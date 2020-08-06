Fruit Appetizer Recipes

This easy and refreshing starter featuring cantaloupe and cured ham (Parma ham for instance) can also be served as an appetizer: just cut the cantaloupe into bite-size pieces, wrap them with ham and spear them on skewers for a colorful snack! Use superior quality Italian ham for best results.
For me, this is summer on a slice of bread. August is national goat cheese month (no, I don't know who decides these things), and what better way to enjoy chevre than by topping it with sweet, ripe, impossibly juicy peach slices? Mix in a little thyme and black pepper to keep things interesting, and you're looking at a very special treat.
Dates are stuffed with blue cheese, wrapped in bacon and baked until crisp. These are delicious and very easy to make for a party. You can serve them at room temperature, so it is okay to make a few hours in advance!
There are many people, myself included, that think cooking prosciutto is basically a crime against nature; but there are exceptions, and this plate of grilled peaches with burrata is one incredibly delicious example. Serve as an appetizer or a sweet/savory dessert.
These are grape leaves, stuffed with a tantalizing mixture of rice, fresh dill, mint and lemon. 'Yum' is the only one word to describe these. These can either be a main dish or an appetizer, depending on your appetite. Serve with good crusty bread and a Greek salad, if desired.
I came up with this recipe after wanting hummus, but not having chickpeas or tahini in the house. This is lemony, creamy, and really good for you! Try with pita bread or raw vegetables. Also good on a tortilla with chopped red bell pepper and olives.
The quince is an old-fashioned, intensely aromatic, and dearly loved fruit. It is not an easy fruit to prepare, as it needs to be poached or cooked before it can be used in recipes. Quince paste is a wonderful accompaniment to cheese and crackers-try chevre as well as other mild, firm cheeses. You can also serve it for breakfast in place of jam.
Serve this delicious sauce with falafel in pita or with fresh vegetables. Best if made a few hours in advance, but it can be served immediately. I chop the garlic, and let it rest for 5 to 10 minutes before adding the remaining ingredients. This increases the amount of allicin, a compound shown to have antibacterial, antifungal, antiviral, and antiprotozoal activity.
This is a combination of several fresh fig appetizer recipes. The flavors of fresh figs, tangy goat cheese, salty almonds, sweet honey, and balsamic vinegar contrast to make these a delicious and very pretty appetizer. Arrange figs in a circle, tops facing in, for a flower effect and this will be a lovely addition to a bridal shower menu! If you can find Marcona almonds, use them! They are a Spanish almond that tastes like a cross between an almond and a cashew.