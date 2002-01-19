Simple Sugar Cookies
One of the simplest sugar cookies ever! When baked, they are delicious and it's hard to keep them in the cookie jar for long...because everyone eats them too quickly.
I decorated my cookies with vanilla frosting, so I substituted the lemon extract with vanilla. The honey is a great addition, and they turn out really crispy and keep forever.Read More
Not a sweet dough, it makes a good cookie for icing/decorating. Dough was dry and hard to work. I added less flour, which made them much easier to roll and handle.Read More
I had to use wheat flour, but they were great anyhow! Hillary
I've used this recipe for many years and love it. The only thing I do is cut back a little on the lemon. Because of the honey these cookies turn out darker and with so much more flavor than regular sugar cookies. Thanks so much!
I don't know if I did something wrong or what, but the dough was so gooey, we couldn't roll it. We ended up rolling them into balls and flattening them to make simple round cookies. I didn't like the lemon extract, either. Next time I'll try vanilla. It tasted too much like a lemon cookie. No bad, just not what I expected.
This is a great recipe, quick, easy and fun! Try it with white icing.
im sorry. i dont know what in the world i did wrong, because whatever it is i mustve done SOMETHING really bad cause my cookies turned out horrible. the dough was dry and crumbly and hard to work with. when they finished baking, they were hard and brittle and didnt taste like a sugar cookie AT ALL. sorry. thanks but no thanks.
We had to use a lot more flour than the recipe said, otherwise it would have been too sticky to use cookie cutters with. We used about an extra 2 cups of flour. This is a basic sugar cookie recipe.
OMG!! it was so good! but instead of shortening we used butter and instead of lemon extract we used vanilla extract and then added real lemon juice. We also doubled the recipe.
great
nice and easy! i used coconut flavoring instead of lemon and tossed in some coconut as well. my 85 year old Mom loved them! soft cookie.
It's really easy to make and taste great!!
I had the same problem with hard to work dough - too much flour. I added another egg and have the dough in the fridge to "ripen", we'll see, I think it's going to be too sticky to cut with cookie cutters though...
I made these cookies with the kids for Christmas, I thought the were pretty good : ) They loved them
Recipe tastes good, but cookies DO NOT take the form of whatever shape you've cut them into upon baking - they spread thin and crispy, but yummy.
Needs more sugar if you don't decorate.
They taste good and all but I could not use the cookie cutter. Every time I would try to pick them up they’d stick. So I ended up with odd ball looking cookies. Nobody complained though.
