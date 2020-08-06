Lemongrass Recipes

Vietnamese style curry powder can be found in Asian markets - especially in cities that have a large Vietnamese population. If you can't find it, use Madras curry powder. This spicy soup can be made into a thick stew by reducing the vegetable stock and water by half. Serve with rice and French bread.
This soup is for Asian-food lovers. If you have all the ingredients on hand it's easy to put together and makes the perfect comfort food. If not, it only takes one trip the Asian market. It's so versatile you can make it vegetarian or substitute chicken for shrimp. Enjoy!!
Home style chicken noodle soup that really makes a wonderful side or meal, it cures what ails you. If you like lots of noodles use a whole pound of them. Serve hot with your favorite salad and bread. This freezes or doubles well.
With grilling season still in full swing, you can never have enough new and exciting ways to enjoy beef. This is the main course-size version of a fabulous Thai appetizer, strips of beef marinated in Asian spices, skewered, and grilled for a truly amazing combination of flavors. I think you should try this very soon.
This batch curry paste recipe represents the Indian influences of southern Thailand, utilizing plenty of dry spices. The paste will keep in the refrigerator for several weeks. To make the paste, you can use a food processor, but the flavor is much better if you use a mortar and pestle. Use 3 to 4 tablespoons of the Panang curry paste in your curry depending on how spicy you like it.
Juicy whole chicken roasted or cooked on a rotisserie. It remains a popular street food in the Philippines. It's best to give it time to marinate so that the flavors meld together. Serve it with Nina's Lechon Sauce.
Fantastic authentic Thai hot and sour soup. Ideal as a starter in a Thai meal. Not very filling, but a great appetizer. Very quick and easy to prepare. The tom yum paste is hot, so try the soup before adding the chile and decide if any extra heat is required. Do not attempt if you do not have fresh coriander, as this is vital!
The sauce in this amazing Indonesian curry might be invisible, but you'll know it's there. As it reduces, the water evaporates, leaving behind the fat and flavor that make this dish so unique and addictive. Originally, cooking meat this way helped preserve it in hot and humid Indonesia. Turns out, people continued making it long after refrigeration came around. Serve with steamed rice, garnished with cilantro and lime if desired.
Congee is a much overlooked soup and a comfort food of a lot of Asian peoples. This recipe is flavorful, light, and goes down real easy when you are feeling a little out of the weather. It looks harder than it actually is. I usually just throw things together, go away, and wander into the kitchen later to see if it's done.
This is a classic Vietnamese dish that is so simple to make. Sauteed beef marinated in lemongrass and garlic and tossed with cold vermicelli noodles and fresh herbs. Great on warm days or it makes a quick, weeknight meal.
I use Vietnamese-style curry powder found at Asian food stores (usually called 'cari'). If you can't find it, use Madras curry powder. I make mine soupy, but you can make a thick stew by reducing the amount of chicken broth and water by half. Serve with rice or French bread, or both.
This is my own recipe for green Thai curry. It's full of flavor, and it will warm you from the inside out. Special, elegant, and absolutely delicious. Watch out! This can be spicy. You'll be patting yourself on the back after this one. So will everyone else. I'd serve this to a king. Serve with white rice.
This is one of the most delicious pork dishes I've ever eaten-just an absolute eruption of flavor! But it's not why we're calling this volcano pork. That's actually because the marinade I'm using here is loosely based on one from a restaurant named after a famous Indonesian volcano. Serve this over steamed or coconut rice.
This is a special beef recipe from my country which is really tasty and there is a special technique which softens the beef until the texture is like chicken. The dried shrimp is an added flavor and modification I made to the original dish. This recipe is easy to make, and will be a hit at family gatherings. Tastes really good with steamed or spiced rice.
This homemade tonic syrup makes the most delicious gin and tonics. To make a gin and tonic, use 1/2 ounce or so of tonic syrup with 2 ounces of gin and top off with several ounces of soda water. Syrup can stay refrigerated in a resealable container for about 1 month.
I adapted this Asian pho dish from a traditional Hmong recipe for my vegetarian fiance. The broth is very basic and then each person seasons and garnishes it according to their individual tastes. There is no right way to season and garnish this dish. Be creative and feel free to add your own twist. For flavoring, use red pepper paste, soy sauce, teriyaki sauce, and sesame oil.
I made this soup after trying it at a Thai noodle house in my area. I just kept playing around with ingredients until I got something similar. I have the seasonings adjusted to my liking, however there is an adjustment guide in the footnotes if you would like a slightly different flavor. This soup is also good with rice or pasta, but ramen seems to be the favorite. You can use any flavor of ramen noodles.
A filling Thai noodle soup with tons of flavor. The leftovers are even better cold the next day! You can add meat instead of tofu, make it vegetarian by using vegetable broth, or change up the veggies with whatever you have on hand.
Love Thai food? Love hummus? Me too. Here's a hummus with my favorite traditional Thai flavors including lemon grass, ginger, basil, coconut, lime, and sweet chili. Dip carrots, celery, chips, broccoli, or my favorite sweet pepper strips in this spicy-sweet-savory hummus perfect for warm, tropical days or for when you need to scratch that Thai food itch.
A very easy yet really interesting way to prepare this fish. Tilapia fillets are simmered in a seasoned coconut milk sauce for a luxurious flavor. These will look beautiful served over a bed of rice. Adjust the amount of spice to your liking by adding more or less red pepper flakes.
This is a Vietnamese-inspired soup, showcasing the fragrance of lemongrass. So good! Serve garnished with chopped cilantro. Depending on the curry powder you use, you may want to kick the heat up a notch with some chopped red chile peppers or hot sauce.