Cilantro Recipes

Cilantro is key to

Slow Cooker Cilantro Lime Chicken

This is a nice change from plain chicken tacos. The cilantro really adds a burst of flavor to this recipe.
By ltlmsmfft

Carrot Chile and Cilantro Soup

A delicious soup. Ideal when served with a Mexican feast.
By DONOGHUEJ

Amy's Cilantro Cream Sauce

This cilantro cream sauce can be used as a dip, or as a sauce for fish or chicken. My husband eats it on everything he can consume! Taste and add additional seasoning if necessary. tomatillo sauce is usually spicy, so be prepared!
By AMYKINS

Peanut Cilantro Dip

A delicious and flavorful Thai-style dip that goes great with fresh veggies like asparagus, endive, or jicama. Try dipping French bread!
By CHRISPENTINA
Spicy Sausage Soup with Cilantro

An easy yet hearty and outstanding soup of hot Italian sausage, vegetables, and cilantro. A very popular dish appealing to sight, taste and aroma. Serve with warm rye rolls or bread sticks.
By Bob Miller

Fabulous Cilantro Pesto

This is a delicious version of the classic with a little more zip! You can substitute the vinegar with lime juice, lemon juice or Italian salad dressing.
By Gena Urias

Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas

Shredded chicken, fresh cilantro, green chile salsa and jalapeno salsa flavor these sour cream enchiladas. They are very easy to make, and are for lunch the next day. They are somewhat spicy-hot and full of cilantro.
By Brenda

Heather's Cilantro, Black Bean, and Corn Salsa

This is a fun summer recipe that can be served on its own, or with tortilla chips. It is also beautiful, so make sure you have a clear bowl to put it in.
By hvoeltner

Cilantro Chili-Lime Cashew Pesto

A pesto with a little kick using a favorite snack I found at Trader Joe's -- Chili-Lime Cashews -- nummy! This pesto is great on pasta or with shrimp or fish. Brush on meat, chicken, or fish before grilling.
By Michelle Reger

Fish Tacos with Honey-Cumin Cilantro Slaw and Chipotle Mayo

I loved a local chain restaurant's fish tacos so much, that I had to try to duplicate them. They combine flour tortillas filled with breaded, fried tilapia, layered with chipotle mayo, topped with napa cabbage, dressed with honey-cumin sauce, and served with pico de gallo, sour cream, chips and salsa. You'll find them very refreshing and packed full of flavor!
By SCAREY76

Cilantro Tabouli

Tasty twist on a Mediterranean classic. Serendipitous discovery when I didn't have any parsley on hand!
By robynmorgan

Lime Cilantro Rice

Easy and delicious! Great with salmon, chicken, or turkey tacos.
By Chris Beth S
Texas Caviar I
Here's a spicy Texas favorite. Black-eyed peas and black beans are marinated in a fiery, flavorful mixture. This is great with tortilla chips or bread -- and plenty of cold iced tea!
Zesty Quinoa Salad
This bright and colorful salad is a great summertime recipe (or anytime you want to feel like it's summertime). Light and citrusy, it's a whole new way to enjoy quinoa. Lime juice and cilantro give a refreshing kick, while quinoa and black beans provide tasty vegan protein. If you're not vegan, add even more protein by adding chunks of chicken or turkey. Yum!
Air-Fried Roasted Sweet Peppers and Onions
Ghormeh Sabzi (Persian Herb Stew)
Ghormeh sabzi is deliciously savory and loaded with the flavors of several different green herbs. It's traditionally served atop white rice (polow). You can also serve it with lavash bread.

Chef John's Chimichurri Sauce

Chimichurri is a fabulous green sauce that's been steadily growing in popularity across the American restaurant landscape. This herby, garlicky, tangy, spicy, and very green condiment is great on all kinds of grilled meats.
By Chef John

Authentic Chicken Tikka Masala

This authentic chicken tikka masala dish follows an old family recipe.
By Allrecipes

Copycat Chipotle® Cilantro-Lime Brown Rice

This recipe is a great spin-off on your conventional (and let's face it, plain) side dish of rice at dinner. The brown rice provides a nutritious, fiber-packed alternative to white rice, and the cilantro and the lime gives this dish an extra dash of delicious Mexican flavor.
By skinnymom

Super Deluxe Steak Nachos

This is one of my all-time favorite party foods. For big games or special events, these nachos should get serious consideration for formulating your snack line-up. I recommend serving this with hot sauce on the side, and lots of beer.
By Chef John

