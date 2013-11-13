Chewy Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
Servings Per Recipe: 24
Calories: 245.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 4.3g 9 %
carbohydrates: 33.5g 11 %
dietary fiber: 1.7g 7 %
sugars: 21.1g
fat: 11.6g 18 %
saturated fat: 5.6g 28 %
cholesterol: 25.7mg 9 %
vitamin a iu: 138.5IU 3 %
niacin equivalents: 2.1mg 16 %
folate: 30mcg 8 %
calcium: 15.6mg 2 %
iron: 1.6mg 9 %
magnesium: 12.6mg 5 %
potassium: 68.4mg 2 %
sodium: 162.6mg 7 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 11 %
calories from fat: 104.3
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.