Dill Recipes

At my age I feel like I've seen and done it all, so you can only imagine my shock at finding a new way to do eggs. I would never have thought to pair yogurt with poached eggs and a spicy red pepper butter, but it might be my new favorite breakfast now. Fried eggs also work in this, any way you like 'em. Serve with toasted crusty bread for dipping.
This is a wonderful (and easy) recipe I got from my Aunt. The flavors of lemon and dill really complement the fish. I like to use wild Alaskan salmon for this recipe, but any salmon will work. I usually don't measure, so these are all estimates. Play with the ingredients to suit your own tastes!
My mother gave me this recipe, and told me never to share it, but I think everyone should enjoy it. This dip is definitely better if you make it one day ahead. It can be easily halved, because it makes so much!
I make this soup every Halloween and is the 'signal' to the family that the cool weather has arrived. I've been making it for 15 years now and out of all the soups I make, it is still everyone's favorite. Enjoy!
These pickles taste so fresh and have just the right amount of dill and garlic. They taste great along-side a hotdog on a bun. They also taste great alone as a healthy snack. The pickles should be good for 6 weeks. Enjoy! You can also cut cucumbers into chips if you prefer a pickle chip instead of a spear.
My version of an old favorite Ashkenazi Jewish recipe. I make a stock first, then make the soup. This allows for de-fatting for a healthier soup, but you need to make this on two days, so time accordingly. For a healthier version, use sucralose instead of sugar - there is virtually no taste difference in sweet and sour recipes such as this one. Using Savoy cabbage gives the soup superlative texture and flavor.
My mother made this potato salad for me as a boy growing up in Spanish Fort, Alabama (on the Gulf of Mexico). I have re-created it with a slight modern tangy twist. I know you will like it! Best taste is achieved when the salad is covered and placed in refrigerator overnight.
This is a very quick and tasty great salmon salad that can be eaten as a sandwich on thickly sliced specialty bread (fantastic on foccacia). To serve as a salad, mound mixture on a bed of lettuce, or on an avocado half.
Great salad to make when you have a ton of cucumbers coming out of the garden. We make this year round but we are real cuke lovers in this family. Let it sit for a few days in the fridge and it's even better! Great make-ahead dish for BBQs and parties.
There are many versions of Swedish meatballs, and this is the way we like ours. They're juicy, tender, and flavorful in a creamy and rich sauce. We enjoy them over mashed potatoes or buttered noodles and served with lingonberry sauce or cranberry sauce.
Peas are normally considered a side dish, but in Greece it is common to eat a plate full of vegetables as a main course. This traditional way of cooking peas is so satisfying and healthy, it will most certainly become a favorite. Serve with crusty bread and feta for the ultimate meal!
Delicious maple-glazed salmon is a little on the sweet side, but not too much. The whole house smells wonderful when this is cooking; it's a great warm winter meal! I have a hard time finding good recipes my family likes with fish, since my husband is not fond of lemon. This is a perfect compromise!