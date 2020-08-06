Chervil Recipes

Looking for chervil recipes? Allrecipes has more than 20 trusted chervil recipes complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Pita Chips

Rating: 4.71 stars
541
These baked pita chips make a lovely accompaniment to any dip or spread.
By Dawn

Kid's Favorite Pea Soup

Rating: 4.45 stars
20
This is easy to make and is loved by even picky kids!!
By SHECOOKS2

Curried Wild Rice Soup

Rating: 4.48 stars
27
This a very spicy and tasty recipe, hearty and savory as well! Easy to make!
By CORWYNN DARKHOLME

Vibration Spaghetti Sauce

Rating: 3.71 stars
7
An old friend christened this sauce in the sixties because back then I just added what felt right. I still do, but after all these years, it's pretty much the same ingredients every time! Be sure to remove bay leaves before serving. This sauce keeps for at least 2 weeks in the fridge. It's a great sauce for pasta, lasagna and pizza. If sauce tastes too acid from the tomatoes, a little instant coffee will tone down the acid, however, BE VERY CAREFUL. Too much of either will kill the taste of the sauce completely!
By Marilyn

Slashed Sea Bass with Red Onions, Mushrooms, and New Potatoes

Rating: 4.38 stars
8
Delicious sea bass fillets are studded with fresh chervil and served with pesto over new potatoes and portobello mushrooms. The sea bass is broiled, but try grilling it during the warm months.
By LEDZEP9876

Moroccan Spiced Sea Bass Ceviche

Rating: 4.29 stars
7
Fresh, vibrant flavors which comes together to make a great dish. If you cannot get fresh sea bass, substitute with halibut or snapper.
By Ryan Nomura

Pan Seared Tuna with Citrus-Herb Vinaigrette

Rating: 4.78 stars
9
A more modern version of Salade Nicoise with an Asian influence that can be eaten as an entree. Salmon, halibut, or snapper also go well in this dish.
By Ryan Nomura

Ben's Bearnaise Sauce

Rating: 4.82 stars
11
This is the most flavorful bearnaise sauce you will find. Using fresh tarragon is key.
By C R Henning

Roasted Cauliflower and Leek Soup

Rating: 4.67 stars
211
This is a really delicious soup I make.
By Brandon Squige Johnson

Cervelle de Canut

Cervelle de canut is a French specialty from Lyon and literally means 'silk worker's brain', named for the silk weavers of 19th century Lyon who were called 'canuts'. It's a fantastic nibble. Spread it over crusty bread.
By stella

Parisian-Style Steak Frites

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
When we lived in Geneva, there was a famous restaurant that only served one thing: entrecote. Also known as steak-frites, it's thin-sliced hanger steak cooked to order, covered in the most addictive herb butter sauce I've ever had. People literally line up out the door every night to get in--and this is why. After playing with several bloggers' guesses about the sauce ingredients, including some that involved chicken livers, this combination came pretty darn close to our memory of the experience. Serve with shoestring fries.
By gremlinhill

Herbed Spaghetti Squash

Easy recipe for a simple spaghetti squash that goes great with anything!
By SuperMom
What Is Chervil and How Do I Cook With It?
Chervil won't hit you over the head, but once you taste its hauntingly delicate flavor, you'll be searching it out every chance you get.
Cheese Omelette with Herbs
This is one of our regular breakfast omelettes. I serve it with whole grain bread, orange juice, and coffee. My husband loves it.
Pantry Potatoes
Rating: Unrated
10

Big Ray's Lemony Grilled Salmon Fillets with Dill Sauce

Rating: 4.67 stars
6

Grilled lemons add a smoky tartness to a butter sauce made to enjoy with grilled salmon. A touch of dill adds a fresh, clean finish. Make sure to use fresh dill; it really makes a difference!

More Chervil Recipes

Vegan Japanese Tofu Pot-Au-Feu (Yuki Nabe)

The Japanese have a very simple and health-conscious tofu recipe called yuki nabe ('snow pot') which can be loosely translated as tofu pot-au-feu. By just adapting the dashi soup stock to a vegan seaweed dashi, vegans and vegetarian can enjoy it! You can find my vegan Japanese dashi stock recipe on this site. Ask the guests to serve themselves with a ladle into individual bowls. Eat with a Chinese soup spoon ('renge' in Japanese).
By ShizuokaGourmet

Maille® Dijon Shrimp Starter

Fresh shrimp with onion, bell pepper, and garlic in a mustard sauce are served atop fragrant garden herbs in this easy starter course.
By Maille
Lavender Pasta with Chervil

This is a delicate pasta with an amazing taste. The rich nuts accentuate the flavor, as does the chervil without overwhelming it.
By The Jazz Chef

Spargelsuppe mit Kase (Cream of White Asparagus Soup with Blue Cheese)

The classic cream of asparagus soup with a twist: Cambozola cheese, a combination of French soft cheese and Gorgonzola. The cheese makes this soup especially creamy.
By Marianne

Fava Bean Hummus with Smoked Trout

A quick and easy favorite. This recipe features flaky smoked trout, creamy fava bean hummus, and topped with just a touch of tart pickled red onion.
By La Brea Bakery

Green Apple-Parmesan Towers

I love the explosion of traditional flavors and this mixture of different tastes. These little fruit snacks are paired with a lemony chervil sauce and they are a real treat your guests will love.
By mimichette

Zucchini and Mushroom Salad with Ricotta Salata

Rating: 4 stars
1
A simple, farmers' market-inspired creation. Try it with the gorgeous yellow zucchinis you see at the farmers' market. While ricotta salata seems to be the perfect choice for this summer dish, you can also use goat or another sheep milk cheese. Who said cooking needs to be hard?
By Au Gourmand
