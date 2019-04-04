Easiest Slow Cooker French Dip

We picked up a roast on Monday night and it took me about 2 minutes to get it trimmed and in the slow cooker with all the ingredients (I also added some sliced onion that I happened to have on hand because I love onions and other reviews had said that the recipe works well with onion soup mix). I left it in the fridge overnight, stuck it in the slow cooker before leaving for school in the morning, and came home to a delicious smelling house! The meat turned out amazing! Some other reviewers said the au jus turned out oily but we didn't have that problem at all (maybe we just trimmed the meat more thoroughly than some others?). We put the meat on hoagie rolls with horseradish sauce, swiss cheese, and a bit of Dijon and toasted them in the oven for a few minutes. Amazing and delicious! Next time, I'll probably season the roast with a little salt, pepper, and garlic before tossing it all together!