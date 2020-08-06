Fall Drinks Recipes

A sentimental favorite. My mother and I made it when I was 7 and it's been a part of our holiday tradition ever since. A fun recipe to make with the kids. A slow cooker will keep it warm while serving.
Nothing beats a mug of hot cider on a cold winter day. This recipe is great as it calls for fresh apple cider and pure maple syrup. Start with only 6 strips each of the orange and lemon peel, and adjust to taste.
Thick and healthy fruit drink with apple, banana and orange juice. The frozen banana takes the place of shaved ice and results in a smooth, creamy texture. Serve with dollop of whipped cream for added effect.
Simple spiced apple cider! I used to buy the spices already mixed at the grocery store, and they stopped carrying it this year, so I just made my own. This is great for a shower or get together and the slow cooker keeps it warm, so guests can enjoy it through the night. When it's done, it's great mixed with spiced rum and/or a slice of orange! Leftover cider is great cold too!
My husband is obsessed with Starbucks® Pumpkin Spice Lattes! I created this recipe so we wouldn't have to go broke. I've made these countless times for everyone who visits. I think I've actually become famous for these within our very-extended family. No espresso machine is needed.
This easy, fresh and fruity drink carries the Thanksgiving theme of cranberries throughout the entire meal. we don't eat the fresh cranberries, but they look pretty floating on top. Tastes as good as it looks!
Be warned that this recipe is for pumpkin lovers only! I use my homemade pumpkin puree that I make each autumn and freeze in 2-cup increments, but canned solid-pack pumpkin should work just fine. If you find the pumpkin flavor too intense, try adding a frozen banana. You can play around with the flavors easily by adding some vanilla extract or pumpkin or apple pie spice instead of just cinnamon. My 5-year old and 1-year old love it as the recipe is written. Another option is to not freeze the pumpkin and heat everything through to a simmer for a hot drink.
A sentimental favorite. My mother and I made it when I was 7 and it's been a part of our holiday tradition ever since. A fun recipe to make with the kids. A slow cooker will keep it warm while serving.
My take on our corner coffee shop's seasonal pumpkin latte. I loved it so much I HAD to do something! You can use canned 'pumpkin pie mix' if you like, since it contains the pumpkin pie spice ingredients already. Top with nutmeg or cinnamon if you like. Enjoy!