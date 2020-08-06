Meat and Poultry Appetizer Recipes

Poppers. Skewers. Cocktail meatballs. Pigs in blankets. Anything wrapped in bacon. Find hundreds of recipes for hearty, meaty appetizers.

Staff Picks

Manhattan Meatballs

Rating: 4.5 stars
86
Sweet and sour meatballs that will be a hit at any party.
By Lois Nimal

Outrageous Warm Chicken Nacho Dip

Rating: 4.73 stars
847
This is my jazzed up version of classic queso dip taken to a heartier level, perfect for football games, tailgating or for taking along to pot lucks in a slow cooker! This is a serious crowd-pleaser that is served hot as a dip, spooned over crisp tortilla chips nacho-style, or rolled up in a warm flour tortilla! The heat can be turned up or down with the addition of jalapenos to taste.
By brightlightz

Mini Ham And Cheese Rolls

Rating: 4.69 stars
449
These are fantastic for both a super bowl party or a luncheon tea. They are addictive, so be sure to make an extra batch.
By SMATTERCHU

Sausage-Stuffed Cherry Pepper Poppers

Rating: 4.57 stars
37
These things are the best beer food ever. They're almost too easy to make.
By Chef John

What Is a Charcuterie Board?

Here's your guide to what charcuterie is and how to use it.
By Christine Clark

Chicken Satay with Homemade Peanut Sauce

Rating: 4.57 stars
82
This simply marinated chicken tastes just delicious, especially when paired with this spicy peanut sauce for dipping or basting. Fish sauce STINKS, do not let this stop you, the end result is a beautiful flavor!
By HANZOtheRAZOR

Bavarian Style Meatballs

Rating: 4.42 stars
154
These are very good, and very easy; the meatballs are made in cooked in a slow cooker. I sometimes like to add a can of chunk pineapple when I make them, and then I substitute pineapple juice for the water.
By Ter Denlinger

Asian Lettuce Wraps

Rating: 4.65 stars
2824
Delicious and bursting with flavor, Asian lettuce wraps are a great idea for entertaining or a family style meal. Each person can build their own fresh, delicious wrap. Just be sure to have plates or napkins available since the mixture can sometimes drip a little. To serve, allow each person to spoon a portion of the meat into a lettuce leaf. Wrap the lettuce around the meat like a burrito and enjoy!
By Rachel Castro

Water Chestnut Wraparounds

Rating: 4.68 stars
78
Another item for the Christmas open house or buffet table.
By JJOHN32

Beef Egg Rolls

Rating: 4.61 stars
193
Crispy fried egg rolls stuffed with ground beef, cabbage, and delicious seasonings. A personal creation of mine that goes well with any Chinese dish. The sherry makes it better.
By HERCATE

Sassy Chicken Enchilada Dip

Rating: 4.52 stars
169
My sister-in-law made this for a holiday, and it was a quick solution for me to use at a party the following night. It is a quick and easy appetizer, and different than the rest of the dips we are used to! Definitely classified as a keeper! Serve with tortilla chips.
By MICHELLEC2

Easy Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms

Rating: 4.58 stars
53
We have these at most of our neighborhood gatherings. Everyone always asks for them.
By DRFHRLAW
Inspiration and Ideas

Bacon-Wrapped Smokies
Rating: Unrated
1886
"Awesome. I've been making these for years and they are always gobbled up." – Happy7217
Chef John's Sausage Rolls
Rating: Unrated
21
"If time is tight, [you can use] prepared sausage—but by making your own, you get to season it any way you want. You also know exactly what you're eating." – Chef John
Chinese Chicken Wings
Rating: Unrated
81
Bacon-Wrapped Dates Stuffed with Blue Cheese
Rating: Unrated
376
25 Favorite Chicken Wings for the Big Game

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Rating: 4.71 stars
5092

This tangy, creamy dip tastes just like Buffalo chicken wings. It's best served hot with crackers and celery sticks. Everyone loves the results!

More Meat and Poultry Appetizer Recipes

Baked Chicken Wings

Rating: 4.64 stars
891
Easy, crispy, and delicious. I normally serve with a side of rice, chicken gravy, and a vegetable or salad.
By Kristin C

Sausage and Cream Cheese Pinwheels

Rating: 4.73 stars
60
Good for breakfast or parties.
By brandi03

Cocktail Meatballs

Rating: 4.47 stars
1960
These tasty meatballs will disappear quickly from anyone's holiday party. My mom makes them every year for New Years Eve, and now so do I. These do very well in a slow cooker, as you can simmer them before serving, as well as keep them hot for the duration of your party.
By Lara

Doc's Best Beef Jerky

Rating: 4.65 stars
430
I have been making jerky for years. This is my recipe concocted by trial and error. Everyone who has tried it says it is the 'best jerky' they have ever had! My dehydrator is designed for jerky. It takes me about 4 hours to dry the meat. This could also be done in the oven or using other dehydrators. Please check your manual for correct times as each machine is different. I hope you enjoy this jerky as much as me and my family do.
By Doc the WV Gourmet

