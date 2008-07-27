Peanut Butter Bars
These peanut butter bars taste just like peanut butter cups.
SO GOOD!!!! If you are a peanut butter/chocolate fanatic like me, then you will love this. I followed other reviewers suggestions to make the recipe easier by melting the peanut butter with butter, then mixing with graham crackers and powdered sugar. Also, chill the peanut butter base for 15 minutes before topping with chocolate mixture.Read More
I found these didn't turn out as I had hoped! The semi-sweet chocolate gave it a funny flavor and the chocolate was super hard to cut unto while the peanut butter bottom was a bit soft. I bake out of my home and wanted to try some new recipes, this just isn't one I'd use. It had a some what good flavor, but next time I would definately use a diiferent flavor chocolate chip and try a different method on letting them set and harden.Read More
Out of all the chocolate/peanut butter bar recipes on this site, this one to me is the best because it has a good ratio of chocolate layer to peanut butter layer and also is not too sweet to allow the chocolate and peanut butter flavors to shine through. I made a few alterations for my own personal taste as well. I added an extra 1/2 cup peanut butter to the bottom layer mixture. I also used Hershey's Special Dark chocolate chips instead of semi-sweet chips and I used the whole 12 oz bag (for 2 cups total). Since I had more chips, I also added 1/4 cup of butter to the chocolate/peanut butter melting mixture. This helps keep the chocolate layer smooth and spreadable and helps adhesion to the peanut butter layer.
A hit, a major hit. Our guests loved this, we loved this, my children asked me to make it again this week. Since we only have dessert once a week, that is a big compliment! To make mixing easier, I put the pb in the pan with the butter and let it "melt" along with the butter. Then I added both to the graham crackers and powdered sugar. Otherwise, I followed it exactly. Thanks!
I loved these Peanut Butter bars! I helped my Mom make them. They were easy enough that I could make them on my own! This tops any dessert I ever had! We froze half of the bars they were great too. For the peanut butter part, we only used a half of cup of butter instead of a whole cup. JOHN AGE 9
These were really good. I would like a bit more peanut butter flavor (personal preference). Based on another recipe I cut the bars up after chilling for 10 minutes, then chilled until ready to serve. I had no problem with the chocolate breaking up that way.
Mini muffin pan + mini muffin liners = MINI PEANUT BUTTER CUPS!!! Drizzle warm chocolate into a thin layer on the bottom, place a small ball of the peanut butter mixture(leaving space between it and the liner all around the sides) and drizzle more chocolate over the ball until it is fully encased! The chocolate set up quickly and beautifully. I'm bringing them to a Thanksgiving event so I will update with pictures and how well they went over. If they taste anything like they look and smell they'll be a hit!
These are very good and very sweet. I made them to send to a friend and they didn't turn out as sturdy as I was hoping for. I'm keeping this batch (poor me) and will make her another using less butter in the PB mixture and less PB in the chocolate. I think I'll also add a little salt. Thanks for the recipe!
These are so easy to make and taste amazing! The only changes I made that were suggested by other reviewers was using 1 1/2 sticks of butter and also chilling the peanut butter/graham cracker base layer for 25 minutes before adding the warm chocolate peanut butter layer. I used dark chocolate chips one time, and used the semisweet chips another time (I usually only eat dark chocolate!) and couldn't really notice a difference. My boyfriend loved them and took some to work--his coworkers loved them too. They actually ask for them! They are very addicting.
I made the recipe EXACTLY as instructed -- no substitutions, no reductions or increases in ingredients. You know, the way you're supposed to if you're going to review a recipe. :) After doing so, I have three tips: 1. I found the texture of the bottom peanut butter layer in the finished bars to be somewhat "grainy," for lack of a better term, and I processed my graham crackers VERY fine. I suggest mixing them with the melted butter and then letting them sit until they have gotten completely mushy before you add the peanut butter. 2. About prepping the pan and cutting them: I lined my pan with that nonstick liner that's parchment on one side and foil on the other side, with the foil side down. (No pan cleanup makes this a real bonus.) After refrigerating the bars overnight, I turned the full brick out CHOCOLATE SIDE DOWN -- very easy if you use the liner -- onto a piece of waxed paper and let them sit for 15 minutes so they got soft enough to cut. I used a pizza cutter, but whatever works for you. Using this method I had very little cracking of the chocolate layer, and they're quite attractive. 3. Store them in the fridge unless you like this sort of thing gooey or unless you keep your house VERY cool. The butter in the PB layer makes them good, but it doesn't hold up well at room temperature. I layered mine with waxed paper in a Tupperware container and they are holding together quite nicely. This is an easy and delicious treat. The instructions just need some tweaking.
