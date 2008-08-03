Flourless Peanut Butter Cookies

Heavy, yummy, and very peanut-buttery. You'll need lots of milk to eat these!!

Recipe by Stephanie T

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
1 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • Combine ingredients and drop by teaspoonfuls on cookie sheet. Bake for 8 minutes. Let cool. Recipe doesn't make very many, so you could double recipe as you desire.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
394 calories; protein 11.8g; carbohydrates 41.8g; fat 22.5g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 209mg. Full Nutrition
