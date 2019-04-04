Easiest Slow Cooker French Dip
My family loves French dip so I created this super simple recipe with au jus mix that I can throw together in the crockpot any time. The best part is the juice is created along with the roast in the slow cooker.
My family loves French dip so I created this super simple recipe with au jus mix that I can throw together in the crockpot any time. The best part is the juice is created along with the roast in the slow cooker.
Very easy recipe!!! and good too. To misfit and others who find the juice to be to greasy...This is a very old trick my Grandmother used to do, float a couple of lettuce leaves on top off the juice before placing the sliced meat back in the juice. The lettuce soaks up the grease. Keep doing this until all the grease is gone. MUCH faster than placing juice in the fridge to congeal. I have done this for years! Also, should one find anything too salty, place a pealed potato in what ever, cook for a while, then remove the potato. DON'T EAT potato as it will be very salty. Both of these suggestions are from my Grandmother. She was the BEST cook ever!!Read More
This is an easy recipe, however, I doubt the author 'created' this as this recipe has been around on nearly every crockpot website for years. Very salty if made as written.Read More
Very easy recipe!!! and good too. To misfit and others who find the juice to be to greasy...This is a very old trick my Grandmother used to do, float a couple of lettuce leaves on top off the juice before placing the sliced meat back in the juice. The lettuce soaks up the grease. Keep doing this until all the grease is gone. MUCH faster than placing juice in the fridge to congeal. I have done this for years! Also, should one find anything too salty, place a pealed potato in what ever, cook for a while, then remove the potato. DON'T EAT potato as it will be very salty. Both of these suggestions are from my Grandmother. She was the BEST cook ever!!
This was so delicious!!! I did do a few changes. I add a cup of beef broth, and 2 cups water. Then I added a bay leaf, oregano, garlic powder, salt and pepper. So wonderful and flavorful. I will definitely make this again!
amazing! except we found the jus to be very greasy?? Anything we can do to help this problem?
I did modify this recipe a bit for what I had on hand, which meant that I used a packet of onion soup mix instead of au jus mix, but I otherwise followed the recipe exactly. The beef smelled lovely, and once it was done I removed it from the slow cooker and shredded it. I strained the juices through a sieve to remove the onion, and refrigerated them so the fat would congeal at the top for easy removal. My husband says he prefers this version to the pricey sandwich shop downtown -- thanks!
This was great. I used top round london broil, added a can and a half of beef broth and a cup of water to the recipe. Once done, I sliced the meat, put it on a hoagie roll with onions and swiss cheese and toasted it in the oven for five minutes. I will definately make this again.
This is amazing! I have used this so many times. Key is type of roast and adding the beef broth as mentioned in an earlier quote to keep down the grease content. So easy! thank you for sharing.
Very good and simple. Great for a busy day or a lazy one! I used stock instead of the water for extra flavor . I also used swiss. Don't forget the horseradish. My 4yr old and 6yr old both loved it. My picky husband ate two huge sandwiches. The leftovers are pretty yummy too.
Ever since I found this one I have used it at least 5 times. I made for friends on Halloween and they all just loved it called it resturant quality! Nice easy and good everything you need!
I am going to try every french dip recipe on this website in search of the best. This was very good and easy. an excellent base that can be easily tweaked using ingredients found in other F.D. recipes.(like the one with beer.)To MISFIT-i think it was the meat that made the au jus too greasy!!! Thanks Todi!!
Good Recipe! I put the sandwiches in the oven to melt the cheese and toast the bread! came out really good..
Just made this tonight and it was very good. I used a rump roast and changed a few other items. I used 1 can of low-sodium beef broth and 1 can french onion soup. I sliced two onions and put underneath roast. Sprinkled roast with crushed garlic and black pepper. I cooked on high first hour then turned down that last 5.5 hours. Put 2 peices of lettuce in top of crock pot the last 15 mins to soak up any grease. Sliced very easily without falling apart.
