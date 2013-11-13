Chewy Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

These cookies are really chewy and addictive.

By deleteduser

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter, peanut butter, brown sugar, and white sugar until smooth. Beat in the eggs one at a time, then stir in the corn syrup, water, and vanilla. Combine the flour, baking soda, and salt; stir into the peanut butter mixture. Fold in chocolate chunks. Drop by 1/4 cupfuls 3 inches apart onto ungreased baking sheets.

  • Bake for 12 to 14 minutes in the preheated oven, or until edges are golden. Allow cookies to cool for 1 minute on the cookie sheet before removing to wire racks to cool completely.

Editor's Note:

Please note differences in serving size amounts when following the magazine version of this recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
246 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 33.5g; fat 11.6g; cholesterol 25.7mg; sodium 162.6mg. Full Nutrition
