Oregano Recipes

Browse ways to use oregano in this collection of more than 280 trusted oregano recipes.

Staff Picks

Oregano Chicken

454
This is an easy recipe with good oregano flavor.
By CSSTITCHES

Cream Cheesy Cubed Zucchini with Lemon and Oregano

179
I didn't start out trying to make a creamy zucchini recipe, but when I glanced in the fridge and saw the last crumbled remains of fresh cream cheese, I knew those green cubes sizzling away in the skillet were about to get enriched. While I'd normally have a hard time feigning such excitement over squash, I'm actually quite thrilled with how this came out.
By Chef John

Baked Tomatoes Oregano

232
An excellent side dish. Tastes like pizza without the crust!
By Michele O'Sullivan

Chimichurri Sauce

225
This famous Argentinean sauce is perfect for any grilled foods. My catering customers love this sauce on garlic crostini with grilled flank steak slices.
By COOKINCOWGIRLS

Spicy Oil and Vinegar Bread Dip

145
This recipe is fantastic with warm crusty Italian bread, or any other bread for that matter! Use extra virgin olive oil and really good aged balsamic vinegar. For best results, make a day ahead and store in the refrigerator so flavors can meld.
By Janice Wielusz

Chicken Oreganato

244
This flavorful recipe is good warm, cold or at room temperature. It works very well for picnics.
By Teresa C. Rouzer

Fast, Fresh Grape Tomato Salad

17
Super simple yet delicious and beautiful, this grape tomato salad rounds out any meal adding loads of bright red color and tantalizing flavor. Sweetened rice vinegar adds a bit of sugar and acid, and the olive oil helps the body to absorb the lycopene in the tomatoes. Hint: replace the oregano with another dried spice that compliments your meal.
By Jane Cooks It Up

Greek Salad V

69
Here is a recipe you'll love for its simplicity and wonderful flavor!
By Iron Chef Suzi-Q

Greek Lemon Chicken and Potatoes

1026
I don't have the energy or courage to cater for a living but, if I did, this Greek lemon chicken and potatoes would be one of my go-to entrees, and not just for big, fat weddings. It's a proven crowd-pleaser, simple to make, and easy on the wallet.
By Chef John

Cajun Spice Mix

421
This is a mildly hot Cajun spice mix you make yourself with common spices from your pantry. For those who like it hotter, add the optional crushed red pepper. This makes a great oven Cajun hashbrowns!
By DiamondLil

Pasta Fazool (Pasta e Fagioli)

189
This classic Italian-American comfort food works with any kind of sausage, but I like the fennel and anise flavors of sweet Italian sausage with the beans--it's a hearty soup that's fast and easy to put together.
By Chef John

Easy Pizza Sauce I

564
A simple pizza sauce used by many pizzerias. The thickness of the sauce is regulated by the amount of water used; it should be somewhat viscous.
By Frank Sweterlitsch
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Easy Pizza Sauce III
1072
Quick and easy pizza sauce. No cooking and quick to make.
White Chili with Ground Turkey
1282
A great alternative to regular chili. This dish has a unique taste that even the pickiest eater will enjoy. Make sure you spice this one to taste! Garnish with cheese, salsa, sour cream and cilantro leaves, and serve with rolled tortillas on the side.
Italian Seasoning I
85
Daddy Eddie's Roast Pork (Pernil), Puerto Rican-Style
42

Pernil is roasted pork shoulder, seasoned to the max. It is served with rice and beans, salad, or sweet plantains.

More Oregano Recipes

Beef, Bean, and Beer Chili

180
Hot chili is a very underrated summer menu item. Bring a big ol' thermos of this to a picnic or other warm weather cookout, and it makes a great side to those grilled burgers and dogs. Just have some insulated cups around, and maybe some hot sauce, and you're in business. But no matter what season it is, I hope you give this beef, bean, and beer chili a try soon.
By Chef John

Hot Italian Giardiniera

248
This is Italian giardiniera. It is wonderful on Chicago style Italian beef sandwiches, sausage sandwiches, French dips, pastas or even as a pizza topping. You can even snack on it as is if you choose. Once you taste it you will figure out what you prefer to use it on.
By PHONETEK

