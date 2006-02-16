Nancy's Chocolate Cookies

My grandmother used to make these and what a favorite they are. As I type this recipe, I see her handwriting and remember those good ole days! These are a delicate, cake like cookie with chocolate frosting. The nuts are optional, if you like them add them. Pecans or peanuts taste just as great as walnuts do.

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • Cream brown sugar, shortening, melted chocolate, egg and buttermilk.

  • Add dry ingredients and beat until smooth.

  • Drop onto greased cookie sheet and bake for 12 to 15 minutes. Ice with Chocolate Cookie Buttercream Frosting when still warm but not hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
310 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 35.3g; fat 18.2g; cholesterol 15.9mg; sodium 146.5mg. Full Nutrition
