Antipasto Recipes

Looking for antipasto recipes? Find recipes for Italian first-course favorites like caprese, marinated mushrooms, fried zucchini blossoms, caponata and carpaccio, reviewed and rated by Allrecipes' community of home cooks.

Antipasto Platter

56
This is a layered antipasti platter, so you can cut it into square slices neatly and have all the ingredients. This is a beautiful dish that's always a hit! It will make the vegetarians jealous. Add the veggies to your liking. Serve with fresh Italian bread. Enjoy!
By Wendy

Grilled Prosciutto-Wrapped Peaches with Burrata and Basil

16
There are many people, myself included, that think cooking prosciutto is basically a crime against nature; but there are exceptions, and this plate of grilled peaches with burrata is one incredibly delicious example.  Serve as an appetizer or a sweet/savory dessert.
By Chef John

Caprese Appetizer

320
Caprese salad skewers. Perfect for holiday parties.
By Jessi

Antipasto Skewers

9
Marinated mushrooms, zesty Havarti cheese, and cocktail rye (or bread of your choice), skewered on frilly toothpicks are a great, simple appetizer with little work and almost no clean up! You can marinate fresh mushrooms yourself, or dress them up right out of the jar.
By Fishing Good

Artichoke, Cheese and Olive Antipasto

48
A great way to start your Italian meal! I usually serve it with crusty bread slices that have been toasted in the oven until crisp for dipping into the marinade. Keeps for a week in the refrigerator and the longer it stands the better it gets!
By chellebelle

Cherry Pepper Poppers

24
Fresh Hot cherry peppers stuffed with prosciutto and provolone cheese then soaked in olive oil.
By technician

Prosciutto Wrapped Melon Balls

27
This is a great snack to make for any gathering. Balls of honeydew melon are wrapped in prosciutto and fresh mint to make a fancy appetizer with few ingredients.
By RachelSchwartz

Fresh Sardines Naples Style

10
Fresh sardines are fried to a crispy golden brown, and drizzled with a garlic and white wine vinaigrette then topped off with a sprinkling of fresh mint leaves. Serve this appetizer with a good white wine.
By Salvatore

Cucumber and Ham Antipasto

14
Fresh and light meal idea.
By MzEmeraldEyes

Air Fryer Arancini

7
These fried rice balls are full of flavor and are a wonderful appetizer. Pair with any dipping sauce such as pesto, marinara, or use a meat sauce for a hearty meal. The highlands Italian cheese sprinkle is from the Savory Spice Shop®, but is optional.
By thedailygourmet

Eggplant Caponata (Sicilian Version)

69
Delicious relish or appetizer that can be served hot or cold! Serve with toasted crusty bread.
By rocks_67

Fried Stuffed Squash Blossoms

25
If you have a garden and you planted zucchini, you will have an abundance of squash blossoms. These are just amazing, with that tangy goat cheese filling and that batter: so simple, light, and crisp.
By Chef John
Antipasto
25
"This recipe makes a huge amount. We usually make this as a group project to cut down on prep time and cost." – Karen
Tuna Antipasto Salad Bowl
7
"A very refreshing salad." – Buckwheat Queen
Prosciutto e Melone
32
Spicy Eggplant Spread (Magaricz)
19
Gluten-Free Stuffed Zucchini Blossoms
2
Roasted Bell Peppers with Simple Vinaigrette
16
Antipasto Squares

775
Layers of roasted red bell pepper and deli meats cheeses are baked inside a crescent roll crust.
By Lori G.

Caprese Skewers

2
An elegant and easy take on a classic caprese skewer dish. Great for an appetizer at a dinner party. Serve with a small bowl of balsamic vinegar and good quality olive oil for dipping.
By ErinCC

Easy Caponata

5
Caponata is a Sicilian dish with eggplant, zucchini, tomato, and peppers traditionally cooked in oil and vinegar and flavored with sugar, raisins, capers, olives, and pine nuts. It's tangy, sweet, crunchy, and salty all at the same time. Serve at room temperature as a side dish to grilled fish or as a starter on toasted bread. Store leftovers in fridge and reheat gently. It will taste even better the next day!
By MARCEA

