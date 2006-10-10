Chocolate Cookie Buttercream Frosting
Creamy frosting that tastes great on cookies or bars...especially Chocolate Cookies.
I loved how the icing required no cooking, and it had a wondeful fluffy texture. I didn't feel it had the strongest chocolate flavor, however, and tasted too "sugary". I melted two squares of unsweetened chocolate and whipped it in - the flavor improved greatly and the texture was not compromised. I think next time I'll leave the cocoa powder completely out and just use unsweetened squares. Thanks for sharing.Read More
I used this frosting for cupcakes. I added 2 additional tbl of milk to get the right consistency. Frosting is not too sweet and just right. I will never purchase store bought too (like a previous rater said). Thanks for the receipt.
This icing went great with sugar cookies, I left out the cocoa powder and added an extra tsp. of vanilla. Also about 2 tablespoons more milk to get the right consistency.
This is just fantastic! I am here in Norway and often get a craving for good old buttercream frosting. I used it for a devils food cake and I thought it not only tasted delicious but looked really nice too. Thanks for sharing!
This is the best icing I have ever tried! It taste just like the Betty Crocker's Chocolate Icing! =D I will definetely recommend to anyone who needs an icing recipe! Everyone out there quit searching for chocolate icing this is the one!
Delicious frosting.
Perfect! I needed a basic vanilla frosting recipe and couldn't find one with good reviews. So I took this one and ommitted the cocoa then added one extra teaspoon of vanilla as suggested by another reviewer. It was excellent!
I picked this recipe because I tried to make some chocolate chip cookies from a box, which was a big mistake because they came out very bland, and because they were so bad I decided to make bars out of them instead of cookies. So I was looking for a very chocolatey frosting specifically for cookie-bars. When I followed the recipe exactly as written, I loved the texture, but barely tasted any chocolate at all. It didn't even look chocolatey-- just very light brown. After adding *several* squares of baking chocolate, it's just okay. It's better than no frosting at all, but not really what I had in mind.
This frosting certainly stands as is, but for my needs (I frosted "Banana Cake l" with it) I wanted it more buttery and more chocolatey - I added more of both. I beat it on low speed (2) of my KitchenAid stand mixer for 10 minutes. I used half-and-half rather than milk. Rich, smooth, creamy, silky, chocolatey, and spreads like a dream.
really easy to make, and quite tasty. i also used melted chocolate instead of powder and had no problems with the results..thanks will definitely be using this in the future!
This is wonderful! Made the One Bowl Chocolate Cake on this site and topped it off with this frosting....yummy! This is the best frosting ever!!! It is also very easy to make.
Freaking YUMMAY! I did make a couple changes though. I doubled the butter, kept the sugar amount the same, and added WAY more cocoa powder - Probably about 1/2 cup. I wanted it not overly sweet and really chocolaty, and that's what I got. DELISH!
Eh, this was very lightly chocolate-flavored. That's OK, that's what I wanted for the peanut butter cupcakes I made from the recipe on this site. But I can see how folks would be disappointed if they're looking for something hershey-flavored or even darker. I was slightly disappointed in the amount of frosting, I made two dozen cupcakes and was piping the frosting on, and even though a few of the cupcakes had been eaten without frosting, this batch made barely enough to pipe the rest. So the '24' servings shown would have been *very* thinly frosted cupcakes or rather small cookies. Eh well, I thought it might be too little going in but I didn't have any more powdered sugar than called for or I would have doubled it. Anyway, I think next time I would double the recipe for the full batch of cupcakes, and maybe add a little more cocoa powder if I needed a heavier chocolate flavor. I might toss in a dash or two of salt as well, as I really like salt with chocolate. This was quite a sweet frosting as well. Not really picking faults, you understand, just describing the result so that others will know what they're getting into. The texture was good, it was nice for piping without adding any extra milk beyond what was called for. If you are looking for dark chocolate, seek elsewhere. This is very lightly chocolatey, very mild, good for a mild-tasting cookie or cupcake.
double recipe
This was a perfect frosting for my cookie dough cupcakes. This blended very easily and came out the perfect piping consistency.
