Antipasto Recipes

This is a layered antipasti platter, so you can cut it into square slices neatly and have all the ingredients. This is a beautiful dish that's always a hit! It will make the vegetarians jealous. Add the veggies to your liking. Serve with fresh Italian bread. Enjoy!
There are many people, myself included, that think cooking prosciutto is basically a crime against nature; but there are exceptions, and this plate of grilled peaches with burrata is one incredibly delicious example. Serve as an appetizer or a sweet/savory dessert.
Marinated mushrooms, zesty Havarti cheese, and cocktail rye (or bread of your choice), skewered on frilly toothpicks are a great, simple appetizer with little work and almost no clean up! You can marinate fresh mushrooms yourself, or dress them up right out of the jar.
A great way to start your Italian meal! I usually serve it with crusty bread slices that have been toasted in the oven until crisp for dipping into the marinade. Keeps for a week in the refrigerator and the longer it stands the better it gets!
Fresh sardines are fried to a crispy golden brown, and drizzled with a garlic and white wine vinaigrette then topped off with a sprinkling of fresh mint leaves. Serve this appetizer with a good white wine.
These fried rice balls are full of flavor and are a wonderful appetizer. Pair with any dipping sauce such as pesto, marinara, or use a meat sauce for a hearty meal. The highlands Italian cheese sprinkle is from the Savory Spice Shop®, but is optional.
Caponata is a Sicilian dish with eggplant, zucchini, tomato, and peppers traditionally cooked in oil and vinegar and flavored with sugar, raisins, capers, olives, and pine nuts. It's tangy, sweet, crunchy, and salty all at the same time. Serve at room temperature as a side dish to grilled fish or as a starter on toasted bread. Store leftovers in fridge and reheat gently. It will taste even better the next day!
This is part of an antipasti spread. Serve with crostini, Melba toast, or crackers at room temperature. Store in refrigerator covered. To reuse, bring back to room temperature. Do not microwave to reheat. It will turn to goop. Best tuna fish sandwich you will ever have. Use iceberg lettuce, toasted bread, and thin slice of tomato. Yum!
My Italian mother-in-law taught me how to make these roasted red peppers in oil. She doesn't have any of her recipes written down. She just makes them like she always has for years. They can also be used on bruschetta or pureed with cream and served over pasta. I usually serve them in a relish tray as a side dish to any meal.
Pronounced 'bun-yet,' this is an old world Italian recipe from my Nonie's kitchen. It is made using mainly parsley and garlic and is meant to be eaten with a crusty warm bread. It is almost sinful to share it's secret with the world but I know you'll love it as much as my family and I do. Refrigerate overnight for best flavor.
This is a delicious recipe and keeps for a long time, due to hot water bath processing. Great little jars for picnics, hostess gifts and entertaining. Scrumptious with crackers and cream cheese. I like mine a little on the sweet side and will occasionally add 1/4 cup brown sugar to the mix or use a sweet BBQ sauce. Alter the veggies as you like, trying to keep the overall quantity about the same.
Another form of bruschetta, this is a great low calorie and healthy appetizer. Serve bruschetta-style, on toasted French bread and topped with Parmesan cheese. Caponata can be frozen in resealable bags or in pint jars.
I'm well aware that everyone knows this marinated feta recipe or does it in their own way, but that's how I cook it - it's a quick appetizer for unexpected guests that just rang a doorbell to your house. Keeps well in the refrigerator.