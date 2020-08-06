Fall Drinks Recipes

Inspired to concoct a hot cider or pumpkin smoothie? All the best fall drink recipes are right here.

Staff Picks

Hot Cinnamon Apple Brandy Cider

3
This sweet, delightful hot cinnamon apple brandy cider is spiced with freshly squeezed apple cider, cloves, nutmeg, ginger, and cinnamon!
By Culinary Envy

Hot Cranberry Tea

58
A sentimental favorite. My mother and I made it when I was 7 and it's been a part of our holiday tradition ever since. A fun recipe to make with the kids. A slow cooker will keep it warm while serving.
By TERRAMISU

Hot Apple Cider

277
Nothing beats a mug of hot cider on a cold winter day. This recipe is great as it calls for fresh apple cider and pure maple syrup. Start with only 6 strips each of the orange and lemon peel, and adjust to taste.
By Allrecipes Member

Apple Pie Cider

104
This is a very good fall weather drink. It's great hot or cold.
By Dan Kramer

Homemade Apple Cider

131
Homemade apple cider.
By scollins

Apple Pie Shot

38
This is a mouthwatering vodka shot that tastes just like Mom's apple pie. Put entire shot in your mouth and swish back and forth a few times before swallowing.
By AGS63

Perfect Pear Brandy Sidecar

10
It's like biting into the ripest, most redolent pear you've ever eaten.
By c-biskit

Vanilla Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

2
Just like those pricey smoothies at your favorite smoothie shop!
By Sarah Dipity

Cosmo-Style Pomegranate Martini

44
Similar to a Cosmopolitan, but uses pomegranate juice.
By Kim

Cranberry Martini

87
I had this cranberry martini recipe at a holiday party and everyone loved it. The cranberry juice mixes nicely with the liquor. It's a perfect smooth drink.
By Ed Grivner

Apple Pie in a Jar Drink

97
This tastes just like apple pie! Great in the autumn around a campfire or on a hay-ride. Put it in canning jars with rings and lids for that down-home country appeal.
By Cathy Nelson Reinert

Absolute Stress

86
One is enough to relieve most stress levels!
By David
Apple Banana Smoothie
135
Coffee Liqueur
78
The Rocket
8
Famous No Coffee Pumpkin Latte
195

This is a warm and creamy rich pumpkin drink that taste like a Starbucks® pumpkin latte, but with NO caffeine. It is very kid-friendly or great at the midday office holiday party.

