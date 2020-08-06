Flank Steak Recipes

Citrus Carne Asada Marinade

Rating: 4.5 stars 8

I have used this recipe for a number of years, and most often marinate enough steak for a few meals. After the marinade time, the steak can be frozen in meal-sized portions for quick meals later. The flavor of this carne asada is much better, and the meat much more tender, than any I have had in Mexican restaurants. If cut in strips, this meat also works very well for fajitas. Serve with tortillas, Mexican rice, and beans.