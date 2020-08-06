Meat and Poultry Appetizer Recipes

This is my jazzed up version of classic queso dip taken to a heartier level, perfect for football games, tailgating or for taking along to pot lucks in a slow cooker! This is a serious crowd-pleaser that is served hot as a dip, spooned over crisp tortilla chips nacho-style, or rolled up in a warm flour tortilla! The heat can be turned up or down with the addition of jalapenos to taste.
This simply marinated chicken tastes just delicious, especially when paired with this spicy peanut sauce for dipping or basting. Fish sauce STINKS, do not let this stop you, the end result is a beautiful flavor!
These are very good, and very easy; the meatballs are made in cooked in a slow cooker. I sometimes like to add a can of chunk pineapple when I make them, and then I substitute pineapple juice for the water.
Delicious and bursting with flavor, Asian lettuce wraps are a great idea for entertaining or a family style meal. Each person can build their own fresh, delicious wrap. Just be sure to have plates or napkins available since the mixture can sometimes drip a little. To serve, allow each person to spoon a portion of the meat into a lettuce leaf. Wrap the lettuce around the meat like a burrito and enjoy!
My sister-in-law made this for a holiday, and it was a quick solution for me to use at a party the following night. It is a quick and easy appetizer, and different than the rest of the dips we are used to! Definitely classified as a keeper! Serve with tortilla chips.
These tasty meatballs will disappear quickly from anyone's holiday party. My mom makes them every year for New Years Eve, and now so do I. These do very well in a slow cooker, as you can simmer them before serving, as well as keep them hot for the duration of your party.
I have been making jerky for years. This is my recipe concocted by trial and error. Everyone who has tried it says it is the 'best jerky' they have ever had! My dehydrator is designed for jerky. It takes me about 4 hours to dry the meat. This could also be done in the oven or using other dehydrators. Please check your manual for correct times as each machine is different. I hope you enjoy this jerky as much as me and my family do.
I look forward to this simple, traditional cheese ball every year. It has been served during family Christmas Eve parties since before my time. The ingredients are few and inexpensive, and might be made year-round, but I reserve this one special appetizer for the holidays only to maintain its specialness. I love to serve Ritz crackers with the cheese ball to bring out its savory flavor.
A zesty venison jerky that you can make at home in your oven. If you have a food dehydrator, you can dry the jerky in it by following the manufacturer's instructions. You can also reuse the marinade for additional batches.
My family and I love chicken wings, especially during football season. I just got tired of spending so much money on wings for our party that I decided to whip up my own version of Wing Stop's® lemon pepper chicken wings. The ending result was an empty platter and pleased bellies.
These taquitos are air fried, which makes them healthier than deep fried ones. Using shredded rotisserie chicken provides a quick prep but you can always use home-cooked chicken. Serve with sides of sour cream, Mexican tomato sauce, and guacamole, or your choice of sides.
Homemade pot stickers are so versatile--you can fill them with anything you want and as full as you want. And the play between the crispy, crusty bottom, and the tender parts, makes for a truly unique dumpling. These are filled with ground pork, green onions, ginger, and cabbage.
Thanks to a new wave of modern day cave-people, eating healthy, high-protein snacks is all the rage, and while you can find many artisan brands out there, making your own is fun, easy, and using this method, relatively quick. Have your butcher slice the beef for you.
These easy to make hot wings are crispy without being fried. Always yummy to snack on. They only take 10 minutes for prep, but need to be refrigerated for about an hour so the flour coating is firm. You can add more cayenne or use a higher hot sauce to butter ratio if you like them spicier! Enjoy.
This tastes just like hot chicken wings, but without the mess. It is very addicting, and is perfect for football and tailgating season. Serve with tortilla chips. I take this whenever I have to bring a dish and am always asked for the recipe.