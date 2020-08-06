New Year's Appetizer Recipes

From cocktail meatballs to canapes, start your New Year's party right with these no-fail bites.

Bacon Cheese Puffs

Rating: 4.42 stars
149
A family favorite, especially on New Year's Eve, this pumpernickel party appetizer with bacon and cheese topping is perfect for holiday parties, ball games or a quick snack.
By MIKEC5426

New Year's Eve Chicken Wings

Rating: 5 stars
3
I make these chicken wings every year for my family on New Year's Eve and they go crazy for them! The cooking method is what makes them so fantastic.
By Keri

Shrimp Scampi Cheesecake Appetizer

Rating: 4.6 stars
77
Rich cheesecake with a seafood surprise. Decadent and smooth for adult tastes.
By Betty L. Ince

Cape Cod Cocktail Meatballs

Rating: 4.53 stars
92
These cocktail meatballs are perfect for a Christmas, New Year's Eve, or any party that you want to impress. They are the first appetizer to go, and everyone wants the recipe. The recipe originated in Cape Cod (cranberry country). Bon appetit!
By Robin Myshrall Ulery

Baked Brie with Caramelized Pears, Shallots and Thyme

Rating: 4.57 stars
44
Brie baked in a round sourdough bread bowl makes this ultimately easy! You could substitute a sweet chutney for the topping for even easier prep. I microwaved the final product for a few minutes to speed up the cooking (couldn't wait for it to be ready!)
By Heidi T

Cream Cheese Penguins

Rating: 4.72 stars
915
Just imagine a cute display of penguins, made with black olives, carrots and cream cheese! You can add scarves and hats by using fresh red pepper strips, or canned pimentos cut into different shapes. Use frilly toothpicks if you can.
By Valerie Cain Cuff

Sweet, Salty, Spicy Party Nuts

Rating: 4.77 stars
408
I find this technique much easier than the stovetop pan method. You'll get beautiful, perfectly frosted nuts that are roasted evenly, with no bitter burned spots.
By Chef John

Crab and Lobster Stuffed Mushrooms

Rating: 4.57 stars
178
This is the result of trying to duplicate a seafood chain's recipe. Comes close enough, they're gone the minute they hit the table!
By MINNESOTAMOM

Chef John's Hot Spinach Artichoke Dip

Rating: 4.7 stars
173
I've always enjoyed hot spinach artichoke dip, but it always struck me as a little oily. I decided to try a mayo-less version, and then raised the stakes even higher by excluding the sour cream as well. To counter this, a bit more cheese was added, and the results were amazing. A rich, creamy, cheesy, not greasy dip.
By Chef John

Kalamata Olive Tapenade

Rating: 4.63 stars
228
An olive tapenade without anchovies.
By TERESITA79

Wild Mushroom Puff Pastry

Rating: 4.46 stars
26
If you love mushrooms, this is your recipe. Elegant and easy!
By Susan

Caramel Snack Mix

Rating: 4.7 stars
322
This is the most requested item I bring to the office. It has become the Christmas gift of choice from my kitchen.
By Trish Bennett
King Crab Appetizers
Rating: Unrated
366
"I made this for a New Year's Eve party and we loved it! As did other reviewers, I used the mini phyllo cups and doubled the crab meat." – TwoDCsTogether
Stuffed Bacon-Wrapped Dates
Rating: Unrated
375
"Dates are stuffed with blue cheese, wrapped in bacon, and baked until crisp. These are delicious, and very easy to make for a party!" – WINEANDCHEESE
Mouth-Watering Stuffed Mushrooms
New Year's Cocktails
Best New Year's Eve Finger Foods
20 Easy Appetizers for New Year's

Baked Ham and Cheese Party Sandwiches

Rating: 4.8 stars
878

These small, delicious sandwiches are perfect for any party. They are so good that even the pickiest of eaters will eat these.

Baked Stuffed Brie with Cranberries & Walnuts

Rating: 4.87 stars
167
One of the most common mistakes people make when serving cheese is not letting it come to room temperature first, so that all the flavors can be fully realized. This beautiful baked stuffed brie takes that principle to the next level.
By Chef John

Cranberry Brie Bites

Rating: 4.88 stars
68
Tangy cranberry, creamy brie, and crunchy walnuts come together in a buttery shell for an appetizer that will wow your guests. Bonus: These can be made up to 3 days ahead; wrap them in plastic wrap before the baking step and store in the refrigerator. Serve warm or at room temperature.
By Julie Hubert

Rockin' Oysters Rockefeller

Rating: 4.79 stars
161
This is a slight variation on the classic dish Oysters Rockefeller. Serve this delicious dish and watch your guests cry, 'I love you!!!'
By Cassandra Kennedy

Warm Brie and Pear Tartlets

Rating: 4.81 stars
42
These make a simple, delicious, and elegant appetizer. They impress every time!
By Firebal

Herman Reunion Cheese Ball

Rating: 4.48 stars
236
The requests for this family recipe never stop, so here it is for everybody to enjoy. These cheese balls freeze well for months and make wonderful holiday gifts. To give the balls as gifts: wrap each ball or log individually in festive holiday plastic wrap.
By Ann

