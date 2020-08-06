New Year's Good Luck Food Recipes

Good fortune is pretty much guaranteed in the New Year with good-luck recipes for hoppin' john, collard greens, black-eyed peas, tamales, lentils, and more.

New Year's Day Black-Eyed Peas

Rating: 4.38 stars
231
Remember, black-eyed peas on New Year's Day brings good luck for the entire year!
By Roxanna Parks

Cotechino and Braised Beans

Rating: 5 stars
2
Cotechino is a large, Italian pork sausage traditionally served to celebrate the New Year. Its thick casing is pierced all over with a knife, then gently braised in a pot of lentils until done. After the sausage is cooked, it's sliced into round coins, which are then fried crisp in a pan, and used to garnish the lentils or beans.
By Chef John

Kickin' Collard Greens

Rating: 4.75 stars
1787
If you like greens you will love this recipe. The bacon and onions give them a wonderful flavor. Add more red pepper for a little more spice.
By Ken Adams

Instant Pot® Black-Eyed Peas and Ham

Southern traditional New Year's black-eyed pea stew cooked in the Instant Pot®.
By Lisa Ferron

Lentil and Green Collard Soup

Rating: 4.43 stars
181
This is a purely Lebanese recipe, which can be eaten cold in summer or hot in winter. Make sure you find the right Lentil type! It's healthy and yummy!
By cook

Lucky New Year's Black-Eyed Pea Stew

Rating: 4.55 stars
56
This recipe is a wonderful combination of all things bringing good luck for the New Year. Black-eyed peas bring luck and the cabbage brings money. Don't worry! Napa cabbage has such a subtle flavor that you won't even know it's there. Eat this on New Years Day to bring luck all year long!
By CRVGRL

Lucky Pea Soup

Rating: 4.48 stars
25
This delicious black-eyed pea soup is a favorite of ours especially when the weather is chilly. It's a great way to start the year with a kicked-up, spicy serving of black-eyed peas! Top with shredded cheese, parsley, green onions, and crumbled bacon to add even more flavor.
By CHEFSTEFANIE

New Year's Soup

Rating: 4.62 stars
21
Black-eyed peas for luck, and collard greens for money - this New Year's soup is healthy, tasty, and bound to bring a great year!
By Sara Boyd Smith

Billy's Favorite Smoky Collard Greens

Rating: 4.13 stars
71
Here's a great way to get a smoky flavor in your greens without using ham hocks. This recipe will work with any type of greens, but you may need to adjust the cooking time.
By shaggy

Texas Caviar I

Rating: 4.82 stars
346
Here's a spicy Texas favorite. Black-eyed peas and black beans are marinated in a fiery, flavorful mixture. This is great with tortilla chips or bread -- and plenty of cold iced tea!
By ELKINSMEG

Black-Eyed Pea Gumbo

Rating: 4.44 stars
542
A winter time favorite at our house. We always have it for New Year's Day while we watch football! Serve with a tossed salad and corn bread.
By Lynn Blackwelder Patterson

Black-Eyed Peas and Rice

Rating: 4.71 stars
7
Black-eyed peas with rice.
By Negman
Inspiration and Ideas

My Hoppin' John
Rating: Unrated
58
"Excellent! I made this for New Year's Day with a very meaty ham bone left over from our Christmas ham. It was outstanding!" – Mel
7 Lucky Foods For New Year's Day
These dishes are said to attract abundance and prosperity in the coming year.
Vasilopita
Rating: Unrated
12
Real Homemade Tamales
Rating: Unrated
321
Why Do We Eat Black-Eyed Peas On New Year's?
Collard Greens 101

Southern Style Collard Greens

Rating: 4.79 stars
155

Southern-style greens like my mama use to make.

More New Year's Good Luck Food Recipes

Tasty Collard Greens

Rating: 4.83 stars
445
A classic recipe for collard greens that uses smoked turkey to add some flavor. Greens are simmered in chicken stock, then spiced with a dash of red chile flakes.
By ANADRI

Southern as You Can Get Collard Greens

Rating: 4.69 stars
293
This is as Southern as you can get.
By SOUTHERNGIRL3

Easy Hoppin' John

Rating: 4.33 stars
36
An easy week night dinner that my kids love. Have it with a nice salad, and dinner is done. The red pepper should be adjusted to fit your family's taste.
By DONIGL

Perfect Mixed Greens

Rating: 4.43 stars
42
A delicious mixture of greens. The washing process is the most important part for these tender, tasty greens. Don't forget the sugar! If you follow directions exactly, you'll have the most perfect greens ever!
By Mama Luvs Papa

Hoppin' John

Rating: 4.23 stars
235
I eat this dish every New Year's day, it's supposed to bring you luck, and so far my life's been pretty good. It's also good anytime you need a hearty homey meal!
By Daisy

Instant Pot® Collard Greens

Rating: 4.67 stars
9
Quick Southern-style collard greens made in your Instant Pot®.
By Trevor Barrett

Smoky Vegetarian Collard Greens

Rating: 4.43 stars
14
Smoky, spicy, and delicious for omnivores and herbivores alike.
By dinocakes

The RIGHT WAY To Cook Greens!

