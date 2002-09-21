Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Cookies
These are THE BEST cookies I have ever eaten. They are a definite hit. If you like peanut butter and chocolate - these cookies are for you!
My family begs for these cookies! I combined all of the wonderful advice of the cooks before me: use 1/2 butter and 1/2 Crisco for softness, use 1/2 dark and 1/2 light brown sugar for the best flavor, use less cocoa powder to keep more of a peanut butter flavor, and bake them for 6-8 minutes so they don't dry out. And the best advice of all was to use mini peanut butter cups, cut them in half, and freeze them before you put them in the cookie to bake. This helps to maintain part of the candy shape and when you get to that center bite--well, you will see!!! Thank you all for making me a cookie-making legend in my family!Read More
I made these for my Dad who LOVES PBC's --they came out REALLY too sweet and rich. I think they would be better with less sugar and not so many chips. I'm an avid cookie baker so I'm really picky --check my reviews for my favorites!Read More
These cookies are delicious, but it can be a bit tricky to figure out when they are done. Once you figure out how long they will take in your oven, they will not disappoint you! I usually bake until small cracks appear in the surface. They also freeze well.
These cookies are so good, I am going to name my firstborn after it. Actually, I want to marry this cookie.
These cookies really are fantastic! I'm known for my culinary skills, so I'm always cautious when trying other recipes. This one helped me keep that reputation! One comment was, "They taste like the cookies you pay a few dollars (each) for in the mall!" They do have a "mild" peanut butter taste so it's great when you bite into one of the peanut butter cup pieces. I did adapt it a little by omitting the cocoa and I used MILK chocolate CHUNKS instead of semi-sweet chocolate CHIPS. Thanks! :o)
I must say that these cookies are SOOOOOO delicious!!!!!! I couldn't even imagine that a cookie could taste this good. I'm suprised Mrs. Fields hasn't been groveling to buy this recipe. I just wanna suggest 2 things. If you take the requested amount of brown sugar and use half of both light and dark brown sugar, they are even better! also, if you freeze the penut butter cups before you cut them, they stay whole rather then melting in the oven. A little harder to cut, but worth every second!!!!!
These are very good if you like rich cookies. I made the mistake of using a health nut peanut butter (which I never really liked) which only had peanuts and oil listed as ingredients. So I suggest you use a good quality, sweet peanut butter like Jif or Skippy. And also, when you take the cookies out of the oven, you may not think that they are done, but they really are! Do not cook them for longer than it says to because they will harden up later, trust me!
Without a doubt, these are the best peanut butter cookies I've ever produced, hands down! Like some other reviewers mentioned, you can't really taste the peanut butter cups, but the cookie is still fantastic. A suggestion if you still want to add the peanut butter cups-cut them and THEN freeze them while preparing the batter so that they retain some of their shape. These cookies were moist and delicious, even a few days later, although there weren't many left! They got rave reviews from everyone at work, too!
I thought these tasted very good, however there was too much chocolate compared to the peanut butter. Next time I will try it without the added cocoa. I was hoping for chunks of reese's pieces but only ended up with little dots. I guess these were just not the cookies I was expecting. Also I noticed that the cookies might not look done when you take them out but they are, so be careful not to over bake them.
This was a good cookie, not the best though. A lighter feeling and tasting PB cookie.
Thanks for the recipe, but this cookie was not our favorite. I made the changes others had suggested, but it just not measure up to other cookies.
Not the greatest cookie in the world like I was expecting based on the reviews! Mine turned out looking nothing like the main pic. Did not flatten at all as they baked. If I was to make these again (not sure I would though), I'd flatten then on the cookie sheet before baking. They were good, just not these life changing cookies I was expecting based on the comments.
When they show a picture of the recipe it should be THE EXACT RECIPE not an altered recipe. I should have not added the cocoa powder but it was too late. So i made it following the recipe bit i thought it would be too much chocolate chips with the cocoa. So i only did half cup chocolate chips and half cup peanut butter and 1 cup of p. b. cups. They are good but not what i wanted.
Mmmmmmm!!! I left out the cocoa powder, added a pinch of salt and chocolate peanut butter chips......fantastic! So thankful the kids didn't eat them all because I couldn't wait to have one.
These are awesome cookies. I skipped the peanut butter chips. Look great and taste even better.
I omitted the cocoa because I wanted more of a PB flavor. I only had PB cups in stock, so that's all I used. I used 1/2 whole wheat flour to make them a bit healthier and the flavor was addictive! Note: these are very sweet, so plan to give some away (that's what I had to do to stop eating them!)
