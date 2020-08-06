I have been making this stew for more than 20 years. It's a dish I use to celebrate the harvest season. It may be a bit labor-intensive, but it is worth every minute! Experiment with different root vegetables, and use the dumplings in other hearty stews or soups. They are so yummy!
I found this years ago in a recipe book made by a local church auxiliary. I make it and use it as a dressing for pasta salad or tomato and cucumber Greek salad. I usually mix a day ahead and the flavors taste 100 times better!
Excellent seasoning for all recipes that call for italian seasoning, I like to use it for just about everything Italian or not! Store in an airtight container; it keeps for about 12 weeks. You can use fresh herbs you dry yourself, or store bought dried herbs - of course, the ones you grow and dry yourself are better!
They're the same as Italian meatballs but with tofu. I had to go through many recipes and cobble pieces together to get something that tasted normal. Olive oil helps them crisp up in the oven. I ate these with basic marinara and they were delicious.
Fresh homemade breakfast sausage that you can enjoy right away, make ahead of time for weekday breakfasts, or freeze for later use. If you are sensitive to heat, feel free to reduce the amount of crushed red pepper or eliminate it altogether.
Say goodbye to the days when you had to decide whether to make scrambled eggs or an omelet, since with this exciting breakthrough in the latest breakfast technology, you're able to have both at the same time. Serve this up with toast slathered with jam.
A little spicy and a little sweet, these sausage patties are simple to make and easily customizable with your favorite seasonings. The sausage has a mild heat level; double the red pepper flakes for a medium to hot heat level. Make a batch each Sunday for easy breakfasts throughout the week.
This recipe is inspired by Woolgrowers Restaurant in Bakersfield, California. Among the many appetizers they give, there is one that is very much like this salad which is handy to have in the refrigerator. It is very good and close to my inspiration.
This recipe came from the Burrows side of our family and nothing gives you better satisfaction than knowing you made your own breakfast rounds. It's quick and easy, the mixture can be made in advance, and the cooked patties can be thrown in the freezer and then microwaved for a quick minute. This recipe easily doubles.
This has to be one of the easiest recipes I have since the spices work with so many different ingredients. Potatoes also work well with this spice combination. Feel free to add or lessen the amount of spices to your personal taste! Enjoy!
Pan-roasted garlic is stirred with spaghetti, balsamic vinegar, tomatoes and a medley of dried basil, marjoram and oregano in this quick and easy dish. The heat from the spaghetti warms the fresh tomatoes, and grated Parmesan finishes the dish.
Stuffed tomatoes is a popular cold-weather recipe in northern and eastern France. Traditionally, pork or a combination of pork and beef is used, but due to dietary restrictions we just use beef. Serve with rice.
Marjoram is oregano's oft-forgotten little sister. Not having to share the spotlight with oregano, marjoram has developed a lighter, sweeter personality than its sibling. It doesn't take everything so seriously, and in turn makes for a lighter, cleaner flavor while still imparting a wonderful herbal aroma. Mixed with a little citrus, marjoram can make your grilled fish taste great without much effort.