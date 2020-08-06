Pork Tenderloin Recipes

Trusted pork tenderloin recipes for the stovetop, slow cooker, oven, and grill. Tips and videos to help you make it moist and tasty.

Staff Picks

Amazing Pork Tenderloin in the Slow Cooker

Rating: 4.16 stars
3581
This will melt in your mouth! This pork tenderloin soaks up the yummy juices as it cooks. Make sure to serve up the au jus on the side - its amazing! This recipe is so simple, you will love it!
By chowsito

Folded Pork Cutlets

Rating: 4.48 stars
23
I thought I'd seen all there was to see when it came to pan-fried pork cutlets, but then I saw something called Katsu 'Mille-Feuille,' and I realized I hadn't seen anything yet. Okay, I'm being a little dramatic, but I really loved the unusual look and feel, as well as the internal flavoring opportunities the multi-layer technique provides. I look forward to seeing what you come up with! Served here with a salad and a squeeze of lemon on top.
By Chef John

Maple-Garlic Marinated Pork Tenderloin

Rating: 4.39 stars
676
A delicious, sweet marinade using real maple syrup. Great on chicken or pork tenderloin.
By LESLEYCAN

Tuscan Pork Tenderloin

Rating: 4.57 stars
51
This is a very easy weeknight pork tenderloin recipe that is also keto-friendly.
By BMG

Pork Lo Mein

Rating: 4.47 stars
134
I was inspired by another recipe that I changed to add more vegetables, ginger, and sesame oil. Add/remove veggies how you see fit.
By Kendra:)

Korean Kebabs

Rating: 4.33 stars
12
This is a juicy dish and really easy to prepare. I have made these for years and they're still a huge favorite with family and friends. I serve them with mushroom rice and garlic bread. This is a sauceless recipe but the meat is so succulent you don't need it.
By Kruct

Asian Pork Tenderloin

Rating: 4.61 stars
435
This is a simple and flavorful recipe. For best results, marinate the pork at least 8 hours (overnight is best) and flip it after 4 hours. It's great with rice and Asian veggies like bok choy! Enjoy!
By ONOLICIOUS10

Instant Pot® Dr Pepper® Pulled Pork

Rating: 4.73 stars
11
A simple and tasty pulled pork recipe made in the Instant Pot® with the flavoring of Dr Pepper®.
By Hollie Mae

Stuffed and Rolled Pork Tenderloin

Rating: 4.29 stars
42
Sometimes you just have to show off. This is one of my many recipes that looks very impressive to your dinner guests but is, in fact, quite simple and easy to prepare.
By Chef John

Roasted Pork Banh Mi (Vietnamese Sandwich)

Rating: 4.85 stars
33
I'll never forget my first real bánh mì. I remember thinking to myself, this isn't just one of the best sandwiches I've ever had to eat, but one of the best things, period. Not only do we get amazing contrasts in flavor and texture, but also the temperature difference between the crisp, warm, meat-filled roll, and cool, crunchy vegetables makes this so much fun to eat.
By Chef John

Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Balsamic Honey Glaze

Rating: 4.65 stars
26
This is such a tender and juicy pork tenderloin! We love this one and rarely have leftovers!
By MCabrera75

Italian Pork Tenderloin

Rating: 4.68 stars
414
Fresh sage, sun-dried tomatoes, prosciutto, and cream give this pork tenderloin dish its rich flavor. It's absolutely wonderful and simple! Chopped ham can be used if prosciutto is unavailable.
By ANNACOYNE
Slow Cooker Pork and Sauerkraut

Rating: 4.54 stars
130

Super-easy slow cooked pork tenderloin with sauerkraut and potatoes. Use a slow cooker liner for effortless cleanup. This is also good served with mashed potatoes if you don't want to use the whole baby ones. I usually double the recipe as the leftovers are even better the next day.

