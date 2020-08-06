Mint Recipes

Browse recipes for refreshing mint, including mojitos, mint lemonade, fatoosh salad, cucumber raita, mint tea, and mint and melon salads.

Staff Picks

Mint Ice Cubes

23
These wonderful little cubes add just a touch of flavor to those summertime glasses of lemonade.
By Skuba

Fresh Mint and Cilantro Melon Salad

42
All the fresh greens of the herbs and melon of this easy side dish are refreshing to both the eye and the palate! The melon can be chopped bite-sized to be a salad or side, or smaller to be used as a relish or condiment. This dish is also great for a change of pace on the brunch buffet! This works well also with Crenshaw melon.
By Menealeous' Daughter

Mint Chutney

50
I had searched everywhere for this recipe. The stars aligned one day and I not only found a fabulous house to rent, but a landlord who knew how to make Mint Chutney! This is Roselyns recipe.
By peep

Mint Juleps

77
Sit on the front porch in your rocking chair on a sultry afternoon and sip on one or two of these. The proper way to serve a mint julep is in a frozen silver goblet, but you can use glasses instead--just use the most elegant ones you have! You can make the syrup ahead of time and store it in the refrigerator for whenever the julep mood strikes you.
By jenn

Fatoosh

149
Sumac is available at Middle Eastern food stores. It may be left out of this salad, but the flavor to me is important to the overall taste.
By WINNIFRED

Lemon Mint Iced Tea

13
An easy and delicious iced tea enhanced with the refreshing flavors of lemon and mint.
By Janet Knapp

Turkish Red Lentil Soup with Mint

81
This soup is divine and much like you will get at any authentic Turkish restaurant. It has dynamic flavors and a lovely mild heat. I make a big batch and eat it for lunch with crusty bread and salad the entire week. Optional: Serve with additional mint and lemon wedges.
By Jenna

Mint-Cucumber Mojitos

19
This refreshing version of mint mojitos features a springtime kick of cucumber. We love these at special gatherings and summer barbeques. A pitcher of this can be made a few hours in advance--just add alcohol at serving time.
By Wendy Morrow-Kelly
Inspiration and Ideas

Good Mojito
Make the most of fresh mint in the summer with a delicious Mojito.
Spinach Cantaloupe Salad with Mint
47
"The fresh mint with the mint jelly dressing was very refreshing!" – Ray
Mint Tea Punch
10+ Ways to Use Fresh Mint
12 Refreshing Cocktail Recipes With Mint

More Mint Recipes

Cucumber Raita

140
Serve this cool, refreshing salad with my Lamb Tagine and Moroccan Couscous on this site. Make the salad early in the day and keep in the refrigerator to let the flavors blend and intensify. Add more mint to taste, but do not substitute dried mint; the flavor is just not the same.
By BenevolentEmpress

Granddad's Peppermint Fudge

Perfect for holiday dessert tables, this granddad's peppermint fudge is a minty take on a classic family recipe.
By Ali Le Roy

Mojitos by the Pitcher

101
I have served this to people who have sworn that they dislike mojitos and they love it. I believe it is the fresh ingredients and the use of sugar, instead of simple syrup, muddled together that makes this cocktail refreshing and delicious. It takes a little bit of work but the results are well worth it. Serve over ice.
By malgal

Easy Mojitos

19
It's hard to find mojitos at any of the restaurants in the small town I'm stationed in, and when I tried to make my own using club soda, they never seemed to turn out right. Using lemon-lime soda also cuts down on the amount of sugar usually used.
By Jennifer

Indian Style Sheekh Kabab

131
This is a spicy and extremely flavorful recipe which will surely be a hit at any BBQ party.
By Yakuta Rasheed

Detox Water

2
Detox!
By PAURUS

Mint Simple Syrup

20
Fresh mint leaves are steeped with sugar and water to create a minty fresh sweet syrup to add a refreshing lift to cocktails, mocktails, pastry glazes, and frozen desserts. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.
By foodelicious

Mint Jelly

50
A traditional mint jelly made from fresh mint.
By HYACINTH

Chocolate-Peppermint Cake Donuts

Baked in the oven and decorated with a minty glaze and crushed candy, these chocolate-peppermint donuts won't last long on your breakfast table.
By Cambria_Mae

Mint Brownies

This delicious recipe for moist chocolate brownies with mint frosting and a chocolate-mint glaze is perfect for large parties or gatherings.
By Holly S.

