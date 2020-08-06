Basil Recipes

Discover tasty ways to enjoy this "king of herbs" in pesto, pasta, salads, soups, and sauces.

Rich and Creamy Tomato Basil Soup

Cooked tomatoes and tomato juice are pureed with fresh basil leaves in this soup thickened with heavy cream.
By MARBALET

Stuffed Leg of Lamb with Balsamic-Fig-Basil Sauce

Dried plums and currants tossed with salted, roasted almonds, creme de cassis, and mint is the stuffing for my rolled lamb roast. It's a very easy way to dress up a lamb roast during the holidays. The simple herb rub adds just the right amount of seasoning along with fresh garlic inserted into the top of the roast. My balsamic basil fig sauce creation drizzled over the sliced lamb is the perfect finish touch and extremely flavorful thanks to the fresh basil.
By Barbara E.

Basil Goat Cheese Pizza

This is among my husband's favorite dinners! The flavors compliment each other so well and it is so easy! I use frozen bread dough to speed the process. Set out dough before you leave for work and you are ready to go by the time you get home!
By REINEJESSICA

A Farewell to Basil Fettuccine

I made this while watching 'A Farewell to Arms' on TV and realized the title suited the intent of the pasta, which was to celebrate the last gleanings from my rather prolific basil patch. If you feel the need to serve this with a sauce, consider a butter garlic sauce or a white wine sauce with chicken. Whatever you choose to accompany this with, enjoy it!
By GYPSY-WITCH

Homemade Tomato Basil Pasta Sauce

This amazing sauce is great over noodles or some kind of vegetable. With a short cooking time, it's fabulous!
By Kayleigh Whipps

Spinach Basil Pasta Salad

This is a delicious salad! Use this as an alternative to the traditional pasta or potato salads at your BBQ!
By _jennifer

Double Tomato Bruschetta

A delicious and easy appetizer. The balsamic vinegar gives it a little bite. Dried basil can be substituted but it is best with fresh.
By Laurie Thompson

Brooklyn Girl's Penne Arrabiata

One thing I learned in my years living in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn, NY was how to cook a good Italian meal. Here is a recipe I created after having this dish in a restaurant. Enjoy!
By Beth B.

Simple Garlic and Basil Pesto

This recipe is something that you can make quickly and easily using a blender. Everything you need is easy to find in your local supermarket. This paste is great for putting on or in meat and pastas, or with cottage cheese in stuffed pasta shells. Once I start making this, the orders from friends and family keep coming in. For best taste, pesto should be heated up in the meal it's being prepared with.
By FUZZYGREENMONKEY

Angel Hair Pasta with Shrimp and Basil

If you like the ingredients in the name, you'll love the dish. Freshly grated Parmesan cheese makes it complete.
By PAL

Best Steak Marinade in Existence

This is a family recipe that has been developed only over the last 5 years. In this short time it's made me famous in our close circle, but until now I've never shared it with anyone.
By Kookie

Chicken Breasts in Dill-Caper Cream Sauce

I used another recipe for inspiration and came up with this recipe that is my own creation. The sauteed chicken breasts are topped with a rich and flavorful dill caper cream sauce. This sauce would also be wonderful over whitefish fillets. If you use dried herbs, reduce the quantity to 1/3, as dried herbs are more potent.
By judy2304
Easy Pesto
"Everyone loved it! Nice twist with the almonds!" – Elizabeth
Amazing Cucumber Basil Salad
"Very tasty and refreshing summer salad!" – Kris
Orzo with Tomatoes, Basil, and Gorgonzola
15 Ways to Use up Fresh Basil
Spicy Thai Basil Chicken (Pad Krapow Gai)
Vietnamese Fresh Spring Rolls
727

These spring rolls are a refreshing change from the usual fried variety, and have become a family favorite. They are great as a cool summertime appetizer, and are delicious dipped in one or both of the sauces.

More Basil Recipes

Bruschetta Chicken Casserole

This easy chicken casserole with fresh basil pesto, tomatoes, and mozzarella is reminiscent of bruschetta and cooks in one dish for easy cleanup!
By thedailygourmet

Cajun Seafood Pasta

This recipe is a hot one, but delicious! If you are weak of tongue, then divide the amounts of peppers in half. Better to add more than spoil your creation! Bay scallops are preferred, but the larger sea scallops can be used if they are cut in half. This dish can also be placed in a casserole dish and placed under the broiler until top turns golden brown!
By Star Pooley

Chicken Seasoning Blend

This dry mix of herbs and spices adds a unique zing to any chicken dish, it has just the right amount of heat and flavor to make all your guests beg for more. Don't be scared by the long list, most of it is spices you will probably have in your cupboard. Note, it also gives chili a great flavor without adding too much heat.
By Patrick

Old Fashioned Sicilian Succo

My Nana used to cook this for me when I was young and as she prepared things and we waited for the sauce to finish, she'd tell me great stories about her life in Sicily and other secret business! This recipe is the best sauce I've ever had- I really think it can bring the family together. Just prepare it and you'll see that when dinner time comes everyone's mouths will be watering because of the great smell, the entire family can gather around the table and there will be enough for everyone, I promise! Good for vegetarians too-just substitute 2 1/2 pounds of chopped zucchini for the meatballs.
By Joiamia