These turned out great! I had read previous posts where people had used natural peanut butter and it had not set up. I also used natural peanut butter and it turned out perfect. This is what I did - I added the graham cracker crumbs, sugar and peanut butter to my kitchen aid and mixed. I melted the butter and then just poured it in until it looked like a good consistency…..there was still quite a bit of the butter left. I mixed it well, and it set up great, I did not need to keep it in the fridge like others had with the natural peanut butter. I hope that helps! YUMMY!!!
I am a beginner baker and have to say that these peanut butter bars are completely fool proof! They taste great and completely satisfy my sweet tooth! I followed to recipe exactly in addition to these reviewer's tips: 1) allow the peanut butter base to harden in the refrigerator for 20mins before spreading the chocolate on top; 2) cut the squares after about 20mins in the refrigerator to prevent the chocolate topping to crack. I strongly recommend this recipe for anyone who loves peanut butter and sweet desserts!
Yum! Made these for Christmas- my grandma made her famous apple and pumpkin pies but everyone stood around waiting for me to cut these! Next time I make them, I'm going to use less sugar- maybe 1.5 cups because 2 cups is just too much, these are tooth-achingly sweet. Also, I can't recommend enough lining the pan with something- parchment would be best but anything would work since you're not baking them. With the amount of butter I didn't think twice about following the instructions and not greasing the pan, but I wish I had- getting them out was a pain. It's a little easier when they're a bit softer but they're harder to eat then... catch 22! All in all, very yum. Why eat reeses?!
So yummy and so easy!! I took the suggestion from other reviewers to melt the peanut butter WITH the butter for easier mixing. I had to use honey graham crackers because that's what was in my pantry. I used 1 stick of salted and 1 stick of unsalted butter and even added a big pinch of sea salt. This was perfect for my taste. The semi-sweet chocolate helped to tone down the sweetness of the p.b. mixture as well. If I would've used milk chocolate chips, as another reviewer suggested, it would've been WAY too sweet for me. After patting the peanut butter mixture into a parchment-covered 9x13 dish, I refrigerated for approx. 30 mins. before spreading the melted chocolate on top. I'm glad I used the entire 12oz. bag of chocolate chips rather than the 1 1/2 cups the recipe called for because I feel if I hadn't, my chocolate layer would've been pretty thin. I refrigerated again for approx. 45 mins. and then cut into small squares. I read a few reviews where folks had trouble with the chocolate layer separating from the p.b. mixture and I'm happy to say I didn't have this problem :) These are so good with a tall glass of ice-cold milk...mmmm!
I was the hit of the party with these bars! Everyone loved them! I followed the advice of one reviewer and melted the peanut butter with the butter. This made it very easy to mix and to spread in the pan. I also lined the pan with wax paper, so when I was ready to cut, I just pulled it out of the pan and put it on a chopping block. The peanut butter melted into the chocolate topping was perfect.. I used a double boiler for that. I will definitely make these again for my next event.
I thought these were excellent. As others have said, it reminded me of the treats they used to make in my elementary school cafeteria (OK, that was about a million years ago!). Those who have said that the crust is "too wet," cannot be doing this right. My guess is that these people have not used the full 2 cups of crumbs (btw, 14 graham crackers is approximately 1 cup--a full box 14.4 oz box is needed for 2 cups). The butter--regardless of the amount--will be totally absorbed by the cracker crumbs. In other words, "wet" crust is NOT because the amount of butter is too much. You could cut it back a bit if you like, but it won't drastically change the texture. As a couple of other commenters have said, after melting the 1.5 cups of chocolate, I felt like it needed a bit more. So, I added another 1/2 cup before pouring/spreading the topping. Thanks for the trip down memory lane.
