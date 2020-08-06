Pizza Sauce Recipes

Mel's Brown Pizza Sauce

Rating: 4.5 stars 5

I live about 1 hour from my favorite pizza joint, so I decided to make my own sauce recipe for the days that I can't have the real thing (because let's face it, nothing beats the real thing). After many attempts (10 full batches, to be exact) at adjusting my recipe, this is what my taste buds came up with. I hope you will give it a try and enjoy it as much as my family and I do. For the ultimate pizza experience use Brothersu0026reg; pepperoni and Mozzarellissimau0026reg; pizza cheese.