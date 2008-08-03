Flourless Peanut Butter Cookies
Heavy, yummy, and very peanut-buttery. You'll need lots of milk to eat these!!
Divine! These are the best peanut butter cookies! I've made it this way and also with 1 tsp of vanilla extract. Either way these are soo peanut buttery and rich. My mom can't get enough of these either. One thing I would make note of is that this recipe doesn't make very much. I highly recommend doubling the amounts.Read More
Can also use Splenda for less gooeynessRead More
I brought these cookies to the rehibilitation center that I volunteer at, and no one would believe me, when I told them their was no flour added. They totaly thought I was lying. I did make some slight changes to the recipe,however.I added 1/2 cup sugar and 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1tsp vanilla, and 1/2 tsp baking soda. To make short, these peanutbutter cookies are THE BEST!
Shockingly tasty! Guido watches his sugar & we are both border-line porky, so a flourless cookie is just the ticket. I used organic PB from our favorite store (Costco), Splenda, egg and a splash of Pure Vanilla. I didn't flatten the first batch (got the idea from the reviews that they spread) well, those first ones were ball cookies! Next 3 batches I did the fork dipped in Splenda thing, and the results were delightful. I doubled recipe and it made 4 large trays of smallish cookies. HAVE A DRINK NEARBY- our cookies needed a chaser! ~Guido's Wife
Very yummy! Hubby said they were the best P.B cookies he's ever had. I followed the advise of another review and relpaced the cup of white sugar w/ 1/4 white and 1/2 brown sugar and added a splash (teaspoon) of vanila. I also made them bite sized. Thx for a family fav!
Hi There! THIS.....is an awesome Flourless Peanut Butter Cookie recipe! YUM!! Absolutely loved it! And everybody's hints on the Sugar (1/4 cup white sugar, 1/2 cup brown) with the addition of Vanilla...were extremely helpful...and Definitely made for a better cookie! I made a double batch! **claps hands for ALL who helped make this an awesome recipe** And! A special "Thank You" goes out to "YOUGOTTAEAT" for adapting this recipe for LowCarbers!! Many "Thanks" and a Thumbs Up to ya, Stephanie T. for your awesome Flourless Peanut Butter Cookies!! They're the BEST!
These cookies are 5-star cookies when made right. I gave the recipe 4 stars for lack of specificity. There are a few things that need to happen for these cookies to be delicious. 1. Use the right kind of peanut butter. Natural peanuts-only peanut butter just won't give the right consistency or flavor. Use a conventional peanut butter or a no-stir natural one (the kind with palm oil added for emulsification). 2. Add a little salt, ESPECIALLY if your peanut butter is unsalted. This makes a world of difference in flavor. 3. Be sure to use a large or extra-large egg. 4. Use less sugar! This goes along with #3 above. Too much sugar in a recipe will cause the egg not to set which leads to a runny mess on your cookie sheet. 3/4 cup of sugar is more than enough to make the cookies super sweet but still allows the egg to set properly. If you take all these things into account, these cookies will knock your socks off! I used crunchy peanut butter, 3/4 cup of brown sugar, a pinch of salt and one large egg and I was SO in love with these. In fact, I liked them WAY more than conventional peanut butter cookies. These are peanut butter heaven.
These are the best cookies in the world! I love them with a big glass of ice cold milk! I make them with 1/2 c Splenda instead of sugar. I use Kraft smooth peanut butter. I also like to use crunchy peanut butter. I don't use light peanut butter because I find it is too sweet. These are also good with some chocolate chips or raisins.
Pretty good. I added three tbs of flour and 1/2 a tps of vanilla. Sort of defeats the "no flour" idea, but necessary. I wonder if two eggs might make them a bit less "fragile." I rolled them into balls the size of quarters. Cooked them until splits appear. That are perfect bite-size treats that way!
I made these on a camping trip this past week-very easy w/so few ingredients. The recipe I had w/me (I thought it was this one, but apparently not) called for 1/2C sugar and they were plenty sweet. All I had was reduced fat PB and they were still yummy. Not the BEST PB cookie, but great in a pinch w/so few ingredients.
