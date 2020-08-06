Gourmet Main Dish Recipes

I made burgers similar to these in my college training, and tweaked them a little to satisfy picky eaters at home! Moist and juicy burgers guaranteed every time. Garnish the burger with a slice of pancetta, ancient grainy mustard, red onion slices, iceberg lettuce, and Swiss or blue cheese.
This recipe is a hot one, but delicious! If you are weak of tongue, then divide the amounts of peppers in half. Better to add more than spoil your creation! Bay scallops are preferred, but the larger sea scallops can be used if they are cut in half. This dish can also be placed in a casserole dish and placed under the broiler until top turns golden brown!
Succulent herbed boneless pork loin chops paired with a tangy raspberry sauce ... heaven on a plate! This is a special family dish or perfect for company. I accompanied it with mashed potatoes and julienned steamed carrots. My husband can't wait to have it again.
Chicken breasts are coated in a pecan breading, and fried in a skillet. Then a rich bourbon sauce is poured over them before serving. This is a fabulous recipe that my Mother gave me from a upscale restaurant in New York. It is to die for. ENJOY!!
Delectable dim sum is at your fingertips with this amazingly easy recipe. A tasty mixture of ground pork, fresh ginger, garlic, green onion, soy sauce, sesame oil, egg and Chinese cabbage is rolled into wonton skins. Steam and serve to party guests.
'Cordon Bleu' is a French term, literally translated as 'blue ribbon', that originally referred to an award for culinary excellence given to women cooks! The term can now apply to any superior cook (yes, men too), and also to this dish (chicken, ham and Swiss cheese slices, breaded and sauteed). This yummy version adds paprika and a creamy white wine sauce worthy of its own blue ribbon. Two blue ribbon tastes in wedded bliss -- Chicken Cordon Bleu II!