This isn't the best chocolate frosting I've ever had, but it's really close. I made a chocolate cake that was really rich, so I wanted a lighter chocolate frosting that's not too sweet or rich. This definitely fit the bill. It's light and fluffy, not dense like 'fudge' frosting. It's almost as good as chocolate ice cream. The only thing I didn't like was the small quantity. I doubled the recipe and it still makes less that the Wilton Buttercream frosting recipe. So if you're going to use this to frost, say, a layer cake, don't expect much frosting.
I add a little less sugar but otherwise this frosting is great.
I give this recipe 5 stars. I used it to frost a cake and it crusts perfectly. It was very smooth, very easy to make, and tastes great. My new favorite chocolate buttercream frosting. Thanks Nancy for the great recipe.
I thought this was a great recipe. Easy to make and I liked that you don't have to cook it. It wasn't too chocolaty or too rich, and turned out wonderful!
It's a good base to work from. I was looking for a chocolate buttercream frosting. I had to double the cocoa just so I could taste the chocolate. Super easy to make and will for sure use it again with 6 tblsp of cocoa ;)
This was really easy to make although there was a little to much vanilla so I would just add only half a teaspoon of vanilla other than that it was great!
OH MY GOD is this good! :D ive been looking for a chocolate frosting recipe for a while but was unsuccessful. UNTIL NOW! It was very easy to make, had a very good consistency, and was easy to work with. Has great flavor! I used it on cupcakes and they were a hit! Everyone loved the frosting and raved about my cupcakes! :) i didnt make a single change and it was perfect. Safe to say no more store brand frosting for me! :)
Really good and creamy, great flavor and texture!
I really liked this one! I frosted cupcakes with it - they got a slighty "crunchy" shell after sitting uncovered, it was very good and easy to make.
I use this frosting on cakes, cookies, cupcakes. My husband loves it.
Pretty good. I only had half the powdered sugar and I thought that was the right amount. I don't like overly sugary frostings. Just the right amount of sweetness.
this is a great standby frosting. so much better then the super proccessed store bought kind, and easy to alter for certain items. I added whipped cream and folded it in to make it a little lighter and used for a cake. it was a hit!
I made some cookies that were a little bland to say the least and this frosting saved them. It's such a basic recipe that most people would have all of the ingredients on hand. This tastes so much better than canned frosting and is very easy to make. I'll never buy chocolate frosting again. This recipe is also good for a vanilla buttercream if you omit the chocolate and add a little more vanilla.
Not too sweet, and this has a great piping consistency. I used it on the brown eyed Susan's cookie recipe, and topped with sprinkles.
I didn't like this. It really only tasted like powdered sugar. Not even a step up from the stuff you buy in a can. I won't use this again.
Good recipe-I used it to frost the Black Forest Cake II here. I took the advice of others and substituted melted chocolate squares (dark chocolate) for the cocoa powder. This was a very yummy frosting for the cake and everyone raved about the whole dessert!
Turns out great every time! I accidentally doubled the butter once; even that was good!
Amazing recipe - five stars for flavor (not too sweet, smooth chocolate and buttercream flavor) consistency (good for decorating - just add 1 tsp milk at a time until reach spreading consistency), and simplicity (really, it's hard to mess this up). Used it on a 9x13" cake (doubled recipe)... look no further for a perfectly balanced chocolate icing.
This was the most disgusting chocolate icing I have ever tasted! I followed the recipe to a "T" and it was nasty. It looked good, but tasted like pure sugar with a hint of chocolate aftertaste. What a wast of time and ingredients. Luckily I had some store bought frosting in the cupboard or else I would have to gone all the way to the store to buy some because I had to dump this icing. Yuck!
Perfect texture and flavor, especially with the dutch processed cocoa and Mexican vanilla! It was only enough for 20 cupcakes, so next time I make the frosting, I will change the portions a touch.
Wow! What a great recipe. I used this as the frosting for a double layer chocolate cake and it was awesome! Just used 4x the frosting for a whole cake. Definitely a keeper.
Quick, easy, and flexible. Don't be afraid to adjust the milk to get it just right.
Very good flavor and smooth consistency. Yum!
