Oregano Recipes

I didn't start out trying to make a creamy zucchini recipe, but when I glanced in the fridge and saw the last crumbled remains of fresh cream cheese, I knew those green cubes sizzling away in the skillet were about to get enriched. While I'd normally have a hard time feigning such excitement over squash, I'm actually quite thrilled with how this came out.
This recipe is fantastic with warm crusty Italian bread, or any other bread for that matter! Use extra virgin olive oil and really good aged balsamic vinegar. For best results, make a day ahead and store in the refrigerator so flavors can meld.
Super simple yet delicious and beautiful, this grape tomato salad rounds out any meal adding loads of bright red color and tantalizing flavor. Sweetened rice vinegar adds a bit of sugar and acid, and the olive oil helps the body to absorb the lycopene in the tomatoes. Hint: replace the oregano with another dried spice that compliments your meal.
I don't have the energy or courage to cater for a living but, if I did, this Greek lemon chicken and potatoes would be one of my go-to entrees, and not just for big, fat weddings. It's a proven crowd-pleaser, simple to make, and easy on the wallet.
This classic Italian-American comfort food works with any kind of sausage, but I like the fennel and anise flavors of sweet Italian sausage with the beans--it's a hearty soup that's fast and easy to put together.
A great alternative to regular chili. This dish has a unique taste that even the pickiest eater will enjoy. Make sure you spice this one to taste! Garnish with cheese, salsa, sour cream and cilantro leaves, and serve with rolled tortillas on the side.
Hot chili is a very underrated summer menu item. Bring a big ol' thermos of this to a picnic or other warm weather cookout, and it makes a great side to those grilled burgers and dogs. Just have some insulated cups around, and maybe some hot sauce, and you're in business. But no matter what season it is, I hope you give this beef, bean, and beer chili a try soon.
This is Italian giardiniera. It is wonderful on Chicago style Italian beef sandwiches, sausage sandwiches, French dips, pastas or even as a pizza topping. You can even snack on it as is if you choose. Once you taste it you will figure out what you prefer to use it on.
Chimichurri is a fabulous green sauce that's been steadily growing in popularity across the American restaurant landscape. This herby, garlicky, tangy, spicy, and very green condiment is great on all kinds of grilled meats.
This chili is slightly sweet with a touch of heat; the wine gives it a different taste. Everyone in my family loves this chili. I've won a couple of work chili cook-offs with this recipe and done well in some larger cook-offs as well.
You can't go wrong with this Greek salad, especially if you remember the only and most important tip: toss it with the vinegar first before adding olive oil. If you don't, it will not taste as good. Which reminds me, giving the amounts here is very difficult, since this really should be made to your tastes, so please use the ingredient list as a very rough outline.
I learned how to make these prawns working for a caterer back in the '80s. Be sure to season the breadcrumbs well. Butterflying the prawns takes time, but practically everything except the baking can be done ahead of time. Serve with any number of dips (like lemon aioli) or just a squeeze of fresh lemon.
When I'm at a taqueria, it's hard to decide between the chicken with green sauce or with red sauce. Here's my version of the red sauce. It's great on a crispy tortilla and topped with the usual suspects.