These were delicious. I froze the quartered pb cups so they would hold their shape better, omitted the cocoa powder from the cookie. Make sure you don't overcook them. Nine minutes is plenty
Wow...that was a really good way to use up that month-old leftover Halloween candy! I used organic crunchy peanut butter in my version, and I thought it was a perfect balance of PB and chocolate taste. And I didn't even have the peanut butter chips! These are very rich cookies, so I would stick to leaving out half of the chips.
I made these following the recipe exactly. These cookies have a shortbread-like texture, not chewy or crispy. I made large ones (2 tablespoons of dough) and small ones (1 tablespoon of dough) and the small ones are better, because they are very sweet. These cookies don't spread much on the cookie sheet, so I flattened them out before cooking. I used dark brown sugar. Next time I will use half the amount of both chips, and freeze the PB cups before I cut them up, they kind of melted into the cookies. Mine look nothing like the photo - mine are chocolate colored, the reese's pieces aren't as obvious as in the photo, and they didn't spread like it seems the cookie in the photo did. They are very peanut buttery, which is good! A bit too sweet for me, but I think cutting the chips in half would help. This recipe also made a LOT of cookies. I got 2 dozen of the big ones, and 4 dozen of the small ones. Lots to give away!
love these cookies! i do with or without the cocoa though.
My kids loved these. We tried them with and without the cocoa. Some liked it better with, others without. BUT everyone loved them both ways.
these cookies are good but I'm a huge peanut butter fan and the chocolate overpowered it so I think with a few changes it will be a 5 star.
Talk about cookie overload. Wow, one cookie filled me up! I did omit the cocoa (don't like) and had to adjust for high elevation (I live at 8200 ft). Freezing the peanut butter cups before and after cutting helps keep the shape when being baked. If you want a rich peanut butter/chocolate chip cookie this is it!
Great recipe. I omitted the Cocoa Powder. These cookies were gone in less than 2 days.
Although I used all white sugar and didn't use peanut butter chips, these cookies still turned out AMAZING. They are seriously the best cookies I've ever tasted. The chunks of peanut butter cups are heavenly and each bite is a chocolate fantasy. SO GOOD!
If you are a peanut butter lover, these cookies are for you! My husband absolutely loves peanut butter, but for some reason has always hated peanut butter cookies ... until I made these! They are a hit every time and have made me a cookie legend at work. I have tried both the given recipe and some of the modifications. I now use the combo of half light/half dark brown sugar for best flavor. I find the cookies to be plenty soft so I don't see a need for substituting half crisco for the butter. I also have found there to be plenty of peanut butter flavor without adjusting the cocoa powder. They can end up with borderline too much peanut butter taste if you skimp on the cocoa powder. Freezing the peanut butter cups is a must, and I prefer to use the full size as the original recipe calls for. Using the smaller cups adds more chocolate to the mix and changes the flavor combination. As another reviewer said I also think these would be best with less chips, but haven't tried it that way yet. There are so many chips that it can make the dough difficult to hold together when trying to form the lumps of dough for the cookies. Plus, it's hard to get a real bite of the good cookie flavor when all you taste are chips.
As is - only 3 stars. I am a picky cookie eater. Love chocolate and peanut butter, but this cookie was too chocolatey. I think I will try omitting the cocoa next time.
This recipe is a KEEPER! I did not change anything in the recipe. I have a family of picky cookie eaters - and they loved 'em. Only one warning - my cookies did not look like the photo - mine where chocolate colored.
These are very good cookies! I followed the advice of others and used 1/2 butter and 1/2 crisco, I also omitted the cocoa powder. Next time I make these, I will also use only half of the chocolate and peanut chips, way too sweet for my taste. I baked these in my oven for 9-10 minutes and they were perfect. This recipe is a keeper!
Amazing! I ommitted the peanut butter chips and reduced the baking cocoa to 1/4 C... LOVED THEM!!
These are the best cookies! I have had this recipe for several years and my family gushes over how good they are every time I make them. They are our favorite cookies! i never have peanut butter chips in the house so I just add more chocolate chips. I also have never added cocoa powder. They are perfect with out it. One other thing that I do is whip the butter, peanut butter, and sugars for 3 minutes. It says to do that on my recipe and I think that it gives these cookies an amazing texture. It is part of the amazingness of these cookies. I would definitely recommend everyone do that! As for the baking time, which everyone seems to be changing, I find that the time stated works perfectly if you use a #40 scoop, which I believe is 2 T. This makes a 3-4 inch cookie.
This cookie is a must for chocolate and peanut butter lovers! I used insulated (Air-bake) cookie sheets, baked them for 11 minutes and let them cool about five minutes on the sheet. They slid off the sheet easily and were moist for days. I will definitely make them again!