I made these today and they are FABulous!!! Here's what I did: I doubled the recipe, which means I used two cups of peanut butter (basically, one jar), two eggs, and one cup sugar (3/4 white, and 1/4 brown). I did add a tsp of vanilla, and about 1/2 tsp of baking powder, for fear they might run all over the pan. They did not - I think they would be fine with out the baking powder. I used natural peanut butter, and poured the oil off the top without mixing it in. This made for a perfect, and I mean perfect, cookie consistency - moist on the inside, but not runny in the least. The taste is salty/sweet, which I love! I made them into a ball form for the cookie sheets, and they only flattened a bit, for a perfect, round cookie shape (didn't press them with a fork). I can hardly stop eating them. Will most definitely make them many times again. Even my husband likes them, and he doesn't like peanut butter. Thanks for this great recipe!!!
This is an excellent recipe. I highly recommend doing half white / half brown sugar, adding 1/2 tsp baking powder (powder seems to work better than baking soda for this recipe), and 1 tsp. vanilla. Perfect. This recipe is great as is, but they fall apart very easy if you don't add the baking powder. Hope this helps. Enjoy.
These were dang good! As is, they work, but they're even better with a few variations. Here's what I did: 2 eggs 1 cup PB (I prefer chunky) 1/4 cup white sugar 1/2 cup brown sugar 1 tsp vanilla 1/2 tsp baking soda When you put them on the pan, press a checkerboard with a fork, and sprinkle a little white sugar on top. Bake them as directed. When you take them out they might now seem quite done, and very soft. Let them just sit on the pan to cool before attempting to move them. Fantastic! If you want something extra great, use this filling: Cream 3 tablespoons butter or margarine with 1 cup confectioners' sugar, 1/2 cup smooth peanut butter, and 2T milk. Spread filling onto half of the cooled cookies, then top with the other half to form sandwiches.
Can't believe these don't have flour! I followed others suggestions and here's what I did for a double batch (which made 43 cookies - about 2 inches in diameter). 2 c. PB, 2 eggs, 1 c. white sugar, 1/2 c. brown sugar, 2 tsp. vanilla, 1 tsp. baking soda. Mix by hand, dropped on to cookie sheet. I used a sugared fork to make the criss-cross pattern and baked for 6 min at 350. Took out after 6 min. and added 3 mini Hershey's kisses (sold in baking aisle). Added back to oven and cooked for another 2 min. Superb!
Well I tried these for my wheat allergic daughter. She loved them. I thought they were a bit to sugary. I tried it with 2 egss and 1tsp. vannila and a 1/4 cup unsweetend coco powder. Much better.....
Honestly I thought these were horrible. The cooking time was not long enough so they were not done in the middle, and it really didn't taste like a cookie. It just tastes like a hunk of peanut butter and sugar. Even my husband hated them and he loves peanut butter. Will not make these again.
I've been using this recipe for years. These cookies are always in our cookie jar now. For those who complain about them being crumbly it's the cook time. These cookies are really hard to tell when done- it seems they either burn or undercook. It usually takes a couple of tries to know your oven's effect on this recipe. Also be sure to cool, but remove from tray while cookies are still warm. Smaller cookies = less mess. I also like to press these down with the bottom of a glass lightly dipped in sugar. Hats off to this recipe!
These were so yummy and easy to make! They were a tad crumblier than I like them, but the kids ate them up!
I love to cook and bake so when I found this recipe I was a bit disappointed. The ingredients are minimal and the recipe is easy! I'm glad I decided to go with an easier recipe. These cookies are just as good-if not better than any other more complicated recipe. I double the recipe and added the vanila (1tsp) and they turned out delicious! However, I did have a bit of a struggle getting them from the sheet to the cooling rack. My solution-let them sit on the cookie sheet for an extra minute or so to "set" before trying to move them. I baked mine for 10 minutes, pressed with a fork, and then baked for another 2-3 minutes. They tasted fantastic!
LOVE, LOVE THESE! So easy to make.
