Flank Steak Recipes

I've only been to Tuscany once, but I do remember a grilled steak coming off a charcoal fire, which was then sliced and splashed with olive oil, lemon, and rosemary. While I'm sure my version is far from traditional, it's really tasty and the very user-friendly flank steak is the perfect cut.
I love Thai food, and in particular red curry beef, which is basically chunks of beef stew meat cooked slowly in a spicy, aromatic red curry sauce. Inspired by this classic recipe, I decided to see if the same sort of flavors could be turned into a marinade for flank steak. The results knocked my socks off.
The combination of the marinade, spinach, onion and feta make this a delicious and impressive flank steak recipe that is always a huge hit for guests! Easy to prepare (but it doesn't look like it is), great tasting and pretty to look at too!
This is a delicious flank steak. The stuffing makes it much more filling, but there's never any left over! Can also be cooked in the microwave. Just cover and cook at medium setting (50 per cent) in a microwave-safe dish for 30 minutes, rotating dish halfway through cooking. Serve with sauce from the pan.
Flank steak is a perfect grilling meat. It's marbleized with fat that melts while grilling and fills the meat with the flavor of natural juices. If you have a lot of marinade leftover from this recipe, save it in your refrigerator and use it to marinate other grilled meats or chicken; it will last up to one week.
A delicious marinade for flank steak blending the flavors of crushed coriander seed, lime juice, and soy sauce. This marinade can be used well with other meats as well. Serve over rice or shredded Chinese cabbage and red pepper slices.
I have used this recipe for a number of years, and most often marinate enough steak for a few meals. After the marinade time, the steak can be frozen in meal-sized portions for quick meals later. The flavor of this carne asada is much better, and the meat much more tender, than any I have had in Mexican restaurants. If cut in strips, this meat also works very well for fajitas. Serve with tortillas, Mexican rice, and beans.
Skirt steak is an inexpensive cut of beef taken from the diaphragm muscle. It ranks with filet mignon as my favorite juicy and tender cut. It comes in long, narrow strips about 3/4 lb. each. The grain runs across the narrow side and so for serving the steak should be cut into serving-size pieces with the grain so that it can then be cut into bites against the grain.
When we lived in Geneva, there was a famous restaurant that only served one thing: entrecote. Also known as steak-frites, it's thin-sliced hanger steak cooked to order, covered in the most addictive herb butter sauce I've ever had. People literally line up out the door every night to get in--and this is why. After playing with several bloggers' guesses about the sauce ingredients, including some that involved chicken livers, this combination came pretty darn close to our memory of the experience. Serve with shoestring fries.