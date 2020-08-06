Chives Recipes

Chive blossoms and leaves garnish and flavor biscuits, potatoes, salad dressing, herb butter, and many savory dishes.

Staff Picks

Sour Cream and Chive Mashed Potatoes

187
Velvety mashed potatoes made with sour cream and chives! Scallions also work well if you do not have chives on hand.
By Lauren

Miso Butter with Chives

This savory compound butter adds a hit of rich, nutty, sweet, salty flavor to everything from grilled meats and fish to roasted vegetables.
By foodelicious

Boiled Potatoes with Chives

34
Simple but very good. Substitute new potatoes for the red if you prefer.
By TerryWilson

Chive and Onion Yogurt and Cream Cheese Spread

16
A delicious, homemade version of the new yogurt and cream cheese spreads in the grocery store. If Greek yogurt is not available, hang your yogurt in a cheesecloth over the sink to drain overnight.
By Tiga

Cheddar Biscuits with Chive Butter

7
Chives are the first herb to come up in the spring, and their delicate flavor pairs well with these biscuits. A little bit of Parmesan cheese makes the flavor of Cheddar cheese really pop; try it next time you make mac and cheese!
By RuthE

Potato Salad with Chives

12
This is a hit at parties and it's so easy to prepare. The lovely fresh chopped chives add color and delicious flavor. You can add crushed garlic or finely chopped onion to it as well if you like!
By LYNNHOUSE

Oven-Seared Beef Tenderloin with Herb Pan Sauce

78
A steakhouse quality meal in the comfort of your own home. Swanson® Beef Stock, fresh herbs and a bit of cream combine to make a sophisticated pan sauce for quality beef tenderloin steaks.
By Campbell's Kitchen
Sponsored By Swansons

Chef John's Green Goddess Dressing

48
This creamy, herby, addictively delicious sauce is not only my favorite salad dressing, but is one of my favorite dips as well. You can of course tweak the acidity with more or less lemon, as well as play with the salt and pepper, but please do not change the trio of herbs. The way the parsley and chive play against the sweet tarragon makes this unlike any other herb dressing.
By Chef John

Cream Cheese, Garlic, and Chive Stuffed Chicken

239
Butterflied chicken breasts are stuffed with a garlic, chive, and cream cheese mixture, wrapped with a slice of bacon, and topped with butter. Very delicious and easy to make!
By Eireann

Cheddar and Chive Scones

Easy Cheddar and chive scones, served with butter or chutney, are a savory teatime treat or the perfect complement to any meal.
By TheBritishBaker

Lobster and Chive Bisque

17
A quick and tasty bisque.
By Angie

Green Goddess Salad Dressing

32
This classic salad dressing includes mayonnaise, anchovies, vinegar, green onion, garlic, parsley, tarragon and chives. It can be prepared in a blender or food processor and is good served as a dressing for steamed artichokes, a seafood salad, or as a sauce over broiled fish. (If you don't have fresh tarragon, you can use 1/4 teaspoon dried, instead.)
By Barrett
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Dress Up Your Summer Dishes With Chive Blossoms
Chive flowers are edible flowers with a flavor that's as delicate as they look. Here's how to use them in all kinds of recipes.
Chive Blossom Infused Vinegar
After 2 weeks, the vinegar will turn a lovely pink color.
Zucchini-Chive Dip
Blue Cheese, Bacon and Chive Pork Chops
Grilled Herbed Tilapia in Foil Packets
1
Herbed Cauliflower Rice
7

The herbs add a fresh zip to this cauliflower rice, making for a tasty side dish as is or topped with your favorite gravy or sauce. The secret to a fluffy and light texture is to dry the 'rice' on the stovetop before serving.

More Chives Recipes

Red Potato Salad with Sour Cream and Chives

109
This is a delicious creamy potato salad recipe. Fresh chives add the perfect touch.
By Jen

Cervelle de Canut

Cervelle de canut is a French specialty from Lyon and literally means 'silk worker's brain', named for the silk weavers of 19th century Lyon who were called 'canuts'. It's a fantastic nibble. Spread it over crusty bread.
By stella

Delicious Ahi Fish Burgers with Chives

49
I got this recipe from my coworker - loved it and then made it for my boyfriend. Now he loves it and I make it at least twice a month. You can eat this plain or as a burger. I recommend eating them with hamburger buns, mayo, lettuce and onions.
By HAPALYSSA