Dessert Crepes

Rating: 4.8 stars
1176
Essential crepe recipe. Sprinkle warm crepes with sugar and lemon, or serve with cream or ice cream and fruit.
By ANN57

Perfect Pot Stickers

Rating: 4.67 stars
99
Homemade pot stickers are so versatile--you can fill them with anything you want and as full as you want. And the play between the crispy, crusty bottom, and the tender parts, makes for a truly unique dumpling. These are filled with ground pork, green onions, ginger, and cabbage.
By Chef John

Million Dollar Dip

Rating: 4.45 stars
20
Formerly known as 'Neiman Marcus dip,' this million dollar dip tastes just like it sounds. I've had more than a few cheesy dips in my day, but this is by far the richest and most addictive one yet. And it's much cheaper than the name suggests! Served with crackers and garnished with green onions and bacon, this dip is sure to be a huge hit at your next party.
By Chef John

Olive Puffs

Rating: 4.04 stars
56
These puff pastry-wrapped olives are our family's favorite holiday appetizer. We make them with a variety of olives - pimento stuffed green, plump kalamata, Provencal - just make sure they are pitted. We like to use strongly flavored olives; the flavor of canned ripe olives disappears in the puff pastry. You can make these ahead, and freeze; allow 30 minutes for the pastry to thaw before baking. Another advantage: the kids like to make them and eat them.
By Syd

Bacon Wrapped Dates Stuffed with Blue Cheese

Rating: 4.59 stars
375
Dates are stuffed with blue cheese, wrapped in bacon and baked until crisp. These are delicious and very easy to make for a party. You can serve them at room temperature, so it is okay to make a few hours in advance!
By WINEANDCHEESE

Perfect Crab-Stuffed Mushrooms

Rating: 4.49 stars
181
These little goodies are the perfect addition to your next holiday gathering or even the perfect appetizer to serve before a cozy dinner at home. Everyone will be dazzled by every delicious bite (they won't be able to keep their hands off of them!) You can smile while you think of how easy they were to toss together! And the best part - I usually end up with leftover stuffing, which freezes beautifully until the next carry-in!
By Lisa Felton Nash

Pine Cone Cheese Ball

Rating: 4.73 stars
45
Any cheese ball is a welcome addition to a holiday party spread, but when you bring one that looks like a pine cone, you're talking about a real showstopper.
By Chef John

Bagna Cauda

Rating: 4.58 stars
36
Ever since a family friend introduced us to this Italian dip, we have made it a tradition on New Year's Eve. You have to really like garlic to enjoy this. I have heard that some people omit the cream and substitute olive oil also. Serve with crusty Italian bread, raw cabbage wedges, lettuce, bread sticks or crackers.
By Julie P.

Bacon and Date Appetizer

Rating: 4.64 stars
309
An easy, quick appetizer that I first tasted at a Native American wedding ceremony. Dates are stuffed with almonds and wrapped in bacon!
By CINNTX

Turkey Cocktail Meatballs with Orange Cranberry Glaze

Rating: 4.54 stars
93
You can make these ahead and freeze them without the glaze, then the day of the party, defrost them and simply reheat in the sauce.
By Chef John

Brie Cheese Appetizer

Rating: 4.69 stars
356
A light, fluffy puff pastry is filled with melted Brie cheese and hot fruit preserves. If you do not want a sweet wheel, you may substitute herbed cheese spread for the preserves. Baking times are the same for the substitution.
By Susan Jackson

Blue Cheese and Pear Tartlets

Rating: 4.06 stars
192
Tasty, hot appetizers that take little time to prepare but will impress your guests!
By BOLLIVEB

Sweet and Spicy Almonds

Rating: 4.74 stars
125
An addictive snack that's great for parties or just having around the house--you'll be amazed how quickly they disappear!
By katiebecck

 Celebrate with Chef John's Best Holiday Appetizers

 They're the next best thing to having Chef John cater your holidays.
By Carl Hanson

Chef John's Sausage Rolls

Rating: 4.86 stars
21
People often bake the sausage roll whole, then cut it up. But I've found that if you cut them into individual rounds first, the crispier results more than make up for the extra work. I like to eat mine dipped in a bit of mustard.
By Chef John

Crispy Rosemary Sea Salt Flatbread Crackers

Rating: 4.71 stars
56
Making your own 'fancy' crackers at home is a fairly basic operation, and not only will they be less expensive than store-bought, but you can customize them any way you want. Please pay attention to your baking time.
By Chef John

Crepes

Rating: 4.77 stars
1205
This French delicacy is extremely versatile, as it can be filled with virtually anything -- fruits, pudding, mousse for desserts as well as vegetables and meats for dinner. No need to add more oil each time unless the pan begins to stick. Freeze extra crepes for later use.
By Erin Nesbit

Liver Pate

Rating: 4.61 stars
36
A great appetizer for New Year's Day and the Rose Bowl Parade. Serve with thinly sliced brown bread, rye crisp, crackers or chips.
By William Anatooskin
