Homemade Chocolate Sandwich Cookies
We like to call them homemade 'oreos or soft 'oreos.'
We like to call them homemade 'oreos or soft 'oreos.'
Great recipe! Used 1 box cake mix, 1 stick butter and 2 eggs with electric mixer. How easy is that? 1 level tablespoon for each cookie, 10 min. Each one perfect and the same size. Yummy!Read More
I didn't quite love these. I think they were just way too sweet and I tend to like things sweet. If you do make them, I filled a large plastic bag with the frosting and then turned over half of them and lined them up. I then piped in a large glob of frosting on each and then used the remaining cookies to top them. I'm sure it saved a ton of time to do it this way and piping the icing was way faster than if I would have tried to scoop it in.Read More
Great recipe! Used 1 box cake mix, 1 stick butter and 2 eggs with electric mixer. How easy is that? 1 level tablespoon for each cookie, 10 min. Each one perfect and the same size. Yummy!
I have made these cookies twice, once with devils food cake and once with spice cake. Both were very yummy but my family and friends liked the ones made with spice cake and cream cheese frosting better. I will definatly be making them again!
I didn't quite love these. I think they were just way too sweet and I tend to like things sweet. If you do make them, I filled a large plastic bag with the frosting and then turned over half of them and lined them up. I then piped in a large glob of frosting on each and then used the remaining cookies to top them. I'm sure it saved a ton of time to do it this way and piping the icing was way faster than if I would have tried to scoop it in.
I have been making these cookies for years now and always receive requests for the recipe. Not only are they so easy to make, they are also so easy to travel with-- especially when frozen first. In the summer time we will use our favorite flavors of ice cream in lieu of the frosting!
Fabulous cookies. Everywhere we take these cookies they are the first to disappear. The cookies don't need very much icing between them to sweeten them up. These are so easy to make that my oldest daughter (age 10) was able to make them herself for a bake sale fundraiser. I would guess that they would freeze well, but they never last that long at our house even when I double the recipe. Also, as a time saver I use prepared cream cheese icing. One container of icing is sufficient for a double batch of cookies. Thanks so much to John for the best cookie recipe ever!! PS These cookies are even better than oreos.
I took these cookies to our annual "Cookie Day Competition" at work and won the grand prize. It makes a HUGE batch of cookies. Don't skimp on the frosting. Store them in the fridge so the icing stays firm & the cookies stay cold, chewy & wonderful. Thanks for the great recipe!!
Excellent & different. I used the cream cheese recipe called for in the cookie recipe and was delighted. I only made about half the cookie batter and froze the rest. It makes a very large batch- good for bake sales!
This recipe is very good. My family started eating the cookies before they were put together with the filling. I used a different filling. I am looking forward to trying this recipe with other flavors of cake mix and fillings. Oh by the way, I mixed mine with a hand mixer and they turned out great and was easier than the pastry blender.
These are delicious! Soft and Chewy and so easy to make! YUM! Everyone at work loved them!
I made these today with my kids - super easy and super yummy!! A no fail recipe!! They would be great with whipped white frosting in a can too. We will definitely be making these again. My only advice would be to make sure you make the cookies no bigger than quarter sized. They spread out a lot. This makes a lot of cookies!!
This recipe deserves 5 stars because it is so easy and worked just as it was written. I live in Guatemala and haven't seen shortening at any store yet, so I substituted vegetable oil (it is much easier to measure) and added 1/2 cup flour to get the dough to the right consistency. I also flavored my can of frosting with about 2 tbsp. of Kahlua. Now that's a cookie to die for!
I also used one stick of butter, two eggs, and one box of cake mix. Super moist and tasted awesome! Thanks for the recipe!
I made the whole batch, thinking the extra would last...they did not! So good!!! I did not have shortening, so I used a stick of butter and 2 eggs. I used the Cream Cheese Frosting II by Janni on this site, which is nice and creamy and not too sweet.
definitely soft, just the way I like it. followed the recipe to a T, without making them sandwiches but added the pecans. Because we love nuts, and the cookies are really soft (almost fluffy because of the cake mix), so I might've added more pecans. Love them! thanks!
whoo hoo these were so good and easy, I mixed marshmallows with a little butter-as for rice krispie squares. Melted the marshmallows and spread on one cookie, then put cream cheese on the other -delicious! Second time around I made these adding sliced almonds and almond flav to the marshmallow filling
awesome, i made them last night, my dad loves it
So tasty! I've found that the best frosting for these is just fluffy vanilla store-bought frosting! I made frosting from scratch for these today (didn't have store-bought on hand), and I prefer the store-bought frosting for them. It tastes more like oreo filling than buttercream frosting does.
