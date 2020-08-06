Lemongrass Recipes

Experience lemongrass in southeast Asian classics like hot and sour soup, coconut soup, rendang and penang curries, satay, and more.

Staff Picks

Thai Beef Salad

148
A colorful, tangy salad that brings out the best in Thai cuisine and spices.
By Mick

Lemongrass and Citrus Poached Salmon

36
This is a very light and delicate dish with a smooth and subtle lemon and citrus flavor that melts in your mouth. Also serves well cold. Best if served with veggies and a good teriyaki sauce.
By Chef Dave

Vietnamese Style Vegetarian Curry Soup

103
Vietnamese style curry powder can be found in Asian markets - especially in cities that have a large Vietnamese population. If you can't find it, use Madras curry powder. This spicy soup can be made into a thick stew by reducing the vegetable stock and water by half. Serve with rice and French bread.
By shaggy

Authentic Thai Coconut Soup

96
This soup is for Asian-food lovers. If you have all the ingredients on hand it's easy to put together and makes the perfect comfort food. If not, it only takes one trip the Asian market. It's so versatile you can make it vegetarian or substitute chicken for shrimp. Enjoy!!
By MIREYZ

Malaysian Beef Rendang

55
This dish has a unique flavor, and by varying the amounts of sugar and chilies a whole range of effects can be produced. Serve over rice.
By Trevor Hobson

Vietnamese Grilled Lemongrass Chicken

70
Chicken marinated with lemongrass and grilled. Garnish with rice paper, lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, mint, and ground peanut.
By LUCHAPROV

Awesome Chicken Noodle Soup

418
Home style chicken noodle soup that really makes a wonderful side or meal, it cures what ails you. If you like lots of noodles use a whole pound of them. Serve hot with your favorite salad and bread. This freezes or doubles well.
By ALANK

Thai Curry Soup

267
This delicious Thai-style soup has coconut milk, shrimp, mushrooms, and spinach. Chicken may be substituted for the shrimp; either way, I love this soup anytime!
By Kaeli L

How to Make Beef Satay

79
With grilling season still in full swing, you can never have enough new and exciting ways to enjoy beef. This is the main course-size version of a fabulous Thai appetizer, strips of beef marinated in Asian spices, skewered, and grilled for a truly amazing combination of flavors. I think you should try this very soon.
By Chef John

Panang Curry Paste

2
This batch curry paste recipe represents the Indian influences of southern Thailand, utilizing plenty of dry spices. The paste will keep in the refrigerator for several weeks. To make the paste, you can use a food processor, but the flavor is much better if you use a mortar and pestle. Use 3 to 4 tablespoons of the Panang curry paste in your curry depending on how spicy you like it.
By Wiley

Lechon Manok (Pinoy Roast Chicken)

1
Juicy whole chicken roasted or cooked on a rotisserie. It remains a popular street food in the Philippines. It's best to give it time to marinate so that the flavors meld together. Serve it with Nina's Lechon Sauce.
By Mekmolek

Thai Hot and Sour Soup

61
Fantastic authentic Thai hot and sour soup. Ideal as a starter in a Thai meal. Not very filling, but a great appetizer. Very quick and easy to prepare. The tom yum paste is hot, so try the soup before adding the chile and decide if any extra heat is required. Do not attempt if you do not have fresh coriander, as this is vital!
By STEVE ALDER
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Thai Chicken Larb
8
Found this through Carnie Wilson, she calls it chicken larbito, although in Thai restaurants it's just called larb. Delicious! Enjoy on lettuce wraps or pieces of a cabbage wedge!
Chef John's Beef Rendang
13
The sauce in this amazing Indonesian curry might be invisible, but you'll know it's there. As it reduces, the water evaporates, leaving behind the fat and flavor that make this dish so unique and addictive. Originally, cooking meat this way helped preserve it in hot and humid Indonesia. Turns out, people continued making it long after refrigeration came around. Serve with steamed rice, garnished with cilantro and lime if desired.
Vietnamese Beef Pho
84
Vietnamese Chicken and Long-Grain Rice Congee
24

Congee is a much overlooked soup and a comfort food of a lot of Asian peoples. This recipe is flavorful, light, and goes down real easy when you are feeling a little out of the weather. It looks harder than it actually is. I usually just throw things together, go away, and wander into the kitchen later to see if it's done.

More Lemongrass Recipes

Sambal Sauce

3
This is a Malaysian recipe from our Singaporean cook for a rather hot sauce to be used with shrimp or chicken.
By Robin

Vietnamese Lemongrass Beef and Noodles

2
This is a classic Vietnamese dish that is so simple to make. Sauteed beef marinated in lemongrass and garlic and tossed with cold vermicelli noodles and fresh herbs. Great on warm days or it makes a quick, weeknight meal.
By MommyFromSeattle

Vietnamese-Style Chicken Curry Soup

52
I use Vietnamese-style curry powder found at Asian food stores (usually called 'cari'). If you can't find it, use Madras curry powder. I make mine soupy, but you can make a thick stew by reducing the amount of chicken broth and water by half. Serve with rice or French bread, or both.
By shaggy

Mama B's Tom Kha Gai Soup

Another delicious recipe. This is meant to serve four as an entree.
By Zack Tullis