This was a great recipe to start from. These cookies were absolutely delicious. However, after sifting through hundreds of reviews, here are my changes. I used 1 cup of Skippy Natural peanut butter. I'm assuming that whatever kind of peanut butter you use will effect the way these cookies come out. I also only used 3/4 of sugar all together...1/2C white & 1/4C brown. I added 1 tsp of vanilla. I didn't add baking powder because I couldn't find it in my pantry. It made about 16 cookies that were about 2 inches across. Lot's of people said they don't spread, but I rolled mine in my palm then pushed a fork in to them, not completely flattening them, and they turned out perfect. I am a firm believer in parchment paper. Line the cookie sheet with it. It will keep them from burning and make them much easier to move to the cooling rack. I cooked them at 350 for 10 minutes exactly...and they were perfect with zero burning. Leave them on the cookie sheet for at least 5 minutes before transferring to the cooling rack...and move the cookies on the parchment paper to cooling rack. Don't take them off the paper...it will make for an easier clean up. These turned out moist, gooey, and super rich!! LOVE THEM!! And if you like peanut butter, you will too!! Hope yours turn out as good as mine :)
Very good!!! The first time I made it they were very good but too sweet so I cut down half way on the sugar the second time and they were PERFECT!! Brown sugar would add a nice touch too. Thanks, such an easy recipe.. Anyone can make these!
I made these for my wheat allergic child. I like them; and they definitely grow on you. I discovered that (with Adam's PB) they are flat when the dough is room temp, and puffy if the dough is chilled.
blah...bad texture, and the taste wasn't much better. Will never make again.
These are the best peanut butter cookies ever but if you want to save calories try stevia it tastes great and is not a neurotoxin like splenda.
These were great. I'd give them 4.5 stars if I could. I didn't give them 5 because I did add a tsp. or vanilla and a dash of cinnamon. I used Simply Jif creamy which has lower sodium and lower sugar. I used all white sugar as the recipe stats. I topped some of them with a chocolate chunk, some with white chocolate chips, and left some plain. All delicious. Super easy!!
Sorry, we did not like this cookie. Way too much sugar which made it grainy. They were flat once cooled. After the first batch went flat, I tried different things - chilling dough, not flattening with a fork, etc and they all ended up the same way. The taste was extremely peanutty, if you like that, which we do. BTW, I rated this recipe after baking as written. Recipes should not be rated 5 stars if you change or add ingredients. That is called a new recipe.
This is similar to the recipe on the back of the Kraft Peanut Butter jar. I made them last night and had to make another batch tonight. I am totally addicted. The Kraft recipe calls for only 1/2 cup sugar and to bake at 325 for 15 minutes. They are the most delectable cookie ever!
First, let me say that these are cute and relatively tasty peanut butter cookies. Nothing super-special, but nice. This cookie recipe uses teaspoonfuls of dough, Good Lord! This recipe made 55 cookies as written! 6 servings? I guess 9 cookies per person is a serving. (about right for me!)
This recipe was very peanut buttery, but I had to bake them for 12 minutes, otherwise they were raw in the middle, also I would recommend rolling them and then flattening, just dropping them made a very lumpy cookie.
I've tried flourless peanut butter cookies and they are the best! For those of you who are watching your sugar intake I suggest you use 1/2 cup of Splenda Low calorie Sweetner instead of 1 cup of sugar. You won't miss a thing.. it is absolutely delicious. Do not use Equal, Nutra Sweet etc.. Aspartame is not a good sugar substitute in baked goods. It must be Splenda (Saccharin). A must TRY!
Great for that cookie craving! Quick, easy and delicious!!
Simply DELISH! My 6yo son and I made this recipe this afternoon for some fabulous peanutbuttery goodness! We doubled the recipe to look like this: 1 cup creamy peanut butter 1 cup crunchy peanut butter 1 cup white sugar 1/2 cup brown sugar 2 eggs 1/2 semi sweet chocolate chips It was simple and made about 4 dozen cookies!
I made these to go in my Christmas treats basket I give out to friends and everyone loved it! My boyfriend swears this cookie is going to make him fat, for they are the best peanut butter cookies he has ever tasted and are his absolute favorite.
Super easy and gluten free! I used a cookie scoop and then used a fork once for the lines. I got 13 cookies total. Enough for two people, but not so many that they just sit around the house!
They taste like peanut butter fudge. We added chocolate chips to the tops after we smooshed the cookies on to the baking sheet. Very easy, but they are dense and tend to crumble in your hands if you're not careful.
This recipe made about 20 cookies for me. I used splenda. Very good for low carb! Thanks Stephanie T.!
