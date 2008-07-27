Peanut Butter Bars

I made the recipe EXACTLY as instructed -- no substitutions, no reductions or increases in ingredients. You know, the way you're supposed to if you're going to review a recipe. :) After doing so, I have three tips: 1. I found the texture of the bottom peanut butter layer in the finished bars to be somewhat "grainy," for lack of a better term, and I processed my graham crackers VERY fine. I suggest mixing them with the melted butter and then letting them sit until they have gotten completely mushy before you add the peanut butter. 2. About prepping the pan and cutting them: I lined my pan with that nonstick liner that's parchment on one side and foil on the other side, with the foil side down. (No pan cleanup makes this a real bonus.) After refrigerating the bars overnight, I turned the full brick out CHOCOLATE SIDE DOWN -- very easy if you use the liner -- onto a piece of waxed paper and let them sit for 15 minutes so they got soft enough to cut. I used a pizza cutter, but whatever works for you. Using this method I had very little cracking of the chocolate layer, and they're quite attractive. 3. Store them in the fridge unless you like this sort of thing gooey or unless you keep your house VERY cool. The butter in the PB layer makes them good, but it doesn't hold up well at room temperature. I layered mine with waxed paper in a Tupperware container and they are holding together quite nicely. This is an easy and delicious treat. The instructions just need some tweaking.