I love this recipe!!! <3 I use unsweetened chocolate instead of cocoa powder but everytime I make it I geet rave reviews <3
Very good frosting! I used this to frost "Chewy Brownie Cookies" from this site. The cookies had mint chips in them, so I added 1/2 tsp. peppermint extract to the frosting. Yum! I did have to add more milk to get it to the right consistency.
This icing is addictive! I doubled the recipe and had just enough for a 2 layer chocolate cake...I had to add a little extra milk for consistency but it was just wonderful!
This is a keeper. Quick, easy and delicious. I used french vanilla coffee creamer instead of milk and upon other's reviews, I used 1/4 cup cocoa powder.
I made this delicious frosting for some brownies today. It is so yummy. I agree with all the other reviews, it's not too sweet just right. My son couldn't wait to lick the bowl and spatula once I was done.
I believe I did it wrong. :( Before adding all the ingredients together I melted the butter and it was too liquidy so I had to add an extra cup of powdered sugar. It's in the refrigerator now and I don't know how it will turn out... but so far the taste is good so I will give it five stars. Next time I will keep the butter at room temperature.
Very good recipe and it is very simple to make. I followed the directions explicitly and the frosting came out perfectly.
Why would anyone use canned frosting. This was so easy and delicious! Thanks!
Remember that the type of cocoa powder you use will determine the "darkness". If you use a dark cocoa powder, you'll get a more chocolatey taste and darker appearance. Also, an organic dark cocoa powder actually gives it a much cleaner, brighter taste.
Just the perfect sugar-butter ratio. The frosting is light and not to sweet. The vanilla adds the perfect hint.
i didn't have milk in my house (i know right??) so i put in 2 tbs of light whipping cream. it was absolutely perfect in every single way. this recipe is God's gift to mankind. it is to freakin' die for.
Yummm! VEGAN RECIPE: I almost doubled the recipe and it covered 24 cupcakes perfectly. 1/4c-3 tblspns shortening, 3-1/2 c powdered sugar, 1/2 c cocoa powder, 1 tsp vanilla, 1/2 tsp cinnamon, chocolate soymilk (Add sparingly until it reaches the right consistancy. You can also use vanilla soymilk) This was so creamy and delicious! My vegan brother-in-law is going to be THRILLED when I give him these! Thanks for sharing!
This was easy and delicious. It frosted a 9 x 13 cake with very little left over. Perfect. It seems better to let it stand for a little while before you frost the cake to let the the flavors meld.
when i made this, i had called my botfriend and said, this is better then the stuff you buy in the store! it's soooo good! i followed the recipe to a tee and it is just perfect!
I wasn't impressed with this frosting. It didn't have much of a chocolate flavor and then it didn't want to frost onto my cake. I will not be using this frosting again.
I wanted a buttercream frosting with no shortening (blech!). I omitted the cocoa since I wanted vanilla, and estimated the milk based on consistency. I doubled the recipe for 24 cupcakes. It came out delicious! This will be my go-to frosting from now on. Easily adaptable to many flavors.
I made this to frost "Butter Cake" from this site. I had to add more milk/cream to make it more of a frosting consitancy. This cake was one layer of a 9x9 so if you have a bigger cake to frost double the recipe.
The texture was a little too sugary for me, so I added 1/4 cup sour cream and some extra milk, which made it better but a little thinner. I also added a few spoonfulls of Nutella and topped a banana cake with the frosting. Nice results! You just have to tweak the frosting to your taste.
This was very tasty. I did add a little extra cocoa (1/4 c instead of 3 T). I am using it for my son's 1st b-day today. Thank you!
I'd still rather use the "Betty Crocker" chocolate icing recipe which uses unsweetened baking chocolate (will upload soon), but overall it was good, I reduced the cocoa powder to 2 tablespoons and I didn’t had to add more milk.
Great, I used it for cupcakes, but I think it would be better on brownies or cake.
I loved this recipe and the only thing I did different was add two tablespoons of granulated sugar after it was all mixed up. It had just the right texture!
This is a fantastic frosting recipe, especially since I just moved and am without an electronic mixer. I halved the recipe to make half vanilla and half chocolate. For the vanilla, I doubled the extract in it per other reviews. For the chocolate, I used Hershey's Special Dark Chocolate Cocoa Powder and the taste was incredible, perfectly chocolaty. I ended up putting the frosting in between two peanut butter chocolate chip cookies that came out a little on the crispy side to make a sandwich of sorts. They taste fantastic! Thanks!