Easy Easy Easy! I wanted to make my first peanut butter cookies (I don't care much for peanut butter thus not part of my recipe box) and these seemed so easy I had to try them. I did change up the sugar to 1/4 cup white and 1/4 cup brown and a half tsp. vanilla (because I am such a vanilla person.) I rolled these into walnut size balls and then after on my pan (covered with parchment) I used a fork and pressed them down a bit. They don't spread so that is important to keep in mind before you cook - thin or thick cookie? I cooked them for a minute or so longer than suggested and they came out fine (maybe a tad brown on bottom) but my husband really liked them. I did try a bite and thought they were very peanut buttery but the consistancy is good and they are attractive cookies. My dad tried a couple and thought they were harder than he would have liked so we put them in the micro for a few seconds and he liked them much better. I can only say if you want to make a cookie for someone that loves peanut butter and you want the easiest recipe you have ever tried then this is it!
I made these for some guests who have celiacs, they loved them and so did we -- thanks for the great, easy recipe!!
I have been making these cookies for over 5 years! Search Uncle Mac's Peanutbutter & Jelly cookies. They ROCK if you like these!
Oh, these are awful--I don't recommend you have even a nibble! Just pack them all in an airtight container and ship them to me. I'll "dispose" of them for you, no worries. ;)
I used 1/2 cashew butter and 1/2 almond butter (due to peanut allergy) and added 1 tsp baking powder based off of a similar recipe! i made them mainly for my gluten free husband, but i loved them too, especially with a few chocolate chips on top. Note i've made several times now, don't expect this to be like your usual cookie dough... it is pretty sticky (i posted a picture of the dough) i also roll them in a little white sugar before pressing them with the classic #. This makes for a nice crispy outside. Let them cool for a few minutes after you take them out of the oven and they will crisp up! bake at 350 for exactly 11 minutes (or so) and then let them sit for 5 -10 minutes. I made my cookies small and got 30! wonderful!
Yum! a great recipe for the kids to help with, i followed the directions exactly but found the addition of vanilla and cinnamon helped.i made a double recipe with 3 T of flour, made them easier to roll and less crumbley , but with or w/o flour they are great. chunky PB is good , i made a double batch w/ 1/2 smooth & 1/2 crunchy, all the variations were YUM! i make this alot, and used it for a bake sale, hated to see them go.
So easy and quick, and they turn out quite tasty! I accidentally bought the honey flavored peanut butter, and it was divine in this recipe. When baking cookies, I always swap out a portion of white sugar for brown sugar because I find my cookies turn out moister that way, so I did half white and half brown for this. Heaven!
Delicious! Really the best peanut butter cookie we have ever had. And on top of that it is SIMPLE to make! 3 ingredients??! No one would guess! I have tried all the variations suggested, but there is little to no difference. So I follow the recipe to the letter. My suggestion? Triple or quadruple the recipe. We freeze the extra (if there is any). And, don't over cook them! They may not look done when you take them out, but they are. Wonderful and simple recipe! Can't speak highly enough about it. Thanks!
I've got to admit, at first I was skeptical about this recipe being flourless but I decided to try it anyways. This was such a simple and fast recipe! It is so very good and chewy. I did follow some of the advice given in the comments, and I added a splash of vanilla extract. This is definately a cookie I will be making in the near future =)
having a gluten allergy sucks sometimes... but this recipe makes me feel like i'm not missing out!! I've made this one for a long time as written. Most recently, after looking at reviews, I made some changes and made the best batch yet! Here is what I did: 1 c PB, 1/2 c Brown Sugar, 1/4 c White Sugar, 2 pinches of baking powder, 1 egg, 1/4 gluten-free all purpose flour. They are still gluten free and that little addition of flour and baking powder make them feel like a non-gf cookie! I made them kisses cookies by using a medium cookie scoop and pressing a kiss into them before I baked at 350 for 12 minutes.
Yummy chewy rich cookies! I reduced it to half the amount of sugarand substituted 1/2 brown sugar & 1/2 white sugar and a teaspoon of vanilla. I made 20 per batch. So easy!
I was going to sumbit this recipe but I found it here. These are great cookies to make with the kids because they are so easy and quick to make, the only messy part is measuring the peanut butter(so you may want to measure that out instead of letting the kids do it :)). The dough is very pliable so it's great to make fun shapes with, just remember to make the shapes smaller than you actually want them to turn out because the dough expands quite a bit. We've made tons of shapes like houses, cars and people, of course the best part is eating them!
