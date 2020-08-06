Pork Tenderloin Recipes

I thought I'd seen all there was to see when it came to pan-fried pork cutlets, but then I saw something called Katsu 'Mille-Feuille,' and I realized I hadn't seen anything yet. Okay, I'm being a little dramatic, but I really loved the unusual look and feel, as well as the internal flavoring opportunities the multi-layer technique provides. I look forward to seeing what you come up with! Served here with a salad and a squeeze of lemon on top.
This is a juicy dish and really easy to prepare. I have made these for years and they're still a huge favorite with family and friends. I serve them with mushroom rice and garlic bread. This is a sauceless recipe but the meat is so succulent you don't need it.
I'll never forget my first real bánh mì. I remember thinking to myself, this isn't just one of the best sandwiches I've ever had to eat, but one of the best things, period. Not only do we get amazing contrasts in flavor and texture, but also the temperature difference between the crisp, warm, meat-filled roll, and cool, crunchy vegetables makes this so much fun to eat.
Super-easy slow cooked pork tenderloin with sauerkraut and potatoes. Use a slow cooker liner for effortless cleanup. This is also good served with mashed potatoes if you don't want to use the whole baby ones. I usually double the recipe as the leftovers are even better the next day.
I came up with this spinach and mushroom stuffed pork tenderloin one day when looking for something new to do with pork tenderloin. This dish is very easy to make and assemble and is so pretty to serve to family and guests. I like to serve this with a nice salad and roasted potatoes.
This sweet and spicy tenderloin recipe is super easy! Make it as spicy as you like by adding more or different types of chili peppers. This version is mild enough for my 4-year-old to enjoy. Two 1 pound tenderloins might only feed six because everyone will want seconds!
This main dish is beautiful in its presentation and always comes out tender and juicy even if you overcook it a little. The crust of bread crumbs holds in all the juices and adds a great look and taste to the finished product.
This is a great pork recipe. Mustard is a classic with pork, but when you add the extra zing of horseradish and cayenne, and then smooth it out with a little cream and butter, well, it's devilishly delicious.
This is one meal to impress dinner guests that will not break the bank nor will it take very much time! Served with a green salad, red potatoes, and asparagus, this meal will turn out with a memorable presentation!
My husband showed up at home with a huge case of pork tenderloin. After a little figuring, this is the best of the best recipes that I was able to come up with. It was a big hit at our house and is easily doubled.