Tuscan Fish Stew

I spent a few days in Florence about 30 years ago, and while I don't remember much, I do recall my surprise at how delicious the Tuscan fish stew was. What I found so interesting was how herbs like oregano, sage, and rosemary, which I'd only associated with meat, were also used with seafood. Also, FYI just in case any old-school Tuscans are coming over: I hear that for this to qualify as an official Italian fish stew you need use at least 5 different types of seafood, which is both insane and adorable. Serve with crusty bread.
By Chef John

The Best Parmesan Chicken Bake

This chicken Parmesan is done casserole style (so, no breading or frying!), but still offers up that irresistible combination of tender chicken, crunchy/cheesy coating, and flavorful sauce.
By Chef John

Creamy Chicken Florentine Pasta

With a buttery toasted bread crumb topping, this creamy chicken Florentine pasta is sure to be a hit at dinnertime.
By bfr610

No-Noodle Zucchini Lasagna

Looking for a low-carb dinner to satisfies your Italian food craving? Look no further! This lasagna is perfect in the summer with your garden-fresh veggies and herbs, or in the winter when you need a comforting meal. You won't even miss the noodles in this one!
By Jill Welch

How to Make Tomato Bisque

You don't need a whole basket of vine-ripened tomatoes to make a delicious tomato bisque. We're going to use canned tomatoes. Rice makes this soup silky, not starchy.
By Chef John

Herbs de Provence

This is my version of Herbs de Provence after looking at many different recipes. This goes great in salads, fish, chicken, beef and pork. The fragrance is amazing!
By Mariposa

Savory Sea Scallops and Angel Hair Pasta

This is a very simple, easy to prepare meal that you will most likely be asked to prepare again. The taste, if carefully prepared and not overcooked, is incredible. ENJOY!
By JIM F.

Tomato Basil Penne Pasta

A Mediterranean-style family staple.
By Elisa Stamm

Egg White Breakfast Bites

These low-calorie, low-fat egg bites make a quick weekday breakfast and they're equally as convenient for midday snacks. In order not to waste egg yolks and to save time, I like to use a carton of liquid egg whites. Egg whites tend to be rubbery, so adding in the cottage cheese helps make them creamier. You can store extras in the freezer and reheat as needed.
By France C

Garlic Bread Spread

I must say this recipe goes great with most Italian dishes. I usually make it with chicken Parmesan. Delicious!!
By mika4269

Mediterranean Salmon

This is a great recipe for salmon incorporating Mediterranean ingredients and spices. Everyone I've made this for loved it!!
By ARIEL1O1

Arrabbiata Sauce

Spicy and delicious. Ideal on penne pasta.
By Ellen

Spaghetti Squash I

The flesh of spaghetti squash comes out in long strands, very much resembling the noodles for which it is named. In this recipe, the 'noodles' are tossed with vegetables and feta cheese. You can substitute different vegetables, but be sure to use ones that have contrasting colors.
By Bob Cody

The Best Vegetable Salad

This is a refreshing salad using all different kinds of vegetables. You can use whatever you like, but the main things that makes it good are the tomatoes and cucumbers. It is much like an Israeli salad. The homemade dressing is very good on it, but so is just plain olive oil.
By DUSTYDO157

Cream Cheese Alfredo Sauce

This is my spin on Alfredo sauce. We love cream cheese, mushrooms and garlic. So I decided to try different ways of creating this tasty dish! Serve with fettuccini, and sliced crusty bread for mopping!
By Mommy bakes

White Pizza Sauce

Great for vegetable pizza, meat pizza, or pasta. Brush your favorite pizza dough with olive oil, spread sauce, add your favorite toppings, and bake per dough instructions. Also great for calzones or chicken, or chicken and broccoli with fettucine. Makes enough sauce for 2 medium pizzas. Freezes beautifully. Just thaw at room temperature.
By MaggieJo

Creamy Pasta Bake with Cherry Tomatoes and Basil

One of my favorite midweek pasta bakes - my whole family loves it and there is not much prep. Once the pasta bake is in the oven, you can make a salad or set the table and then it's time to eat.
By Julian

My Amazing Tomato Basil Soup (Like Applebee's®)

This tastes just like the tomato basil soup they serve at Applebee's®. The hubs loved it so that's saying something! I always add a pinch of sugar to tomato-based sauce, but I'm not sure that it needed it. Served it with baked fries with seasoned salt and grilled gouda cheese sandwiches on thick crusty bread, panini-style.
By lainalee

Caprese Salad with Balsamic Reduction

Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil drizzled with a sweet balsamic reduction and olive oil. Easy, impressive and delicious! Most grocery stores now sell prepared balsamic reductions. Surprisingly it's just as good!
By stefychefy

Sugo di Pomodoro (Authentic Italian Tomato Sauce)

This is a basic recipe for authentic Italian tomato sauce flavored with extra-virgin olive oil, garlic and basil. Toss with your favorite pasta or use for pizza, gnocchi and more.
By SilviaG