These are super easy cookies! I didn't like them made with devil's food cake mix, but they were really good using spice cake mix.
I thought the cookies were way too dry and crumbly. I was expecting a more chocolate tasting cookie. I really did not care for the frosting because not compliment the bland cookies at all. I was expecting something a lot more sweet than this frosting. May try again with a different filling mixture.
Excellent! I made these for a potluck dinner and they disappeared quickly. There were none left to take home. Mine were kind of puffy so as they were cooling I flattened them with a spatula. I used a peanut butter frosting recipe I found on this site for the filling.
My 2 year old and I went into a sandwich cookie frenzy and tried devil's food, red velvet, and lemon cake mixes. All turned out delicious however, VERY sweet when you add the cream cheese frosting. They were simple enough to make so that I could get my daughter in on the fun but way too sweet for my liking.
I loved these cookies! I happen to adore Oreo Cakesters and these hit the spot! They are very rich, however. I could only eat one, but that's perfectly fine because I made the sandwiches, wrapped them individually in plastic wrap, put them in a freezer bag, and popped them in the freezer. Whenever I get a craving, they're right there. They even taste better to me a little cold.
Yummy! Yummy! I used buttercream for the middles and they were perfect! Make sure you follow the directions on the bake time. The cookies will not be done when you take them out of the oven but will continue baking while on the pan.
I made this with a carrot cake mix that needed to be used. I used a tablespoon measure and baked for 10 minutes, which was perfect. The only issue I had was that my cookies stayed kind of puffy, so perhaps I needed to flatten them slightly? I can't wait to try this with chocolate cake.
Best cookies ever!!! I make them and in minutes they are gone. Family and friends request them all the time. I also tried butter pecan mix with cream cheese icing....delish!!!
These cookies were awesome. They remind me of the Cakester Cookies that you buy. Will be making again.
Very good and super easy! I think these would make excellent ice cream sandwiches, too. After having success with Devil's Food, I tried to use Red Velvet to make a more fastive looking cookie. But the dough turned out way too sticky and I had to add lots of flour to form them into their cookie shape. That resulted in the cookies not flattening out at all which made them too bulky for a sandwich. I just put the icing on top and they are "ok" but not nearly as delicious (or as easy) as the chocolate variety.
Wow...they were a great hit! Had several friends ask for the recipe. I did make add chocolate cocoa to the cream cheese frosting...which make them that much more yummy! Enjoy
Five stars for ease & taste! So good! I had cake mix and frosting, but cake just wasn't going to cut it. These were SO easy! I halved the recipe, and used a stick of margerine (no butter.. :( )instead of shortening. My cookies baked perfect at 9 minutes - came out so nice and chewy (I was worried they'd be cake-y, but they were perfect). All I had was whipped chocolate frosting, ended up tasting like Little Debbie's Fudge Rounds, but even better! Thanks for this easy recipe. :)
I've been making these cookies for years and they are ALWAYS a hit where ever I go. I use store bought "white" (not vanilla) frosting in middle. Sometimes I even get fancy and melt some chocolate, put it in a ziploc bag and drizzle it over the top of the finished cookies...let it cool completely and enjoy!
I just finished making these cookies: YUM! I mixed the cookies using my food processor-- it took no time at all & no mess! I used 1 pkg of devils food cake & 1 pkg of chocolate fudge cake mix. I cooked the first batch at 350 for 10 minutes & they actually BURNED while sitting on the cookie sheet. So the next round: I turn the oven down to 325 & cooked for 8 minutes & let them sit for 2 minutes on the cookie sheet. This produced PERFECT, moist cookies! I used the whipped DH packaged vanilla frosting. YUM YUM YUM!
I use melted butter in place of the shortening, no need to use a pastry blender that way. Plus butter is better anyways! I've used other flavor cake mixes with good results as well.
creative way to use boxed cake mix! will try it out with different combination of cake mixes and icing flavours
Super easy and very tasty! I put vanilla icing in middle and everyone loved them.
I made these for Christmas. I used devils food cake and spice cake. Didn't change the ingredients (not much to change!) I rolled them in 3/4" balls and flattened just a little with a glass. I used whipped cream cheese frosting for the filling. Out of all the different cookies I made, these had the most rave reviews. The spice cake was a bigger hit than the devil foods. But the devils food was also a hit. Soooo easy!
