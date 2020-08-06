Flank Steak Recipes

Browse beef flank recipes for London broil, barbecued and grilled flank steak, carne asada, and beef bulgogi, and see how to make beef flank steak delicious in any number of ways.

Staff Picks

Marinated Flank Steak

A wonderful flank steak on the grill recipe I invented that friends just love! My girls think this is great, and it doesn't take long to grill. This also works great when sliced and used for fajitas.
By GUYCON

What's the Difference Between Skirt, Flank, Hanger, and Flat Iron Steaks?

You know the drill – it's what's for dinner.
By Sara Tane

G's Flank Steak Marinade

346
This is a marinade for any type of steak, but works well for tougher cuts when left for a couple of days.
By Tim

London Broil II

1087
The marinade is so flavorful you'll skip the steak sauce.
By Jill

California-Thai Flank Steak

45
This Thai-inspired marinated steak is a family favorite. Serve with basmati rice, a fresh salad and/or soup, and fresh fruit for desert!
By Karyn Ulriksen

Tuscan Flank Steak

68
I've only been to Tuscany once, but I do remember a grilled steak coming off a charcoal fire, which was then sliced and splashed with olive oil, lemon, and rosemary. While I'm sure my version is far from traditional, it's really tasty and the very user-friendly flank steak is the perfect cut.
By Chef John

Red Curry Flank Steak

28
I love Thai food, and in particular red curry beef, which is basically chunks of beef stew meat cooked slowly in a spicy, aromatic red curry sauce. Inspired by this classic recipe, I decided to see if the same sort of flavors could be turned into a marinade for flank steak. The results knocked my socks off.
By Chef John
Inspiration and Ideas

Beerbecue Beef Flank Steak
37
Flank steak, or London broil, should be either quickly grilled or braised to make it mouthwateringly tender. Try it in this easy recipe!
Carne Asada Tacos
12
"I got this recipe from a taqueria owner in Mexico City. The spice mix gives meat a really excellent flavor." – Vic Voss
Asian Beef Skewers
Rolled Flank Steak
215
More Flank Steak Recipes

Beef Bulgogi

1127
Marinate beef steaks in this a sweet sauce of soy, sugar, garlic, and sesame and grill. Roll up in red leaf lettuce with rice and hot pepper paste for a real Korean-style treat.
By Tenny Sharp

Lisa's Favorite Carne Asada Marinade

576
I've tried many marinade recipes for carne asada and this spicy, citrusy version is our family favorite!
By Lisa Arlotti

Greek Flank Steak

4
A flank steak stuffed with feta cheese and kalamata olives.
By DREW10UGA

Flank Steak Pinwheels

262
The combination of the marinade, spinach, onion and feta make this a delicious and impressive flank steak recipe that is always a huge hit for guests! Easy to prepare (but it doesn't look like it is), great tasting and pretty to look at too!
By Linda

Maria's Pepper Steak

786
My favorite recipes are ones with few ingredients that I normally have on hand and are hard to mess up. You can add more or less of each ingredient depending on your tastes. Hope you enjoy it!
By MARIACOZ

London Broil I

528
'London broil' most often refers to a thick flank steak, broiled and thinly sliced, but can also refer to thick cuts of sirloin or top round.
By Char Finamore

Rolled Flank Steak

215
I searched and searched for just the right rolled flank steak recipe and couldn't find it. So, I created my own! This was a big hit when I made it for company.
By ANGELSHARK

Stuffed Flank Steak

94
This is a delicious flank steak. The stuffing makes it much more filling, but there's never any left over! Can also be cooked in the microwave. Just cover and cook at medium setting (50 per cent) in a microwave-safe dish for 30 minutes, rotating dish halfway through cooking. Serve with sauce from the pan.
By BarbiAnn

Bracciole (Flank Steak Rolls)

14
Authentic Italian recipe: flank steak rolls with garlic, parsley, and Parmesan cheese. Serve with egg noodles or as an addition to spaghetti or ravioli.
By JEND818

Grilled Balsamic and Soy Marinated Flank Steak

103
Flank steak is a perfect grilling meat. It's marbleized with fat that melts while grilling and fills the meat with the flavor of natural juices. If you have a lot of marinade leftover from this recipe, save it in your refrigerator and use it to marinate other grilled meats or chicken; it will last up to one week.
By DENMOZZ

Thai Beef

102
A delicious marinade for flank steak blending the flavors of crushed coriander seed, lime juice, and soy sauce. This marinade can be used well with other meats as well. Serve over rice or shredded Chinese cabbage and red pepper slices.
By BadLittleChef

Slow Cooker London Broil

1009
The steak is cooked with condensed tomato soup mixed with cream of mushroom soup. Dry onion soup mix is sprinkled over the top. Easy by any standard.
By MERRI C

Teriyaki Steak

71
Skirt steak comes from the short plate. It comes in a long, thin strip or 'skirt'. Sometimes it's hard to find, so if you don't see it out with the other meats, ask your butcher.
By Boysmom

Overnight-Marinated Flank Steak

35
This recipe makes a quick and easy overnight marinade for a grilled flank steak.
By Susan P

Flank Steak Marinade

41
This flank steak recipe has been in our family for years. Quick, simple marinade to make that will keep your guests coming for more.
By Chef Ron

Teriyaki Flank Steak

130
This marinated, grilled teriyaki flank steak goes great with broccoli and rice.
By KENT SULLIVAN

Grilled Mexican Steak

29
This is a great way to serve skirt or flank steak. The two day marinade is worth the wait.
By TA9I

Citrus Carne Asada Marinade

8
I have used this recipe for a number of years, and most often marinate enough steak for a few meals. After the marinade time, the steak can be frozen in meal-sized portions for quick meals later. The flavor of this carne asada is much better, and the meat much more tender, than any I have had in Mexican restaurants. If cut in strips, this meat also works very well for fajitas. Serve with tortillas, Mexican rice, and beans.
By judy2304

Grilled or Fried Skirt Steak

59
Skirt steak is an inexpensive cut of beef taken from the diaphragm muscle. It ranks with filet mignon as my favorite juicy and tender cut. It comes in long, narrow strips about 3/4 lb. each. The grain runs across the narrow side and so for serving the steak should be cut into serving-size pieces with the grain so that it can then be cut into bites against the grain.
By JAYEAST

Parisian-Style Steak Frites

3
When we lived in Geneva, there was a famous restaurant that only served one thing: entrecote. Also known as steak-frites, it's thin-sliced hanger steak cooked to order, covered in the most addictive herb butter sauce I've ever had. People literally line up out the door every night to get in--and this is why. After playing with several bloggers' guesses about the sauce ingredients, including some that involved chicken livers, this combination came pretty darn close to our memory of the experience. Serve with shoestring fries.
By gremlinhill
