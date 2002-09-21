Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Cookies

If you are a peanut butter lover, these cookies are for you! My husband absolutely loves peanut butter, but for some reason has always hated peanut butter cookies ... until I made these! They are a hit every time and have made me a cookie legend at work. I have tried both the given recipe and some of the modifications. I now use the combo of half light/half dark brown sugar for best flavor. I find the cookies to be plenty soft so I don't see a need for substituting half crisco for the butter. I also have found there to be plenty of peanut butter flavor without adjusting the cocoa powder. They can end up with borderline too much peanut butter taste if you skimp on the cocoa powder. Freezing the peanut butter cups is a must, and I prefer to use the full size as the original recipe calls for. Using the smaller cups adds more chocolate to the mix and changes the flavor combination. As another reviewer said I also think these would be best with less chips, but haven't tried it that way yet. There are so many chips that it can make the dough difficult to hold together when trying to form the lumps of dough for the cookies. Plus, it's hard to get a real bite of the good cookie flavor when all you taste are chips.