Mint Recipes

All the fresh greens of the herbs and melon of this easy side dish are refreshing to both the eye and the palate! The melon can be chopped bite-sized to be a salad or side, or smaller to be used as a relish or condiment. This dish is also great for a change of pace on the brunch buffet! This works well also with Crenshaw melon.
Sit on the front porch in your rocking chair on a sultry afternoon and sip on one or two of these. The proper way to serve a mint julep is in a frozen silver goblet, but you can use glasses instead--just use the most elegant ones you have! You can make the syrup ahead of time and store it in the refrigerator for whenever the julep mood strikes you.
This soup is divine and much like you will get at any authentic Turkish restaurant. It has dynamic flavors and a lovely mild heat. I make a big batch and eat it for lunch with crusty bread and salad the entire week. Optional: Serve with additional mint and lemon wedges.
This refreshing version of mint mojitos features a springtime kick of cucumber. We love these at special gatherings and summer barbeques. A pitcher of this can be made a few hours in advance--just add alcohol at serving time.
Serve this cool, refreshing salad with my Lamb Tagine and Moroccan Couscous on this site. Make the salad early in the day and keep in the refrigerator to let the flavors blend and intensify. Add more mint to taste, but do not substitute dried mint; the flavor is just not the same.
I have served this to people who have sworn that they dislike mojitos and they love it. I believe it is the fresh ingredients and the use of sugar, instead of simple syrup, muddled together that makes this cocktail refreshing and delicious. It takes a little bit of work but the results are well worth it. Serve over ice.
It's hard to find mojitos at any of the restaurants in the small town I'm stationed in, and when I tried to make my own using club soda, they never seemed to turn out right. Using lemon-lime soda also cuts down on the amount of sugar usually used.
Fresh mint leaves are steeped with sugar and water to create a minty fresh sweet syrup to add a refreshing lift to cocktails, mocktails, pastry glazes, and frozen desserts. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.
This is my yia yia's recipe--a family favorite straight from the village of Kyparissia. Serve as an appetizer or with tzatziki, Greek salata, and pita or pasta for a full meal. They taste best served at room temp and make for wonderful leftovers. If you don't care for lamb, try using all beef instead.
This is a healthy, delicious, and easy side dish that takes about 10 minutes to make. I'm borrowing the name from Pasta Primavera which, like this recipe, takes advantage of fresh, seasonal, green produce.
The basis of this recipe came from my 4th grade teacher's mother who was Armenian, and I've been making it for over 50 years. It is easy to put together, but the longer the stovetop step simmers, the better the casserole will be when served. Leftovers are yummy! You could serve this over rice, if you like, with a green salad. I just serve it in pasta bowls with crusty bread, butter, and a nice glass of red wine. Enjoy!
I invented this recipe out of a need for a way to use the surplus cucumbers from a friend's garden this summer. I had never heard of someone roasting cucumbers, and a quick internet search turned up nothing, so I thought it would make an interesting culinary experiment. As it turned out, though, I discovered a new family favorite! This fast and easy recipe makes a great side dish for any occasion. Great with chicken or steak! I've even eaten it by itself for a light lunch. What more could you ask for?
This soup is easy to get excited about as it is delicious, satisfying, comforting, and beautiful--but it's also, thanks to the lentils, kinda meaty. When you're eating this, it really doesn't seem like a vegetable-based soup. Garnish with thinly sliced mint.
Harira is a famous Moroccan soup, and here's a hearty vegetarian (and vegan!) version - packed with tomatoes and chickpeas and flavored with paprika, turmeric, saffron, ginger, and harissa. The amount of water can be adjusted depending on the thickness you want. I like this soup pretty thick and nourishing, so I do not add too much water.
This salad is a perfect side dish for any phase of the South Beach Diet, or any other diet for that matter, and it's an incredible tasting summer treat for anyone, whether or not you're on a diet. I think it pairs wonderfully with any kind of grilled meat or fish.
This is a popular, healthy lentil dish that can be found all over the Middle East. My version is Lebanese, taught to me by my Lebanese mother-in-law. I could eat this every day it's so healthy and delicious! Serve with toasted French bread for dipping.