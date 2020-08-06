Beef Pizza Recipes

This Turkish-style pizza is a Turkish flat bread layered with a fresh sauce composed of tomatoes, sweet bell peppers, and minced lamb cooked with a flavorful selection of Mediterranean spices. It is normally garnished with fresh salad and a creamy garlic sauce and or a tangy zesty hot red pepper sauce. It is a really light meal, but filling and flavorful. I find it worth the time to make if I can't get it from my favorite Turkish bakery in my old neighborhood in Amsterdam. For the best flavor, make the topping the night before you make the pizza.
This is a unique twist on two favorites: pizza and cheeseburgers! It is super fast to make, and you can easily add your favorite burger toppings such as lettuce and tomato. This is a family favorite and disappears fast!
I was looking for a recipe for a taco style pizza, but couldn't find exactly the kind I was wanting so I decide to wing it and came up with this one myself. The results were great. My husband said it was the best one he'd ever had! For an extra treat, top with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
For people that are gluten-intolerant, low-carb, paleo, or whatever, it can be hard to go without pizza. This dish makes it a lot easier. It is made pretty much exactly the same as pizza, but with ground beef as the crust. Sounds weird at first, but it is absolutely delicious and very filling. This is something great to make ahead of time and then eat as leftovers later on. It's great hot or cold, just like pizza! I find that if you make 6 square slices, each slice is usually more than enough to fill you up. Feel free to add whatever toppings you normally eat on pizza. It will taste just as good!
Jimmy's specially seasoned ground beef, refried beans, salsa and cheese layered in a deep dish style. A tasty and easy Mexican-style pizza with a flour tortilla crust I whipped up because I had the stuff to make it!!
The elementary school I attended back in the 1950's used to make these, and were a favorite of most everyone. My wife and I spent a lot of time trying to recreate these when we were first married. Our kids (now in their 30's) still request these when they come to visit. We use canned pizza sauce but spice it up. Left-overs are easily reheated in the toaster oven.
This is a dish my Uncle is famous for, but he has never written the recipe down. Through years of trial and error, I think I have pretty much got it as close as I can! Don't be too exact with your spices though, just flavor as you go to your own tastes--personally, I never measure mine out. These pizzas are great to put in the fridge overnight and grab as a quick lunch the next day with a dollop of plain yogurt on top!
These little pizzas are super easy and make the perfect appetizer. They are little pizzas, made with sausage, cheese and a bit of hot pepper sauce on cocktail bread. Men especially seem to like its hearty flavor.
Love Mexican food? Give your taste buds a treat and have a slice of tostada pizza with a crispy, healthier cauliflower crust. Trust me on this one, it works! Garnish with sour cream, salsa, pickled jalapenos, and additional Cheddar cheese.
We love to order taco pizza from the local pizza parlor but it got too expensive. So I came up with this variation of it that my family loves! It can be suited to match anyone's tastes and the ready-made crust makes it a snap on busy days.