Chocolate and Candy Cane Cookies

Deliciously minty-chocolate, these large chocolate-candy cane cookies may just become your new favorite Christmas treats!
By r e n e t a

Margaret's Keftedes (Greek Meatballs)

66
This is my yia yia's recipe--a family favorite straight from the village of Kyparissia. Serve as an appetizer or with tzatziki, Greek salata, and pita or pasta for a full meal. They taste best served at room temp and make for wonderful leftovers. If you don't care for lamb, try using all beef instead.
By Shandeen Gemanis

Couscous Primavera

71
This is a healthy, delicious, and easy side dish that takes about 10 minutes to make. I'm borrowing the name from Pasta Primavera which, like this recipe, takes advantage of fresh, seasonal, green produce.
By Chef John

Alcohol-Free Mojitos

12
These are great for the kids or for anyone who wants a refreshing alcohol-free drink.
By tigershoes

Patron® Mojito

4
A yummy twist on the classic mojito.
By Dudelander

Watermelon Agua Fresca

80
This is a drink served throughout Mexico. It is made with several different fruits. This is a watermelon drink.
By Sherbear1

Mama's Oh-So-Savory Lamb and Eggplant Casserole

50
The basis of this recipe came from my 4th grade teacher's mother who was Armenian, and I've been making it for over 50 years. It is easy to put together, but the longer the stovetop step simmers, the better the casserole will be when served. Leftovers are yummy! You could serve this over rice, if you like, with a green salad. I just serve it in pasta bowls with crusty bread, butter, and a nice glass of red wine. Enjoy!
By MAMA2EANDJ

Roasted Cucumbers and Onions with Fresh Herbs

6
I invented this recipe out of a need for a way to use the surplus cucumbers from a friend's garden this summer. I had never heard of someone roasting cucumbers, and a quick internet search turned up nothing, so I thought it would make an interesting culinary experiment. As it turned out, though, I discovered a new family favorite! This fast and easy recipe makes a great side dish for any occasion. Great with chicken or steak! I've even eaten it by itself for a light lunch. What more could you ask for?
By jrh143

Red Lentil Soup with Lemon-Mint Yogurt

25
This soup is easy to get excited about as it is delicious, satisfying, comforting, and beautiful--but it's also, thanks to the lentils, kinda meaty. When you're eating this, it really doesn't seem like a vegetable-based soup. Garnish with thinly sliced mint.
By Chef John

Vegetarian Moroccan Harira

1
Harira is a famous Moroccan soup, and here's a hearty vegetarian (and vegan!) version - packed with tomatoes and chickpeas and flavored with paprika, turmeric, saffron, ginger, and harissa. The amount of water can be adjusted depending on the thickness you want. I like this soup pretty thick and nourishing, so I do not add too much water.
By chouchou65

Middle Eastern Tomato Salad

13
This salad is a perfect side dish for any phase of the South Beach Diet, or any other diet for that matter, and it's an incredible tasting summer treat for anyone, whether or not you're on a diet. I think it pairs wonderfully with any kind of grilled meat or fish.
By mjkitty96

Adas bil Hamod (Lebanese Lentil Lemon Soup)

51
This is a popular, healthy lentil dish that can be found all over the Middle East. My version is Lebanese, taught to me by my Lebanese mother-in-law. I could eat this every day it's so healthy and delicious! Serve with toasted French bread for dipping.
By MissGleasonSanchezApostolides

Mint Citrus Water

20
This is a very healthy and tasty infused water recipe, good for hot summer days and when you have guests over.
By chloe 21

Mint Crusted Rack of Lamb

64
I love how the sweet, herbaceous crust works with the subtly gamey meat. Lamb is obviously a popular Easter menu option and this mint-crusted rack of lamb is perfect for the occasion.
By Chef John
