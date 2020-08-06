Dill Recipes

Browse recipes for dill salmon, dill potato salad, pickles, dilly beans, tzatziki sauce, and many more ways to use this lemony herb.

Baby Carrots with Dill Butter

316
This recipe goes well with any meat.
By CALISPICEGIRL

Garlic and Dill Salmon

77
Marinated in a paste of fresh dill, garlic, and olive oil, this baked salmon is wonderfully simple to prepare AND great eating.
By Syd

Dilled Green Beans

21
Serve these beans on the side of a meal that you feel might need a little pick me up.
By CHRISTYJ

Deep Fried Dill Pickles

215
Delicious dill pickles that are battered then fried. This recipe also works well with other pickled vegetables, like pickled peppers.
By MARBALET

Turkish Eggs (Cilbir)

31
At my age I feel like I've seen and done it all, so you can only imagine my shock at finding a new way to do eggs. I would never have thought to pair yogurt with poached eggs and a spicy red pepper butter, but it might be my new favorite breakfast now. Fried eggs also work in this, any way you like 'em. Serve with toasted crusty bread for dipping.
By Chef John

Melt-in-Your-Mouth Broiled Salmon

235
Fresh salmon with butter and herbs melts in your mouth; it's truly the best. Serve it with wild rice pilaf and fresh string beans.
By Deborah Swanson

Dill Sauce

207
This sour cream dill sauce is great over any fish, especially grilled salmon. You may add more lemon or mustard to suit your taste.
By Lisa

Salmon with Lemon and Dill

816
This is a wonderful (and easy) recipe I got from my Aunt. The flavors of lemon and dill really complement the fish. I like to use wild Alaskan salmon for this recipe, but any salmon will work. I usually don't measure, so these are all estimates. Play with the ingredients to suit your own tastes!
By WhatADish
Dill Dip III

330
My mother gave me this recipe, and told me never to share it, but I think everyone should enjoy it. This dip is definitely better if you make it one day ahead. It can be easily halved, because it makes so much!
By Darby “SilverSprite2004” Kenne

Russian Mushroom and Potato Soup

1227
I make this soup every Halloween and is the 'signal' to the family that the cool weather has arrived. I've been making it for 15 years now and out of all the soups I make, it is still everyone's favorite. Enjoy!
By DTERESA

Spicy Ranch Party Mix

3
This is the perfect party snack to have lying around. It's salty, a bit spicy, and loaded with bright herb flavor. Store in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.
By Ashley Baron Rodriguez

Refrigerator Dill Pickles

340
These pickles taste so fresh and have just the right amount of dill and garlic. They taste great along-side a hotdog on a bun. They also taste great alone as a healthy snack. The pickles should be good for 6 weeks. Enjoy! You can also cut cucumbers into chips if you prefer a pickle chip instead of a spear.
By Tammy Gulgren
More Dill Recipes

Creamy Dill Dipping Sauce

124
A tasty creamy dill dipping sauce.
By Jackie Smith

Easy Roasted Potatoes

35
Roasted potatoes are an easy, delicious side dish especially when roasted alongside your chicken or beef or pork roast.
By McCormick Spice
Mizeria (Polish Cucumber Salad)

72
Polish cucumber salad. I serve it on Christmas Eve.
By VeggieMommy

Baked Halibut Sitka

127
Moist and delicious halibut is baked in a creamy topping with green onions and dill. This is the perfect recipe for dinner parties. Everybody loves this dish!
By jalexandropoulos

Southern Dill Potato Salad

268
My mother made this potato salad for me as a boy growing up in Spanish Fort, Alabama (on the Gulf of Mexico). I have re-created it with a slight modern tangy twist. I know you will like it! Best taste is achieved when the salad is covered and placed in refrigerator overnight.
By NE1canCook

Quick Salmon Salad

64
This is a very quick and tasty great salmon salad that can be eaten as a sandwich on thickly sliced specialty bread (fantastic on foccacia). To serve as a salad, mound mixture on a bed of lettuce, or on an avocado half.
By LILREDCV