Green Curry Thai for Kings

67
This is my own recipe for green Thai curry. It's full of flavor, and it will warm you from the inside out. Special, elegant, and absolutely delicious. Watch out! This can be spicy. You'll be patting yourself on the back after this one. So will everyone else. I'd serve this to a king. Serve with white rice.
By PainterCook

Braised Asian Kale in the Slow Cooker

1
What can be healthier than kale - I combined my favorite Asian seasonings to give it a different and delicious twist! I make this in the slow cooker, but you could easily do it on the stove top.
By SJRJA

Apple Water

2
Drink healthier beverages with this infused water. Make it with sparkling water if desired. Refrigerate for up to 3 days.
By HurdBird

Marty's Thai Chicken Satay

70
This is my own take on the classic Thai chicken satay! It's yum!
By ThaiChefMarty
Sponsored By MyPlate

Grilled Volcano Pork

This is one of the most delicious pork dishes I've ever eaten-just an absolute eruption of flavor! But it's not why we're calling this volcano pork. That's actually because the marinade I'm using here is loosely based on one from a restaurant named after a famous Indonesian volcano. Serve this over steamed or coconut rice.
By Chef John

Special Beef Rendang Curry

23
This is a special beef recipe from my country which is really tasty and there is a special technique which softens the beef until the texture is like chicken. The dried shrimp is an added flavor and modification I made to the original dish. This recipe is easy to make, and will be a hit at family gatherings. Tastes really good with steamed or spiced rice.
By THANISLIM

Bo Nuong Xa

45
Marinated lemon grass beef skewers that can be broiled or grilled. This is a traditional Vietnamese dish, best if dipped in Nuaoc Cham sauce.
By Maryellen

Homemade Tonic Water

This homemade tonic syrup makes the most delicious gin and tonics. To make a gin and tonic, use 1/2 ounce or so of tonic syrup with 2 ounces of gin and top off with several ounces of soda water. Syrup can stay refrigerated in a resealable container for about 1 month.
By Lorem Ipsum

Basic Vegetarian Pho

1
I adapted this Asian pho dish from a traditional Hmong recipe for my vegetarian fiance. The broth is very basic and then each person seasons and garnishes it according to their individual tastes. There is no right way to season and garnish this dish. Be creative and feel free to add your own twist. For flavoring, use red pepper paste, soy sauce, teriyaki sauce, and sesame oil.
By LindsayRose5

Lemongrass Chicken

It took combining a couple different recipes to get just the perfect one for us! This is a family favorite in our house. Enjoy. Serve over white rice.
By Mrs. Ching

Thai Coconut Chicken Soup (Noodle Bowl)

9
Why go out for Thai when you can make this easy, quick, and delicious noodle bowl at home?
By Lux

Hot-and-Sour Prawn Soup with Lemon Grass

13
A very simple soup that gives off a complex aroma and flavor. One taste of these prawns in the spicy and sour broth will send your taste buds to the tropics.
By dakota kelly

Chicken in Lemongrass Coconut Broth

10
I made this soup after trying it at a Thai noodle house in my area. I just kept playing around with ingredients until I got something similar. I have the seasonings adjusted to my liking, however there is an adjustment guide in the footnotes if you would like a slightly different flavor. This soup is also good with rice or pasta, but ramen seems to be the favorite. You can use any flavor of ramen noodles.
By QTSunDoll

Lemongrass and Lime Thai Noodle Soup

1
A filling Thai noodle soup with tons of flavor. The leftovers are even better cold the next day! You can add meat instead of tofu, make it vegetarian by using vegetable broth, or change up the veggies with whatever you have on hand.
By Jacqueline

Thai Hummus

10
Love Thai food? Love hummus? Me too. Here's a hummus with my favorite traditional Thai flavors including lemon grass, ginger, basil, coconut, lime, and sweet chili. Dip carrots, celery, chips, broccoli, or my favorite sweet pepper strips in this spicy-sweet-savory hummus perfect for warm, tropical days or for when you need to scratch that Thai food itch.
By taocode

California-Thai Flank Steak

45
This Thai-inspired marinated steak is a family favorite. Serve with basmati rice, a fresh salad and/or soup, and fresh fruit for desert!
By Karyn Ulriksen

Spicy Chicken and Cilantro Wontons

51
These crispy appetizers are a favorite in my family. The flavorsome herbs in this recipe, as well as the chile, give the wontons a nice kick.
By CROWNOFGOLD

Tom Yum Soup

1
This is the clear version of the traditional hot and sour Thai soup. You can sub in any protein you wish to fit your tastes. Serve with white rice to soak up extra broth.
By Michael

Thai-Style Tilapia

160
A very easy yet really interesting way to prepare this fish. Tilapia fillets are simmered in a seasoned coconut milk sauce for a luxurious flavor. These will look beautiful served over a bed of rice. Adjust the amount of spice to your liking by adding more or less red pepper flakes.
By TINY POEM

Vegetable Tofu Soup with Lemongrass and Coconut Milk

3
This is a Vietnamese-inspired soup, showcasing the fragrance of lemongrass. So good! Serve garnished with chopped cilantro. Depending on the curry powder you use, you may want to kick the heat up a notch with some chopped red chile peppers or hot sauce.
By Uncle Jeffy
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com