Slow Cooker Mediterranean Beef with Artichokes

85
A nice warm dish served over pasta.
By JennaBee

Traci's Adobo Seasoning

167
This seasoning is used often in Mexican and Filipino dishes; I've recently started mixing my own seasonings.
By Traci-in-Cali

Italian Herb Bread I

446
This aromatic bread can be served with dinner, or the dough can be used for pizza.
By Ann Barr

Chef John's Chimichurri Sauce

195
Chimichurri is a fabulous green sauce that's been steadily growing in popularity across the American restaurant landscape. This herby, garlicky, tangy, spicy, and very green condiment is great on all kinds of grilled meats.
By Chef John

Baked 'Fried' Breaded Eggplant

5
This oven-fried eggplant is a delicious alternative to deep-fried eggplant; easy and quick to make in the oven! Came up with this idea when looking for an easier way to make this family dish.
By Sunnydae

Italian Turkey Meatballs

314
These lean meatballs are filled with the flavors of Italy with fresh herbs, parmesan cheese, and seasoned bread crumbs.
By Melt Organic Buttery Spread
Sponsored By Melt Organic Buttery Spread

Chuck's Super Chili

5
This chili is slightly sweet with a touch of heat; the wine gives it a different taste. Everyone in my family loves this chili. I've won a couple of work chili cook-offs with this recipe and done well in some larger cook-offs as well.
By CEM61565

Awesome Crispy Baked Chicken Wings

235
Incredibly tasty variation of baked chicken wings with no marinade - just butter, garlic, and herbs. Great for the low-carb eater!
By MARKANDANGIE

Chili con Carne II

293
This Recipe can easily be multiplied and freezes well.
By BUBBLE

Pork Chili Verde (Green Pork Chili)

110
This chili verde was one of the first recipes I ever learned. It comes out great even if you don't brown the meat, but I think doing so always adds extra flavor so I usually do it.
By Chef John

Roasted White Asparagus with Herbes de Provence

8
White asparagus roasted with herbes de Provence. Nice accompaniment to your favorite French Dish.
By Howard

Bacon Wrapped Pork Medallions

568
This is variation of a recipe my mother used to make with my own spin on the seasonings! Also, one of our favorites to enjoy around the holidays!
By Eve Marie

Tex-Mex Turkey Soup

591
Not only is this soup yummy, it sure beats leftover turkey sandwiches for days on end following a holiday!
By SSTRAWDER

Jersey Fresh Stewed Tomatoes

17
This is a great side dish for ham or fish using garden-fresh tomatoes, peppers, celery and onions. A little sugar cuts the acid of the tomatoes.
By SHORECOOK

Tomato Zucchini Casserole

665
A simple vegetable dish that highlights the summer flavors of fresh tomatoes and zucchini. It goes great with grilled meats or poultry.
By DELTAQUEEN50

My Big Fat Greek Salad

93
You can't go wrong with this Greek salad, especially if you remember the only and most important tip: toss it with the vinegar first before adding olive oil. If you don't, it will not taste as good. Which reminds me, giving the amounts here is very difficult, since this really should be made to your tastes, so please use the ingredient list as a very rough outline.
By Chef John

Three-Bean Vegetarian Chili

40
Hearty, meatless chili with plenty of veggies.
By ChefBillT

Italian Meatballs

163
Baked meatballs seasoned with oregano and garlic, simmered in spaghetti sauce.
By Jo Ann

Prawns Provencale

16
I learned how to make these prawns working for a caterer back in the '80s. Be sure to season the breadcrumbs well. Butterflying the prawns takes time, but practically everything except the baking can be done ahead of time. Serve with any number of dips (like lemon aioli) or just a squeeze of fresh lemon.
By Chef John

Mama's Old-Fashioned Albondigas (Meatball Soup)

56
This is my number-one soup recipe, perfect for a cold rainy day, handed down to me by my mother. I hope you all enjoy it as much as my family has.
By SpiceUpYourLife

Cajun Cabbage with Rice

103
Really good and different casserole dish with a KICK! If you like Cajun, you'll love this recipe! One pan recipe...gotta love it!
By AVALONFAAYRE

Chef John's Chicken Tinga

43
When I'm at a taqueria, it's hard to decide between the chicken with green sauce or with red sauce. Here's my version of the red sauce. It's great on a crispy tortilla and topped with the usual suspects.
By Chef John
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com