I really wanted to rate this a 5, but the chocolate top layer kept separating from the bottom layer which made cutting and serving this for a party a little tricky. I did use all natural pb. I wonder if that is the problem. I did step one in a food processer, which allowed me to freshly crumb the graham crackers first, and then add the remaining ingredients. The flavor was very good. Just the texture issue with the 2 layers separating.
This is the best candy recipe I have ever tried. It is absolutely delicious and so easy. I followed the recipe exactly. I did let the peanut butter base set in the frig for 30 minutes before making the chocolate topping. Then I let the entire thing chill for two hours before I cut it. It was perfect. There is no reason to change anything about this recipe. I would suggest you try it as written before you start making changes because I doubt you will want to change a thing. It really does taste just like a Reese Peanut Butter Cup.
I have to agree with other reviewers: I would call these Reese's peanut butter bars if I could. These calorie-packed monsters taste just like Reese's peanut butter cups except they're in the form of bars. But for me, this recipe is four-star because it is TOO sweet. I even decreased confectioner's sugar to 1-1/2 cups, but they were still sweet. Even my American friends thought that they were plenty sweet. SCARY! If I ever make these again, I'd use only 1 cup confectioner's sugar. And with that adjustment, I'd increase the amount of graham cracker crumbs for a firmer base by 1/4 to 1/2 cup, which was what I did this time. I also used only 1-1/2 sticks margarine, which worked well. For both the base and choc layer, I used chunky peanut butter; I only stirred in 3 Tbsp peanut butter in the choc mixture though and the peanut-butter flavor was strong enough for me. I decreased choc chips to 1 cup as well. But, instead of all choc chips, I melted 1/2 cup hazelnut milk choc squares. That's why you can see bits of white-colored nuts in the choc layer. Overall, this is a calorie-loaded treat that we can enjoy once in a while--BUT, only with the amount of sugar decreased!
I would not make these again, I did not taste enough peanut butter. Anyone that is going to try this recipe might want to try adding a little more peanut butter and taking some butter away.
OMG!!! I made this for friends and ended up eating the entire batch myself! I'm such a PIG! FYI, I used natural peanut butter and think this will make a significant difference, as compared to processed PB.
Easy and tasty! My first attempt wasn't so good but I changed a few things and voila! success! I did 2 packs of graham crackers processed in the food processor to a very fine consistency, and I melted the peanut butter and butter together. I refrigerated these in the 9x13 pan for about 20 min. before I added the topping. For the topping I used a bag (12 oz) of semi-sweet choc chips and a 1/4 c. peanut butter. After putting on the topping I put them back in the fridge for another 20 min and then cut them. They look great and taste even better!
I have made this recipe exactly as it is written 5 times now, it is always well received. Thank you for sharing. Couldn't be a better way to do this, if you are having troubles, you aren't doing something right.
The photo posted is misleading because they do not come out that thick in a 9x13 pan. You may want to use a much smaller pan. These are extremely sweet, be ware!
Very yummy and the kids loved them, I used choco chip cookies and fudge striped cookies I had left over
These are TO DIE FOR! So good, will make it again and again!
Yummy! Made this for Christmas, cut into small squares and set it on a serving tray. Everyone loved em! Even had to pass the recipe on. :)
Oofta ... These are so rich! The recipe says there are 12 servings, but I would say that this it is closer to 24. As others have suggested, I added some extra peanut butter to the bottom -- About 1/4 cup. I also added 1/2 tsp. of salt to cut the sweetness just a little bit. After I mixed the peanut butter layer and put it in the pan, I used a piece of waxed paper to flatten it and get a nice even thickness. I also refrigerated it for a while to get it nice and firm before putting the chocolate layer over the top. My husband thought that these tasted like peanut butter cups, as the description says. I thought that they also resembled Girl Scout Tagalongs or even a little like a Butterfinger. Will make again, but make sure we have lots of people to share them with ... I don't even want to think about the calories and fat in these puppies! :)
Simple and delicious! Thanks for sharing, Nancy!