Soooo Good! I only made a half batch (only had 1 box), and canned frosting. I made small cookies and put the frosting in a ziploc bag, cut the corner off and put a dab on top of each cookie instead of sandwiches, YUM and easy!
This recipe is so good. I used a yellow butter cake mix (cause I didn't have chocolate) and Chocolate Butter Cream II. They tasted just like Lofthouse cookies. I would sincerely suggest making the cookies small because they are VERY sweet this way.
These are really good, I used a Vanilla cake mix and added pecans and vanilla extract to make a butter pecan cookie, and also as others did I used the butter and 2 eggs instead of shortenting, not a fan of it. Will make again with different cake mixes.
I made this with a dark chocolate cake mix and used butter as reccomended by others.Delicious!! I made a cream cheese frosting and then used different flavoring like Mint,raspberry, chocolate and peanut butter.I give this a 4 because i tried to use white cake and they did not turn out. they were all flat.I highly reccomend this otherwise.
I wasn't crazy about these when we made them, but the next day they were much better. They were a little too cake like at first, but they firmed up by the next day and reminded me of the little debbie chocolate sandwiches you can buy.
I love this recipe and have made it with various mixes and frostings. Try using 1/2 butter and 1/2 shortening for a less flat cookie. One of my faves!!
Terrific and easy to make. The only drawback is that the shortening makes them very "heavy", so if you are looking for a light and fluffy cookie, this isn't it, but the cookies are delicious and present very well.
The Devil's food cake was too rich for us. We used butter instead of shortening. We love the softness of the cookie with the icing and will definitely try other flavors of cake mix.
My teenage daughters use this recipe as their trademark "Happy Birthday" gift for their friends. It has become so popular that their friends make SURE my girls know their birthday is coming up! They once gave it to a church family for a halloween "you've been ghosted" treat. (Leave the cookies by the door, ring the bell and run.) That family called nearly everyone in church to find out who had given them so they could get the recipe from us!
Addicting! So soft and yummy. Only problem that I had was mixing a double batch- next time I will just do each batch seperately. The dough keeps in the fridge well- just let it sit out a little to warm up before cooking again so the edges don't get really crispy. Will definately be adding this one to the cookie rotation at our house!
I've a similar recipe, and it is one of my favorites: #1 reason being is convenience, you can go from start to finish in close to an hour. I keep all the ingredients on hand, just for those quick need 'em times. I think the taste of the cookie is very good! I've always had a soft, nice cookie. You never want to over-bake, and these cookies definitely should be cooled on the cookie sheet completely. 1 box cake mix (my favorite is called Triple Chocolate) 2 eggs 1/2 cup oil Bake 350F for 8 minutes. Addins: peanut butter chips (won't take a whole bag) I have tried a yellow cake mix and rolled them in sugar (like sugar cookies), but I did not like the taste overall. Other than that, I haven't ventured from my favorite "triple chocolate" mix. I recently used this recipe, with a cream cheese filling, and rolled the cookie sandwiches in crushed candy cane. These cookies were find, but I'm hoping to refine and find a better recipe for that kind of cute holiday cookie.
Thanks to some of you, I use the cream cheese. My kids love 'em.
OMG, these are soooo good! They are way better than oreos! They are a little time consuming, but so worth it. I just used the ready made canned frosting from the store and they turned out so good. I am still baking them, but had to put one together just to see how they were! These deserve more than 5 stars!!
OSM!!!
Absolutely sinful! I used a box of Chocolate Fudge cake mix and a jar of vanilla frosting I had leftover, and they were unbelievable! To make them all the same size, I used my tablespoon and scraped it up the side of the bowl to make it level, and then I smoothed out the dough into a perfect ball. Every single one of them was identical in size. I will definitely be making these again.
I made these with strawberry cake mix and made the cream cheese frosting II recipe from this site. I used butter instead of shortening since I don't care for using shortening. I only baked them 8 minutes and they stayed extremely soft. I left them on the pan for about five minutes and then transferred to a wire rack. The flavor is pretty good, but they got mixed reviews at work. One person said they were too moist and fell apart and got all over them! I might try them again with dark chocolate cake mix or spice cake mix.
