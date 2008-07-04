Homemade Chocolate Sandwich Cookies

We like to call them homemade 'oreos or soft 'oreos.'

Recipe by John Crandall

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • Blend the above ingredients together with a pastry blender until mixed.

  • Roll in balls about the size of a quarter and place on ungreased baking sheets. Make an even number of balls.

  • Bake for 10 minutes. Let cookies stand on cookie sheet for 5-6 minutes before removing them to cooling rack. After cookies have cooled, put Cream Cheese Frosting (see recipe or use one can of pre-made frosting) between two cookies, putting bottom sides together.

  • NOTE: Adding chopped pecans to the cookies without making them into sandwiches is also very good. Spice cake mix can be used in place of Devil's food.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
550 calories; protein 8.9g; carbohydrates 60.6g; fat 30.7g; cholesterol 79mg; sodium 657mg. Full Nutrition