I made this recipe exactly as provided, and I found the peanut butter layer to be too crumbly and too sweet. I'm not sure how this ended up so differently than some of the really positive reviews. Overall, the flavor is pretty good, and I like the texture that the graham cracker crumbs adds. I would simply prefer the PB layer to be a bit more moist. Perhaps next time I could cut back on the sugar and crumbs and maybe add a bit more PB.
The first time I made these, they were to die for. The second time, not so much. The second time I used cheaper ingredients so don't make that mistake. I portioned these out and wrapped individually before keeping them in the fridge (they get really soft at room temperature).
These are so good! the only thing I will do next time is cup the powder sugar in half it was way too sweet
Great recipe! My daughter has to eat gluten-free and casein-free because of autism, so I replaced the graham cracker crumbs with rice krispies (crushed) and the margarine with a milk-free version. I'm sure it wasn't the same as the original version, but still really tasty!
Ok, so as written. the recipe gets a 3 from me: here's why. 1 cup of butter, melted was WAY too much! My mixture was like a soup when it should have been more like a semi solid that I could press into a pan. The only way to offset this was to add more graham cracker crumbs which made the mixture too grainy. Next time I will only use 3/4 cup butter melted and see how that turns out.
I created my own crumbs from graham crackers in the food processor, then added the powder sugar, mixed; then added the peanut butter, and as this was mixing added the butter slowly. It was much quicker than doing it by hand. My husband loves Reese's, and he loved these more...as he says "This is a do over".
I tried this same recipe with chocolate graham crackers and white chocolate chips instead of the milk chocolate it was great for the holidays. All around a great recipe.
this recipe is ok, i found that for a smoother and better peanut butter taste, use the recipe for buckeyes that was submitted on this site by Tammy Winters and instead of making them out into balls, just press into bottom of pan. i use half semi-sweet choc chips and half milk chocolate chips that is more to my families likes, and the 4 tbls. of peanut butter mixed into the melted chocolate is a wonderful idea.
These are a favorite at our house. If you don't like the gritty texture just grind the graham crackers for a long time in a food processor, add the butter and let the butter soak into the crackers for a few minutes before continuing. To keep the chocolate topping from cracking when cutting leave it out of the fridge for 15 minutes before cutting. You can line the pan with parchment paper, which makes it easy to remove out of the pan, lay it upside down on another piece of parchment paper, bring it to room temperature for about 15 minutes, cut it with a pizza cutter and return it to the fridge before eating. They will come out perfect, but are better to eat while they are cold.
These are too easy to make. They disappear so fast. I highly recommend hiding some in the freezer for yourself. Five Stars!
All I can say is WOW!!! My work does a rotating snack schedule and on my week I brought these. They were so good that they were gone in 15 min. My only comment is to make sure your graham crackers are finely crushed, or they will be grainy.
Used chocolate graham crackers and a little bit of crushed oreos because that's what I already had but they came out amazing! My only suggestions are, you shouldn't need more than 3/4 cup of butter... maybe even a little less. And using a 9x13 they would come out really thin so I would make more of the graham cracker mixture or use a smaller dish. Otherwise this is a great recipe I will definitely use again!
Thanks for a great recipe!
I made these and it's way more than one household with 3 kids needs to be consuming. I ended up cutting them up and giving a baggie full to 2 separate next door neighbors. The first guy took one out of the baggie and ate it and wanted to steal the other baggie. Guess that means they went over well. LOL
8-18-2017 ~No kidding, this copycat recipe for Reese’s peanut butter cups really is convincing! Hubs loves peanut butter cups and even he remarked how close to the real deal they are. An added bonus is that they are super quick and easy to make and require no baking. I did reduce the butter from one cup to 3/4 cup and the bars didn’t seem to suffer for it. In fact, I’m wondering if using the full amount called for might have made these a little on the greasy side for us. Recipes for these copy cat Reese’s peanut butter cups have been around for years and years and now that I’ve finally made them I’m wondering what took me so long.
Must have done something wrong because peanut butter mix never got hard, just mush! :-(
Awesome! I used crunchy peanut butter for the bottom part and used creamy peanut butter with the chocolate chips--turned out really well.
