Chewy Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

After so many glowing reviews and beautiful photos, I don't know what more I can add to this except for another thumbs up, assuming I have a fair amount of credibility. These. Are. Awesome good. Thick and plump with appealing raggedy edges and tops. Gooey, chewy, peanut buttery and sinfully chocolate. Just looking at them makes you want to grab one and wolf it, and once you do, you're glad you did. None of the regrets you thought you might have if you did. These are the cookies GOOD, talented, old-fashioned home cooks used to make (and some of course, still do) and come with all the wonderful memories of some of those cooks, times, tastes and aromas associated with those days. I can't say enough about these. You want to know what I changed about the recipe? Absolutely nothing. Know what I'll change when I make them again? You're right - absolutely nothing. I know some peeps here in Naples who will have very appreciative, chocolaty, smiling faces tonight. And that makes me happy.