We picked up a roast on Monday night and it took me about 2 minutes to get it trimmed and in the slow cooker with all the ingredients (I also added some sliced onion that I happened to have on hand because I love onions and other reviews had said that the recipe works well with onion soup mix). I left it in the fridge overnight, stuck it in the slow cooker before leaving for school in the morning, and came home to a delicious smelling house! The meat turned out amazing! Some other reviewers said the au jus turned out oily but we didn't have that problem at all (maybe we just trimmed the meat more thoroughly than some others?). We put the meat on hoagie rolls with horseradish sauce, swiss cheese, and a bit of Dijon and toasted them in the oven for a few minutes. Amazing and delicious! Next time, I'll probably season the roast with a little salt, pepper, and garlic before tossing it all together!
This a great version of slow cooker beef, I prefer to season it myself and add canned beef consomme to the pot. I use a gravy separator to remove the fat, I found mine at a discount store for a buck! Pour the juice in and the fat rises to the top. The spout is on the bottom, you just pour the juice out!
This is an easy recipe, however, I doubt the author 'created' this as this recipe has been around on nearly every crockpot website for years. Very salty if made as written.
We loved this beef cooked this way! I subbed red wine for the water and added chopped garlic, worcheshire, and thinly sliced onions in the bottom of the crockpot. The broth to dip our sandwiches in was flavored and seasoned perfectly! Will make this for the whole family next time they visit!
This was certainly as easy as it could be and my family liked it. The reason for 4 stars rather than 5 is that I think it would have worked as well with a cheaper cut of meat (rump roast, for instance)and saved me a lot of money on my grocery bill. Sirloin roast is expensive and doesn't need the slow cooker to make it tender and juicy. Thanks!
Okay, but not a lot of flavor. Think I might use pepper jack cheese next time. Thanks.
I like to season this with Montreal Steak Seasoning and sear it a bit in a cast iron skillet before putting it in the slow cooker. It's a great weekend dish with some ready-made meals for the week. Also pass the horseradish with the au jus.
The easiest french dip is to use deli-roast beef. You don't even have to use a slow-cooker if you're in a hurry or cut the meat. Fix packaged au jus as directed, put beef in aujus and simmer for a few minutes to heat, then continue with rest of recipe.
I thought this was a really easy and good tasting recipe. I used small rolls instead of large ones and served it as little sandwiches for a party. Turned out great.
Absolutely wonderful! I will never make a french dip sandwich with "sandwich meat" or even deli meat again. This recipe is the BEST way! It's also so easy. I'm making it for company this weekend.
I make this all the time, the only thing I do different is I have the butcher slice the (raw) meat for me, then I just layer in the slow cooker and add au jus mix.
Super easy and a nice meal that is a break from gruound beef or chicken. Also nice for kids as it is just beef and buns and dipping. Good price per serving. Two of us have had it twice now, and still have leftovers. My husband wanted the juice a little saltier so I added a bit extra beef boullion second day. The lettuce someone mentioned to use to soak up the fat was a great trick as well. I did two layers of lettuce in the last 15 minutes of cooking. Definitely less fat in the juice.
Great easy recipe. I made mine in the oven. Used 4 cups of water with au jus packet, covered it with foil and cooked it on 300 for 6 hours.
It was easy and great! I didn't have the au jus mix so I used 1 packet of onion soup mix, 1 minced up clove garlic, and made beef broth with stock mix and 2 1/4 cups hot water. I put it in the crock pot on high for 3.5 hrs, shredded it put it on hoagie rolls along with provolone and swiss cheese then toasted in the 450 oven for about 2-3 min. My family of 5 all enjoyed :)
Very good, easy recipe to build on. We found it to be too salty as written. Will make again adding extra water or low sodium beef broth.
Couldn't find sirloin roast, so I used stew meat in a pinch. Chunky texture very different from regular French Dip, but husband and friend loved it!
Made it for a family gathering of 12. Worked great! Yummy leftover sandwiches with dark gritty mustard elish also!
I love All Recipes. Where else can you find a recipe and then read other people's improvements? I made this for the NFC Championship game (go Vikes) and made the improvements that others made; worcestershire, garlic, consomme. I was a little doubtful at first and even my husband wasn't sure about the aus jus. But when we ate it, everyone loved it! And I have sons who love TGIFriday's french dip the best. So for them to say that this was the best they had eaten, that was good enough for me. Easy and definitely something I will make again. I did use a bottle of Bud. That's all I had. It was fantastic.
