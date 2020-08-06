Chervil Recipes

Vibration Spaghetti Sauce
An old friend christened this sauce in the sixties because back then I just added what felt right. I still do, but after all these years, it's pretty much the same ingredients every time! Be sure to remove bay leaves before serving. This sauce keeps for at least 2 weeks in the fridge. It's a great sauce for pasta, lasagna and pizza. If sauce tastes too acid from the tomatoes, a little instant coffee will tone down the acid, however, BE VERY CAREFUL. Too much of either will kill the taste of the sauce completely!
Slashed Sea Bass with Red Onions, Mushrooms, and New Potatoes
Delicious sea bass fillets are studded with fresh chervil and served with pesto over new potatoes and portobello mushrooms. The sea bass is broiled, but try grilling it during the warm months.
Moroccan Spiced Sea Bass Ceviche
Fresh, vibrant flavors which comes together to make a great dish. If you cannot get fresh sea bass, substitute with halibut or snapper.
Pan Seared Tuna with Citrus-Herb Vinaigrette
A more modern version of Salade Nicoise with an Asian influence that can be eaten as an entree. Salmon, halibut, or snapper also go well in this dish.
Ben's Bearnaise Sauce
This is the most flavorful bearnaise sauce you will find. Using fresh tarragon is key.
Cervelle de Canut
Cervelle de canut is a French specialty from Lyon and literally means 'silk worker's brain', named for the silk weavers of 19th century Lyon who were called 'canuts'. It's a fantastic nibble. Spread it over crusty bread.
Parisian-Style Steak Frites
When we lived in Geneva, there was a famous restaurant that only served one thing: entrecote. Also known as steak-frites, it's thin-sliced hanger steak cooked to order, covered in the most addictive herb butter sauce I've ever had. People literally line up out the door every night to get in--and this is why. After playing with several bloggers' guesses about the sauce ingredients, including some that involved chicken livers, this combination came pretty darn close to our memory of the experience. Serve with shoestring fries.