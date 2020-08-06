Fruit Appetizer Recipes

Add these popular recipes for fruit salsa, fruit skewers, stuffed strawberries, and peach bruschetta to your appetizer repertoire.

Prosciutto e Melone (Italian Ham and Melon)

31
This easy and refreshing starter featuring cantaloupe and cured ham (Parma ham for instance) can also be served as an appetizer: just cut the cantaloupe into bite-size pieces, wrap them with ham and spear them on skewers for a colorful snack! Use superior quality Italian ham for best results.
By SunFlower

Spicy Strawberry Kiwi Peach Salsa

12
A good summertime salsa that hits your taste buds twice. Can substitute canned peaches or frozen strawberries, but best to go with all fresh fruit.
By adamyosim

Peach and Goat Cheese Tartine

14
For me, this is summer on a slice of bread. August is national goat cheese month (no, I don't know who decides these things), and what better way to enjoy chevre than by topping it with sweet, ripe, impossibly juicy peach slices? Mix in a little thyme and black pepper to keep things interesting, and you're looking at a very special treat.
By Chef John

Cucumber Melon Salsa

18
Light, fresh and delightful!
By Theresa787

Watermelon Caprese Appetizer

11
A refreshing appetizer for the summer, my family loved this so much they ate more than a serving each. Also great for those who love the flavor of caprese but aren't huge fans of tomatoes.
By Nicole Cox

Bacon Wrapped Dates Stuffed with Blue Cheese

371
Dates are stuffed with blue cheese, wrapped in bacon and baked until crisp. These are delicious and very easy to make for a party. You can serve them at room temperature, so it is okay to make a few hours in advance!
By WINEANDCHEESE

Catherine's Pickled Blueberries

50
Think of this as blueberries with a bite. My friend Catherine serves this sweet/tangy sauce spooned over ripened goat cheese for a knock-'em-dead appetizer.
By foodelicious

Grilled Prosciutto-Wrapped Peaches with Burrata and Basil

13
There are many people, myself included, that think cooking prosciutto is basically a crime against nature; but there are exceptions, and this plate of grilled peaches with burrata is one incredibly delicious example.  Serve as an appetizer or a sweet/savory dessert.
By Chef John

Strawberry Bruschetta

46
This is a delicious variation of the popular tomato based appetizer. The strawberries are warm and sweet and the sugar is caramelized and crunchy! Your guests will love it!
By Sarah Stephan

Roasted Grape Crostini with Fresh Herbs

1
Roasting grapes makes them even sweeter, the herbs bring a bit of savory flavor, and when combined with creamy, lemony ricotta, you're in for a tantalizing appetizer.
More Fruit Appetizer Recipes

Mango Salsa

502
This is a very tasty mango salsa that is great served over fish. My favorite is any fish blackened with Cajun seasoning and then topped with this salsa. Also great for dipping chips.
By IYENGAR21

Cheesecake-Stuffed Strawberries

112
Strawberries stuffed with cheesecake mixture.
By Karen B

Blueberry-Raspberry Cream Cheese

Make your own homemade blueberry-raspberry cream cheese in minutes. This quick and easy schmear tastes wonderful spread on a bagel or French toast.
By lutzflcat

My Own Famous Stuffed Grape Leaves

124
These are grape leaves, stuffed with a tantalizing mixture of rice, fresh dill, mint and lemon. 'Yum' is the only one word to describe these. These can either be a main dish or an appetizer, depending on your appetite. Serve with good crusty bread and a Greek salad, if desired.

Fresh Pineapple Salsa

11
Fresh pineapple salsa that is perfect with fish or chicken! You can also try substituting papaya or mango for the pineapple.
By OFACTO

Holiday Goat Cheese Log

1
A colorful coating of smoked nuts, sweet cherries, and fresh herbs surrounds a log of creamy goat cheese in this simple appetizer recipe that's perfect for holiday parties.
By Ann

Unbelievably Good Fruit Dip

162
This creamy fruit dip has only three ingredients. If you want a simple dip that's the perfect complement to fruit, especially strawberries, please try this one.
By LETSGGGO

Lemony White Bean Hummus

I came up with this recipe after wanting hummus, but not having chickpeas or tahini in the house. This is lemony, creamy, and really good for you! Try with pita bread or raw vegetables. Also good on a tortilla with chopped red bell pepper and olives.
By Gina Izzy Shores

Fresh Mango Salsa

101
I love this recipe and it tastes good with tortilla chips.
By Spence

Cranberry Salsa

236
Tangy and sweet with a bit of a bite. Quick and easy, and always requested at gatherings.
By Shan559

Peanut Butter Apple Dip

35
A great apple dip that makes enough for at least 6 apples.
By Shay

Balsamic Roasted Grapes

14
A surprisingly delicious treat! Easy to make, and a hit with everyone who has tried them! Pairs well with wine and cheese.
By Olivia

Grilled Pineapple Salsa

24
This is my favorite salsa to go with summer grilling! Have served this for guests and family and everyone loves it! Serve with grilled chicken breast, fish, or pork.
By Elaine

Quince Paste

9
The quince is an old-fashioned, intensely aromatic, and dearly loved fruit. It is not an easy fruit to prepare, as it needs to be poached or cooked before it can be used in recipes. Quince paste is a wonderful accompaniment to cheese and crackers-try chevre as well as other mild, firm cheeses. You can also serve it for breakfast in place of jam.
By none

Blue Cheese and Pear Tartlets

192
Tasty, hot appetizers that take little time to prepare but will impress your guests!
By BOLLIVEB

Pineapple Salsa

154
A fruit and vegetable salsa! Serve over chicken, fish, or pork, or as a side dish.
By SVPORTER

Baked Brie en Croute

4
This is delicious! A great appetizer everyone will love!
By Mrs Sarah

Frosted Grapes

105
These are so wonderful. Made with flavored gelatin mix, these grapes make a simple yet elegant treat. Serve in a pretty glass bowl at a party. Instant hit.
By CookBakeGrill

Raspberry Walnut Baked Brie

135
This is a simple, elegant appetizer that is sure to impress!
By LauraKKH

Strawberry Cream Cheese Fruit Dip

1
Set this fluffy strawberry cream cheese fruit dip out at your next party alongside slices of crisp apple, sweet ripe strawberries, or even animal crackers or cookies.
By Juliana Catherine

Blue Cheese and Grilled Pear Crostini

Very simple appetizer you can serve at birthday parties or any other occasion.
By babyshowerideas4u

Lemon Tahini Yogurt Sauce

2
Serve this delicious sauce with falafel in pita or with fresh vegetables. Best if made a few hours in advance, but it can be served immediately. I chop the garlic, and let it rest for 5 to 10 minutes before adding the remaining ingredients. This increases the amount of allicin, a compound shown to have antibacterial, antifungal, antiviral, and antiprotozoal activity.
By Syd

Elegant Fig Appetizers with Goat Cheese and Almonds

65
This is a combination of several fresh fig appetizer recipes. The flavors of fresh figs, tangy goat cheese, salty almonds, sweet honey, and balsamic vinegar contrast to make these a delicious and very pretty appetizer. Arrange figs in a circle, tops facing in, for a flower effect and this will be a lovely addition to a bridal shower menu! If you can find Marcona almonds, use them! They are a Spanish almond that tastes like a cross between an almond and a cashew.
By ChristineM

Fig and Goat Cheese Pizza

49
This can be used as a main dish or an appetizer. It contains dried figs, caramelized onions and tangy goat cheese on a homemade crust.
By ASHLEY_S
