Homemade Chocolate Sandwich Cookies

These came out really well for me, and tasted even better ! I used *very* soft unsalted butter instead of shortening, and after having a difficult time with the hand mixer (I don't have a pastry paddle) ended up using my hands to mix the dough. I used a level tablespoon for each cookie and they spread beautifully, just about the size of a "Little Debbie" Fudge Round or Creme Pie. I also used store bought frosting, all the "whipped" variety, in strawberry, chocolate, and whip cream flavors. The whip cream flavor was the best, but the chocolate (I'm a chocolate lover) was a very close second. I stored mine in tupperware and ziploc bags in the fridge and they kept well for more than 10 days. It's best to remove from the fridge and let come to room temperature for maximum softness. This is a VERY sweet cookie, especially with my filling choices, but I thought they tasted great and so did everyone I gave them to.