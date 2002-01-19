Simple Sugar Cookies

One of the simplest sugar cookies ever! When baked, they are delicious and it's hard to keep them in the cookie jar for long...because everyone eats them too quickly.

Recipe by Tiffany Clinton

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease cookie sheets.

  • Mix sugar, shortening, egg, honey, and lemon extract.

  • Stir in remaining ingredients and mix well.

  • Roll dough 1/4 inch thick. Use cookie cutters to cut into desired shapes. Place 1 inch apart on lightly greased cookie sheet. Bake 7 to 8 minutes or until no indentation remains when touched. Cool and decorate.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
160 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 28.6g; fat 4.3g; cholesterol 10.3mg; sodium 139.3mg. Full Nutrition