More Pork Tenderloin Recipes

Stuffed Pork Tenderloin

Rating: 4.48 stars
92
I came up with this spinach and mushroom stuffed pork tenderloin one day when looking for something new to do with pork tenderloin. This dish is very easy to make and assemble and is so pretty to serve to family and guests. I like to serve this with a nice salad and roasted potatoes.
By ciaofraz

Slow-Cooked Pork Tenderloin

Rating: 4.23 stars
13
Most tender, flavorful pork you will ever have! The slow cooking and overnight marinade is worth the time and the sauce is amazing!
By Leanna Beth

Pork Tenderloin with Apples and Onions

Rating: 4.79 stars
28
This is an easy, tasty main dish for the family on a weeknight. While the pork is in the oven, it's simple to steam a veggie side and prepare a quick salad.
By Bibi

Roasted Pork Tenderloin

Rating: 4.45 stars
127
Easy and yummy pork tenderloin, melts in your mouth. You may use more or less sage according to your taste.
By WUNNIE

Slow Cooker Teriyaki Pork Tenderloin

Rating: 4.47 stars
695
This sweet and spicy tenderloin recipe is super easy! Make it as spicy as you like by adding more or different types of chili peppers. This version is mild enough for my 4-year-old to enjoy. Two 1 pound tenderloins might only feed six because everyone will want seconds!
By Teri Carrillo-Fox
Easy and Elegant Pork Tenderloin

Rating: 4.43 stars
811
This main dish is beautiful in its presentation and always comes out tender and juicy even if you overcook it a little. The crust of bread crumbs holds in all the juices and adds a great look and taste to the finished product.
By Susan Burget

Brown Sugar and Balsamic Glazed Pork Tenderloin

Rating: 4.87 stars
15
Pork tenderloin with a delightful savory-sweet balsamic glaze.
By Mike Marziale

Rosemary Pork Roast

Rating: 4.41 stars
219
What tastes better than rosemary with pork? Add some green beans with toasted almonds, roasted potatoes, and a wild greens salad with balsamic vinaigrette, and your meal is made.
By Stacy B.

Pork Tenderloin

Rating: 4.43 stars
148
Here's a great recipe for a pork tenderloin marinated overnight and smothered in a warm apple jelly.
By Cookinkim

Honey Glazed Pork Tenderloin

Rating: 4.35 stars
381
Pork tenderloin basted with an Asian-style sauce. So easy and so good!
By SAHMCOOK

Sweet and Sour Pork Tenderloin

Rating: 4.56 stars
305
I thoroughly enjoyed this plate of florescent food, and if you're a fan of the Chinese take-out version, I believe you will enjoy this too.
By Chef John

Instant Pot® Pork Tenderloin

Rating: 4.57 stars
14
Super moist and flavorful pork tenderloin prepared in an Instant Pot®.
By Misty Noelle

Apricot Pork Tenderloin

Rating: 4.53 stars
161
The only way to cook tenderloin. The apricot preserves are a perfect marriage with pork. Sweet without being too sweet! A family favorite!
By Hope

Marinated Pork Tenderloin

Rating: 4.57 stars
1223
A slightly sweet marinade that makes for the best tasting pork you will ever have.
By WKELLER

Pork Tenderloin Diablo

Rating: 4.8 stars
807
This is a great pork recipe. Mustard is a classic with pork, but when you add the extra zing of horseradish and cayenne, and then smooth it out with a little cream and butter, well, it's devilishly delicious.
By Chef John

Pork Medallions with Balsamic Vinegar and Capers

Rating: 4.52 stars
465
This is one meal to impress dinner guests that will not break the bank nor will it take very much time! Served with a green salad, red potatoes, and asparagus, this meal will turn out with a memorable presentation!
By Marianne

Bacon Wrapped Pork Medallions

Rating: 4.64 stars
576
This is variation of a recipe my mother used to make with my own spin on the seasonings! Also, one of our favorites to enjoy around the holidays!
By Eve Marie

Breaded Pork Tenderloin

Rating: 4.4 stars
156
This is the most tender, tasty recipe for pork tenderloin.
By Dani

Spicy Pork Tenderloin

Rating: 4.53 stars
64
A flavorful, fast and easy recipe for grilled pork tenderloin. The spice could also be used on chicken or ribs!
By SRYAN1

14 Pork Tenderloin Recipes That Are Tender, Tasty, and Top-Rated

It's extra-lean, it's super-tender, it's pork tenderloin!
By Carl Hanson

Cheese-Stuffed Pork Tenderloin

Rating: 4.66 stars
35
My husband showed up at home with a huge case of pork tenderloin. After a little figuring, this is the best of the best recipes that I was able to come up with. It was a big hit at our house and is easily doubled.
By Melanie