My husband wanted peanut butter cookies and I have never made them before, so I tried this recipe first. Understanding that one of the main ingredients was sugar, I knew that it was going to be really sweet. They were extremely soft and very peanut buttery, but they had an almost sandy/gritty texture, which was all the sugar this recipe calls for. I would say if you love a soft EXTREMELY sweet/sugary peanut butter cookie, this is the recipe for you. However, if you're like my husband and I who don't like to crunch on sugar, look else where. I will not be making this recipe again.
I used this recipe as inspiration. It's hard to follow it as written when there are so many good suggestions! I used 1/2 cup white and 1/2 cup brown sugar. I added a dash of salt and splash of vanilla. I used one egg yolk added to the wet ingredients. I whipped 2 egg whites separately and then folded those into the heavier ingredients. It yielded 2 1/2 dozen cookies that were thin and chewy. Had to increase the cook time to 13 minutes and then let cool fully on the sheet. They were well received by a gluten-free friend.
My favorite peanut butter cookie recipe. I love it even better with replacing some of the sugar with brown sugar!
WAY too much sugar! I used all natural peanut butter without salt or sugar added. If I made these again, I would use half the sugar.
i made the cookies for the town fairs this past year and i took alot of blue ribbons 1st place wow!!!!!! thank you very much alot of folks cant belive me when i say heres no flour hahahahahah joann of connecticut
I had this for the first time last week when my daughter made them as a birthday present for her aunt. No one could believe they were made with just three ingredients! Easiest peanut butter cookies ever.
Wow. Um, wow. I had these cookies out of the oven faster than if I had gone to the store and back to buy cookies. I did take a few ideas from other reviewers to incorporate 1/4 brown sugar, 1/2 cup white sugar (I used splenda actually), a 1/2 tsp baking soda, and 1 tsp of vanilla extract. I also threw in a small pinch of salt to balance out the sweet. I'm glad I did NOT use an entire cup of sugar. These are just... wow. Thank you for sharing!! So excited to have found this recipe.
As suggested from others, I doubled the recipe and added 1/2cup of almond flour. Topped with chocolate drizzle and it looked like I bought it from a bakery!!! It is awesome !!!
Simple and a great recipe for gluten intolerant people. I drizzled melted chocolate over finished cookies.
Excellent recipe, the less ingredients in food the better! My brother is a nutritionist and is picky about what he eats, he sure loves these!
Wow incredible! My daughter had mixed these herself. Didn't change a thing...just sprinkled a little bit of sugar when it was done.
I used light peanut butter and only 1/2 cup of sugar. (1/4 cup white, 1/4 cup brown). I also added 1 tsp of vanilla. I used the 1 egg as indicated in the recipe. I rolled them into 1 inch balls and pressed them down with a fork dipped in warm water. I lined my cookie sheet with parchment paper and baked at 325 F for 15 minutes. Yummy.... And no flour!!!
Made these for my DH for Christmas. He loved them! They have a very rich peanut butter flavor and were a huge hit. I don't really care for peanut butter cookies and even I enjoyed them. This is my go to peanut butter cookie recipes.
My friend loved these cookies with milk! They are so quick to make and they stay fresh for at least a week. I highly recommend these easy-to-make snacks.
I have made these with powdered sugar instead of white sugar and that is also fabulous!
I recently found out I have a wheat intolerance. I was excited when I found this recipe. It is great! I added a little vanilla extract because I thought it would give it a nice touch (hopefully that doesn't have wheat in it...didn't think about that till now). I also had to bake my cookies for 12 minutes (could have been a little longer) because I made them a little bigger than the "teaspoonful" suggested in the recipe. I will definitley be making these again!
I have wanted to try flourless Peanut Butter Cookies since I first heard about them, about 10 years ago. I’ve read numerous reviews over the years about this type of cookie, both good and bad, e.g. too flat, too sweet, too crumbly, batter was too soft, etc. I wanted to increase the yield so I tweaked the recipe somewhat. Since I had a new jar of regular Skippy PB (not natural), and I also wanted to use up the entire jar, here’s what I did: I used 1 (16.3 ounce) jar of Skippy PB (approximately 1 3/4 cups), 1 large egg plus 1 large egg white, 3/4 cup white sugar, 3/4 cup packed brown sugar, 2 tsp. vanilla, 1 tsp. baking powder, and 1/8 tsp. salt. Combined everything completely, and scooped the dough with a 1 1/4 inch scoop onto a parchment paper lined cookie sheet (didn’t bother to roll them), flattened with a fork dipped in sugar (crisscross pattern) and baked 8 minutes @ 350 degrees. Keep an eye on them though; my oven seems to run a bit hot. Let them sit on the cookie sheet, to cool, for at least 5 minutes or they may fall apart. They did spread out to about 2 1/2 inches after baking. I got 60 of the absolute BEST Peanut Butter Cookies I’ve ever made, or eaten… HANDS DOWN! Thank you, Stephanie, for posting the recipe.
