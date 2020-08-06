Herb Recipes

Browse recipes with every herb from basil to thyme -- herbs add fresh, fragrant flavors to every food you can imagine.

Staff Picks

Chutney with Mint

Rating: 4.47 stars
15
This aromatic chutney is a wonderful condiment for meats, especially lamb. Try it on sandwiches, too.
By sal

Simple Garlic and Basil Pesto

Rating: 4.6 stars
345
This recipe is something that you can make quickly and easily using a blender. Everything you need is easy to find in your local supermarket. This paste is great for putting on or in meat and pastas, or with cottage cheese in stuffed pasta shells. Once I start making this, the orders from friends and family keep coming in. For best taste, pesto should be heated up in the meal it's being prepared with.
By FUZZYGREENMONKEY

Tangy Mustard

Rating: 5 stars
19
This is a nice mustard for use with all kinds of meats, cold cuts, and sandwiches. Made from the whole mustard seeds it is a very grainy mustard. Kept in the fridge, the prepared mustard will keep up to one month after you open the sealed jar.
By pelicangal

Chef John's Chimichurri Sauce

Rating: 4.8 stars
213
Chimichurri is a fabulous green sauce that's been steadily growing in popularity across the American restaurant landscape. This herby, garlicky, tangy, spicy, and very green condiment is great on all kinds of grilled meats.
By Chef John

Italian Dressing Mix

Rating: 4.47 stars
1215
Great for gifts for co-workers and friends.
By Debby

Chicken Breasts with Herb Basting Sauce

Rating: 4.39 stars
682
Chicken breasts basted with a medley of herbs. Can also be made with skinless, boneless meat.
By CHRISTYJ

Tzatziki Sauce

Rating: 4.16 stars
633
Easy dressing for gyros or Greek salad. Also makes a nice dipping sauce for Veggies. HINT: Tastes best when chilled for at least 1 hour after preparation.
By DEBNJAMES

Tarragon Tartar Sauce

Rating: 4.79 stars
19
My mother and I always judge a seafood restaurant by their tartar sauce. Well, here's one that will make any fried halibut jump for joy! It's worth the extra ingredients and fuss.
By DKLEVINSON

Amy's Cilantro Cream Sauce

Rating: 4.73 stars
1041
This cilantro cream sauce can be used as a dip, or as a sauce for fish or chicken. My husband eats it on everything he can consume! Taste and add additional seasoning if necessary. tomatillo sauce is usually spicy, so be prepared!
By AMYKINS

Ranch Dressing with Fresh Herbs

Rating: 4.73 stars
26
This dressing packs a punch of flavor without the use of dried herbs or spices. I wanted a recipe that explodes with freshness, a bit of tang, and traditional ranch flavor. It can be made on the lighter side if you wish. Use it to dip veggies or decadent foods such as fried onion rings or chicken strips. Stores well in the refrigerator. To lighten the calorie count, use light mayonnaise and light sour cream. You can even substitute plain yogurt for the sour cream if you like, but it will alter the taste somewhat.
By LemonLush

Herbed Vinegars

Rating: 4.63 stars
8
This is a simple way to make herbed vinegars. Herbed vinegars make great gifts and will last for over 6 months. (Use approximately 3 sprigs of herbs for each 16 ounce bottle.) Try using thyme, oregano, rosemary, chives, tarragon or fennel with different vinegars to make all kinds of variations. Hint: If you use purple basil, the vinegar will taste great, and be a lovely shade of purple!
By Erica Sweet

Spicy Thai Basil Chicken (Pad Krapow Gai)

Rating: 4.76 stars
1110
My version of this classic Thai dish has spectacular taste even with regular basil instead of Thai or holy basil. The sauce actually acts like a glaze as the chicken mixture cooks over high heat. The recipe works best if you chop or grind your own chicken and have all ingredients prepped before you start cooking.
By Chef John
Inspiration and Ideas

Israeli Tomato and Cucumber Salad
Rating: Unrated
59
"I loved the hint of lemon and the parsley/mint combination. I'll be making this one again!" – LilSnoo
Dijon-Tarragon Cream Chicken
Rating: Unrated
799
"Fast and delicious meal in under 30 minutes. We love it!" – NORMA K
Lemon Rosemary Salmon
Rating: Unrated
450
Maple Dill Carrots
Rating: Unrated
730
Sage Pork Chops
Rating: Unrated
1299
Thai Beef Salad
Rating: Unrated
154

World's Best Lasagna

Rating: 4.8 stars
19668

It takes a little work, but it is worth it.

