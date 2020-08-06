New Year's Good Luck Food Recipes

Cotechino is a large, Italian pork sausage traditionally served to celebrate the New Year. Its thick casing is pierced all over with a knife, then gently braised in a pot of lentils until done. After the sausage is cooked, it's sliced into round coins, which are then fried crisp in a pan, and used to garnish the lentils or beans.
This recipe is a wonderful combination of all things bringing good luck for the New Year. Black-eyed peas bring luck and the cabbage brings money. Don't worry! Napa cabbage has such a subtle flavor that you won't even know it's there. Eat this on New Years Day to bring luck all year long!
This delicious black-eyed pea soup is a favorite of ours especially when the weather is chilly. It's a great way to start the year with a kicked-up, spicy serving of black-eyed peas! Top with shredded cheese, parsley, green onions, and crumbled bacon to add even more flavor.
A delicious mixture of greens. The washing process is the most important part for these tender, tasty greens. Don't forget the sugar! If you follow directions exactly, you'll have the most perfect greens ever!
A hearty stew that's super-easy to make and great for peanut butter lovers. Can be made vegetarian or with chicken. In a pinch, feel free to use vegetable or corn oil for peanut oil, powdered ginger for fresh, water for stock, etc. Kale works well in place of collard greens.
People tend to forget to eat salads and other raw foods in the cold weather. This salad is a good way to get your greens by combining somewhat heartier salad textures. I find that this salad is filling enough to be a main course, with a bit of bread or some rice cakes on the side. It will also work as an appetizer in a smaller serving.
This is a modification of my father's hoppin' john recipe. The only difference between his and mine is the use of tomatoes. It's a great recipe for the holidays (New Year's) or any time during winter months. There are many versions of this recipe here, but this one is quick so you can throw it together after a long day at work for the whole family to enjoy!
This recipe features black-eyed peas, and three kinds of pork. How can that not bring good fortune? This is my variation of Hoppin' John, which is black-eyed peas, rice, and pork stewed together, usually served with some kind of greens and cornbread.
This is a wonderful, easy dip recipe that looks like a salsa. It's important that it refrigerate at least six hours, You may even let it go overnight so the flavors can blend. It's best with Fritos® Scoops®.
This recipe is in response to 'cutelittlerocker's' request for anything Southern. It is my Mom's recipe, and she was from Arkansas. A portion of the peas may be mashed once cooked, then stirred together with the whole peas and shredded ham hock for a creamier consistency.
Don't bother with soaking and cooking beans for Classic Texas Caviar - the canned variety works well. But skip the bottled dressing, and take a little extra time to measure your own vinegar, oil and spices.
Both of my daughters are vegetarians. I developed this simple recipe for them to let them enjoy Hoppin' John. It can be used as a base for additional ingredients according to personal preference. This recipe was submitted to the Harvard College Dining Services and was selected as a vegetarian option for the student dining halls.