I notice a few people mention that they have made these for friends with celiacs. Please pay CLOSE attention to what brand of peanut butter you use. I have a couple of friends with celiac, and they can only eat certain brands of peanut butter as some brands have traces of gluten in them.
This is the second time that I have tried this recipe and I have follwed the directions exactly and they DO NOT turn out....they are just as raw after 8 minutes at 350 as they were when I put them in. I dont know what went wrong here but....
Awesome recipe! So good and so easy. Love how these are gluten free and they are so so easy to make sugar free too! I used 1 cup organic peanut butter, half a cup organic stevia and 1 organic egg. I think they are plenty sweet enough with half a cup, a full cup of sugar/stevia isn't necessary. My new go-to peanut butter cookie recipe, thanks Stephanie!
I love this recipe! It is the one off the back of the kraft jar. The difference with this one is the full cup of sugar...kraft had only 1/2 cup listed. I made a low fat version. I used kraft whipped peanut butter (on 70 cal per tbsp) 1/2 cup sugar and 2 egg whites instead of the whole egg. I also sprinkled a lil flour in the batter so it wasnt as sticky and I could put it on the cookie sheet. I presses them flat with a fork and cooked for 15 mins. These were YUMMM!!! The whole family gobbled them up and couldnt believe they were low fat! YUM YUM YUM!
Let these cookies cool completely before moving them, or else they're too crumbly. Even better, refrigerate them overnight before eating. Much chewier and better that way.
I made these again this afternoon after a major craving. They turned out just as good as I remembered them :-) The only thing I did differently is add a dash of vanilla. Yummy!!
These cookies are delicious, and super easy to make, especially if you don't have many ingredients. I was looking for something I could make without having to go to the store, and these were perfect! Mine took a little longer to cook, and even then they were still a tiny bit gooey in the center, but I think that has to do with the peanut butter. Great with crunchy peanut butter, too, and even better if you put a chocolate kiss in the center! Mmm!
Super easy, and super tasty!!! Awesome recipe! I made them for my daughter who is on a gluten-free diet! Thanks for the simple but good recipe! :)
Not only did they taste bad but they were unbelievably hard. They were very messy, very hard to eat, and not tasty whatsoever.
You'll get good cookies with the recipe, but I found that with a couple of small additons, they turn out even more wonderful! I added a small pinch of baking soda, a little salt, and a splash of vanilla. Without the additons, I thought the cookies tasted a little off. They really spread out with the baking soda, so watch out! I baked them for about 12 minutes simply because I forgot about them, and I thought they came out better than when they were in for only 8 minutes.
Yum! I don't know why I doubt you guys! It seemed too simple...delicious! Used 1 cup creamy JIF and 1/2 white sugar and 1/2 brown sugar. Came out great. Will sprinkle sugar on top of the next batch! Made 18 cookies, used the small melon baller from pampered chef! Can't wait for the boys to wake up to try the 2nd batch!
This is a wonderful cookie, especially, if you are gluten free! We added chocolate chips just for variety.
I've been using this recipe for years but this time I was at a friend's and made a batch for his "empty" cookie jar. He only had "Kirkland" smooth peanut butter from Costco so I used that. By far, the best tasting EVER! I added 1/2 tsp. vanilla and 1/2 tsp. baking soda. I always put the dough in the fridge (at least 15 minutes) to make the cookies set better. If you've ever had a PB cookie from "Togo's", these will definitely remind you of them! -- UDATE: Added Reeses Peaunut Butter Chips that last couple of times - WINNER-WINNER-WINNER RECIPE~
These are truly wonderful... I have made these many times in the past, but I use Splenda in the place of sugar...If you want a sugarfree cookie...this is a very yum-e one to try..!
