Pizza Dough and Crust Recipes

Quick and Easy Pizza Crust

Rating: 4.7 stars
3809
This is a great recipe when you don't want to wait for the dough to rise. You just mix it and allow it to rest for 5 minutes and then it's ready to go!! It yields a soft, chewy crust. For a real treat, I recommend you use bread flour and bake it on a pizza stone, but all-purpose flour works well too. Enjoy!
By CHEF RIDER

Pizza Dough I

Rating: 4.44 stars
2849
This one is a quick recipe that merely involves mixing a few basic ingredients and patting the dough into the pan. No need to wait for the dough to rise with this approach.
By Gudny Bjorg Kjaerbo

Two-Ingredient Pizza Dough

Rating: 4.53 stars
272
If you want to make a good pizza that's fast and easy, this is it. Cooking at a higher temperature (500 degrees F (260 degrees C)) is the key to making this the perfect pizza. It doesn't get any easier than this folks. Brush dough with olive oil and add your favorite toppings. Enjoy!
By Michele Leigh Pinette Pierce

No-Yeast Pizza Crust

Rating: 4.52 stars
479
A tasty, quick pizza crust that uses no yeast.
By Missy

Thin-Crust Pizza Dough

Rating: 4.65 stars
261
A quick, easy, and delicious recipe for thin-crust pizza.
By Lynda Q

Gluten-Free Cheese and Herb Pizza Crust

Rating: 4.59 stars
39
Here's a variation of a gluten-free pizza crust - I have found that baking it for 10 minutes before topping improves the texture.
By Lisa

Whole Wheat and Honey Pizza Dough

Rating: 4.33 stars
582
Quick, easy, yummy homemade pizza dough, which you can top any way that you like. This makes a thin crust but it can be doubled for a thick crust.
By brookes

Amazing Whole Wheat Pizza Crust

Rating: 4.61 stars
1096
A healthy whole wheat crust that comes out soft and chewy on the inside and crisp on the outside. Use with your favorite pizza toppings or pizza recipes.
By Anonymous
Pizza Crust for the Bread Machine II

Rating: 4.73 stars
269
Nothing beats a homemade pizza crust! Crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Using your bread machine makes mixing the dough a breeze.
By THEO72

Valentino's Pizza Crust

Rating: 4.61 stars
856
This is an excellent pizza crust recipe. I have found it is really good when baked on a pizza stone.
By Jody

Crazy Crust Pizza Dough

Rating: 3.81 stars
609
A quick and easy way to make your own pizza crust. Simply add the meat and vegetable toppings of your choice.
By Karen

Grill Dough

Rating: 4.83 stars
139
Great during the summer. Can assemble with favorite toppings and cook right on the grill! You may use whole wheat flour in this recipe if you prefer.
By Krissyp
More Pizza Dough and Crust Recipes

Master Pizza Dough

Rating: 4.74 stars
879
It's easy and fast to make your own pizza crust from scratch, and it tastes homemade, too.
By ARGO®, KARO® and FLEISCHMANN'S®

Cauliflower Pizza Crust

Rating: 4.24 stars
289
You will never guess this rich, grain-free pizza crust is made with cauliflower instead of flour. Serve with your favorite sauce and toppings.
By Alli Shircliff

The Real Chicago Deep Dish Pizza Dough

Rating: 4.52 stars
132
I have it on good authority that this is the real deep dish pizza dough that's used in Chicago. The real thing is nothing like bread, or even pizza, dough. It is a buttery, flaky crust that is achieved by: 1) using corn oil (not butter) and 2) minimal mixing and kneading times. The pizza itself is built with cheese, toppings, and sauce, in that order. I suggest you use 6-in-1® tomatoes which are far superior to other brands. Classico® ground tomatoes are very similar. Contrary to popular opinion, cornmeal is not used in the dough by Chicago pizzerias.
By owensjo

World's Easiest Bread Machine Pizza Dough

Rating: 4.68 stars
108
Borrowed from a handful of other pizza dough recipes and tweaked to yield a tasty, thick crust using a bread machine. If you use a pizza stone, sprinkle it with cornmeal before placing the pizza on it to help keep it from sticking. Feel free to try different spices if you don't like any of the ones in this recipe.
By soxinsc

Spelt Pizza Dough

Rating: 4.89 stars
28
The 'ancient grain' spelt is related to modern wheat, but it's actually an entirely different species. From what I hear, it's easier to digest, higher in protein and fiber, and to me at least, has a much better flavor and texture than other whole-wheat flours. Top with favorite pizza toppings!
By Chef John

Bread Machine Pizza Dough

Rating: 4.74 stars
683
This is a great bread machine pizza dough. It is quick, easy, and yummy. You can add any spices to increase the flavor, but I like to add basil and rosemary.
By Kim