These cookies are the best cookies I've ever made/eaten in my life!!!! like others suggested I used 1/2 cup of butter and 1/2 cup of shortening, the cookies came out very moist and a little crispy around the edges. I also froze the peanut butter cups before cutting them and adding them to the batter, once the cookies were baked the peanut butter cup pieces were still intact and looked delicious. I couldnt find any peanut butter chips, so I just used chocolate chunks/chips, I found it balanced out well with the other peanut butter flavors. I brought these to my nephews birthday party, and he ate so many he barely touched his ice cream cake. These are great and I'll be making them again soon!
These are fantastic! My results were big, thick, soft cookies, with the perfect blend of chocolate and peanut butter. My husband, who's not a fan of the peanut butter chips, thought they were going to have too much peanut butter flavor, but he loved them, as did my kids AND the neighbor kids. I didn't change a thing, except I used whole wheat pastry flour in place of the all-purpose flour. As others commented, the dough is very thick, so you have to be patient when mixing as it takes a while to blend until it's workable. I added the flour very gradually, about 1/2 cup at a time or less, and then stirred it in thoroughly before adding more. I even worked the dough by hand at the end to make sure the consistency was moist enough. I also froze the peanut butter cups before chopping as another review suggested, which worked great. Joanna, thank you so much for the recipe - this one's going in the 'family favorites' file!
very very good!!!!!! I used half butter flavored crisco and half butter as suggested. I cut miniature reese cups in half and froze them before using. I started out just sticking the half pb cup in the middle of each dough ball but some of the cookies did not look pretty the dough fell away from the candy. So, the last ones I made I just rolled the dough around the cup for a surprise center!! Also I doubled the recipe and used 1 bag of milk chocolate chips and 1 bag of pb chips for the double recipe. very easy and wonderful rich taste!!!!!!!
WOW WOW WOW! These cookies are fabulous! I was looking for a cookie to bring to a get-together I was going to yesterday...found this recipe, made it, and YUMMY! They are so good, almost like candy. I did read the reviews on this cookie, and I did 1/2 butter and 1/2 shortening, to make sure that they were very moist and soft. It definately paid off!!! I also only put 1/4 c. cocoa. Everyone, and I really mean Everyone there thought these cookies were fantastic. They all had more than one. One more thing, they are very very rich...make sure you have some milk! Thanks!
Warm out of the oven, they tasted delicious! (I was eating them with a fork!) 8 minutes was perfect for rounded tablespoon scoops to cook. They don't spread much so it's okay to put them closer together than other cookies. Used a more peanut butter and less cocoa powder than the recipe and it tastes like a great peanut butter cookie. Next time I'll follow the recipe amounts to see if I like it with more chocolate. Thanks for all the previous reviewers' tips -- followed them with great success. Only other tip to add is to use a GOOD NATURAL peanut butter like Laura Scudder's natural or Trader Joe's or Knott's Berry Farm. This will give you the Peanut Butter taste in the cookie. Hubby's co-workers loved it the next day.
These were good. I didn't add the peanut butter cups into the batter. I put the cookies on the cookie sheet, then put the chunks of pb cups on top of the cookies. That way they don't fall apart.
These are a huge hit each time I make them--I always have to make sure I have copies of the recipe printed to share. My husband, who really doesn't eat a lot of baked goods, asks me to make these all the time. I used other reviewers' tips and used the miniature peanut butter cups and also put them in the freezer before baking--great idea! Tip: following the cooking time suggested, cookies won't look completely done when you pull them out, but let them set up a bit and they'll be perfect, chewy cookies. Other than that, I follow the recipe exactly and they turn out great. Thanks for the recipe.
There are just better, MOISTER, choco/peanut butter cookies out there. These turned out on the dry side even with subbing half shortening. I don't see that it is a baking time issue, as had I pulled mine out of the oven any sooner, they would have been raw. Plus, it's obvious at the dough stage that this is dry cookie.
These were good but from all the rave reviews I was expecting more. When I cooked them on a baking sheet they were totally black on the bottom but they turned out fine on stone bakeware. If you don't have stoneware I would use parchment paper on the baking sheet to prevent burning.
Let me quote my "cookie loving" husband... These are the best cookies ever!!! Update: I have been making these cookies for a couple of years now, and have made them many, many times. Never once have they been anything other than perfection! I even use reduced fat peanut butter and reduced fat butter and margarine (half a cup of each), and it doesn't take away from the quality of the cookie. I have found that freezing the reeces does help. And rather than mixing it in with the dough, I form the cookie, and put a couple of pieces of Reeces cups on top of each cookie (kind of stick the pieces into the dough a bit). This helps it keep its shape rather than not being able to see or taste the PB cups themselves. Lastly, the key to a perfect cookie no matter what the recipe is to use parchment paper on the cookie sheet. No worries about whether to grease or not to grease the pan. :) This is everyone's favorite cookie. Enjoy!