I highly recommend using milk chocolate and not semi-sweet. I honestly cannot rave enough about this fantastic recipe! It is way better than a Reese's. I will make a full batch to take to parties or events and I make half batches for myself to enjoy throughout the week and pour it into a glass pie pan. I usually add more chocolate to the top, mmmmmmmm......
Amazing bars... I love that they are no bake!
Just like peanut butter cups is right! If you refridgerate before putting chocolate one, be sure not to cool it too much cause then the chocolate layer won't stick and it will crack when you cut it...
Everyone loved it. Instead of using graham cracker i used golden graham cereal and made the bars that way with the peanut butter.
************* This recipe is very delicious so I had to add extra stars! The have a taste that is between reeses peanut butter cups and a butterfinger. You will definetly enjoy these! Thanks for the recipe!
Mmmmm! Way too good! Way too easy! I find myself making a tiny batch just for myself when I get a craving!
Nancy these bars are sooo easy to make and they are to die for. Love them and my family loves them. We will be making these tasty treats oftem. Thanks
Addictive! Update 9/4/10: Made this for the second time tonight. Got to be one of the easiest treat recipes I have ever made! Can throw a pan together in no time. Unfortunately, they will also disappear in no time!! Used the suggestion in another review and made it using 2 cups of chips and 1/4 cup peanut butter in the topping. Thanks for a great recipe!
I will never go back to Reese's! I used baker's semisweet chocolate and grated it finely so it melted evenly - glad I got the warmer element on my stove for exactly this!
I followed the recipe exactly the first time, and I love these! I make them all the time now. One change I make sometimes is to lower the amount of icing sugar, and up the graham cracker crumbs, just because sometimes I find the base toooo sweet. But I don't do that all the time.
I've been wanting a good peanut butter bar recipe for a while, and after seeing all the great reviews, thought this one looked good. My family and I were pretty disappointed. I made the recipe exactly as it said (even though I considered cutting the butter in half). They were quite bland and I almost felt like I was biting into a cube of butter. The recipe needs to be reworked to make it a 5. If I were to even attempt these again, I would decrease the butter, increase the sugar, and add vanilla for starters. As is, they were lacking.
Easy, fast and delicious. I made this reciepe for the first time, to be sold at a bake sale. I have no idea if they sold, but I tasted them and they were fantastic!
The only reason I am giving this 4 instead of 5 is I followed sunnybirds suggestion and used less butter in the PB mix. I used about 3/4 c. That said, these are absolutely wonderful. The kids loved them and said they were better than reese's cups! I love the fact that you can make these and never have to turn on the oven. Wonderful when it is very very very hot out. Thanks for sharing this wonderful quick and easy treat!
I have made this many times now, and EVERY TIME I use an entire box of Keebler Graham Cracker Crumbs to achieve the texture I am after. I then line a jelly roll pan with parchment paper, put on plastic foodservice gloves (a lifesaver for many messy recipes and doughs), and just squoosh the PB mixture down onto the pan. After topping with chocolate I refrigerate until set, then lift the parchment out and cut with a pizza wheel. So. Easy. Tastes like Buckeyes with none of the hassle. Now here is my original old review: This recipe literally saved me! I needed to produce a sweet treat on a deadline. I fell for a food blogger, and like every other time I have made a blog/Pinterest recipe....it was a miserable failure. I know better than to stray from AllRecipes, because the reviews and suggestions make a good recipe great. With two hours until my deadline I had two pans of multicolored blog-inspired garbage. I decided to try these, and they were *awesome*! I have never made chocolate chip/peanut butter frosting, but it was picture perfect. I make everything with parchment paper, so I easily lifted them out of the pan, cut them with a pizza wheel, and put them in candy papers for pretty presentation. The taste-testing husband has already declared that I need to make more soon...for him. I can't thank the poster and reviewers enough!
The peanut butter layer never really did get hard enough to serve as "bars". I think maybe using margarine (the spreadable kind) was a bad idea. I think I will try this again using real butter, or stick margarine, because it does have a good flavor.
