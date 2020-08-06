Beef Pizza Recipes

Some of your favorite pizza variations, like cheeseburger pizza, taco pizza, and Philly cheesesteak pizza, are all about the beef.

El Paso Pizza

6
When you can't decide whether to have pizza or Mexican, make this. It's both!
By Chef John

Greg's Taco Pizza

16
A great 12-inch taco pizza for any occasion. You may also want to try some sour cream for dipping slices.
By Greg Amirault

Lahmacun Turkish Pizza

20
This Turkish-style pizza is a Turkish flat bread layered with a fresh sauce composed of tomatoes, sweet bell peppers, and minced lamb cooked with a flavorful selection of Mediterranean spices. It is normally garnished with fresh salad and a creamy garlic sauce and or a tangy zesty hot red pepper sauce. It is a really light meal, but filling and flavorful. I find it worth the time to make if I can't get it from my favorite Turkish bakery in my old neighborhood in Amsterdam. For the best flavor, make the topping the night before you make the pizza.
By lysis

True Cheeseburger Pizza

39
This is a unique twist on two favorites: pizza and cheeseburgers! It is super fast to make, and you can easily add your favorite burger toppings such as lettuce and tomato. This is a family favorite and disappears fast!
By JILLENA

Taco Pizza

243
I was looking for a recipe for a taco style pizza, but couldn't find exactly the kind I was wanting so I decide to wing it and came up with this one myself. The results were great. My husband said it was the best one he'd ever had! For an extra treat, top with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
By DESHL
Prime Rib Pizza

3
This delicious pizza is an old favorite created by my brother-in-law. Tastes like the whole dinner in a beautiful slice!
By Lisa K

Reuben Pizza

118
This is a great recipe that I got from a friend. If you can't find whole wheat bread dough, I've used white and I've also made my own.
By FITZWIFE

Pepperoni Meatza

90
For people that are gluten-intolerant, low-carb, paleo, or whatever, it can be hard to go without pizza. This dish makes it a lot easier. It is made pretty much exactly the same as pizza, but with ground beef as the crust. Sounds weird at first, but it is absolutely delicious and very filling. This is something great to make ahead of time and then eat as leftovers later on. It's great hot or cold, just like pizza! I find that if you make 6 square slices, each slice is usually more than enough to fill you up. Feel free to add whatever toppings you normally eat on pizza. It will taste just as good!
By Adpa

Mexican Fiestada for School Lunch

4
Back-to-school lunch version of Mexican fiestada.
By James Martin

Jimmy's Mexican Pizza

632
Jimmy's specially seasoned ground beef, refried beans, salsa and cheese layered in a deep dish style. A tasty and easy Mexican-style pizza with a flour tortilla crust I whipped up because I had the stuff to make it!!
By Jimmy Simian

Taco Salad Pizza

11
When you can't decide between pizza and tacos, make both! Save time by starting with a pre-made frozen CAULIPOWER® crust.
By My Hot Southern Mess
Easy Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

16
A very tasty twist to pizza!
By nichole b
Easy Cheeseburger Pizza
4
The taste of a cheeseburger in pizza form! Optional: squeeze ketchup over pizza and top with shredded lettuce.
Pizza Buns
45
The elementary school I attended back in the 1950's used to make these, and were a favorite of most everyone. My wife and I spent a lot of time trying to recreate these when we were first married. Our kids (now in their 30's) still request these when they come to visit. We use canned pizza sauce but spice it up. Left-overs are easily reheated in the toaster oven.
Bubble Pizza
392
Keto Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
1

This hearty, meaty pizza is super satisfying, whether you are on a keto or low-carb diet or not! Use your favorite ready-made or homemade keto pizza crust.

Nacho Pizza

It is exactly what it sounds like - all the toppings you'd get on a plate of nachos on a thin pizza crust! Add your own favorites to customize the recipe, like guacamole, refried beans, etc.
By Tylers Girl

Upside-Down Pizza

9
This is a quick recipe for moms who don't have much time, but have kids who need hearty meals to fill them up.
By Michelle Doty

Armenian Pizzas (Lahmahjoon)

8
This is a dish my Uncle is famous for, but he has never written the recipe down. Through years of trial and error, I think I have pretty much got it as close as I can! Don't be too exact with your spices though, just flavor as you go to your own tastes--personally, I never measure mine out. These pizzas are great to put in the fridge overnight and grab as a quick lunch the next day with a dollop of plain yogurt on top!
By PetitePea21

Greg's Taco Pizza

16
A great 12-inch taco pizza for any occasion. You may also want to try some sour cream for dipping slices.
By Greg Amirault

Prime Rib Pizza

3
This delicious pizza is an old favorite created by my brother-in-law. Tastes like the whole dinner in a beautiful slice!
By Lisa K

Party Pizzas

4
These little pizzas are super easy and make the perfect appetizer. They are little pizzas, made with sausage, cheese and a bit of hot pepper sauce on cocktail bread. Men especially seem to like its hearty flavor.
By ANITAL

Taco Pie Pizza

10
I came up with this recipe after searching through my pantry looking for a quick family-friendly meal. My two teenage kids LOVE it!
By Amy Brolsma

The Tostada Connection

Love Mexican food? Give your taste buds a treat and have a slice of tostada pizza with a crispy, healthier cauliflower crust. Trust me on this one, it works! Garnish with sour cream, salsa, pickled jalapenos, and additional Cheddar cheese.
By lutzflcat

Deep-Dish Mexican Cornbread Pizza

Meat, beans, and cheese on top of skillet-baked cornbread. Easy and filling!
By EbonAskavi

D's Taco Pizza

45
We love to order taco pizza from the local pizza parlor but it got too expensive. So I came up with this variation of it that my family loves! It can be suited to match anyone's tastes and the ready-made crust makes it a snap on busy days.
By Dac Kennedy

Taco Pizza with Grilled Halloumi

This recipe can be modified to feed carnivores, vegetarians, and vegans!
By Ali Roux