Bacon Wrapped Water Chestnuts III

Rating: 4.67 stars
204
Delicious bacon wrapped water chestnuts.
By Beth

Traditional Christmas Cheese Ball

Rating: 4.48 stars
65
I look forward to this simple, traditional cheese ball every year. It has been served during family Christmas Eve parties since before my time. The ingredients are few and inexpensive, and might be made year-round, but I reserve this one special appetizer for the holidays only to maintain its specialness. I love to serve Ritz crackers with the cheese ball to bring out its savory flavor.
By Love2Cook87

Brown Sugar Smokies

Rating: 4.77 stars
2592
Bacon-wrapped yummies! You can make these little smokies on skewers or toothpick them to secure.
By TINACLINKENBEARD

Best Egg Rolls

Rating: 4.42 stars
696
These are fabulous as a side dish with stir-fry dishes. Serve warm with egg roll sauce or soy sauce if desired.
By Angela Hamilton

Cream Cheese Sausage Balls

Rating: 5 stars
4
Sausage balls are an entertaining standby for me, but they were always admittedly a little dry - until I tried adding cream cheese, and better balls were born. I'll never go back!
By Chelsey

VELVEETA® Spicy Sausage Dip

Rating: 4.82 stars
61
A package of VELVEETA, a can of diced tomatoes and green chilies, and pork sausage. That's all you need to make this cheesy, crowd-pleasing dip.
By VELVEETA Cheese
Fried Chicken Wings

Rating: 4.65 stars
51
Wonderful Buffalo-style fried chicken wings!
By cruch9

Easy Sausage Cheese Balls

Rating: 3.96 stars
295
These are great for appetizers or for breakfast! Sausage cheese balls may be frozen before or after baking.
By Michelle

Restaurant-Style Buffalo Chicken Wings

Rating: 4.78 stars
3510
This is similar to the hot wings recipe served at a popular restaurant chain. If you have ever had them, you have to love them.
By Kelly

Dried Beef Cheese Ball

Rating: 4.44 stars
209
This recipe is our family's holiday favorite. Grandma usually doubles the recipe, otherwise it won't last long! It can be rolled in ground nuts, bacon bits, or left plain.
By Kristi Demanette

Deer Jerky

Rating: 4.73 stars
130
A zesty venison jerky that you can make at home in your oven. If you have a food dehydrator, you can dry the jerky in it by following the manufacturer's instructions. You can also reuse the marinade for additional batches.
By MIKE SHELTON

Hawaiian Ham and Cheese Sliders

Rating: 4.83 stars
184
Great for potlucks!
By Susan Gee

Easy Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings

Rating: 4.7 stars
102
My family and I love chicken wings, especially during football season. I just got tired of spending so much money on wings for our party that I decided to whip up my own version of Wing Stop's® lemon pepper chicken wings. The ending result was an empty platter and pleased bellies.
By FleurSweetLoves

Air Fryer Chicken Taquitos

Rating: 4.81 stars
47
These taquitos are air fried, which makes them healthier than deep fried ones. Using shredded rotisserie chicken provides a quick prep but you can always use home-cooked chicken. Serve with sides of sour cream, Mexican tomato sauce, and guacamole, or your choice of sides.
By Yoly

Perfect Pot Stickers

Rating: 4.67 stars
101
Homemade pot stickers are so versatile--you can fill them with anything you want and as full as you want. And the play between the crispy, crusty bottom, and the tender parts, makes for a truly unique dumpling. These are filled with ground pork, green onions, ginger, and cabbage.
By Chef John

Tot Sliders

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
If you didn't think sliders could get any smaller--or cuter--then you haven't tried swapping coin-shaped tots for buns! This dish is one of the times where it tastes as good as it looks.
By Dan Whalen

Homemade Beef Jerky

Rating: 4.64 stars
215
Thanks to a new wave of modern day cave-people, eating healthy, high-protein snacks is all the rage, and while you can find many artisan brands out there, making your own is fun, easy, and using this method, relatively quick. Have your butcher slice the beef for you.
By Chef John

Baked Buffalo Wings

Rating: 4.46 stars
1494
These easy to make hot wings are crispy without being fried. Always yummy to snack on. They only take 10 minutes for prep, but need to be refrigerated for about an hour so the flour coating is firm. You can add more cayenne or use a higher hot sauce to butter ratio if you like them spicier! Enjoy.
By Leesah

Chicken Wing Dip

Rating: 4.7 stars
844
This tastes just like hot chicken wings, but without the mess. It is very addicting, and is perfect for football and tailgating season. Serve with tortilla chips. I take this whenever I have to bring a dish and am always asked for the recipe.
By ASCBRADY

Chef John's Hot Sloppy Joe Dip

Rating: 4.35 stars
43
For me this checks all the boxes for a hot party dip. It's relatively cheap and easy to make, but maybe more importantly, it's great hot, warm, or room temp. And it's also incredibly versatile.
By Chef John