Made these for my boyfriend and he loved them! When he goes home to school, I always want to send him with something sweet to get him through the week. I was short on time and these were PERFECT. So easy to make, 4 ingredients, and they tasted good too. CHANGES I MADE: Instead of 1 cup of butter, I used a little more than 1/2 a cup. Seemed like way too much butter to me and my bars came out great. Still held together and they weren't overly-rich. I think the next time I make it though, I'm going to use natural peanut butter.
These turned out great. I agree they are better chilled, although mine didn't become mush at room temp. I did not think it needed salt added to the peanut butter mixture. I guess that depends on the pb you use. Mine were not gritty either. I turned th e graham crackers to near powder. I also stuck the pb in with the butter I melted. Mixing was easy. I also used milk chocolate chips because I like them better.
For those of you who say the instructions are confusing.. Read the ingredient list. It clearly states 1 cup of peanut butter and then another 4 tablespoons peanut butter. The 4 tablespoons are what you mix with the chocolate for melting. Also, due to variations in humidity and moisture content in different peanut butter brands, etc, those who are having problems with the filling being too runny need to adjust and add more powdered sugar or graham crackers to achieve the desired consistency. If you make changes based on how it sets up, you will be fine. I've made this recipe probably a dozen times and I always have to make minute adjustments according to temperature or humidity and brands of peanut butter. After a few times making it, you can easily see how to adjust it.
A quick, no-bake recipe that everyone loves - perfect! They are very sweet, so I usually cut a 9x13 pan into 24 squares.
The bars did not set up for me. They had to stay refrigerated to be able to eat them.
quick, easy, and delicious! I would use a little less graham cracker crumb and a little more powdered sugar. Regrigerate for about 30-45min, then cut into squares, then continue to refrigerate (if the chocolate hardens too much they are difficult to cut)
Amazing! I couldn't believe how easy these are to make and that they taste identical to the famous peanutbutter cup candies. I could tell when melting the chocolate that it was going to set up harder than I wanted so I added an extra tablespoon of peanutbutter, 1tbsp of butter and 2tbsp of half and half and the end result was perfect. As others have mentioned in their reviews, let the bottom layer chill at least 20min to prevent the chocolate from mixing into the peanutbutter. Next time I will be lining my pan with parchment paper so I can pull the whole thing out to cut. Cutting got a bit messy.
I read a past review where natural peanut butter was used and unlike that review I would not recommend it. Something was lost flavour wise. I gave it an excellent rating as I'm sure with regular peanut butter it would be scrumptious. But with the natural peanut butter, it really took over and I'm sure changed the taste.
very easy and very good: I used crumbled bread instead of graham crackers and my kids appreciated it
This was too sweet, and I LOVE anything peanut butter/chocolate. Also, the base gets soft very quickly out of the refrigerator. Probably will not make again.
So just how do you type lip smacking noises anyway? If I could it would be accurate for these bars! I made them for my son to celebrate his first day of college. They were a big hit with everyone! I used candy melts in place of the chips because "someone" took to nibbling on my bag of chips I had planed for this!!! LOL Worked just fine and was the only change made. I chilled the bars prior to cutting but after attempting to slice the first row I let the pan sit for 30 minutes. This prevented cracking beautifully and they sliced just as nicely as the recipe photo! I also cut in to much smaller pieces as 12 servings is way to large a serving for us. I got about 40, 1 inch or so, squares. Just right for a grab and go bite! Will definitely make again!
I was very disappointed in these bars. It doesn't taste like Reese's, and believe me, I would know. The graham cracker crumbs ruin the texture, it was mealy and grainy. I'd much prefer the taste of buckeyes, you can probably make that recipe into a bar.
These are quick, easy and tasty! I got 2nd place in our bar contest at work... 2nd place to someone else with this recipe! Very rich too.
Very good. Definitely add more butter to ensure a solid crumb/peanut butter base. Chilling the base before pouring on the chocolate was an excellent suggestion, too.
These are almost too rich! I liked the appearance, but the texture was a little strange. I think you have to not just crush your grahams, but make them into powder. I'd try it again, but with changes.
