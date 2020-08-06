Bay Leaf Recipes

I am going to give you my gumbo recipe. I learned to cook from my mother and grandmother who were born and raised in New Orleans and really knew how to cook. Most of the time, you could not get them to write down their recipes because they used a 'pinch' of this and 'just enough of that' and 'two fingers of water,' and so on. This recipe is a combination of both of their recipes which I have added to over the years. Serve over hot cooked rice. The gumbo can be frozen or refrigerated and many people like it better the next day. Bon appetit!
This is a spicy sauce similar to etouffee. By adding seafood, it becomes Seafood Creole. Due to the seasoning mix, it is quite spicy. This can be controlled by adjusting the amount of the peppers. I like mine full strength, but for the wife I have to cut the peppers down to 1/8 teaspoon each. This recipe can easily be doubled or quadrupled for large affairs. It goes great with rice, garlic bread, a green salad and a good white wine, such as white Merlot, white Cabernet, Johannisburg Riesling, or Gewurztraminer. Use your favorite firm, white fish fillets in this recipe. Canned diced tomatoes can be used in place of chopping fresh tomatoes.
My Grandma Ollie-Belle made the best 'greens.' This recipe is as close to hers as I could come. The 'pot-liquor' is the key to great greens!! Serve with fresh green onions and black-eyed peas with rice.
Above and beyond the ingredients, the cooking method, or should I say methods, couldn't be easier. As long as you braise it gently on low heat, until just tender, and then give it a nice sear before serving, you should be in great shape. This smoky braised octopus is great served with crusty roasted potatoes.
I make this soup every Halloween and is the 'signal' to the family that the cool weather has arrived. I've been making it for 15 years now and out of all the soups I make, it is still everyone's favorite. Enjoy!
The secret to these deliciously crusty potatoes is the pre-oven boiling in a salted and seasoned liquid. The potatoes not only absorb flavor and salt, but more importantly the surface of the potato cooks, which is what forms the great crunchy texture in the oven.
This one really wasn't that hard to crack...The ingredients are printed on the container! The only difficult part was working out the correct ratios for each spice, or herb... But patient perseverance, and good ol' 'trial and error' saved the day. The original Old Bay® Seasoning was invented in the 1940's by an American-German immigrant named Gustav Brunn. Initially, it was intended only for use on crab meat (as there was plenty of it in the Chesapeake Bay area where Gustav lived!), but in the last decade or so, it's used in other food areas, such as poultry and salads.
This chili is slightly sweet with a touch of heat; the wine gives it a different taste. Everyone in my family loves this chili. I've won a couple of work chili cook-offs with this recipe and done well in some larger cook-offs as well.
Simple, easy, and quick... This is a stew using canned corned beef and ingredients easily found in most home pantries and refrigerators. The end result is delicious and satisfying. Typically it is served over white rice. The perfect side dish is fried sweet plantains.
You can make a demi-glace using chicken wings and beef shanks since veal bones can be hard to come by. This alternative method works amazingly well and the demi-glace closely resembled the real thing in look, feel, and flavor.
This is a real delight for the beef eaters. The roots of this recipe are Portuguese; it's widely prepared among the Syrian Christians in Kerala, India. Basically you cut the beef into small cubes and fry in the spicy ingredients. It's so yummy and it goes well with white rice.
Fresh salmon is stuffed with herbs and onions, wrapped in aluminum foil, and slow-roasted, resulting in an elegant and absolutely delicious dish that looks stunning on a buffet. Garnish with fresh herbs, lemon slices, and capers. I usually put a small wedge of tomato in the mouth and a caper or slice of stuffed olive over the eye.
Spice up your side dish spread with stuffed eggplants that are halved and roasted in foil packets before being filled with toasted Israeli couscous flavored with allspice, cinnamon, bay leaves, parsley and feta cheese. A garnish of juicy pomegranate seeds provides a burst of fresh fruit flavor to this Middle Eastern-inspired dish from Kelly Senyei of Just a Taste.
Indo food supplies are hard to find at US grocers. Here is a recipe to make your own Indonesian soy sauce using common ingredients from US stores. Indo soy is what makes or breaks an Indo recipe, so make a bunch to keep on hand! Use a 2:3 ratio of the soy to water, using equal amounts of sugar and soy sauce. Always use tons of bay leaves (laurel leaves). It is one of the key subtle flavors of Indo soy and other recipes. Traditionally, palm sugar is used in Indonesia, but American brown sugar is a close substitution. Store in the fridge for up to 3 months. Do not freeze.
Smoked pork shanks slow cooked with Swanson® Chicken Broth, vegetables and herbs. The seasoned vegetables are then blended with cooked sweet potatoes for a zesty gravy. Serve this over rice for a delicious alternative to the traditional Thanksgiving meal of turkey and stuffing.
Try this tasty stew made with KRETSCHMAR® Dinner Sausage, great northern beans and diced tomatoes. Pair with a dinner salad and bread and you have the perfect dinner with very little prep time. It's so easy to prepare and tastes great!