Very easy and tasty. I did season the roast before I added the au jus with garlic powder and pepper.
Although not tried yet, I have a suggestion for eliminating the grease in the ajus. After pulling the beef out of the cooker and slicing/shredding it, use a turkey baster to pull out the desired amount of juice. It will go to the bottom of the pot and get what you really want, leaving the grease floating on the top.
This was very good and easy! I did add oregano, bay leaves,garlic and onion powder and pepper. It was a little greasy but it could of been bec I used a Chuck Roast. When I make this again I will try putting lettuce leaves in as suggested.
Wonderful! Absolutly loved it, everyone wanted more!
These turned out so good. My husband and 9 year old son loved them. My son was saying mmmm with each bite and my husband was upset that there wasn't enough left for a second sandwich. Next time I will us a second packet of au jus mix, though.
This was great tasting, simple recipe. I had to substitute the au jus mix with a french onion one, as that was all i had on hand, but it worked out just fine. I just poured the juice through a sieve to remove the onions. Thanks for sharing!
This was delicious! I cooked on high 4 hours because I woke up late and forgot about it and that was perfect. I also added a little salt, pepper, and thyme to the roast. Will definitely make this again!!!
These turned out great. My husband said that mine was better than his grandmothers, and she is a good cook. Will definitely make again
Awsome recipe!!!
I have used this recipe for years and my entire family loves it. I used to cook it in the crockpot all night, then in the morning I would take the meat out and refrigerate it and the juice separately. When I got home from school, I could slice the meat, skim the fat off the juice, put it all together again and heat it in the microwave. We put the meat on the buns, ladled some juice into small dishes and enjoyed the sandwiches!
I used 1 1/2 cans of Beef stock and 1 cup of water. Seasoned with garlic powder, salt/pepper, and dry oregeno. After 8 hours I shredded the meat and toasted under the broiler with provelone. Added some grilled onions, green peppers and banana peppers. Good stuff. Will make this again. Also like other people said get a cut of meat that has less fat so there wont be as much grease in the au jus.
Very good, especially considering the ease! I added 1 can of beef broth and some soy sauce in addition to the au jus packet.
This is an awesome recipe. I bag it into individual serving sizes and freeze-then we can just grap and go with a hoagie and cheese for a quick and satisfying lunch.
would have been great but used steak like meat instead of rump roast. Will try again using right meat added onions and beef broth
This was not very good very bland I guess it might depend on what brand au jus you use? There are a couple of french dip recipes I have tried on this site that are so much better and have alot more flavor. Will not make again.
Wonderful! I also substituted beef broth for the water as someone suggested. So easy and sooooooo good.
My husband and I loved your recipe. I served it on a toasted hoagie roll with Tiger sauce (combo mayo & horseradish) and melted cheese on the sandwich in the microwave and topped with a slice iof tomato before serving. YUMMY! Thanks Todi!
This is very easy. The only thing I did different was to add black pepper to the roast in the crock pot. I also used KROGER brand Dry Au Jus mix. It was wonderful, even the kids liked it. Will make again & again.
Excellent and Easy!!!! Cooked it for 35 minutes. I made it with pre-cooked bacon pieces and saved even more time. Added a little swiss cheese(just happened to have some). You could probably leave the butter out to shave off some calories. But a little butter never hurts.
good, but would make more meat next time.
Very, very good! I started it in the crock pot the night before, and it fell apart by the time I was ready to put the sandwiches together. Yum! I sauteed some green peppers and onions and put them under the provolone slices before I threw the sandwiches in the oven to melt the cheese. My picky daughter loved them too! The aujus makes the difference! I will definitely make again! Thanks for the recipe!
Nice, easy and tasty. I will make it again but will probably add onions, garlic and fresh herbs to make it a little more flavorful.
This was a good quick dinner. Served with a nice salad and it was filling. THe kids even liked it. Thanks for sharing!
Simple and good, but needs just a bit more flavor. Will use beef broth instead of water with the juice next time
This was great, however I did use 3 cups of water for more au jus, and added a can of mushrooms.