These were really great if you love a really rich treat! Made them for a party and everyone loved them! They didn't last very long at all!!
So unhappy with how these turned out! Even after refrigerating for 24 hours the bottom was stull runny and the top hard as a rock.
These were a hit at work! I made the following modifications: only 1.5 sticks of butter, 16 honey graham cracker sheets and almost 2 cups of semisweet chocolate chips. I also used Skippy natural chunky peanut butter. As others suggested, I chilled the crust for 15 minutes before pouring out the chocolate and I kept them in the fridge until it was time to eat them.
was really easy to make the kids thought they were so yummy
Very yummy. They are extreemly sweet so cut them small. My picky hubby really liked them so it's a keeper. Also, this makes a LOT of peanut butter squares.. next time I'll probably cut it in 1/2.
Very good and very easy! I had all the ingredients on hand. I made 1/2 and put in 8x8 pan. Perfect!
Very good and easy to make. I prefer to have a fudgier texture but will make this again.
So bad for you, but sooooo good!
Oh, this is bad. I hate peanut butter, but somehow, I flippin' LOVE these things. Made them for lunchbox treats around here, yet I just had to resist eating half the pan by myself. I used 10 tablespoons of butter (just over 1 stick) and used an extra few tablespoons of peanut butter. I also added 1 tsp. vanilla extract.. definitely recommend this. I wasn't crazy about the topping, so next time I think I'll just melt the chocolate with a few tablespoons of butter instead.
Something wrong with recipe! I went to make it but got so confused because when you melt the chocolate for the top layer it says to melt it with the peanut butter, but you used the entire cup of peanut butter that was listed in the recipe in the first layer. So was the bottom layer only supposed to use some, but not all, of the peanut butter? Were you supposed to reserve some for the top layer? There are so many good reviews but it doesn't make sense to me.
Made these using half the butter. I filled 1 tbsp of filling per mini muffin cup and refrigerated for 20 minutes, then spooned 1/2 tbsp of chocolate layer on top of each. Just enough for 56 mini pb cups and they look great! I made these for xmas gift boxes.
These were really easy and good. Everyone loved them!! Thanks :)
I love these!!! I really like Reeses and this came pretty darn close to tasting like them. I will be adding this recipe to the holiday menus.
OMG!!! SO GOOD! I normally would make them for holidays but when I am craving Peanut Butter Cups and don't feel like going to the store I will check my pantry for the ingredients and make them!! But if you want a smaller serving cut the recipe in half!!
Easy and delicious!
This just tasted like eating a spoonful of peanut butter mixed with butter. Way too rich for me and that's surprising because I LOVE all things peanut butter and chocolate.
These bars never last long in our household! I use half the butter as well, and it comes out perfect. My husband likes to say it's even better than a Reese's Cup; I love the crunch that goes along with it. Good stuff!
Very good, very easy to make. Yummy!
I halved the recipe and they still turned out great! A little rich, but the ratio of chocolate to peanut butter is perfect, and the consistency is creamy and delicious.
These were really good, but mine were much thinner than pictured. I made everything as listed except I used 3/4 cup butter instead of 1 stick. I did make them in a 9x13 as listed. Not sure why mine were so thin. They are really rich though, so being thinner is not all that bad.
I made these for my husband for our anniversary and he loved them, thought they were better than a peanut butter cup! Very rich, I halved the recipe to fit in an 8x8, and cut it in small pieces.
ShielaRenee....I melt milk chocolate chips..without the peanut butter...you need to put them in the fridge for about half hour...when you see the shine start to go off the chocolate topping, take them out of fridge and cut them before they harden...hope this helps..been making these for years and they are a fave at our house...
After reading other reveiws, I changed some things. I didn't want a super sweet,greasy candy,so I used 1/2 a stick of butter,and 1 cup of sugar. I left everything eles the same as written. I also microwaved the crust ing for 30 second to help melt the PB since I used such little butter,and that made everything mix very well! This recipe is great!! Its not overly sweet nor greasy due to my modifications,and I LOVE it!! Its just like a resess(sp) cup!! And I'm amazed at the clean cut!! I thought it would be like cutting a cheesecake! Nice recipe!
