Nancy's Chocolate Cookies

My grandmother used to make these and what a favorite they are. As I type this recipe, I see her handwriting and remember those good ole days! These are a delicate, cake like cookie with chocolate frosting. The nuts are optional, if you like them add them. Pecans or peanuts taste just as great as walnuts do.
If I could give these 10 stars, I would. These are the absolute best chocolate cookie. I have made them a couple of times and used regular all purpose flour and they still turn out great. Definitely frost with the chocolate butter cream frosting. We love these so much!!!!
Wow!These are amazing! I used all purpose flour instead of cake flour. I also had some whipping cream that needed to be used up so I used that instead of the buttermilk. These taste alot like brownies in a cookie form! If butter was used instead of the shortening they would really taste like brownies! These will become a family favorite for sure! Thanks for sharing this great recipe!
Delicious! I was out of brown sugar so I used sucanat mixed with regular sugar, and cut the total sugar down to 3/4 cup. I also used plain yogurt instead of buttermilk and oil instead of shortnening. Finally, I was low on flour, so I used 1 1/4 cups white, and 1/4 cup whole wheat. The texture of the cookies was silky and thick, and they baked beautifully into cakey cookies. Not too chocolatey, which I liked a lot, and the walnuts were a great addition. I will definitely make these again!
I grew up on these! My kids love them. They are mine and my brother and his daughter's favorite. They are sort of like a brownie? They are not a crispy on the outside cookie (which is usually myfavorite in any cookie), and they are better the next day. Undercook them.
I hate to say it but this is a ridiculous recipe. Very misleading because the end result is nothing like what the picture promises. The dough wasn't really dough, just a thick kind of cream. It was sticky too, so there was absolutely no way of giving shape to the cookies. "Drop onto greased cookie sheet" this recipe says. There is no way of doing that and still getting a decent cookie shape. You just get messy piles of... cream. And eventually, piles of airy dough. Because this recipe gives little info, I thought I'd made the dough wrong. So I started over (cost me another 85 minutes) and ended up with the same result. Eventually I just decided to bake part of it. It ended up looking like a small cow pie. Didn't like the taste of it either. Too airy and not very chocolaty. I added about 1.5 cup of extra flour to the "cream" and baked some decent cookies with that. They taste reasonable. Less airy, still not very chocolaty. The chocolate glaze helps though. I'm definitely not making this one again.
I will certainly be making this recipe again. I used regular milk and flour and it turned out fine. It lookers a little strange for a cookie and it tastes a bit like a cake, but is yummy for a chocolate lover. I changed the recipe slightly and added 1/4 tsp of mint extract and melted and Andes mint in the top and they turned out incredible.
cork1035
Rating: 3 stars
11/28/2012
Bland is a good word, and it's a cake-like cookie. I made the batter aspect exactly as it reads but I didn't make the frosting and didn't add the walnuts. I baked the first sheet of cookies then decided to add some white choc chips for the next tray that went in. Maybe the walnuts would add the needed texture, but overall, just a bland chocolate cookie.
Yum! Just FYI if you don't have buttermilk (I didn't), just do 1/2 c milk (whole or 2% is best) and 1/2 Tbsp lemon juice or vinegar and let it sit for 5min. These cookies are also great with white chocolate chips. Another reviewer said they were "spongy", but these are drop cookies--they're supposed to be soft. :)
The kids seem to like them. My husband and I found them ok. There are easy to make and I like the fact that the recipe uses ingredients that are not extravagant. Overall, good cookies, that I will definitively try again. By the way: I didn't melt the chocolate but grated it. Used cream instead of buttermilk (which I didn't have in the fridge).
