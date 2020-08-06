Marjoram

Explore marjoram, the herb that adds flavor to Italian and Middle Eastern dishes, and is a component of Herbes de Provence.

Italian Seasoning II

111
Better than already prepared types because you can make it to your taste. I use the bulk baggie spices in the Mexican food aisle, they're so much less expensive and taste great!
By Denyse

Maple Roast Turkey

144
This is the perfect turkey. The maple adds a sweet flavor that is just divine. A family favorite! Substitute 2 teaspoons dried marjoram if fresh marjoram is not available.
By Christine L.

Pork Rib Stew with Sage Cornmeal Dumplings

21
I have been making this stew for more than 20 years. It's a dish I use to celebrate the harvest season. It may be a bit labor-intensive, but it is worth every minute! Experiment with different root vegetables, and use the dumplings in other hearty stews or soups. They are so yummy!
By QUIRKYIQ

Bohemian Pork Roast

49
When I lived in Chicago used to go to Cicero for a treat like this, served with steamed dumplings and mashed potatoes. Use the drippings to make an incredible gravy.
By JFG

Garlic Bread Spread

88
I must say this recipe goes great with most Italian dishes. I usually make it with chicken Parmesan. Delicious!!
By mika4269

Misti's Dried Herb Salad Seasoning

8
Sprinkle this blend of dried herbs and Parmesan cheese over pasta salad or salad greens to add extra flavor.
By Misti Jackson

Lentil and Buckwheat Salad

15
This yummy, whole grain and protein-rich salad is a great lunch, side dish, or potluck item. It can be eaten warm or cold, alone, or on top of a mixed green salad with tomatoes.
By thamesarino
Rice with Herbes de Provence

148
This is a fragrant, yummy rice. It is great with chicken and green beans! This is very easy to make. Substitute a mixture of thyme, marjoram, savory, and rosemary for dried herbes de Provence.
By Jennifer Green

Herb and Garlic Dressing

17
I found this years ago in a recipe book made by a local church auxiliary. I make it and use it as a dressing for pasta salad or tomato and cucumber Greek salad. I usually mix a day ahead and the flavors taste 100 times better!
By Ellaellaola

Fettuccine with Garlic Herb Butter

48
This is wonderful! Try as much or as little of the fresh herbs to suit your tastes. Serve with freshly grated Parmesan cheese and some warm bread, if desired.
By Jan

Homemade Poultry Seasoning

61
Why buy pre-mixed spices for just one recipe!
By Mandee Klein

Italian Seasoning I

85
Excellent seasoning for all recipes that call for italian seasoning, I like to use it for just about everything Italian or not! Store in an airtight container; it keeps for about 12 weeks. You can use fresh herbs you dry yourself, or store bought dried herbs - of course, the ones you grow and dry yourself are better!
By Suzanne
Herbs de Provence
52
This is my version of Herbs de Provence after looking at many different recipes. This goes great in salads, fish, chicken, beef and pork. The fragrance is amazing!
Roasted White Asparagus with Herbes de Provence
8
White asparagus roasted with herbes de Provence. Nice accompaniment to your favorite French Dish.
Butternut Squash Chicken Street Tacos
2
Pork Chops with Mushroom Onion Gravy
86

Pork Chops smothered in mushroom onion gravy. The gravy is easy and cooks with the chops in the oven. It is great over noodles or rice.

Italian Tofu Meatballs

9
They're the same as Italian meatballs but with tofu. I had to go through many recipes and cobble pieces together to get something that tasted normal. Olive oil helps them crisp up in the oven. I ate these with basic marinara and they were delicious.
By orb205

Kielbasa

10
It's not that hard to make your own kielbasa! The best part is that you get to see exactly what goes inside. Boil or grill them before serving.
By sal

Spicy Breakfast Sausage Patties

Fresh homemade breakfast sausage that you can enjoy right away, make ahead of time for weekday breakfasts, or freeze for later use. If you are sensitive to heat, feel free to reduce the amount of crushed red pepper or eliminate it altogether.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Luscious Lima Bean Soup II

83
Slow cooking ease combined with fantastic flavor has made this a favorite at our house & even kid's 'yuk-lima beans' have turned into 'YUM--LIMA BEAN SOUP.'
By NJSnowByrd

Chicken Sausage From Scratch

1
Chicken sausage recipes are not commonly found on the web. I had some chicken thighs and was looking for something versatile to do with them.
By Scott Simmons