I've made this dish twice and it has come out great both times. My only suggestion is adding some water to reduce the sodium. Other than that you won't be disappointed.
This was very good and very easy to make. Great for nights you don't want to spend a bunch of time in the kitchen.
Excellent meal and soooo easy! Family favorite for sure!
Easy and quick, but too salty....Might try again and tweak the ingredients a little.
This recipe provided the basis for an excellent sandwich! I substituted beef broth for the au jus mix and also added some garlic powder, a little salt and pepper, and a little of some concentrated liquid au jus i had on hand. After it was done in the crock pot, i put the meat on hoagies lined with a little butter and provolone cheese. I then, substituting from another recipe wrapped up the sandwiches in aluminum foil and put them in my convection oven at 425 for about 10 minutes. They turned out absolutely excellent! Highly recommended!
I tried this recipe and it was a huge hit with all 7 of us, and that's a rare thing indeed. I will be making it again and again, only I'll be using a larger roast so that we can have leftovers!
I Love this recipe as a mom on the go. I use a cheap round roast because there isn't much fat on it.(the crook pot does the job of keeping it tender.) I use the OXO beef stock low sodium powder. I also add Garlic and white wine for a little extra flavor. If i'm in a real hurry I will just cook a whole garlic bread in the oven and slice into desired size for sandwich. Sometimes I will slice onion and place them under the roast before cooking, It makes a great addition to top the beef dip with. This is a great recipe to try different things and extremely easly.
I don't think I will ever make another stew with a beef roast again - I LOVED this recipe. I didn't have the au jus mix, but I did have a packet of Onion Soup mix which another reviewer mentioned. I used that with 1 cup of water and added some spices. It was SO easy and SO yummy, and the onions just added to the flavor in my opinion. Mine was not greasy at all, either. Maybe it was the cut of beef, but loved it. I wish it was around long enough for me to take a picture of it, but my family ate it right up! :-)
Loved so easy
This made the most fantastic au jus my family has ever tasted! Only thing I would change next time is to double the sauce because my family could drink it!
Recipe was so easy. Everyone loved it. We are already adding it to the shopping list next week!
I have made this recipe a couple of times now. Very much loved by our family and very easy. Nice quick meal when you have been working all day.
in two words, Delicious! & Easy
This was really good. My husband loved them. I made fresh french rolls and broiled the meat with a little swiss cheese on top of them. Instead of the powdered au juis I used liquid.
This recipe is delicious. I made it for a football game get-together, and I think I could have eaten it all myself. I added a little beef broth to taste, but changed nothing else. So easy, such tender meat, great flavor.
I used a 2 lb roast, because that's all they had. I put in 1 can of beef broth, and about 1/2-1 cup of water, along with the au jus mix. Cooked for 7 hrs on low, and it was ready by the time I got home. My only issue is that it does fall apart, so it will make it hard to slice it for sandwiches. But it might not even make it to buns because its so good! I'm going to saute some onion for the au jus and for the sandwiches.
This turned out ok. I was not too happy with the consistency of the meat being for use in a french dip. I found that it is just easier to buy good roast beef from the deli, already sliced and use it for french dip instead of going the slow cooker route.
I love this recipe, perfect for any occasion. I made some changes, I season the meat with garlic salt, onion powder, salt and black pepper. I chop some onions and put them on the bottom of the slow cooker. I usually prep this the night before and in the morning before I leave for work, I add 1/2 can of beer, about 2 cups of water and a splash of soy sauce. When I get home I remove the meat and add a batch of mushrooms in the slow cooker. Once the meat has rested and cut I put the meat back in the slow cooker. Put the hoagies under the broiler with mozzarella cheese and dinner is ready! I like to serve this with oven fries or sweet potatoe fries Yum!
It was good. But I did not like the dipping sauce.
easy and really good! the only thing i did differently was butter the bread sprinkle it with garlic salt, add provolone cheese then toast it.
Super easy and turned out great
Unbelievable! Cooked for 8 hours and shredded. Gravy was amazing.