Tilapia Foil Packets

Simple and delicious! The foil keeps the fish moist and the seasoning on the fish where it belongs!
By Reg927

Dill Pickle Dip

14
This was served at our Easter lunch and was devoured. Serve with chips or crackers.
By Mamooshka

Chickpea "Tuna" Salad Sandwiches

4
Chickpeas are surprisingly fishy, and when they're mashed, taste a lot like tuna! Mix it with nori and the usual tuna salad suspects (like carrots and onion) for a vegan 'tuna' sandwich.
By isachandra

Vegetable Dill Dip

183
Very good-tasting recipe that was given to me by my mother. Try it, you will like it. Everyone who has had this raves about it. Best if made a day or several hours ahead.
By Bethany Bambenek

Grilled Herbed Tilapia in Foil Packets

1
Tilapia is a mild, white fish that is flaky and yummy. You can take this recipe for grilling it in foil packets and alter it to your own liking. The tilapia is very forgiving.
By PRINCESSKAROLY

Hungarian Cucumber Salad

105
Great salad to make when you have a ton of cucumbers coming out of the garden. We make this year round but we are real cuke lovers in this family. Let it sit for a few days in the fridge and it's even better! Great make-ahead dish for BBQs and parties.
By Michelle Berger

Swedish Meatballs with Creamy Dill Sauce

35
There are many versions of Swedish meatballs, and this is the way we like ours. They're juicy, tender, and flavorful in a creamy and rich sauce. We enjoy them over mashed potatoes or buttered noodles and served with lingonberry sauce or cranberry sauce.
By lutzflcat

Dill Sweet Potato Fries with Vegan Dip

2
These are a very satisfying snack or make it a meal!
By Charley

Arakas Latheros (Greek Peas with Tomato and Dill)

12
Peas are normally considered a side dish, but in Greece it is common to eat a plate full of vegetables as a main course. This traditional way of cooking peas is so satisfying and healthy, it will most certainly become a favorite. Serve with crusty bread and feta for the ultimate meal!
By Diana Moutsopoulos

Garlic Dill New Potatoes

343
Potatoes are tossed in a garlicky dill butter before being served in this fantastic side dish.
By kelcampbell

Salmon Wraps

1
Salmon wraps are a popular appetizer for kids and adults. Small bite-sized portions make them easy to enjoy at cocktail parties.
By tiger77

Salmon Fillets with Creamy Dill

498
A family recipe for how Alaskans make a delicious salmon dish. Use king, red, or silver salmon. Serve with wild rice!
By JessieD

Maple-Glazed Salmon

7
Delicious maple-glazed salmon is a little on the sweet side, but not too much. The whole house smells wonderful when this is cooking; it's a great warm winter meal! I have a hard time finding good recipes my family likes with fish, since my husband is not fond of lemon. This is a perfect compromise!
By kellij21

Grilled Salmon Sandwich with Dill Sauce

40
I made this sandwich once, and have been hooked ever since! Once you get a rhythm, this is a quick and easy dinner. And tastes great hot or cold.
By cathy a.

Sour Cream, Cucumber and Dill Dip

45
This is a great summer dip. Its light, flavorful taste is great with chips, fresh bread, on fish, and even with Mediterranean food!
By sylvaere

Foolproof Poached Eggs

2
Delicious, foolproof poached eggs. The vinegar will help the egg whites set more easily.
By RACH7H

Phyllo-Wrapped Halibut Fillets with Lemon Scallion Sauce

175
The flaky phyllo crust keeps the halibut moist and delicious. For a nicer presentation, cut halibut in half at an angle before placing on sauce.
By JAYDA

Maple Dill Carrots

726
This recipe is number 1 on the request list when friends come for dinner. Melted butter, brown sugar, and dill complement the carrots while bringing out their natural flavor.
By Laura Cotnoir