Easy Corn Casserole

19
An easy, creamy, no-bread side dish.
By Pamela Spencer

Sliced Tomatoes with Fresh Herb Dressing

73
Enjoy this easy and delicious summer garden treat with no cooking involved! I serve this at church dinners and never have enough. If you can make this a few hours in advance, the flavors become even better.
By MOMAZIRLOTT

Creamy Roasted Garlic and Chives Risotto

12
A simple risotto that's easy to make. This recipe is full of flavor and you can customize it to suit your taste. You can add optional ingredients such as 1 cup of spinach, mushrooms, shrimp, or chicken. Serve warm.
By Erin

Blue Cheese Herb Spread

24
This recipe is a great way to use up some of those fresh herbs. With its cream cheese base and flavorful blue cheese combination, it is to die for on a cracker!
By roxandmike

Blue Cheese, Bacon and Chive Stuffed Pork Chops

313
This is an amazing recipe I made up to make something fancier from good ol' pork chops. This is a rich recipe. To add another twist, add fresh chopped apples and pecans to the blue cheese mixture. Yum! Enjoy!
By DOMMECHEF

Creamy Succotash with Bacon, Thyme and Chives

35
If fresh thyme or chives aren't available for the succotash, use dried thyme and sliced green onion tops.
By USA WEEKEND columnist Pam Anderson

Bacon Cheddar Chive Muffins

155
Mm!!! I took care in making these into a perfect combination of flavors. A great muffin for breakfast, brunch, lunch, with soup or for a tasty snack. In our home they're gobbled up fast! Everybody LOVES these - You will too! Enjoy!
By Shelley Albeluhn

Garlic Chive Chicken

60
These flavorful chicken breasts are bathed in a lemony garlic butter. Easy to make, they are great for a light dinner.
By zipporah

Green Goddess Chive Dressing

28
Can be used with mixed greens, chicken salad, salmon and sliced tomatoes. My family rated it 9 out of 10. Hope yours will too!
By Lori

Spring Herb Hummus Vegetable Garden

7
Vegetable platters need not look all look the same. Here, fresh spring vegetables sit in an herb-laced hummus to resemble a spring garden in full bloom. My kids loved plucking the crisp vegetables from the garden, so much so that I think they forgot that they were filling themselves up with such a healthful snack.
By Ashley Baron Rodriguez

Spring Herb Popovers

3
These crispy, warm popovers with fresh herbs will be a delicious addition to your next meal.
By Land O'Lakes
Sponsored By Land O Lakes

Mustard Green Beans

24
This easy and tangy mustard dish is a great hit with adults and children alike.
By KRISTA DB

Roasted Mixed Potatoes with Fresh Herbs and Burrata

Mixed potatoes are roasted with garlic and lemon juice, drizzled with an herb vinaigrette, and topped with fresh burrata cheese in this delicious side or vegetarian main dish.
By chpmnk42

Easy Honey Herbed Goat Cheese

4
Impress your guests with this easy-to-make, yet delicious appetizer.
By Aunt Sue’s® Raw Honey
Sponsored By Sioux Honey

Potato Bake with Herbs

A delicious potato side dish with fresh herbs and cheese. You can use any type of herbs you like. I prefer a mild cheese like Gruyere, but you can use Gouda or Emmenthal as well.
By barbara

Fire and Ice Pasta with Fresh Herbs

37
A wonderful combination of flavors to excite even the most discerning of palates! A spicy tomato sauce served at room temperature over hot pasta and topped with feta cheese. Goat cheese also goes well with this sauce.
By Patti Rotman

Curried Pumpkin Soup with Chives

17
This is a light and savory appetizer-size soup with subtle curry flavor, so thick and robust that it tastes like you made it from scratch. It's almost no work and is a perfect choice for a holiday meal.
By lutzflcat
Sponsored By Swansons

Cheese and Chive Crisps

30
These cheesy crispy snacks are deliciously spiced, and made extra crispy using crispy rice cereal!
By NIKKIDOC

Buttermilk and Chive Salad Dressing

12
This is great on potato salad! Adjust the seasonings to suite your taste, and use less mayonnaise if you'd like a thinner dressing.
By LINDA W.

Grilled Red Snapper with Lemon Chive Sauce

2
This dish has always been my favorite, easy to make and easy to get the ingredients. It can be served with pita bread, salad, or steamed rice, but I prefer it with steamed rice. Passed down from mum to me as a family delicacy.
By ELevo

Chive and Dill Muffins

5
Savory muffins ideal for a weekend breakfast.
By Laka kuharica - Easy Cook
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com