Keto Chicken Crust Pizza

Rating: 4.45 stars
11
A pizza crust made from chicken? Yes, and it's great-tasting, too! Ideal if you're on the keto diet. Choose as many toppings as you want or just top with more cheese and more fresh basil.
By Yoly

Italian Pizza Dough

Rating: 4.48 stars
75
My home-made pizza dough; I make it 3 to 4 times a week.
By Ignazia Vella

New York Italian Pizza Dough

Rating: 4.66 stars
170
A really wet, sticky pizza dough that bakes up to perfection! Simple ingredients and technique in this dough make your pizza crust authentic, crispy and chewy just like your favorite NY brick oven joint. This recipe makes enough for three 10- to 12-inch pizzas, two 12- to 14-inch pizzas, one 16- to 18-inch pizza, or 6 to 8 small single serving stromboli.
By ItsJeanettic

Pizza Dough II

Rating: 4.7 stars
754
Makes three hearty pizza crusts. This dough can also be used to make calzones or can be frozen for later use.
By Stephen Carroll

Chef John's Cauliflower Pizza Crust

Rating: 4.59 stars
268
If you'd never heard about pizza before and someone served this to you, I think you'd really enjoy it. Texture aside, the flavor of this final product was very pizza-like, and I'll be doing further experiments to be sure.
By Chef John

New York-Style Pizza Dough

Rating: 4.54 stars
39
A simple and basic recipe that gives anyone longing for New York's famous pizza something to truly enjoy! Add some flavor to your dough by incorporating seasonings such as oregano or garlic powder (1/2 teaspoon of each is more than enough). The dough can also be frozen for longer storage.
By Amanda-Rae

Premium Pizza Crust

Rating: 4.68 stars
191
This is a double-rise dough typical of Neapolitan pizza. Two different rise methods are provided, one overnight in refrigerator and the other with a sponge.
By NANDITA

Basic Pizza Dough

Rating: 3.83 stars
6
Basic pizza dough recipe. With a few ingredients and a couple of hours you'll be 'da bomb' and the whole family will forget about that local pizza joint down the block!
By Dave

Thin Crust Pizza Dough

Rating: 4.61 stars
36
An easy, basic pizza dough for thin crust pizza. Makes two pizzas. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Top dough with your favorite sauce and toppings, leaving the edge of the pizza (about 3/4 inch) clear. Place pan in center of oven. Bake 15 minutes.
By caradae

Sourdough Pizza Crust Dough

Rating: 4.38 stars
13
Great sourdough pizza dough to top with your favorites.
By tamaraarlene

Italian Feather Bread Pizza Dough

Rating: 4.69 stars
75
This recipe came from my nonna who immigrated from Italy at 40 and members of my family have been making it for years. It is the best! I hope you enjoy it. My fiance said I should sell it! Lol!
By lizard_c9

Gluten-Free Pizza Crust or Flatbread

Rating: 4.75 stars
12
This recipe is for a crust that can be used for pizza or flatbreads. After 2 years of being GF, this is the best pizza crust/flatbread recipe I have. It is based on trial and error in an effort to improve other recipes. My kids say this is better than our homemade wheat flour crusts.
By Allen Seidman

Real Italian Pizza Dough

Pizza dough as it is made in Italy. When I first moved to Italy, I was surprised to see that deciding to eat a pizza for dinner meant whipping up pizza dough with a few common ingredients a couple of hours before. Using fresh, compressed yeast, it rises in an hour. Stretchy, chewy, and so full of flavor, there's no need to order out. This dough works for calzone as well as focaccia, and the recipe doubles perfectly!
By Buckwheat Queen

Pizza Oven Dough

Rating: 4.73 stars
11
Easy thin-crust pizza dough recipe handed down from my Italian grandmother.
By Rob Egbert

The Best Pizza Crust

Rating: 4.06 stars
50
This recipe will give you pizza crust that isn't too thick, but nice and soft like you would find at a pizza shop. Dress this crust up with the toppings of your choice.
By Anonymous

Cauliflower Pizza Crust from Green Giant®

Rating: 4.42 stars
38
No need to chop, process or grate. Start with a bag of our Riced Cauliflower to make this easier than ever pizza crust. Bake, then top with all of your favorite pizza toppings. Who knew eating veggies could be so much fun…and delicious?!
By Green Giant
Rye Pizza Dough

Rating: 4.93 stars
15
This is a tasty change up from the predictable fast-ball delivery pizza.
By Doug

Pizza Sauce and Dough

Rating: 4.54 stars
87
The basic pizza dough and sauce ready and waiting for your favorite toppings!
By Siegela
