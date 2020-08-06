Herb Recipes

This recipe is something that you can make quickly and easily using a blender. Everything you need is easy to find in your local supermarket. This paste is great for putting on or in meat and pastas, or with cottage cheese in stuffed pasta shells. Once I start making this, the orders from friends and family keep coming in. For best taste, pesto should be heated up in the meal it's being prepared with.
This is a nice mustard for use with all kinds of meats, cold cuts, and sandwiches. Made from the whole mustard seeds it is a very grainy mustard. Kept in the fridge, the prepared mustard will keep up to one month after you open the sealed jar.
Chimichurri is a fabulous green sauce that's been steadily growing in popularity across the American restaurant landscape. This herby, garlicky, tangy, spicy, and very green condiment is great on all kinds of grilled meats.
This cilantro cream sauce can be used as a dip, or as a sauce for fish or chicken. My husband eats it on everything he can consume! Taste and add additional seasoning if necessary. tomatillo sauce is usually spicy, so be prepared!
This dressing packs a punch of flavor without the use of dried herbs or spices. I wanted a recipe that explodes with freshness, a bit of tang, and traditional ranch flavor. It can be made on the lighter side if you wish. Use it to dip veggies or decadent foods such as fried onion rings or chicken strips. Stores well in the refrigerator. To lighten the calorie count, use light mayonnaise and light sour cream. You can even substitute plain yogurt for the sour cream if you like, but it will alter the taste somewhat.
This is a simple way to make herbed vinegars. Herbed vinegars make great gifts and will last for over 6 months. (Use approximately 3 sprigs of herbs for each 16 ounce bottle.) Try using thyme, oregano, rosemary, chives, tarragon or fennel with different vinegars to make all kinds of variations. Hint: If you use purple basil, the vinegar will taste great, and be a lovely shade of purple!
My version of this classic Thai dish has spectacular taste even with regular basil instead of Thai or holy basil. The sauce actually acts like a glaze as the chicken mixture cooks over high heat. The recipe works best if you chop or grind your own chicken and have all ingredients prepped before you start cooking.
Quick and easy recipe for roasted baby potatoes. Bake them at the same time as you cook your main dish! Can also be used as a quick appetizer! These were so good you don't even need butter or salt to taste. Made the mistake of having them done before the main dish and they were almost all gone by the time dinner started!
This classic Italian-American comfort food works with any kind of sausage, but I like the fennel and anise flavors of sweet Italian sausage with the beans--it's a hearty soup that's fast and easy to put together.
This tasty appetizer seasoned with thyme, oregano, and savory. Choose good sized mushrooms, about 2 inches across. When cleaning mushrooms, don't run them under water. They are like little sponges, and will absorb it; just wipe them clean with a damp towel. The filling can be made with fresh, canned, or imitation crabmeat. If using canned, be sure to rinse it first.
Lamb shanks are slowly simmered with fresh rosemary, garlic, tomatoes, and red wine. Great served with polenta, or my family's favorite--roasted garlic mashed potatoes--as you need something to soak up the wonderful sauce. A fantastic dish for company, as all the prep work is done at the beginning, and then you just have to wait.
This dry mix of herbs and spices adds a unique zing to any chicken dish, it has just the right amount of heat and flavor to make all your guests beg for more. Don't be scared by the long list, most of it is spices you will probably have in your cupboard. Note, it also gives chili a great flavor without adding too much heat.
At my age I feel like I've seen and done it all, so you can only imagine my shock at finding a new way to do eggs. I would never have thought to pair yogurt with poached eggs and a spicy red pepper butter, but it might be my new favorite breakfast now. Fried eggs also work in this, any way you like 'em. Serve with toasted crusty bread for dipping.