Loved the consistency of this frosting. Many of the frostings I've tried have been too gooey, and I really prefer a more "stiff" buttercream that can hold its own on top of a cupcake or brownies. Definitely suggest this for bakery quality chocolate frosting!
Absolutely the creamiest frosting I've ever had. Works well with electric mixer and softened butter, and I did add a bit more milk. YUMMY!
Way too sweet. I have yet to find a good buttercream recipe worth keeping
This icing was fantastic! I made vanilla cupcakes and didn't want chocolate frosting, so I omitted the cocoa and added pink food colouring. It was a huge hit with the family!
I just wanted a good chocolate frosting recipe to pair with some graham crackers, a fun treat. This was an easy, very yummy frosting. For the sweet tooths out there, this is perfect. For those of you who don't like things that are very sweet, I would recommend finding a different recipe. The powdered sugar and butter shine in this recipe to create something rich. This frosting seems so versitle (sp?). I hope to make this again! I really liked this recipe. Oh, and the other great thing about it was that I didn't need to pull out my mixing machine to deal with this. I only made 3 servings and I just used a fork. This was a very easy, quick, and yummy recipe!
When I made this frosting (for a cake), this is the first time I made frosting from scratch. I found it to be pretty easy, but here are some observations I made concerning the instructions: 1. You absolutely have to sift the powdered sugar and cocoa powder. 2. I found it worked best when I first mixed the super-softened butter and about 1/4 to 1/2 of the powdered sugar, very thoroughly creaming them together with the spatula. 3. Heating the milk a bit (to about drinking temperature) helped. 4. After creating a thick cream of the butter, sugar, and milk, I worked the rest of the powdered sugar and cocoa in until it was smooth. One of my great aunts always made a family-favorite chocolate cake. Now I know why it tasted so good--she used home-made buttercream frosting. =)
This was really tasty as-is! I did use 3 tbsp of milk. It was a little thick after it set, so I probably should have used 4 tbsp of milk. However... there's no way it made 3 cups. I had to double the recipe to get 3 cups. When I did that, it turned out way too sweet and less chocolatey than I'd like, so I'd recommend using less sugar and compensating with the same amount of cocoa powder.
I loved this. I made it to go on some chocolate cookies I made. they were gong in a day. the only thing I did different was add a little extra butter and it was to die for..... goin to make it again today for a cake ...:)
Excellent, easy to make.
Great chocolate flavor. I doubled this, used unsalted butter, and used it to frost a chocolate cake. I ran out of milk though so I used heavy whipping cream instead. Very good frosting. Thanks, this was great. I will use this recipe again. I did have to add more cream though as it was still too thick for frosting the cake.
This is my go to chocolate buttercream frosting. I add more cocoa powder and milk (or heavy cream) depending on what I am making and the consistency I want.
I was disappointed with this frosting. There was too much powdered sugar taste and not enough chocolate taste. I did appreciate that it didn't make a ton because I was frosting a small pan of brownies, but that's not reason enough for me to make it again.
TASTY VERY
I love this recipe! it is fast and easy to make and doesn't require a lot of ingredients.I added a little bit of extra milk and it was the right consistency for me.I would suggest leaving out the cocoa powder and replacing it with lemon juice/zest, lime juice/zest, peanut butter, almond extract, peppermint extract, and orange juice/zest.it does not make as much frosting as it looks though since the butter, vanilla and milk dissolve the confectioners sugar and cocoa powder.This goes well on chocolate chip cookies.:)
Very easy recipe. Whipped to the right consistency, this frosting is perfect for cakes/cupcakes. I doubled the recipe and it was exactly enough frosting for 24 cupcakes. Delicious flavor as is. Add a touch of almond extract for a slightly more sophisticated taste. This one's going in my recipe box for sure.
