

Oven-Seared Beef Tenderloin with Herb Pan Sauce

Rating: 4.9 stars
91

A steakhouse quality meal in the comfort of your own home. Swanson® Beef Stock, fresh herbs and a bit of cream combine to make a sophisticated pan sauce for quality beef tenderloin steaks.

More Parsley Recipes

Flaming Greek Cheese (Saganaki)

Rating: 4.81 stars
16
This flaming cheese ritual was started by restaurateurs in Chicago, who encouraged customers to yell, 'Opa!' as the plate was being ignited. You can recreate the tradition at home in minutes, whether you'd like to spark up a little romance with an old flame on date night or just try a fast and fun cheese dish on a chilly weeknight. Serve with sliced fresh or grilled bread.
By Chef John

Falafel with Canned Chickpeas

Rating: 4.78 stars
18
Falafel made with canned chickpeas - just like the ones you taste in a Greek restaurant. Makes about 12 patties. Serve with hummus or tzatziki sauce.
By Dani

Ghormeh Sabzi (Persian Herb Stew)

Rating: 4.94 stars
16
Ghormeh sabzi is deliciously savory and loaded with the flavors of several different green herbs. It's traditionally served atop white rice (polow). You can also serve it with lavash bread.
By marybakes

American Lasagna

Rating: 4.68 stars
2714
Making this lasagna a day ahead and refrigerating overnight allows the spices to meld, and gives it exceptional flavor.
By ETHELMERTZ

Chicago's Chicken Vesuvio

Rating: 4.4 stars
35
This Chicago original is a one-pan dish that starts on the stove and finishes in the oven. It's made with browned chicken-on-the-bone pieces, baked with garlic, onion, and yukon gold potato wedges sopped in white wine. Garnish with a lovely pan sauce and peas (or baby lima beans yummm!). Once an economic meal named for Mt. Vesuvio near Naples, it has turned into a signature Chicago dish that you'll absolutely love.
By Diana71

Lemon Garlic Tilapia

Rating: 4.36 stars
2325
This is a delicious and healthy recipe that takes no time at all to make. You can bake it or even grill it. Tastes great either way!
By Eireann
Sponsored By MyPlate

Best Chicken Patties

Rating: 4.24 stars
21
Change up your dinner routine with these crispy chicken fritters, a great alternative to chicken nuggets. Kids will love these, and leftovers are great in sandwiches. Serve with chips and a salad.
By Natasha Titanov

Authentic Pepper Pot Soup

Rating: 4.68 stars
31
The authentic version uses tripe. I have never cared for tripe, myself, and I have always substituted chicken, beef, turkey, sausage or even ham instead.
By MARBALET

Baked Lobster Tails

Tender, juicy lobster tails are smothered with a lemon, garlic, and parsley blend and baked to perfection in this quick and easy recipe!
By Foodwithzach

Slow Cooker Mediterranean Beef with Artichokes

Rating: 3.98 stars
91
A nice warm dish served over pasta.
By JennaBee

Awesome Baked Sea Scallops

Rating: 4.28 stars
651
Large sea scallops are combined with garlic, shallots, butter, and bread crumbs then baked to perfection. Being from Maine, we love our seafood, and this is one of the greats!
By Christine Laliberte

Spicy Ranch Party Mix

Rating: 4.75 stars
4
This is the perfect party snack to have lying around. It's salty, a bit spicy, and loaded with bright herb flavor. Store in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.
By Ashley Baron Rodriguez

Fall-Off-the-Bone 30-Minute Instant Pot® Ribs

Rating: 4.81 stars
75
These Instant Pot® ribs fall right off the bone and are ready in just 30 minutes! In this family of seven I had zero complaints and these sweet and spicy ribs, that's a win for me!
By Cambria_Mae

One-Dish Chicken and Stuffing Bake

Rating: 4.31 stars
65
This easy version of Grandma's specialty features seasoned stuffing and chicken baked in a creamy mushroom sauce.
By Campbell's Kitchen
Sponsored By Campbells

Homemade Tater Tots®

Rating: 3.81 stars
26
Never have to buy frozen store bought Tater Tots® anymore. This will be a good, more healthy recipe for kids and adults to remember their childhood favorite. Frozen-friendly! Serve immediately, garnished with parsley. Dip the tots in our famous Divine Kuizine Remoulade sauce.
By Shaysfoodjourney

Chef John's Chimichurri Sauce

Rating: 4.8 stars
213
Chimichurri is a fabulous green sauce that's been steadily growing in popularity across the American restaurant landscape. This herby, garlicky, tangy, spicy, and very green condiment is great on all kinds of grilled meats.
By Chef John

Chef John's Green Goddess Dressing

Rating: 4.89 stars
53
This creamy, herby, addictively delicious sauce is not only my favorite salad dressing, but is one of my favorite dips as well. You can of course tweak the acidity with more or less lemon, as well as play with the salt and pepper, but please do not change the trio of herbs. The way the parsley and chive play against the sweet tarragon makes this unlike any other herb dressing.
By Chef John

Air Fryer Garlic and Parsley Baby Potatoes

Rating: 4.65 stars
26
These are very similar to roasted potatoes, crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. Enjoy!
By Bren

Grilled Marinated Shrimp

Rating: 4.82 stars
1696
This makes the best shrimp! Remove from skewers and serve on a bed of pasta with sauce for a great meal.
By Robbie Rice

Tex-Mex Turkey Soup

Rating: 4.75 stars
602
Not only is this soup yummy, it sure beats leftover turkey sandwiches for days on end following a holiday!
By SSTRAWDER

Italian Turkey Meatballs

Rating: 4.69 stars
328
These lean meatballs are filled with the flavors of Italy with fresh herbs, parmesan cheese, and seasoned bread crumbs.
By Melt Organic Buttery Spread
Sponsored By Melt Organic Buttery Spread

Slow Cooker Stuffing

Rating: 4.52 stars
2237
This is an easy way to make 'extra' stuffing for a large crowd, saving stove space because it cooks in a slow cooker. Very tasty and moist!
By Gayle Wagner

Awesome Crispy Baked Chicken Wings

Rating: 4.54 stars
244
Incredibly tasty variation of baked chicken wings with no marinade - just butter, garlic, and herbs. Great for the low-carb eater!
By MARKANDANGIE

Chef John's Chicken a la King

Rating: 4.75 stars
69
Chicken à la King is one of my favorite classic comfort foods. This recipe is easy to adapt--you can make it thicker or thinner by changing the amount of roux and having a little extra stock on hand. Usually I make this with leftovers from a large roasted chicken. Serve over pasta, toast, rice, or mashed potatoes.
By Chef John
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com