Lamb Chop Recipes

Roasted or grilled and served with mint, find the best lamb chop recipes right here.

Simple Grilled Lamb Chops

351
This very tasty and easy marinade for lamb chops can also be used for steaks.
By Noor

Braised Lamb Shoulder Chops

Lamb shoulder chops are one of the most inexpensive cuts of lamb, and slow-cooking them is the best way to get that nice lamb flavor. The meat falls right off the bone with this recipe.
By kalphen

Grilled Lamb with Brown Sugar Glaze

373
Sweet and savory, perfect for a spring meal with noodles and a green vegetable. Chops need to marinate one hour.
By Debra

Lamb Braised in Pomegranate

35
This pomegranate braised lamb shoulder is about as seasonally appropriate as it gets, and one of the best things I've tasted in a long time.
By Chef John

Vietnamese Aromatic Lamb Chops

173
These are the most delicious lamb chops you'll ever taste! When I make it, this savory lamb dish has impressed EVERYONE and has had people coming back for more for many years. It's suitable for any occasion...even Christmas or Thanksgiving. Plan ahead so you can marinate the lamb overnight.
By Nelson_Huynh

Cassandra's Yummy Lamb Chops

25
This dish is absolutely superb! I've always loved lamb and I bought it at the store not knowing what to do with it so I used my imagination. It's moist and tender, full of flavor and served best complimented with sauteed zucchini and rice.
By Cassandra

Baked Lamb Chops

182
These are very tasty, and make for an easy main meal to prepare. Try serving them with mashed potatoes, peas and pumpkin.
By Leslie W Dobson

How to Cook Lamb Chops

By Carl Hanson

Grilled Lamb Chops with Pomegranate-Port Reduction

18
Marinated lamb chops get grilled and then topped with a wonderful tangy pomengranate-port reduction. Most impressive!
By WannaBeChef

Lamb (Gosht) Biryani

34
Biryani is a bit of a project and is time-consuming, but I have never been disappointed with the results. Since it is such a festive dish, I usually make it for dinner parties. It is a huge hit.
By SUSMITA

Braised Lamb Shoulder Chops

132
Lamb shoulder chops are one of the most inexpensive cuts of lamb, and slow-cooking them is the best way to get that nice lamb flavor. The meat falls right off the bone with this recipe.
By kalphen

Oven-Roasted Lamb Chops

Never having lamb before I didn't "think" I liked lamb. When your MIL is 100% Greek you know you will have to fix it for her son! I asked her to show me one night and wrote it down. These oven lamb chops are so easy and tender, perfect for when you don't have a crowd to feed!
By Lucky Noodles
