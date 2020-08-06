Gourmet Main Dish Recipes

Whether you need something for date night or want to impress a group of friends, here's where you start.

Gourmet Pub Burgers

11
I made burgers similar to these in my college training, and tweaked them a little to satisfy picky eaters at home! Moist and juicy burgers guaranteed every time. Garnish the burger with a slice of pancetta, ancient grainy mustard, red onion slices, iceberg lettuce, and Swiss or blue cheese.
By Lauren_Francis

Cajun Seafood Pasta

1239
This recipe is a hot one, but delicious! If you are weak of tongue, then divide the amounts of peppers in half. Better to add more than spoil your creation! Bay scallops are preferred, but the larger sea scallops can be used if they are cut in half. This dish can also be placed in a casserole dish and placed under the broiler until top turns golden brown!
By Allrecipes Member

Pork Chops with Raspberry Sauce

1066
Succulent herbed boneless pork loin chops paired with a tangy raspberry sauce ... heaven on a plate! This is a special family dish or perfect for company. I accompanied it with mashed potatoes and julienned steamed carrots. My husband can't wait to have it again.
By Robin Seidel

Creme Brulee French Toast

1024
Very rich French toast - can be made ahead of time.
By SANDIPANTS

Bourbon Pecan Chicken

674
Chicken breasts are coated in a pecan breading, and fried in a skillet. Then a rich bourbon sauce is poured over them before serving. This is a fabulous recipe that my Mother gave me from a upscale restaurant in New York. It is to die for. ENJOY!!
By PGRAFF

Crab-Stuffed Lobster Tail

68
Lobster tail with a New England-style cracker and crabmeat stuffing. Serve with fresh lemon wedges and homemade dinner rolls for an exquisite but surprisingly simple meal.
By Lotus

Chicken Makhani (Indian Butter Chicken)

1332
Chicken Makhani is one of my favorite Indian dishes. It is a full flavored dish that complements the chicken well. It can be made as mild or spicy as you wish by adjusting the cayenne.
By MITCHMAN21

Gnocchi with Sage-Butter Sauce

322
A delicious sage, butter, garlic and cheese sauce makes a delicious side dish or complete meal!
By Gina Izzy Shores

Avocado Toast with Crumbled Crispy Pancetta

7
If you're expecting company for brunch, cook up this recipe for gourmet avocado toast with crumbled crispy pancetta and poached egg on rye.
By Dorinda Medley

Authentic Louisiana Red Beans and Rice

1298
Andouille stars in this authentic red beans and rice recipe.
By MIAMI BEACH

Roasted Rack of Lamb

1244
A rack of lamb is seared, and encrusted with Dijon mustard and garlic and rosemary flavored bread crumbs. Then it is roasted to your desired doneness.
By JENNINE1980

Chef John's Chicken Kiev

227
It takes a little work, but this succulent chicken Kiev with homemade parsley butter is well worth the effort.
More Gourmet Main Dish Recipes

Feta and Bacon Stuffed Chicken with Onion Mashed Potatoes

262
Not for anyone watching their diet. A wonderful flavor filled meal that really fills you up. I took ideas from a few other recipes on here and I made it my own. Simply delicious!
By danielle

Gnocchi I

620
Mashed potato, flour and an egg -- all you need to knead for gnocchi.
By Allrecipes Member

Chicken Cordon Bleu

2624
Chicken cordon bleu is made easy with this quick recipe.
By Allrecipes Member

Pan Seared Salmon I

256
Simply seasoned with salt and pepper, these salmon fillets are pan seared with capers, and garnished with slices of lemon.
By Noreen421

Homemade Four Cheese Ravioli

200
Fresh pasta filled with ricotta cheese, cream cheese, mozzarella cheese, and provolone cheese is drizzled with marinara sauce and finished with a pesto-Alfredo cream sauce.
By Callie1025

Cornish Game Hens with Garlic and Rosemary

1170
Lemon- and rosemary-infused, little game hens basted with a wine and garlic broth make any occasion special.
By MOONANDBACK

Cedar Planked Salmon

800
This is a dish my brother prepared for me in Seattle. It is by far the best salmon I've ever eaten. I like to serve it with an Asian-inspired rice and roasted asparagus.
By Wendy Freeman-More

Pork Dumplings

357
Delectable dim sum is at your fingertips with this amazingly easy recipe. A tasty mixture of ground pork, fresh ginger, garlic, green onion, soy sauce, sesame oil, egg and Chinese cabbage is rolled into wonton skins. Steam and serve to party guests.
By Lorna

Rosemary Braised Lamb Shanks

493
Lamb shanks are slowly simmered with fresh rosemary, garlic, tomatoes, and red wine. Serve with polenta, or my family's favorite—roasted garlic mashed potatoes—to soak up the wonderful sauce.
By S HODGE

Real Homemade Tamales

296
Make tamales from scratch: Braise pork loin until fork tender, toss the shredded meat in a homemade chile sauce, and wrap the filling in traditional tamale dough and corn husks before steaming.
By SADDIECAT

Savory Sea Scallops and Angel Hair Pasta

79
This is a very simple, easy to prepare meal that you will most likely be asked to prepare again. The taste, if carefully prepared and not overcooked, is incredible. ENJOY!
By JIM F

Baked Dijon Salmon

3605
This is a wonderful way to prepare fresh salmon fillets in the oven. Be sure to make extra, your family will be begging for more!
By Esmee Williams

Chicken Tikka Masala

2954
This is an easy recipe for Chicken Tikka Masala--chicken marinated in yogurt and spices and then served in a tomato cream sauce. Serve with rice or warm pita bread.
By Allrecipes Member

Lobster Thermidor

44
This stunning lobster dish is surprisingly simple to make. Lobster shells are stuffed with cooked lobster in a creamy white wine sauce, then topped with Parmesan cheese and broiled until golden.
By EXCELUK

Chicken Souvlaki with Tzatziki Sauce

469
Chicken souvlaki is another word for seasoned Greek kabobs and they make a nice appetizer when dipped into homemade tzatziki sauce.
By Tanya Petkos Schroeder

Chicken Cordon Bleu II

6919
'Cordon Bleu' is a French term, literally translated as 'blue ribbon', that originally referred to an award for culinary excellence given to women cooks! The term can now apply to any superior cook (yes, men too), and also to this dish (chicken, ham and Swiss cheese slices, breaded and sauteed). This yummy version adds paprika and a creamy white wine sauce worthy of its own blue ribbon. Two blue ribbon tastes in wedded bliss -- Chicken Cordon Bleu II!
By Behr

Sweet and Sour Chicken I

1277
Pan fried chicken cubes served with a sweet and sour sauce.
By LINDAHU

How to Make Coquilles Saint-Jacques

88
For something fancy, this is pretty easy to make. It's one of the world's most delicious dishes. It's rich and decadent, and yet still light.
By Chef John

Peking Duck

108
A beautifully presented roast duck is roasted and served with a homemade plum sauce and green onions.
By Allison

Glazed Corned Beef

312
This apricot sweet sauce really brings out the flavor in corned beef. It is great to serve the sauce over cooked carrots also!
By CANMAD7