Scrambled Egg Omelet

1
Say goodbye to the days when you had to decide whether to make scrambled eggs or an omelet, since with this exciting breakthrough in the latest breakfast technology, you're able to have both at the same time. Serve this up with toast slathered with jam.
By Chef John

Roast Goose with Stuffing

16
A great way to make goose. Similar to a turkey, but a much richer tasting bird. Incredibly good!
By Ann

Menudo de Sonora (Menudo Soup Sonora-Style)

White Sonora-style Mexican menudo soup made with beef tripe and white hominy. Garnish also with ground pequin chile. [Recipe originally submitted to Allrecipes.com.mx]
By Rocía

Spicy Maple Breakfast Sausage

4
A little spicy and a little sweet, these sausage patties are simple to make and easily customizable with your favorite seasonings. The sausage has a mild heat level; double the red pepper flakes for a medium to hot heat level. Make a batch each Sunday for easy breakfasts throughout the week.
By France C

Basque Salad

50
This recipe is inspired by Woolgrowers Restaurant in Bakersfield, California. Among the many appetizers they give, there is one that is very much like this salad which is handy to have in the refrigerator. It is very good and close to my inspiration.
By MARILYN PERZIK

Jim's Balsamic Scallops

13
The tastiest scallops you will ever try. I like my food with a little zip, but you can leave out the cayenne pepper if you don't like it spicy.
By JimChicago52

Grilled Jamaican Jerked Pork Loin Chops

28
I like to buy a whole pork loin then cut them into chops so that I can get the thickness just right. You can also use the marinade with pork tenderloin, baby back ribs, and chicken.
By Ryan Nomura

Breakfast Sausage Patties

1
This recipe came from the Burrows side of our family and nothing gives you better satisfaction than knowing you made your own breakfast rounds. It's quick and easy, the mixture can be made in advance, and the cooked patties can be thrown in the freezer and then microwaved for a quick minute. This recipe easily doubles.
By Sneakyteaky

Easy Baked Tempeh

23
This has to be one of the easiest recipes I have since the spices work with so many different ingredients. Potatoes also work well with this spice combination. Feel free to add or lessen the amount of spices to your personal taste! Enjoy!
By Wyntir

Spaghetti with Garlic, Herbs, and Tomatoes

27
Pan-roasted garlic is stirred with spaghetti, balsamic vinegar, tomatoes and a medley of dried basil, marjoram and oregano in this quick and easy dish. The heat from the spaghetti warms the fresh tomatoes, and grated Parmesan finishes the dish.
By GYPSY-WITCH

Easy Lemon and Herb Blackened Chicken

4
A very flavorful lemon chicken. Easy to prepare and quick to cook. Serve with rice, salad, or potatoes and a green vegetable.
By cultmovieguy

Spicy Homemade Breakfast Sausage in the Air Fryer

1
There is too much sage flavor in store-bought breakfast sausage so this is the homemade version I came up with. It's fresh, simple, and store-bought doesn't even compare!
By Soup Loving Nicole

Bavarian Kartoffelsuppe (Potato Soup)

1
This recipe is a traditional potato soup as served in Bavaria. Warm and full of flavor, it is perfect on a cold winter's evening. Garnish with parsley or chives.
By Jillian

Whipped Feta Spread

2
This is an amazing feta spread. Great to serve as an appetizer for a party. It makes a lot! Serve with thinly sliced baguette, toasted.
By SusieQ

Cindy's Ritzy Eggplant

12
Peeled eggplant slices are coated with seasoned, crumbled butter crackers then baked topped with grated cheese. Serve with a red sauce.
By DANCENEAT

Chance's Paleo Breakfast Sausage

5
Paleo-friendly breakfast sausage has a nice, mild flavor; kick up the heat if you want by adding a few red pepper flakes or some cayenne.
By Lora

Lemon-Herb Turkey

8
Your mouth will water as this easy, flavorful turkey roasts in your oven all afternoon!
By MISSJEN

Tomates Farcies (Stuffed Tomatoes)

1
Stuffed tomatoes is a popular cold-weather recipe in northern and eastern France. Traditionally, pork or a combination of pork and beef is used, but due to dietary restrictions we just use beef. Serve with rice.
By SISTADISCO

Marjoram and Citrus Fish Marinade

Marjoram is oregano's oft-forgotten little sister. Not having to share the spotlight with oregano, marjoram has developed a lighter, sweeter personality than its sibling. It doesn't take everything so seriously, and in turn makes for a lighter, cleaner flavor while still imparting a wonderful herbal aroma. Mixed with a little citrus, marjoram can make your grilled fish taste great without much effort.
By elizabethanderson1
