Nancy's Chocolate Cookies

I hate to say it but this is a ridiculous recipe. Very misleading because the end result is nothing like what the picture promises. The dough wasn't really dough, just a thick kind of cream. It was sticky too, so there was absolutely no way of giving shape to the cookies. "Drop onto greased cookie sheet" this recipe says. There is no way of doing that and still getting a decent cookie shape. You just get messy piles of... cream. And eventually, piles of airy dough. Because this recipe gives little info, I thought I'd made the dough wrong. So I started over (cost me another 85 minutes) and ended up with the same result. Eventually I just decided to bake part of it. It ended up looking like a small cow pie. Didn't like the taste of it either. Too airy and not very chocolaty. I added about 1.5 cup of extra flour to the "cream" and baked some decent cookies with that. They taste reasonable. Less airy, still not very chocolaty. The chocolate glaze helps though. I'm definitely not making this one again.