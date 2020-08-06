Pizza Dough and Crust Recipes

This is a great recipe when you don't want to wait for the dough to rise. You just mix it and allow it to rest for 5 minutes and then it's ready to go!! It yields a soft, chewy crust. For a real treat, I recommend you use bread flour and bake it on a pizza stone, but all-purpose flour works well too. Enjoy!
If you want to make a good pizza that's fast and easy, this is it. Cooking at a higher temperature (500 degrees F (260 degrees C)) is the key to making this the perfect pizza. It doesn't get any easier than this folks. Brush dough with olive oil and add your favorite toppings. Enjoy!
I have it on good authority that this is the real deep dish pizza dough that's used in Chicago. The real thing is nothing like bread, or even pizza, dough. It is a buttery, flaky crust that is achieved by: 1) using corn oil (not butter) and 2) minimal mixing and kneading times. The pizza itself is built with cheese, toppings, and sauce, in that order. I suggest you use 6-in-1® tomatoes which are far superior to other brands. Classico® ground tomatoes are very similar. Contrary to popular opinion, cornmeal is not used in the dough by Chicago pizzerias.
Borrowed from a handful of other pizza dough recipes and tweaked to yield a tasty, thick crust using a bread machine. If you use a pizza stone, sprinkle it with cornmeal before placing the pizza on it to help keep it from sticking. Feel free to try different spices if you don't like any of the ones in this recipe.
The 'ancient grain' spelt is related to modern wheat, but it's actually an entirely different species. From what I hear, it's easier to digest, higher in protein and fiber, and to me at least, has a much better flavor and texture than other whole-wheat flours. Top with favorite pizza toppings!
A really wet, sticky pizza dough that bakes up to perfection! Simple ingredients and technique in this dough make your pizza crust authentic, crispy and chewy just like your favorite NY brick oven joint. This recipe makes enough for three 10- to 12-inch pizzas, two 12- to 14-inch pizzas, one 16- to 18-inch pizza, or 6 to 8 small single serving stromboli.
If you'd never heard about pizza before and someone served this to you, I think you'd really enjoy it. Texture aside, the flavor of this final product was very pizza-like, and I'll be doing further experiments to be sure.
A simple and basic recipe that gives anyone longing for New York's famous pizza something to truly enjoy! Add some flavor to your dough by incorporating seasonings such as oregano or garlic powder (1/2 teaspoon of each is more than enough). The dough can also be frozen for longer storage.
An easy, basic pizza dough for thin crust pizza. Makes two pizzas. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Top dough with your favorite sauce and toppings, leaving the edge of the pizza (about 3/4 inch) clear. Place pan in center of oven. Bake 15 minutes.
This recipe is for a crust that can be used for pizza or flatbreads. After 2 years of being GF, this is the best pizza crust/flatbread recipe I have. It is based on trial and error in an effort to improve other recipes. My kids say this is better than our homemade wheat flour crusts.
Pizza dough as it is made in Italy. When I first moved to Italy, I was surprised to see that deciding to eat a pizza for dinner meant whipping up pizza dough with a few common ingredients a couple of hours before. Using fresh, compressed yeast, it rises in an hour. Stretchy, chewy, and so full of flavor, there's no need to order out. This dough works for calzone as well as focaccia, and the recipe doubles perfectly!
No need to chop, process or grate. Start with a bag of our Riced Cauliflower to make this easier than ever pizza crust. Bake, then top with all of your favorite pizza toppings. Who knew eating veggies could be so much fun…and delicious?!