Chives Recipes

Chives are the first herb to come up in the spring, and their delicate flavor pairs well with these biscuits. A little bit of Parmesan cheese makes the flavor of Cheddar cheese really pop; try it next time you make mac and cheese!
This creamy, herby, addictively delicious sauce is not only my favorite salad dressing, but is one of my favorite dips as well. You can of course tweak the acidity with more or less lemon, as well as play with the salt and pepper, but please do not change the trio of herbs. The way the parsley and chive play against the sweet tarragon makes this unlike any other herb dressing.
This classic salad dressing includes mayonnaise, anchovies, vinegar, green onion, garlic, parsley, tarragon and chives. It can be prepared in a blender or food processor and is good served as a dressing for steamed artichokes, a seafood salad, or as a sauce over broiled fish. (If you don't have fresh tarragon, you can use 1/4 teaspoon dried, instead.)
The herbs add a fresh zip to this cauliflower rice, making for a tasty side dish as is or topped with your favorite gravy or sauce. The secret to a fluffy and light texture is to dry the 'rice' on the stovetop before serving.
Cervelle de canut is a French specialty from Lyon and literally means 'silk worker's brain', named for the silk weavers of 19th century Lyon who were called 'canuts'. It's a fantastic nibble. Spread it over crusty bread.
I got this recipe from my coworker - loved it and then made it for my boyfriend. Now he loves it and I make it at least twice a month. You can eat this plain or as a burger. I recommend eating them with hamburger buns, mayo, lettuce and onions.
Enjoy this easy and delicious summer garden treat with no cooking involved! I serve this at church dinners and never have enough. If you can make this a few hours in advance, the flavors become even better.
A simple risotto that's easy to make. This recipe is full of flavor and you can customize it to suit your taste. You can add optional ingredients such as 1 cup of spinach, mushrooms, shrimp, or chicken. Serve warm.
This is an amazing recipe I made up to make something fancier from good ol' pork chops. This is a rich recipe. To add another twist, add fresh chopped apples and pecans to the blue cheese mixture. Yum! Enjoy!
Mm!!! I took care in making these into a perfect combination of flavors. A great muffin for breakfast, brunch, lunch, with soup or for a tasty snack. In our home they're gobbled up fast! Everybody LOVES these - You will too! Enjoy!
Vegetable platters need not look all look the same. Here, fresh spring vegetables sit in an herb-laced hummus to resemble a spring garden in full bloom. My kids loved plucking the crisp vegetables from the garden, so much so that I think they forgot that they were filling themselves up with such a healthful snack.
A wonderful combination of flavors to excite even the most discerning of palates! A spicy tomato sauce served at room temperature over hot pasta and topped with feta cheese. Goat cheese also goes well with this sauce.
This is a light and savory appetizer-size soup with subtle curry flavor, so thick and robust that it tastes like you made it from scratch. It's almost no work and is a perfect choice for a holiday meal.
This dish has always been my favorite, easy to make and easy to get the ingredients. It can be served with pita bread, salad, or steamed rice, but I prefer it with steamed rice. Passed down from mum to me as a family delicacy.