This recipe was absolutely wonderful. I added a can of beer at the beginning and it really added to the flavor. I used provolone cheese, sauted green pepper and onions. Great super bowl meal.
So easy and delicious! I can't wait to tell my friends about it. My husband asked if we could have it again tomorrow night. Meat was very tasty and tender. I did add 2 cups of water to the au jus mix because the packet I used called for 3 cups. It made plenty of au jus. Good luck!
Fabulous! I did make one change based on another review. I used 1 1/2 cups of beef broth and 1 1/2 cups water. The juice was not greasy at all. My hubby loved it as well as my kids. Thank you for sharing.
YUM!
If you find greasy, pour into a gravy separater. I love mine.
Wow - this is truly delicious and so darn easy. My husband gobbled up two sandwiches in no time and my 3 yo wanted to drink the au jus. This wil definitely become a regular on our menu.
Phenomenal... Definitely just became one of my personal faves... Super easy - I followed directions, but also added a cup of beef broth and spread a sour cream/horseradish mix on the hoagie (which I toasted) before serving. YUM. Will definitely make this again!
This recipe was so good and so easy. I used a beef brisket (that's what I had in the freezer) and the only thing I changed was that I added a can of beef broth instead of the water. Then I lightly buttered the rolls and placed them under the broiler until lightly browned, layered on the cheese and beef and gave everyone a small bowl of au jus. Just delicious! This will be on my Super Bowl Party menu.
My family loved this. I made a couple of changes. I seasoned the roast with garlic salt & pepper. I used a packet of dry onion soup mix. I also dissolved a beef bullion cube in 2 1/2 cups of water. I served on small hoagie rolls inside tops brushed with butter & garlic powder. Put mozzarella cheese on the beef & put the hoagies under the broiler. Delicious!
Easy and very delicious French Dip. I found the au jus was greasy so I tried to skin some of the fat off the top and I also made extra on the stove top. Will be making this again.
This was terrific! Very easy and delicious. Only thing i did different was add an extra cup of water. My husband has demanded I make this again!
This was a very simple and yummy recipe. I did make a few changes though. 1) I added 2 TBSP of french onion soup to the Au Jus and 1/2 cup of regular beer ( nothing light ) in addition to the 1 cup of water. I also toasted the sandwich as a whole to get the cheese to melt a bit more. This recipe is easy and totally customizable. So thank you Todi for this recipe, it was yummy :)
This was great! I, too, added some beef boullion to the recipe. My entire family devoured this and for once, we didn't have any leftovers.
The family liked this recipe! Thanks
It was good but it would be better to just roast the meat because you dont have to shred it and it would bite off easier.
So easy and delicious.
We loved this recipe! We also toasted the rolls with a little of the juice and put grilled onions on it. My husband says its his favorite meal and it was so easy!
I've made this a lot of times and there are two minor changes I do. Instead of water I use beef broth and I add onion. I just doubled the meat portion of this recipe for a potluck and made the double portion of the au jus just as the package said for extra sauce. I cut the roasts into bigger chunks and put it into the largest crockpot I had. No onions this time, and it was devoured. This is always a hit when I make it with people asking for the recipe. Sometimes stupid simple is the best way to go.
Recipes don't get any easier than this one. Toast your rolls with a little bit of butter and it is amazing. We will definitely make this again. My boyfriend literally purred when he was eating his sandwich. I am considering toasting the rolls with a little garlic next time.
This was a very savory wonderful dish! My husband and kids loved it! The only thing that I did different was that I added a few sprigs of rosemary, and then strained it after about 5 minutes. It was a big hit with my family! I will definitely cook this again!
This was the easiest and best french dip ever! The store only had about 2 pound sirloin tip roasts, so I used two. After reading other reviews, I used 2 cans of beef broth instead of water to mix with the packet of au jus mix. I did sprinkle a little garlic salt and oregano on top of the roasts. After 7 hours on low, it was so tender I had to shred the meat instead of slice it. Try this recipe, you won't be sorry!
Very easy to make. I added mushrooms and beef broth. Will definitely make again! :)
It doesn't get any easier than this. The meat was tender and moist and perfectly seasoned. This will be a regular recipe to make on those busy weekends.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections