Flourless Peanut Butter Cookies

Easy Easy Easy! I wanted to make my first peanut butter cookies (I don't care much for peanut butter thus not part of my recipe box) and these seemed so easy I had to try them. I did change up the sugar to 1/4 cup white and 1/4 cup brown and a half tsp. vanilla (because I am such a vanilla person.) I rolled these into walnut size balls and then after on my pan (covered with parchment) I used a fork and pressed them down a bit. They don't spread so that is important to keep in mind before you cook - thin or thick cookie? I cooked them for a minute or so longer than suggested and they came out fine (maybe a tad brown on bottom) but my husband really liked them. I did try a bite and thought they were very peanut buttery but the consistancy is good and they are attractive cookies. My dad tried a couple and thought they were harder than he would have liked so we put them in the micro for a few seconds and he liked them much better. I can only say if you want to make a cookie for someone that loves peanut butter and you want the easiest recipe you have ever tried then this is it!