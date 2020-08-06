Cilantro Recipes

This cilantro cream sauce can be used as a dip, or as a sauce for fish or chicken. My husband eats it on everything he can consume! Taste and add additional seasoning if necessary. tomatillo sauce is usually spicy, so be prepared!
Shredded chicken, fresh cilantro, green chile salsa and jalapeno salsa flavor these sour cream enchiladas. They are very easy to make, and are for lunch the next day. They are somewhat spicy-hot and full of cilantro.
A pesto with a little kick using a favorite snack I found at Trader Joe's -- Chili-Lime Cashews -- nummy! This pesto is great on pasta or with shrimp or fish. Brush on meat, chicken, or fish before grilling.
I loved a local chain restaurant's fish tacos so much, that I had to try to duplicate them. They combine flour tortillas filled with breaded, fried tilapia, layered with chipotle mayo, topped with napa cabbage, dressed with honey-cumin sauce, and served with pico de gallo, sour cream, chips and salsa. You'll find them very refreshing and packed full of flavor!
This bright and colorful salad is a great summertime recipe (or anytime you want to feel like it's summertime). Light and citrusy, it's a whole new way to enjoy quinoa. Lime juice and cilantro give a refreshing kick, while quinoa and black beans provide tasty vegan protein. If you're not vegan, add even more protein by adding chunks of chicken or turkey. Yum!
Chimichurri is a fabulous green sauce that's been steadily growing in popularity across the American restaurant landscape. This herby, garlicky, tangy, spicy, and very green condiment is great on all kinds of grilled meats.
This recipe is a great spin-off on your conventional (and let's face it, plain) side dish of rice at dinner. The brown rice provides a nutritious, fiber-packed alternative to white rice, and the cilantro and the lime gives this dish an extra dash of delicious Mexican flavor.
This is one of my all-time favorite party foods. For big games or special events, these nachos should get serious consideration for formulating your snack line-up. I recommend serving this with hot sauce on the side, and lots of beer.
This has always been a crowd pleaser in my home. This is wonderful as an appetizer served on tostadas or even with tortilla chips. Make sure to refrigerate before you serve, it tastes best when very cold. I like to serve on tostadas with a thin layer of mayonnaise for a nice refreshing lunch.
I first tried something similar to this in San Antonio and could never find a recipe that really recaptured what I had there. I experimented and finally came up with this. Anyone who has tried it has begged for the recipe. Try it with tortilla chips!
I first tried aguachile with freshly caught shrimp when I was visiting the small town of Ajijic, Jalisco, Mexico. Ajijic is one of the quaint towns next to Chapala Lake, which happens to be the largest fresh water lake in Mexico. I fell in love with this super spicy cold shrimp dish, marinated in a serrano-lime juice mixture and topped with fresh red onions, avocados, and cucumbers. Serve with tostadas on the side and an optional ice cold Mexican beer to tame down the heat.
Borrowed from a handful of other pizza dough recipes and tweaked to yield a tasty, thick crust using a bread machine. If you use a pizza stone, sprinkle it with cornmeal before placing the pizza on it to help keep it from sticking. Feel free to try different spices if you don't like any of the ones in this recipe.
My husband tried to tell me not to submit this recipe... he doesn't want the whole world to know about it, but I say share what you have! Serve with warm tortilla chips and a nice large mojito. Top with sour cream or creme fraiche if desired.
This traditional Mexican carne asada marinade recipe will marinade 5 or 6 pounds of meat and can be easily halved or doubled. I've tried many carne asada recipes through the years, and this one outshines them all. The flavors are the most flavorful and authentic and the meat is pull-apart tender. I suggest marinating overnight for the best results. Muy delicioso!