Italian Tuna Spread

6
This is part of an antipasti spread. Serve with crostini, Melba toast, or crackers at room temperature. Store in refrigerator covered. To reuse, bring back to room temperature. Do not microwave to reheat. It will turn to goop. Best tuna fish sandwich you will ever have. Use iceberg lettuce, toasted bread, and thin slice of tomato. Yum!
By JBrown

Marinated Mushrooms for Antipasto

3
Marinated mushrooms are one of my favorite Italian antipasti. They are easy to make and all you need is some crusty bread to eat with them. They also taste good as a side for raclette.
By Rita

Roasted Peppers in Oil (Peperoni Arrostiti Sotto Olio)

19
My Italian mother-in-law taught me how to make these roasted red peppers in oil. She doesn't have any of her recipes written down. She just makes them like she always has for years. They can also be used on bruschetta or pureed with cream and served over pasta. I usually serve them in a relish tray as a side dish to any meal.
By Kim's Cooking Now

Marinated Stuffed Cherry Peppers

A quintessential antipasto. Kick it up a notch from a basic appetizer to a showstopper by seasoning the olive oil.
By Brian Genest

Boniet

71
Pronounced 'bun-yet,' this is an old world Italian recipe from my Nonie's kitchen. It is made using mainly parsley and garlic and is meant to be eaten with a crusty warm bread. It is almost sinful to share it's secret with the world but I know you'll love it as much as my family and I do. Refrigerate overnight for best flavor.
By Iron Chef Suzi-Q

Festive Olive and Cheese Appetizer

7
This easy-to-assemble appetizer platter in the shape of a wreath makes for a beautiful display, and the rosemary smells amazing!
By Jones

Roasted Veggie Antipasto

5
This is a delicious recipe and keeps for a long time, due to hot water bath processing. Great little jars for picnics, hostess gifts and entertaining. Scrumptious with crackers and cream cheese. I like mine a little on the sweet side and will occasionally add 1/4 cup brown sugar to the mix or use a sweet BBQ sauce. Alter the veggies as you like, trying to keep the overall quantity about the same.
By Debi

Ruth's Eggplant Caponata

10
A flavorful blend of veggies and spices, perfect served with crunchy French bread.
By RuthE

Eggplant and Tomato Caponata

4
Another form of bruschetta, this is a great low calorie and healthy appetizer. Serve bruschetta-style, on toasted French bread and topped with Parmesan cheese. Caponata can be frozen in resealable bags or in pint jars.
By CDKIRSHNER

Cherry Tomato Bites

2
Fresh, unbaked bites that remind you of a BLT. Quick, easy, and cheap, if you grow your own tomatoes. This can be made a day ahead if tomatoes were drained. Perfect for a picnic.
By mamaG

Zucchini-Feta Rolls

5
These vegetarian antipasti rolls with zucchini and feta are ideal for a party because you can make them a couple of days before.
By barbara

Grissini with Prosciutto

3
This 2-ingredient Italian appetizer is one of my favorite quick things to serve when I have surprise guests. They taste great with a glass of wine or as part of an antipasti platter.
By MARCEA

Blackberry-Basil Skewers

This light, fresh, and wholesome appetizer is so very easy to make and perfect for any gathering.
By lutzflcat

Bruschetta with Peas and Mint

2
This is a fun take on bruschetta with peas, shallots, and mint that I invented one year when my neighbor brought me a bunch of fresh peas. I have also made it with frozen peas.
By MARCEA

Easy Marinated Feta

3
I always make my own marinated feta. If you like, you can also add garlic, but my family doesn't like garlic so we prefer this simple variation.
By MARCEA

Marinated Feta

I'm well aware that everyone knows this marinated feta recipe or does it in their own way, but that's how I cook it - it's a quick appetizer for unexpected guests that just rang a doorbell to your house. Keeps well in the refrigerator.
By sono1helen