Too good.
after reading these reviews i was sooo excited to make these! but after i mad them i was'nt so happy. they had a very funny after taste. so i dont know if it was something i did even though i followed it to the t. but sadly i will not be making these again,
These were ok. The flavor was good, but the consistency was off (though that is to be expected since there's no flour). An easy gluten-free recipe that doesn't require alternative types of flour.
Very yummy. My boyfriend ate a bunch and was very surprised to learn they were flourless. He said they tasted like normal PB cookies. I added a tsp or so of cinnamon, as I do most of my cookie recipes to bring out the flavors. Will replace my regular PB cookie recipe because it's much easier, cheaper and there isn't much of a difference in taste. THANKS!!
Made these for a Christmas event at church. One of the members can't eat wheat. I got rave reviews. A keeper.
"As is" I would rate these 3 stars, but I'm giving them 5 for several reasons. 1) they are the easiest cookies you will ever make. In less than 15 you have cookies! 2) the texture is perfect. 3) this could be the best starter recipe ever. They are missing something, but add vanilla/cinnamin, oats, M&Ms, chocolate chips or whatever else you like and you can't stop eating them. Mine needed to cook closer to 12 mins
A favorite of ours for years. I sometimes add vanilla. We prefer to use crunchy peanut butter, but creamy is good too.
YUM! easy to make with the kids! I half the sugar with brown sugar, and add a teaspoon of vanilla & sometimes some chocolate chips! easy to whip up when company pops by too! A++
So yummy and so easy! My son found this recipe and it became an instant family favorite! We always have the ingredients on hand and it can be whipped up in an instant! I'm sure the recipe could be embellished, but I think it's perfect as is. Plus, it's gluten free which is exactly what we needed! Thank you so much!!!
Awsome cookies! Perfect for a bite sized treat. I also used the 1/2 c brown sugar 1/4 c white sugar and 1 tsp vanilla.
Loved these!! I have another batch in the oven right now =)!! Im new this whole cooking/baking thing so i didn't know when to make the marks in the cookies so I looked up a video on you tube and its before you bake them! In case any one was wondering!
These cookies are great. No flour needs to be added, leave the recipe alone! I would add one step, which I think will make people feel more confident that the cookies will stay together: Form the dough into balls and then flatten criss cross style with the tines of a fork. Also, for the record, I think the generic peanut butters don't taste as good as Jiff.
I did not care for this recipe at all. Maybe it was the peanut butter I use ("just peanuts")? Tastes like sugar and peanut butter pasted together, and the cookies crumble easily. Too bad.
A cookie w/o flour, it's true! These actually do turn out & are tasty!!!
These are not only delicious, but also the absolute easiest cookies in the world! If you want to teach your children to make a cookie from scratch, this is a great place to start, because the recipe is easy to remember (only three ingredients!) and they are simple to mix. If you decide you're in the mood for a peanut butter cookie, these can be on a plate with a glass of milk on the side in about 15-20 minutes! I make them exactly as written with no changes, and they come out perfect every time.
I'm 67 and have baked and tasted a lot of cookies along the way. I'm not easily impressed. Well, I'm impressed!! :-) Stephanie, how on earth could anybody come up with the concept of a cookie with no flour? Sounds almost profane! LOL They were delicious. My grown son tried one and stated "Now that's a for real peanut butter cookie!" They were soft, moist and the peanut butter taste was amazing, pure and undiluted.I had reduced the sugar by 1/2, 1/4 c white and 1/4 c light brown, used a heaping regular coffee spoon to measure amount and crisscrossed with a fork dipped in white sugar. They baked 10 minutes because of their size and cooled for 10 minutes before I took them off the sheet. I wound up with 14 good sized cookies. Great. Thanks again, Stephanie!
AWESOME!
Difficult to tell when they are done because they stay soft until they cool down. Burned them as a result. Do not think either me or my husband would like them if they weren't burned due to the different texture and flavor. Probably won't try this one again.
I was so shocked you can make AMAZING cookines with only 3 ingredients. I did add 1/2 teaspoon baking soda and 3/4 cup of sugar and peanuts.. The best peanut butter cookies I have ever made.. I'll make these again for sure.. The batter made me eight large cookies and it took exactly 10 mins to bake.. So YUMMY nice and warm... Don't forget the milk, you will need it the cookies are so rich.. =)
