Peanut Butter Bars

3034 Ratings
  • 5 2242
  • 4 524
  • 3 169
  • 2 68
  • 1 31

These peanut butter bars taste just like peanut butter cups.

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 bars
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together graham cracker crumbs, confectioners' sugar, butter or margarine, and 1 cup peanut butter in a medium bowl until well-blended. Press evenly into the bottom of an ungreased 9x13-inch pan.

  • Place chocolate chips and 4 tablespoons peanut butter in a microwave-safe bowl. Cook, stirring every 15 seconds, until smooth. Spread mixture over crust.

  • Refrigerate for at least 1 hour before cutting into 12 squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
532 calories; protein 8.8g; carbohydrates 49.2g; fat 36.6g; cholesterol 40.7mg; sodium 319.7mg. Full Nutrition