Authentic Enchiladas Verdes

These enchiladas are made with a fresh green salsa, just like you would find in a Mexican restaurant or better yet, in a Mexican home.
By PattiVerde

Crab Ceviche

This has always been a crowd pleaser in my home. This is wonderful as an appetizer served on tostadas or even with tortilla chips. Make sure to refrigerate before you serve, it tastes best when very cold. I like to serve on tostadas with a thin layer of mayonnaise for a nice refreshing lunch.
By LOUISGUCCI

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

I first tried something similar to this in San Antonio and could never find a recipe that really recaptured what I had there. I experimented and finally came up with this. Anyone who has tried it has begged for the recipe. Try it with tortilla chips!
By Sarah Z

Cilantro-Lime Steak Salad

Whip up this cilantro-lime steak salad for a salad night with a Mexican twist.
By psgnyc114

Mint Chutney

I had searched everywhere for this recipe. The stars aligned one day and I not only found a fabulous house to rent, but a landlord who knew how to make Mint Chutney! This is Roselyns recipe.
By peep

Aguachile

I first tried aguachile with freshly caught shrimp when I was visiting the small town of Ajijic, Jalisco, Mexico. Ajijic is one of the quaint towns next to Chapala Lake, which happens to be the largest fresh water lake in Mexico. I fell in love with this super spicy cold shrimp dish, marinated in a serrano-lime juice mixture and topped with fresh red onions, avocados, and cucumbers. Serve with tostadas on the side and an optional ice cold Mexican beer to tame down the heat.
By Yoly

Air Fryer Shrimp Tacos with Creamy Cilantro Sauce

Simple shrimp tacos made in the air fryer. Add pickled jalapenos and hot sauce if desired.
By Soup Loving Nicole

World's Easiest Bread Machine Pizza Dough

Borrowed from a handful of other pizza dough recipes and tweaked to yield a tasty, thick crust using a bread machine. If you use a pizza stone, sprinkle it with cornmeal before placing the pizza on it to help keep it from sticking. Feel free to try different spices if you don't like any of the ones in this recipe.
By soxinsc

Chef John's Shrimp Toast

While virtually unknown compared to most other popular fried party snacks, these shrimp toasts are easy to make and every bit as delicious, and addictive, as those Buffalo wings or jalapeño poppers.
By Chef John

Crab Rangoon I

Everyone will love these bite-size, fried dumplings stuffed with crab. You can make these in advance of the festivities, and freeze on trays until party time.
By Tanja

Mama's Old-Fashioned Albondigas (Meatball Soup)

This is my number-one soup recipe, perfect for a cold rainy day, handed down to me by my mother. I hope you all enjoy it as much as my family has.
By SpiceUpYourLife

Easy Chimichurri

I took elements of several chimichurri recipes I found to come up with this combination, which has become a favorite. Can be stored for up to 2 weeks in the refrigerator.
By mariap430

Skillet Elote (Mexican Street Corn)

All the flavors you love in Mexican street corn made in a skillet for times when grilling isn't an option.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Spicy Lime Avocado Soup

My husband tried to tell me not to submit this recipe... he doesn't want the whole world to know about it, but I say share what you have! Serve with warm tortilla chips and a nice large mojito. Top with sour cream or creme fraiche if desired.
By SerenaBloom

Elote Salad

A nice way to have elote without having to eat it straight off the husk.
By BmanS1965

Foil-Baked Chicken

Individual foil packets contain chunks of chicken in a savory soy and hoisin sauce with cilantro and fresh ginger.
By Kikkoman
Best Ever Carne Asada Marinade

This traditional Mexican carne asada marinade recipe will marinade 5 or 6 pounds of meat and can be easily halved or doubled. I've tried many carne asada recipes through the years, and this one outshines them all. The flavors are the most flavorful and authentic and the meat is pull-apart tender. I suggest marinating overnight for the best results. Muy delicioso!
By Toni Ast

Lime Cilantro Cauliflower "Rice"

Grated cauliflower stands in for rice in this flavorful, grain-free side dish.
By abussone
Chicken and Hominy Soup with Lime and Cilantro

This is how you eat soup when it's hot outside. I like to season the chicken with chili powder and cumin, then toss them in the turbo broiler.
By Nyki

Carne Asada Tacos

Easy and flavorful. You will love these tacos! You can use top sirloin, New York, filet mignon or similar cuts of beef.
By DIALIEN
