Deep Fried Main Dish Recipes

Fried chicken. Fish Tacos. Corn dogs. Finger Steaks. When you're in the mood for crispy fried food, these 5-star recipes do it right.

Staff Picks

Fried Butterflied Shrimp

214
These shrimp will knock your socks off! The batter doesn't overcoat the shrimp, which helps it maintain a wonderful flavor! Enjoy!
By Joy Fleming

Burton's Southern Fried Chicken with White Gravy

10
Breaded buttermilk fried chicken and a pan-drippings gravy with milk or cream. The gravy is great on the chicken, but mash up some potatoes with some butter and cream and bake up some cornbread or biscuits and you have the quintessential southern meal with some northern urban twists.
By Jinbellroc

Crispy Fried Fish

148
Whip up a regular beer batter, and add a final spicy dry dredge to create a truly crispy dish.
By EHIEBERT

Japanese-Style Deep-Fried Shrimp

334
Shrimp are seasoned and coated with crispy panko crumbs to make the easiest, tastiest deep-fried shrimp ever!
By ait0shi

Southern Spicy Fried Chicken

56
This one is finger-licking good! It's a keeper and a must try!
By Maureen Hogan

Fried Soft-Shell Crab

41
These crabs are fried to a light crisp, and you can eat the whole crab. It is my favorite food.
By WESBRYANT

Chef John's City Chicken

14
This fascinating pork-on-a-stick recipe is American cuisine in a nutshell. City cooks, who couldn't get chicken, would take scraps from much cheaper, at the time, pork and build something similar to what you see here. Why this represents the true spirit of American food is that long after chicken became cheap and plentiful, people kept making and eating this anyway. Serve with honey mustard.
By Chef John

Oklahoma Indian Tacos

35
We used to get these at county fairs in Oklahoma when I was growing up! So good! A delicious chili mixture served on top of out-of-this-world fried bread and trimmed with all your favorite taco trimmings, like shredded cheese, lettuce, chopped tomatoes, black olives, and salsa.
By Melanie2008

Chef John's Buttermilk Fried Chicken

451
While it may not be traditional for "Southern" fried chicken, I love the tangy tenderization that the buttermilk provides. After the buttermilk soak, dredge the chicken pieces in seasoned flour, and fry them in hot oil until crisp and golden.
By Chef John

Crispy Cider-Battered Chicken Fingers

4
Chef John proves that using sparkling apple cider makes the best batter for light, beautifully crispy, flavorful, deep-fried chicken fingers in this easy recipe.
By Chef John

That Zucchini Spaghetti Stanley Tucci Loves (Spaghetti alla Nerano)

8
After listening to Stanley Tucci lose his mind about this pasta and calling it life-changing and one of the best things he's ever eaten, I decided I'd give it a try. The results were amazing and the key to getting the toasted sweet taste of the zucchini was deep-frying it!
By Chef John

The Best Chicken Fried Steak

1404
This recipe for chicken fried steak includes a batter spiked with Tabasco Sauce and a pan gravy that is sure to satisfy all the chicken-fried steak lovers at your table.
By norah
Inspiration and Ideas

Chicken Fried Chicken
2421
"Finally, a fried chicken recipe for boneless, skinless chicken breasts! Family and friends loved it, and so did I." – Mom2oneSon
Fish Tacos
"My family went nuts over it. Will definitely be making this many, many times. It was just like eating a phenomenal fish taco at the beach!" – Mmmmm
How to Choose the Right Oil for Frying
10 Best Fish Fry Recipes
Classic Fish and Chips
333
Southern Fried Catfish
125

Marinated in creamy buttermilk, coated with a crispy cornmeal batter, and then deep friend to a golden brown, flaky catfish prepared Southern-style is divine.

