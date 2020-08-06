Basil Recipes

Dried plums and currants tossed with salted, roasted almonds, creme de cassis, and mint is the stuffing for my rolled lamb roast. It's a very easy way to dress up a lamb roast during the holidays. The simple herb rub adds just the right amount of seasoning along with fresh garlic inserted into the top of the roast. My balsamic basil fig sauce creation drizzled over the sliced lamb is the perfect finish touch and extremely flavorful thanks to the fresh basil.
This is among my husband's favorite dinners! The flavors compliment each other so well and it is so easy! I use frozen bread dough to speed the process. Set out dough before you leave for work and you are ready to go by the time you get home!
I made this while watching 'A Farewell to Arms' on TV and realized the title suited the intent of the pasta, which was to celebrate the last gleanings from my rather prolific basil patch. If you feel the need to serve this with a sauce, consider a butter garlic sauce or a white wine sauce with chicken. Whatever you choose to accompany this with, enjoy it!
This recipe is something that you can make quickly and easily using a blender. Everything you need is easy to find in your local supermarket. This paste is great for putting on or in meat and pastas, or with cottage cheese in stuffed pasta shells. Once I start making this, the orders from friends and family keep coming in. For best taste, pesto should be heated up in the meal it's being prepared with.
I used another recipe for inspiration and came up with this recipe that is my own creation. The sauteed chicken breasts are topped with a rich and flavorful dill caper cream sauce. This sauce would also be wonderful over whitefish fillets. If you use dried herbs, reduce the quantity to 1/3, as dried herbs are more potent.
These spring rolls are a refreshing change from the usual fried variety, and have become a family favorite. They are great as a cool summertime appetizer, and are delicious dipped in one or both of the sauces.
This recipe is a hot one, but delicious! If you are weak of tongue, then divide the amounts of peppers in half. Better to add more than spoil your creation! Bay scallops are preferred, but the larger sea scallops can be used if they are cut in half. This dish can also be placed in a casserole dish and placed under the broiler until top turns golden brown!
This dry mix of herbs and spices adds a unique zing to any chicken dish, it has just the right amount of heat and flavor to make all your guests beg for more. Don't be scared by the long list, most of it is spices you will probably have in your cupboard. Note, it also gives chili a great flavor without adding too much heat.
My Nana used to cook this for me when I was young and as she prepared things and we waited for the sauce to finish, she'd tell me great stories about her life in Sicily and other secret business! This recipe is the best sauce I've ever had- I really think it can bring the family together. Just prepare it and you'll see that when dinner time comes everyone's mouths will be watering because of the great smell, the entire family can gather around the table and there will be enough for everyone, I promise! Good for vegetarians too-just substitute 2 1/2 pounds of chopped zucchini for the meatballs.
I spent a few days in Florence about 30 years ago, and while I don't remember much, I do recall my surprise at how delicious the Tuscan fish stew was. What I found so interesting was how herbs like oregano, sage, and rosemary, which I'd only associated with meat, were also used with seafood. Also, FYI just in case any old-school Tuscans are coming over: I hear that for this to qualify as an official Italian fish stew you need use at least 5 different types of seafood, which is both insane and adorable. Serve with crusty bread.
Looking for a low-carb dinner to satisfies your Italian food craving? Look no further! This lasagna is perfect in the summer with your garden-fresh veggies and herbs, or in the winter when you need a comforting meal. You won't even miss the noodles in this one!
These low-calorie, low-fat egg bites make a quick weekday breakfast and they're equally as convenient for midday snacks. In order not to waste egg yolks and to save time, I like to use a carton of liquid egg whites. Egg whites tend to be rubbery, so adding in the cottage cheese helps make them creamier. You can store extras in the freezer and reheat as needed.
The flesh of spaghetti squash comes out in long strands, very much resembling the noodles for which it is named. In this recipe, the 'noodles' are tossed with vegetables and feta cheese. You can substitute different vegetables, but be sure to use ones that have contrasting colors.
This is a refreshing salad using all different kinds of vegetables. You can use whatever you like, but the main things that makes it good are the tomatoes and cucumbers. It is much like an Israeli salad. The homemade dressing is very good on it, but so is just plain olive oil.
This is my spin on Alfredo sauce. We love cream cheese, mushrooms and garlic. So I decided to try different ways of creating this tasty dish! Serve with fettuccini, and sliced crusty bread for mopping!
Great for vegetable pizza, meat pizza, or pasta. Brush your favorite pizza dough with olive oil, spread sauce, add your favorite toppings, and bake per dough instructions. Also great for calzones or chicken, or chicken and broccoli with fettucine. Makes enough sauce for 2 medium pizzas. Freezes beautifully. Just thaw at room temperature.
This tastes just like the tomato basil soup they serve at Applebee's®. The hubs loved it so that's saying something! I always add a pinch of sugar to tomato-based sauce, but I'm not sure that it needed it. Served it with baked fries with seasoned salt and grilled gouda cheese sandwiches on thick crusty bread, panini-style.
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil drizzled with a sweet balsamic reduction and olive oil. Easy, impressive and delicious! Most grocery stores now sell prepared balsamic reductions. Surprisingly it's just as good!