These came out really well for me, and tasted even better ! I used *very* soft unsalted butter instead of shortening, and after having a difficult time with the hand mixer (I don't have a pastry paddle) ended up using my hands to mix the dough. I used a level tablespoon for each cookie and they spread beautifully, just about the size of a "Little Debbie" Fudge Round or Creme Pie. I also used store bought frosting, all the "whipped" variety, in strawberry, chocolate, and whip cream flavors. The whip cream flavor was the best, but the chocolate (I'm a chocolate lover) was a very close second. I stored mine in tupperware and ziploc bags in the fridge and they kept well for more than 10 days. It's best to remove from the fridge and let come to room temperature for maximum softness. This is a VERY sweet cookie, especially with my filling choices, but I thought they tasted great and so did everyone I gave them to.
My family love these cookies! They call them homemade Oreos! They are just fantastic.
mmmmmmm good
I used a banana cake mix, added flaked coconut and filled with dark chocolate frosting. Very sweet. Husband loved them!
Soooo good. Works with any flavor of cake mix. The dough is super yummy too!! hehe.
I make these ALL the time. I use butter instead of shortening, and I only use 2 eggs and 1/2 c butter. I love using cream cheese frosting in the middle. YUM!
These weren't very chocolate-y... Just so so
Mmmm, so yummy and so bad for you!! I made just as instructed EXCEPT cooked for 9 minutes and then cooled for 20 before frosting. Perfect.
Love this recipe, very very easy. For the filling we used 1/2 canned whipped cream cheese frosting & 1/2 marshmallow cream. A kids' favorite, will satisfy your sweet tooth too!
These are delicious! The dough was a little hard to work with at first, but I just used my hands to work through it, like bread dough and it turned out perfectly! Makes a lot of cookies and they freeze really well. Taste great right out of the freezer! Yum!
My son LOVES these cookies! For easier mixing, I put on latex gloves and squish the dough with my hands. The dough doesn't stick to the gloves. Leave the gloves on while shaping dough into balls - makes for easy clean-up. Also, I make the cookie balls smaller, about the size of a nickel, since a bigger cookie, after being spread with filling and topped with another cookie, is hard for kids to work around.
Sickenly sweet! I think maybe kids would like these, but an adult's pallet is overwhelmed---with this sugar on sugar experience
Love this recipe. Makes a great soft cookie. I like to half the cream cheese frosting recipe and then fold in a 7 oz jar of marshmallow fluff. It's sweet, but yummy
Very yummy. However, if you don't have a pastry blender, I suggest using butter and eggs instead of shortening. It will mix much nicer this way.
I made these with Red Velvet Cake Mix and they're really good.
Yum! Made as stated with cream cheese frosting.
Made 1/2 batch with a dark choc mix and they were wonderful!
Very easy, chewy, and tasty cookie recipe. I halved the recipe and it made 21 sandwiches (42 cookies). I used the Cream Cheese Frosting II recipe from this site, but added more powdered sugar to the recipe and halved it as well. I also added mini chocolate chips to the frosting to give it a bit of a crunch and they turned out great!
Delightful! I used a cookie scoop to get consistency in the size. They turn out to be about 2 1/2in. cooked. I put the frosting in a ziplock and piped it on for easy. Tastes like the Oreo cakesters. Yum!
I made mine with yellow cake mix and the Creamy Chocolate Frosting recipe found on this site. So they were vanilla-y on the outside and chocolaty on the inside. The only problem I had was that after baking for nine minutes the cookies were so dark on the bottom that they weren't quite burnt, but dark enough to really intrude on the flavor. Next time I'll lower the oven temperature and see how they turn out. Otherwise, really nice recipe, thanks so much!
LOVE these cookies! I cannot usually bake cookies, but I cannot screw these up! Easy to modify as well.
I misplaced my own recipe for these cake box "oreos". This is a good recipe - great cookie flavor - but I prefer the cookies to flatten as they bake. These baked up pretty high, but they're still good.
We liked these alot. Disappeared very quickly. I used a Golden cake mix and chocolate cream cheese frosting to go between then. A definite hit at our house. PS...I used melted margarine for the fat in the recipe, no bad effects.
Good recipe, my cookies baked too long and I have to redo them. Bake until they look like they need a few more minutes (underdone). Otherwise once they cool they will be hard and crunchy, I think they are much better soft. Frosting however I am rating seperatly, WAY too gooey for the cookie!!!!!!!!! 1 star
A friend of mine makes these for a bake sale we have twice a year and they are TO DIE FOR!!!! YUMMMMMMY!!!!!!!