Classic Fish and Chips

333
Good tasting, simple recipe for New England's favorite dish fish and chips. Serve with malt vinegar, lemon, or tartar sauce.
By Joy Fleming

Southern Fried Catfish

125
Marinated in creamy buttermilk, coated with a crispy cornmeal batter, and then deep friend to a golden brown, flaky catfish prepared Southern-style is divine.
By Mama Smith

Corn Dogs

907
Hot dogs are skewered on sticks, dipped in corn batter, and then fried to a golden brown.
By SUZZANNA

Triple-Dipped Fried Chicken

918
This is the crispiest, spiciest, homemade fried chicken I have ever tasted! It is equally good served hot or cold and has been a picnic favorite in my family for years.
By QUIRKYIQ

General Tsao's Chicken II

1330
A genuinely mouthwatering dish with an Asian kick that will knock your chopsticks off! Don't be fooled by other General Tsao impostors: this is simply the best Chinese chicken you will ever have. With a flair of peanut oil, a streak of sesame, a dash of orange, and a sweet spot for hot, this is sure to be a favorite. Just don't forget to deep-fry twice! Serve with steamed broccoli and white rice.
By ChefDaddy

Honey Walnut Shrimp

558
A Hong Kong–style fried shrimp recipe features crispy, mochiko-battered shrimp tossed in a creamy honey-mayonnaise sauce and topped with homemade candied walnuts.
By Celia

Crunchy Fried Shrimp

131
The panko bread crumbs give these fried shrimp just the right amount of crunch.
By Kikkoman
Southern Fried Chicken Livers

174
Chicken livers are coated with garlic-flavored flour, and deep fried to a golden, crispy brown for an old-time Southern treat.
By Cindy Capps Lepp

Crispy Fried Chicken

718
An excellent recipe for technique as much as anything, as the few coating ingredients of buttermilk, flour and paprika are not difficult to combine!
By Elaine O

Sweet and Sour Pork III

1121
Cubed pork and stir-fried vegetables are coated in a mouthwatering sweet and sour sauce prepared with simple ingredients.
By PAM_1

Beer Batter Fish Made Great

773
This is a great beer batter fish recipe, and is very easy to do. We often fish all day with friends, and then cook the fish afterwards out on deck. Yummy and great!
By Joy Fleming

Fish Tacos

2811
Beer battered cod are the star of these fresh and tasty fish tacos, served in corn tortillas with shredded cabbage and a zesty white sauce.
By BREESE823

Crispy Beer Batter Fish & Chips

41
Virtually every beer-battered fish recipe looks crispy coming out of the fryer, and some even stay crispy for a few minutes, but then the inevitable sogginess sets in. Well, with this simple formula, and a few easy tricks, you can achieve a fried fish where the last bite is as crisp as the first. The keys are keeping your batter really cold and patting your fish really dry. Serve over a bed of salt 'n vinegar chips with tartar sauce and lemon.
By Chef John

Best City Chicken

162
I grew up in northeast Ohio and this was my all time favorite dish when I was little...now I make it, and my family loves it too! I like to use all pork for my city chicken; however tradition is to use pork and veal combined. The grocery stores around me sell a pack of cubed pork with the wood skewers already in the pack specifically for city chicken, so you may want to look for that first. But, if you can't find that, then cubing your own pork will work fine.
By Jennifer

Japanese-Style Deep-Fried Shrimp

334
Shrimp are seasoned and coated with crispy panko crumbs to make the easiest, tastiest deep-fried shrimp ever!
By ait0shi

Chef John's Nashville Hot Chicken

59
If you've never had Nashville Hot Chicken, we're talking about an ultra-crispy fried chicken doused with a cayenne-infused glaze, and by "glaze" I mean melted butter and lard.
By Chef John

Southern-Style Buttermilk Fried Chicken

176
This is a down home recipe that I have used for years, and thought I would share it! The buttermilk marinade is terrific and is such a comfort food. However this is not a recipe that can be done quickly, but the wait is WELL worth it!
By pinkchef

Perfect Sesame Chicken

942
If you want the perfect sesame chicken recipe this is it! You may want to increase the vinegar or lower the amount of sugar. It all depends on how sweet you want the sauce.
By Doreen P

Chicken Chimichangas with Sour Cream Sauce

660
I am not generally a fan of chimichangas at restaurants, but this had me going back for seconds. It is easy to prepare the meat ahead of time and then have a very quick meal in a pinch.
By SSTRAWDER

Best Fried Walleye

114
This is the recipe my dad has been using for 25 years. It's light and clean-tasting because there's no sense in masking the naturally delicious flavor of such an awesome Canadian delicacy! No tartar sauce needed!
By clarkie24
