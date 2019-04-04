Easiest Slow Cooker French Dip

My family loves French dip so I created this super simple recipe with au jus mix that I can throw together in the crockpot any time. The best part is the juice is created along with the roast in the slow cooker.

By Todi

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place beef roast into a slow cooker. Stir together water and au jus mix; pour over the roast. Cover and cook on Low for 6 to 8 hours.

  • Remove the roast from the slow cooker and shred or slice. Open the hoagie rolls and top with beef and provolone cheese. Serve with small bowls of the hot au jus from the slow cooker.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
756 calories; protein 46.8g; carbohydrates 70.5g; fat 30g; cholesterol 110.3mg; sodium 1462.5mg. Full Nutrition
