New Year's Eve Cocktails

Champagne cocktails, hot buttered rum, mulled wine, cranberry, pomegranate, and eggnog drinks. Find your signature cocktail for the new year.

Staff Picks

Annex Theater Champagne Cocktail

Rating: 4.5 stars
20
Three simple ingredients: Champagne, sugar and Angostura bitters add up to an elegant and refreshing sipper.
By squawk93

Joan's Pomegranate Martini

Rating: 4 stars
5
This version features citron vodka, orange liqueur, and pomegranate juice.
By JOAN2005

Small-Batch Holiday Punches Keep the Spirit Alive and the Spirits Flowing

Fizzy, herbal, and festive cocktails!
By Taylor Tobin

Gluehwein

Rating: 4.76 stars
311
Gluehwein is a German/Austrian winter-holiday drink that most tourists know as an after-ski drink. After you come in out of the snow, it is supposed to make you glow with warmth again. Watch it: Since you drink this wine warm, the alcohol goes to your head extra quick! Drink when you really have come in, and do not have to go out again! This is the one my father used to make for New Year's Eve.
By ELSE

The Champagne Cocktail

Rating: 3.25 stars
4
With a little pear brandy and a bit of fruit compote, this makes a great pre-dinner cocktail. Serve it in a tall champagne flute.
By c-biskit

Hot Buttered Rum Batter

Rating: 4.74 stars
425
This is THE batter to use for absolutely delicious and buttery Hot Buttered Rums! You can keep this in the freezer for up to 3 months.
By SHERIMA1

Champagne Punch III

Rating: 4.73 stars
264
Fruity, but not too sweet. I've added more club soda to make it a little lighter. All ingredients can be adjusted to your own personal taste. Keep the punch cool with ice cubes or an ice ring.
By DPRYOR

Hot Spiked Cider

Rating: 4.33 stars
160
A 'spiked' version of the traditional hot cider - great for fall or holiday gatherings. This can be made in large quantities and kept warm in an electric coffee server.
By debmallonee

New Year's Champagne Punch

Rating: 4.6 stars
63
A very pleasing alcoholic punch to start a party going. It is colorful and tastes delicious.
By Owen L.Falk

Coquito

Rating: 4.74 stars
374
Very yummy creamy tropical coconut eggnog made with spices and white rum. It is always requested at my holiday gatherings. (And sometimes gets selfishly hidden in the fridge by the hostess.) Serve in glass cups and sprinkle with more cinnamon if desired. Feliz Navidad!
By Brandy

Cozy Mulled Wine

Rating: 4.64 stars
28
Feel all warm and fuzzy this season with this satisfying treat! Quick and easy too! Ladle into glass or mug, trying not to get the seasonings in it, and drink up!
By brittmichelle

Saints and Strangers Cocktail

Rating: 5 stars
2
This cocktail is crisp and elegant, with deep, earthy notes and a ruby color.
By cheesemite
3-Ingredient Champagne Cocktails

Dirty Martini

Rating: 4.55 stars
94

This is a Martini for olive lovers. It can be served on the rocks, or chilled.

More New Year's Eve Drinks

French 75

Rating: 4.67 stars
18
A classic, hard-hitting refresher with Champagne and gin.
By JBK

Blood Orange Mimosa

Rating: 5 stars
1
A pretty cocktail made with blood orange and pineapple juice.
By Nikki

French 75 Jell-O® Shots

Rating: 5 stars
3
The fanciest cocktail goes jiggly - bubbles and all.
By gnomeygoose

Holiday Punch Bowl Ice Ring

A pretty ice ring in your punch bowl adds a festive touch to a holiday gathering. Think about one of the many punch recipes on the site, and how the individual parts of the ice ring will enhance your choice. This ice ring uses lots of red and green, with some bits of gold, thrown in for contrast. This is more of a craft than a dish, so use your imagination! If not using right away, place the frozen ice ring into a plastic bag and store in the freezer until ready to use.
By Bibi

Old-Fashioned Swedish Glogg

Rating: 4.81 stars
32
My grandfather brought this recipe over from Sweden in 1921. We still use it today. God Jul.
By Judy

Coal Region Boilo

Rating: 4.77 stars
13
This special Yuletide drink has been enjoyed by natives of the Pennsylvania coal region for over a century! Use raisins or dried currants; use 1/2 gallon of your choice of high-proof whiskey if you prefer.
By StacieGo

Pudding Shots

Rating: 3.82 stars
95
If you're looking for a little something special for an adult event and are tired of the traditional gelatin shots, this one's for you! It's quick and easy and tastes GREAT!
By DaniHig

Tom and Jerry Mix

Rating: 4.86 stars
14
This is a wonderful hot Christmas beverage similar to a warm eggnog.
By Anna

Gluehwein (German Mulled Wine)

Rating: 4.58 stars
31
This tasty mulled-wine is a German Christmas specialty. It is the signature drink at Christmas markets across Germany and it warms you from the inside out!
By Eurocook

Christmas Poinsettia Punch

Rating: 5 stars
10
This punch is always a bit hit at holiday parties! It's light in taste and looks beautiful to display.
By jfrazie6

Pumpkin Spice Martini

Rating: 4.48 stars
66
A fun, delicious cocktail for your next holiday gathering. A good friend shared this great idea!
By Shecan2cook

White Christmas Cocktail

Rating: 4.19 stars
16
This is a very fun holiday drink!
By DanaV

Candy Cane Drinks

Rating: 4.67 stars
12
A holiday drink everyone seems to enjoy! I always am asked for the recipe!
By mpskds

Old-Fashioned Hot Buttered Rum

Rating: 4.52 stars
183
This is the real thing, an authentic old-fashioned recipe except you use a slow cooker to simmer it. You will swear you are drinking a cinnamon roll, and then it hits you! Very tasty and a family favorite.
By Linda Correia

Swedish Glogg

Rating: 4.89 stars
9
Authentic Swedish spiced wine. The recipe is from Great-Aunt Freda, brought from Sweden in the early 1900's.
By Gwynne

Christmas Creamy Eggnog

Rating: 4.36 stars
126
This rich and creamy drink was especially designed for cold Christmas nights.
By sal

Holiday Mimosa

Rating: 4.7 stars
33
A real treat for the holidays. My family enjoys these on Christmas morning.
By SILVREZS

Poinsettias

Rating: 4.49 stars
43
This is a nice holiday cocktail. We always serve this at our Christmas Eve open house. It has such a nice taste!!
By Kathy Roy Larsen

Eggnog Hot Chocolate

Rating: 3.6 stars
5
A delightful way to liven up your hot chocolate. You can also use peppermint sticks as a garnish.
By Darci

Mulled Wine (Vin Chaud)

Rating: 5 stars
7
This is an easy mulled wine recipe that fills the house with an amazing aroma!
By Liz

Early American Eggnog

Rating: 4.75 stars
32
Supposedly a recipe from George Washington, I have used this recipe for five annual New Year's parties. You MUST make it about 10 days in advance to mellow the flavors. Then it is so smooth one of my guests unknowingly served her 2 year old! Use premium vanilla ice cream to keep it chilled in the punch bowl. I like to shape the ice cream in a star molds, and use them one-at-a-time to chill the eggnog throughout the evening.
By cutiemoose

Hot Cinnamon Apple Brandy Cider

Rating: 4.75 stars
4
This sweet, delightful hot cinnamon apple brandy cider is spiced with freshly squeezed apple cider, cloves, nutmeg, ginger, and cinnamon!
By Culinary Envy