Really enjoyed this recipe. I did add a little extra cocoa powder only because I love a stronger chocolate flavor
I followed the recipe as stated and ended up with a great consistency... but it also turned out extremely sugary. However, I thinned it out using milk and then iced my cake and put it in the refrigerator. The coldness allows the icing to thicken up just enough and the cold temperature actually cancels out the shock factor of how sweet it is. I used this on the "One Bowl Chocolate Cake III" and it suited each other wonderfully! I highly recommend!
Delicious and easy to work with.
This is a go to for me. I can whip it up in a snap. It is perfect for cookies. This recipe is duly named Chocolate Cookie Buttercream Frosting. Five Stars
Loved this recipe. So simple, and it produces a delicious, soft and fluffy frosting. I chose this one because it called for way less sugar than most others. Frosting does not need to be sickly sweet. I added an extra tablespoon of cocoa, and a little bit of extra milk to get it to the right consistency. Add your milk slowly, and just little bits at a time, because you don't want too much and then need to compensate by adding extra sugar. Used these on Cheesecake Topped Brownies and it was almost the best part! :)
Wonderful! Very creamy, smooth texture, my family loved it, easy to pipe and very frothy. This is the only frosting recipe I will ever use!:)
I added more cocoa powder to make this frosting a little more chocolaty. Other than that I thought it was really good.
Turned out perfect for my chocolate pudding cookies
good
Taste was okay after I added three squares of Godiva dark chocolate based on other reviews, but the consistency was horrible. Didn't want to stick...think frosting with a warm tootsie roll.
I love this recipe, this is now the base for all my frosting.
This is a great basic buttercream frosting. I did not have cocoa powder so I used half a cup of melted chocolate chips and the consistancy was still just right. I also followed a previous review and added an extra tsp of vanilla.
This frosting is fabulous! I couldn't decide which was more amazing, the frosting or my favorite sugar cookies which I spread it on. This will be a keeper and a go-to frosting for sure!
Very quick, easy frosting. After following directions I did add a LITTLE more butter and milk for a smoother consistency. I would suggest when mixing do so on a higher speed as this also helps with consistency.
Good frosting...the recipe made more than enough to frost two dozen cupcakes.
I followed the recipe exactly, but felt like the frosting tunred out not well for me. The consistency was too goopey, and the flavor was not something I would waste calories on!
WoW! This is the best chocolate frosting EVER! I'm only giving it 4 stars because I had to mod it just a little. I made it "as is" the 1st time and it was sooooo incredibly chocolatey it kinda made me cringe, & I'm a chocolate lover! I needed more than what this made so I doubled the recipe but did not add more cocoa or extract. It was almost perfect! I think next time I will try it with 2T of cocoa and add more if needed. Thanks for sharing!
This was AMAZING!!!!!! I will never eat canned frosting again. I did cheat a little and added a tablespoon more cocoa than needed, though.
I made this frosting to go with Grace W.'s cream filled chocolate cupcake recipe (without the cream, I just wanted the cake part) This was my second recipe attempt in recent days, and it turned out perfect. Like I said about the cupcakes I'll say about the frosting: I'll never buy it out of a box again. I chose this buttercream frosting over others because some didn't contain butter, instead using lard. Um, what's "butter" cream frosting? It has BUTTER! This was light and creamy, totally unlike the heavy, chemically taste of tub frosting. And so absolutely simple. I followed the recipe exact and it whipped up just fine. One note, I took the advice of other reviewers and flavored it with melted baking chocolate instead of powder. So much healthier than tub stuff, and when it comes down to it, cheaper to buy the real ingredients, too.
I reluctantly tried this as I do not like buttercream frosting which tends to be too airy in texture. I like frosting I can really sink my teeth into. I needed a chocolate frosting recipe and was looking for something simple and settled on this one. This is a rich and creamy frosting. It is nothing like the buttercream frosting I'm familiar with and I love it! Our cupcakes, topped with this frosting, flew off the counter they were so good. It did take more than 2 tablespoons of milk for the mix to go from powdery to smooth and creamy, though.
Pretty good, but I've found better on this site. It was a little too sugary and not chocolatey enough for me.
Yummy! Added more milk to get the right consistency. Just enough to frost a 13X9. Would need to double for a larger cake. Will definetly make again.
Really good frosting, although I added about 1/3 more cocoa and 1 tsp more vanilla. This frosting is great on brownies!!!
