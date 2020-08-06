Lamb Chop Recipes

Simple Grilled Lamb Chops
This very tasty and easy marinade for lamb chops can also be used for steaks.
Braised Lamb Shoulder Chops
Lamb shoulder chops are one of the most inexpensive cuts of lamb, and slow-cooking them is the best way to get that nice lamb flavor. The meat falls right off the bone with this recipe.
Grilled Lamb with Brown Sugar Glaze
Sweet and savory, perfect for a spring meal with noodles and a green vegetable. Chops need to marinate one hour.
Lamb Braised in Pomegranate
This pomegranate braised lamb shoulder is about as seasonally appropriate as it gets, and one of the best things I've tasted in a long time.
Vietnamese Aromatic Lamb Chops
These are the most delicious lamb chops you'll ever taste! When I make it, this savory lamb dish has impressed EVERYONE and has had people coming back for more for many years. It's suitable for any occasion...even Christmas or Thanksgiving. Plan ahead so you can marinate the lamb overnight.
Cassandra's Yummy Lamb Chops
This dish is absolutely superb! I've always loved lamb and I bought it at the store not knowing what to do with it so I used my imagination. It's moist and tender, full of flavor and served best complimented with sauteed zucchini and rice.
Baked Lamb Chops
These are very tasty, and make for an easy main meal to prepare. Try serving them with mashed potatoes, peas and pumpkin.
Grilled Lamb Chops with Pomegranate-Port Reduction
Marinated lamb chops get grilled and then topped with a wonderful tangy pomengranate-port reduction. Most impressive!
Lamb (Gosht) Biryani
Biryani is a bit of a project and is time-consuming, but I have never been disappointed with the results. Since it is such a festive dish, I usually make it for dinner parties. It is a huge hit.
Braised Lamb Shoulder Chops
Lamb shoulder chops are one of the most inexpensive cuts of lamb, and slow-cooking them is the best way to get that nice lamb flavor. The meat falls right off the bone with this recipe.
Oven-Roasted Lamb Chops
Never having lamb before I didn't "think" I liked lamb. When your MIL is 100% Greek you know you will have to fix it for her son! I asked her to show me one night and wrote it down. These oven lamb chops are so easy and tender, perfect for when you don't have a crowd to feed!