I make these frequently (with my own cream cheese frosting) and they are always delicious. I've also used red velvet cake mix.
Wonderful! Very easy. I thought it was a lot easier to use my hands to mix instead of the pastry blender. I stored them in the fridge to keep them fresh/soft
A nice, easy way to make cookies. I hate to use crisco - so I substituted 1/2 C butter and two eggs. Instead of making sandwiches, I just topped each cookie with a little cream cheese frosting (next time I would use s plain white frosting I think). People are surprised to discover these cookies are made from a cake mix.
made these for christmas presents and my friends were asking for more. i'll probably make them again this christmas.
These are way, way WAY better than Oreos. I can't really think of an easier recipe. For the filling I mixed about half a cup of shortening with 2 cups of powdered sugar and 1/2-1 tsp. vanilla. Making again soon!
Love it, love it, love it!! How easy are these cookies?! I put one box spice cake mix, two eggs and 1/2 cup of shortening all in the food processor with the dough mixer. Press the button and the dough is mixed without any effort. Easiest cookies I have ever made and taste great. Thanks so much for the recipe.
I took these to my grandmothers house and they were almost gone by the end of the night... everyone enjoyed them a lot!
Made these for my family and they loved them. I used 1 devils food cake mix, 2 eggs, used a stick of butter as others suggested and filled them with vanilla icing. My kids were eating them as I making them. This is 5 +++++ recipe.
I made these cookies for friends and family along with a lot of other cookies. And everyone raved about them. My little brother who is 5 ate all of them and thats telling you something, because he is the pickiest eater I have ever known in my life. I used butter instead of shortening and they turned out amazing. I made my own frosting (2 8 oz packages of cream cheese, 1/2 cup of butter, 3 cups powdered sugar, and a tsp of vanilla extract) lets just say amazing :)
Good. A little crumbly
These were sooo good... I ended up freezing half of them and we just ate them straight out of the freezer, really yummy!
Very good cookies! My 2-1/2 year old loved the dough, and he usually won't eat the dough. :) I got tired of rolling out the balls, so I used a 1-Tablespoon melon baller instead, and it worked great. The only thing I didn't like was the size of the cookies. After you add the frosting and the other cookie (to make "oreos"), it was SO BIG! Not very easy to eat. I will make smaller cookies next time.
Really good- VERY rich, though (I did the devil's food version). Next time, I'll try spice cake.
Loved these cookies! Very tasty paired with a peanut butter frosting.
These were great. I made them last week for a quick snack and boy were they quick. My boys loved them even without the frosting. Thanks for sharing
I love this recipe! Anytime I have to bring a desert this is my go to recipe. I even tried the "name brand" soft cookie only to feel like I wasted my money because these are way better!
Tasted like homemade little debbie. The kids didn't even really like them. Sorry
I cut the recipe in half and boy was I sorry I did! Me and the kids are them up! I filled mine with Nutella and some with white frosting. I refrigerated them and they were even better the next day. One of the best things I have ever eaten! I did use butter instead of shortening and the cookies still got great. I rolled my cookie balls bigger so that my cookie sandwiches would be larger. Just a personal preference. I am going to try spice cake next with cream cheese frosting. One of the best recipes yet!! Try them you will not be disappointed!!
a huge hit and so easy!
I made this recipe with German Chocolate Cake Mix and Coconut Pecan Frosting for a Bake Sale! AMAZING! Very easy to make and very good! Thanks!
I use 1 box devils food cake mix, 1 egg, 1/2 cup peanut butter, & 4 oz cream cheese. Roll into balls and press down like peanut butter cookies. Cook at 350 for 8 minutes. After cool frost w/ cream cheese icing!! Amazing!!!
I made these yesterday for a New Years Eve party and everybody really liked them,i rolled them into smaller balls and got many more than 12!!!
I always make several different cookies at Christmas and am always looking for something new. I make my cookies from scratch usually and i think that is why I did not care for the taste of this cookie. I was not impressed with the flavor at all. I used a good devils food cake mix and followed directions. The cookie by itself I felt was horrible. I used cream cheese store bought frosting that I had for the filling and that made the cookies at least edible. I did have a few people tell me they liked them. I have been making and giving cookies away during the holiday for years. ...I was not impressed with the taste of this recipe and will not be making again. I gave two stars because the flavor slightly improved when made into a sandwich cookie.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections