New Year's Eve Cocktails

Gluehwein is a German/Austrian winter-holiday drink that most tourists know as an after-ski drink. After you come in out of the snow, it is supposed to make you glow with warmth again. Watch it: Since you drink this wine warm, the alcohol goes to your head extra quick! Drink when you really have come in, and do not have to go out again! This is the one my father used to make for New Year's Eve.
Very yummy creamy tropical coconut eggnog made with spices and white rum. It is always requested at my holiday gatherings. (And sometimes gets selfishly hidden in the fridge by the hostess.) Serve in glass cups and sprinkle with more cinnamon if desired. Feliz Navidad!
A pretty ice ring in your punch bowl adds a festive touch to a holiday gathering. Think about one of the many punch recipes on the site, and how the individual parts of the ice ring will enhance your choice. This ice ring uses lots of red and green, with some bits of gold, thrown in for contrast. This is more of a craft than a dish, so use your imagination! If not using right away, place the frozen ice ring into a plastic bag and store in the freezer until ready to use.
This special Yuletide drink has been enjoyed by natives of the Pennsylvania coal region for over a century! Use raisins or dried currants; use 1/2 gallon of your choice of high-proof whiskey if you prefer.
This is the real thing, an authentic old-fashioned recipe except you use a slow cooker to simmer it. You will swear you are drinking a cinnamon roll, and then it hits you! Very tasty and a family favorite.
Supposedly a recipe from George Washington, I have used this recipe for five annual New Year's parties. You MUST make it about 10 days in advance to mellow the flavors. Then it is so smooth one of my guests unknowingly served her 2 year old! Use premium vanilla ice cream to keep it chilled in the punch bowl. I like to shape the ice cream in a star molds, and use them one-at-a-time to chill the eggnog throughout the evening.