More Herb Recipes

Cajun Spice Mix

Rating: 4.76 stars
434
This is a mildly hot Cajun spice mix you make yourself with common spices from your pantry. For those who like it hotter, add the optional crushed red pepper. This makes a great oven Cajun hashbrowns!
By DiamondLil

Roasted Baby Potatoes

Rating: 4.4 stars
5
Quick and easy recipe for roasted baby potatoes. Bake them at the same time as you cook your main dish! Can also be used as a quick appetizer! These were so good you don't even need butter or salt to taste. Made the mistake of having them done before the main dish and they were almost all gone by the time dinner started!
By Jenny

Cornish Game Hens with Garlic and Rosemary

Rating: 4.52 stars
1203
Crusty garlic bread and a nice light Chianti wine complement this meal very well.
By MOONANDBACK

White Chicken Enchilada Slow-Cooker Casserole

Rating: 4.07 stars
237
An easy, creamy chicken enchilada casserole. Slow cooking gently melds together the flavors of chicken thigh meat, cream of chicken soup, sour cream, and green chiles.
By TRISTA5

Cioppino

Rating: 4.77 stars
873
A wonderful seafood stew! Serve with a loaf of warm, crusty bread for sopping up the delicious broth!
By Star Pooley

Authentic Mole Sauce

Rating: 4.49 stars
76
Hot chiles and rich chocolate make this authentic mole sauce perfect for topping stewed meats or enchiladas.
By Allrecipes

Breakfast Sausage

Rating: 4.65 stars
796
Makes a delicious, homemade breakfast sausage using ground pork and an assortment of spices.
By Lee Fogle

Perfect Simple Roasted Pork Chops

Rating: 4 stars
2
Don't let the simplicity of this recipe fool you. Served with a salad and a fast side dish, these pork chops are perfect for a busy weeknight, and my children love it.
By Rhonda Elaine

Creole Seasoning Blend

Rating: 4.81 stars
494
This Creole seasoning blend is great for seasoning rice, meats, soups and stews, or anything that needs a flavor boost. Also makes a great gift when placed in a decorative jar with recipe attached.
By JOSLYN

Quick Chicken Piccata

Rating: 4.71 stars
1622
These quick and easy pan-fried chicken breasts are topped with a simple pan sauce made with capers, butter, white wine, and lemon juice.
By Chef John

Pasta Fazool (Pasta e Fagioli)

Rating: 4.75 stars
216
This classic Italian-American comfort food works with any kind of sausage, but I like the fennel and anise flavors of sweet Italian sausage with the beans--it's a hearty soup that's fast and easy to put together.
By Chef John

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

Rating: 4.26 stars
349
This tasty appetizer seasoned with thyme, oregano, and savory. Choose good sized mushrooms, about 2 inches across. When cleaning mushrooms, don't run them under water. They are like little sponges, and will absorb it; just wipe them clean with a damp towel. The filling can be made with fresh, canned, or imitation crabmeat. If using canned, be sure to rinse it first.
By Wilma Scott

Easy Pizza Sauce I

Rating: 4.34 stars
575
A simple pizza sauce used by many pizzerias. The thickness of the sauce is regulated by the amount of water used; it should be somewhat viscous.
By Frank Sweterlitsch

Rosemary Braised Lamb Shanks

Rating: 4.72 stars
500
Lamb shanks are slowly simmered with fresh rosemary, garlic, tomatoes, and red wine. Great served with polenta, or my family's favorite--roasted garlic mashed potatoes--as you need something to soak up the wonderful sauce. A fantastic dish for company, as all the prep work is done at the beginning, and then you just have to wait.
By S. HODGE

Chicken Enchiladas I

Rating: 4.47 stars
3070
This is a quick and easy recipe. Good for quick suppers.
By Debbie Donham

Best Ever Crab Cakes

Rating: 4.53 stars
575
These are the fastest, easiest crab cakes I have ever made and some of the best I have ever eaten! Serve with coarse mustard on the plate or your favorite mustard sauce.
By LINDACHEK

Chicken Seasoning Blend

Rating: 4.72 stars
184
This dry mix of herbs and spices adds a unique zing to any chicken dish, it has just the right amount of heat and flavor to make all your guests beg for more. Don't be scared by the long list, most of it is spices you will probably have in your cupboard. Note, it also gives chili a great flavor without adding too much heat.
By Patrick

Homemade Poultry Seasoning

Rating: 4.73 stars
74
Why buy pre-mixed spices for just one recipe!
By Mandee Klein

Turkish Eggs (Cilbir)

Rating: 4.86 stars
51
At my age I feel like I've seen and done it all, so you can only imagine my shock at finding a new way to do eggs. I would never have thought to pair yogurt with poached eggs and a spicy red pepper butter, but it might be my new favorite breakfast now. Fried eggs also work in this, any way you like 'em. Serve with toasted crusty bread for dipping.
By Chef John

One-Pan Rosemary Chicken Thighs and Roasted Winter Vegetables for 2

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
My ultimate favorite one-pan dinner in the fall for 2! Chicken thighs, carrots, onions, turnips, and potatoes caramelize and roast to perfection in no time.
By Fioa

Reverse-Sear Prime Rib Roast

Rating: 4.86 stars
94
This dry-brined prime rib roast is cooked low and slow for maximum flavor. A high-heat sear at the very end gives it a crispy herb crust.
By hello angie

Easy Pizza Sauce III

Rating: 4.5 stars
1086
Quick and easy pizza sauce. No cooking and quick to make.
By Brent

Baked Haddock

Rating: 4.61 stars
1027
Haddock (or other white fish) is lightly breaded and baked. Parmesan adds a nice flavor. Quick and easy to prepare, it's a nice alternative to deep frying.
By linda

Amazing Spicy Grilled Shrimp

Rating: 4.74 stars
285
This is an amazing spicy grilled shrimp recipe. It has become my family's new favorite.
By Pat Rota
