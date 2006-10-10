Chocolate Cookie Buttercream Frosting

Eh, this was very lightly chocolate-flavored. That's OK, that's what I wanted for the peanut butter cupcakes I made from the recipe on this site. But I can see how folks would be disappointed if they're looking for something hershey-flavored or even darker. I was slightly disappointed in the amount of frosting, I made two dozen cupcakes and was piping the frosting on, and even though a few of the cupcakes had been eaten without frosting, this batch made barely enough to pipe the rest. So the '24' servings shown would have been *very* thinly frosted cupcakes or rather small cookies. Eh well, I thought it might be too little going in but I didn't have any more powdered sugar than called for or I would have doubled it. Anyway, I think next time I would double the recipe for the full batch of cupcakes, and maybe add a little more cocoa powder if I needed a heavier chocolate flavor. I might toss in a dash or two of salt as well, as I really like salt with chocolate. This was quite a sweet frosting as well. Not really picking faults, you understand, just describing the result so that others will know what they're getting into. The texture was good, it was nice for piping without adding any extra milk beyond what was called for. If you are looking for dark chocolate, seek elsewhere. This is very lightly chocolatey, very mild, good for a mild-tasting cookie or cupcake.