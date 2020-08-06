Pizza Sauce Recipes

Pizza is all about the sauce, and Allrecipes has a full range of recipes from easy pizza sauce to pizza sauce that simmers for hours.

Staff Picks

Sicilian Pizza Sauce

6
This is so easy to make and more flavorful than store-bought. This sauce can be frozen and stored in single-serving portions.
By koko

How to Make Homemade Pizza Sauce

124
This is my new and improved version. And by 'new and improved,' I mean 'old and secret.' Here is my top-secret formula. The next time you're making homemade pizza, you might as well make some sauce too.
By Chef John

Essanaye's Pizza Sauce

41
After trying several brands of store-bought sauce, I decided it was time to make my own. This sauce is great, and super easy to make, but you should refrigerate it overnight to allow the flavors to meld. I started with 1 tablespoon of brown sugar. We all liked the sauce, but I will try it next time with 2 tablespoons of brown sugar. Refrigerate overnight before using. Makes enough for 4 large pizzas.
By Essanaye

Exquisite Pizza Sauce

2865
This sauce is wonderfully flavorful and is worth adding in the numerous ingredients.
By Angie Gorkoff

Easy Pizza Sauce II

199
My three picky eaters have no complaints about the pizza sauce, and it takes about a minute to make!
By MELHARVEY

Pizza Sauce I

97
The Italian flavors of tomatoes, herbs like garlic, basil and oregano are blended with a little cinnamon, sugar, olive oil and parsley to make a fresh saucy pizza base.
By ALIGORN

Pizza Sauce II

48
A wonderful, large amount of pizza sauce for any kind of pizza.
By sal

Easy Pizza Sauce I

568
Tomato paste, olive oil, garlic and dried spices including oregano, basil and rosemary steep for hours to let the rich flavors blossom in this interesting, uncooked pizzeria-style sauce.
By Allrecipes Member

The Best Pizza Sauce

Try this recipe for the best pizza sauce made from scratch.
By Karla Harmer

Easy Pizza Sauce III

1076
Quick and easy pizza sauce. No cooking and quick to make.
By Brent

White Pizza Sauce

70
White pizza sauce, made with milk, Parmesan cheese, and garlic, is a great alternative to a red sauce on pizza or pasta or even chicken.
By MaggieJo

Homemade Pizza Sauce from Scratch

45
I noticed that most (all?) the pizza sauce recipes call for either tomato paste or tomato sauce or both. I wanted to do it from scratch! So I experimented until I got it right. This is much better than the store-bought sauce with none of those nasty preservatives.
By ObsessedWithPizza
Inspiration and Ideas

Air Fryer Portobello Pizzas for Two
2
Air fryer mushroom pizzas for two made easy in the air fryer. Feel free to use your favorite pizza toppings.
Joyce's Simple Pizza Sauce
19
Simmer a blend of tomato sauce, Italian seasoning, basil, sugar, and minced onion for a yummy sauce for pizza. I can't have garlic, dairy (from cows), or gluten, but I can have pizza with this sauce on a gluten-free pizza crust and by using Gouda goat cheese.
Delicious Pizza Sauce Recipe
34
Quick Pizza Sauce
1

You can make this quick pizza sauce while your crust is baking. This makes about enough sauce for 1 pizza.

More Pizza Sauce Recipes

