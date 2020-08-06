This is my new and improved version. And by 'new and improved,' I mean 'old and secret.' Here is my top-secret formula. The next time you're making homemade pizza, you might as well make some sauce too.
After trying several brands of store-bought sauce, I decided it was time to make my own. This sauce is great, and super easy to make, but you should refrigerate it overnight to allow the flavors to meld. I started with 1 tablespoon of brown sugar. We all liked the sauce, but I will try it next time with 2 tablespoons of brown sugar. Refrigerate overnight before using. Makes enough for 4 large pizzas.
I noticed that most (all?) the pizza sauce recipes call for either tomato paste or tomato sauce or both. I wanted to do it from scratch! So I experimented until I got it right. This is much better than the store-bought sauce with none of those nasty preservatives.
Simmer a blend of tomato sauce, Italian seasoning, basil, sugar, and minced onion for a yummy sauce for pizza. I can't have garlic, dairy (from cows), or gluten, but I can have pizza with this sauce on a gluten-free pizza crust and by using Gouda goat cheese.
This is my new and improved version. And by 'new and improved,' I mean 'old and secret.' Here is my top-secret formula. The next time you're making homemade pizza, you might as well make some sauce too.
I noticed that most (all?) the pizza sauce recipes call for either tomato paste or tomato sauce or both. I wanted to do it from scratch! So I experimented until I got it right. This is much better than the store-bought sauce with none of those nasty preservatives.
Simmer a blend of tomato sauce, Italian seasoning, basil, sugar, and minced onion for a yummy sauce for pizza. I can't have garlic, dairy (from cows), or gluten, but I can have pizza with this sauce on a gluten-free pizza crust and by using Gouda goat cheese.
After trying several brands of store-bought sauce, I decided it was time to make my own. This sauce is great, and super easy to make, but you should refrigerate it overnight to allow the flavors to meld. I started with 1 tablespoon of brown sugar. We all liked the sauce, but I will try it next time with 2 tablespoons of brown sugar. Refrigerate overnight before using. Makes enough for 4 large pizzas.
I live about 1 hour from my favorite pizza joint, so I decided to make my own sauce recipe for the days that I can't have the real thing (because let's face it, nothing beats the real thing). After many attempts (10 full batches, to be exact) at adjusting my recipe, this is what my taste buds came up with. I hope you will give it a try and enjoy it as much as my family and I do. For the ultimate pizza experience use Brothersu0026reg; pepperoni and Mozzarellissimau0026reg; pizza cheese.