Rating: 4.45 stars
31
There's a short way and a long way, so no excuses will be accepted for tough, bitter greens!
By rjkuns

West African Peanut Stew

Rating: 4.79 stars
234
A hearty stew that's super-easy to make and great for peanut butter lovers. Can be made vegetarian or with chicken. In a pinch, feel free to use vegetable or corn oil for peanut oil, powdered ginger for fresh, water for stock, etc. Kale works well in place of collard greens.
By km1312

Winter Green Salad

Rating: 4.79 stars
57
People tend to forget to eat salads and other raw foods in the cold weather. This salad is a good way to get your greens by combining somewhat heartier salad textures. I find that this salad is filling enough to be a main course, with a bit of bread or some rice cakes on the side. It will also work as an appetizer in a smaller serving.
By jgmurphy
Easy Collard Greens

Rating: 4.58 stars
19
Easy southern collards the whole family will enjoy. Seasoning measurements are approximated; adjust to preferred taste.
By tammyhart

15 New Year's Day Dinner Recipes

Start the New Year off right with one of these traditional and tasty dinner ideas.
By Corey Williams

Tam's Black Eye Peas

Rating: 4.94 stars
66
Southern comfort food to warm the heart! Goes GREAT with hot water cornbread!! Use beef smoked sausage if you prefer.
By That Girl Tam

Quick Hoppin' John Soup

Rating: 4.72 stars
242
This is a modification of my father's hoppin' john recipe. The only difference between his and mine is the use of tomatoes. It's a great recipe for the holidays (New Year's) or any time during winter months. There are many versions of this recipe here, but this one is quick so you can throw it together after a long day at work for the whole family to enjoy!
By ThoHug

Slow Cooker Hoppin John

Rating: 4.67 stars
12
Using a slow cooker makes easy work of this classic, long-simmered, delicious southern dish. Serve over cooked white rice.
By carina

Marinated Black-Eyed Pea Salad

Rating: 4.7 stars
44
This wonderful salad uses lots of fresh ingredients, and gets better the longer you refrigerate it. It's a terrific dish to take to a potluck or any kind of get together.
By Julie Cleaves McLaughlin
Best Ever Cowboy Caviar

Rating: 4.42 stars
19
Every time I make this I get asked for the recipe. I keep it on a file in my computer so I can print and email it easily. To add heat it is also good with jalapenos. Serve with tortilla chips.
By abtomesh

Black-Eyed Peas with Pork and Greens

Rating: 4.85 stars
106
This recipe features black-eyed peas, and three kinds of pork. How can that not bring good fortune? This is my variation of Hoppin' John, which is black-eyed peas, rice, and pork stewed together, usually served with some kind of greens and cornbread.
By Chef John

Black-Eyed Pea Dip

Rating: 4.51 stars
43
This is a wonderful, easy dip recipe that looks like a salsa. It's important that it refrigerate at least six hours, You may even let it go overnight so the flavors can blend. It's best with Fritos® Scoops®.
By ANNWDODD

Slow Cooker Collard Greens

Rating: 4.63 stars
43
Got this from a coworker who made these for the office holiday potluck. Collard greens are cooked all day with ham shanks and pickled jalapeno. Yum!
By TROMTEZ

Black-eyed Peas and Ham Hocks

Rating: 4.18 stars
45
This recipe is in response to 'cutelittlerocker's' request for anything Southern. It is my Mom's recipe, and she was from Arkansas. A portion of the peas may be mashed once cooked, then stirred together with the whole peas and shredded ham hock for a creamier consistency.
By DOUET

Classic Texas Caviar

Rating: 4.77 stars
224
Don't bother with soaking and cooking beans for Classic Texas Caviar - the canned variety works well. But skip the bottled dressing, and take a little extra time to measure your own vinegar, oil and spices.
By USA WEEKEND columnist Pam Anderson

Southern Collard Greens

Rating: 4.46 stars
92
A must-eat dish on New Year's day.
By Tina V. Hare

Vegetarian Hoppin' John

Rating: 4.42 stars
43
Both of my daughters are vegetarians. I developed this simple recipe for them to let them enjoy Hoppin' John. It can be used as a base for additional ingredients according to personal preference. This recipe was submitted to the Harvard College Dining Services and was selected as a vegetarian option for the student dining halls.
By plasticmsg