I did ALL of the instructions correctly, and I had my mother come over and check it and they tasted DISGUSTING! I am a Peanut Butter cookie lover and these are NOT peanut butter cookies, they are fish food!
A hit with everyone! I used 1/2 light and 1/2 dark brown sugar, but used all butter and thought it was perfect! The trick is to use baking pans that the cookies won't burn on (like lining them with that special rubber mat or using pans with air pockets to prevent burning). They turned out nice and moist, but definitely rich. I woudln't get rid of the cocoa, though; I thought it added a nice touch and wans't too overwhelming.
These cookies were awesome! I omitted the cocoa powder & used a little extra flour, and instead of using the chips, I used 25 peanut butter cups cut into sixths - they came out great! You may need to cook them longer than 8-10 minutes, though. Thanks!
Great for peanut butter cup lovers, which we have in this family. I followed the recipe, except omitted the peanut butter chips because I didn't have any. These weren't the best looking cookies, but the taste made up for what they were lacking in appearance. I made these into quite large cookies and loved biting into that chunk of peanut butter cup. My kids loved these, shared them with some friends, and pretty much polished off one batch in one weekend. Great recipe!
Everyone RAVED about these cookies, and I had to pass along the recipe to at least 5 people. I also just used half the cocoa pwdr. -- othher than that, I followed it exactly. Awesome cookies. Thanks for sharing!
These are seriously yummy and rich cookies! I doubled the recipe and found the bag of peanut butter chips was the perfect 2 cups. I used Droste dutch process cocoa and Skippy reduced fat - which worked great. My only advise is that these take a bit longer to cool than most cookies since the peanut butter is extra melty. If you will be making these along with other kinds of cookies(for holidays etc), I'd recommend making these last since they tend to leave peanut butter behind on your racks, spatulas and such. But I think these will be a big hit, since they are so yummy!
Amazing! I've made these twice so far (and both this week alone!). The only modifications I made were to use half light/half dark brown sugar, and I cut and froze the peanut butter cup pieces. On the second batch, I used the half light/half dark brown sugar again, but instead of mixing the peanut butter cup pieces into the cookie dough, I cut them into fourths, froze them, then poked one piece into the middle of each cookie when they came out of the oven. The first batch had some cookies with more than one peanut butter cup piece and others didn't have any, so this was my solution and it worked great. I baked each batch for 8 minutes and they came out perfect both times. I kept them in a tupperware container and they stayed perfectly soft and moist for the whole week. This recipe has already made it into my favorites book and I'm sure I'll be making them again and again.
"Wow!" That's what I said aloud when I took the first bite of one of these cookies. Rich chocolat /peanut butter fusion without being too heavy. I used cut-up Hershey bars instead of peanut butter cups (since folks said they couldn't taste the cups in the cookie). I also used all butter, and while I had to handle cookies gingerly when moving them to the cooling rack, once they had cooled, they were pretty firm.
I love cookies in general, but I didn't particulary enjoy these. I'm not going to make them again.
YUMMY- i am always wanting to impress my hubby with my baking abilities and i think i totoally did it with this one- i didn't add cocoa as one other reviewer suggested- and these were a huge hit- my hubby is in a band and they came over and devoured these- they named them "the best cookie ever" this was a huge compliment- if you like peanut butter cookies TRY THESE ---- mine made 4 dozen huge cookies- but be carefull i found myself eating theM for breakfast- YUMMY
Best cookies EVER!!! I make cookies all the time, and these are my FAVORITE ones to make! I usually add more chocolate chips and fewer peanut butter chips, because the Reese Cups provide a lot of peanut butter flavor. Or I sometimes don't even add Reese Cups and just put in a bunch more chocolate chips and peanut butter chips. Yummy!!!
These cookies are incredible. So good that I have been blamed for introducing them at certain gatherings, as said gatherings are now ruined if the cookies aren't there. I have adjusted the recipe by using Reese's Peanut butter Bites instead of the cups. These are very good in the cookies.
My whole family loved these. I did use only 1/4 c of cocoa and used minature peanut butter cups cut in half.
These cookies were really good, and REALLY addicting. I halved the recipe and made them small, and still ended up eating a ton of them. They don't spread out very much on the cookie sheet, so if you want to bake them faster (because you're in a rush or are impatient like me:)) you can pack them in fairly close.
These turned out great. I didn't realize that I didn't have any cocoa powder until I had this cookie dough almost all done. I used 1/3 c. of flour in it's place. No peanut butter cups, so I used two large Butterfinger candy bars all crushed. Small subs, cookie was still off the hook. MAKES A TON. Ten minutes was perfection for this cookie.
Ok - I apologize for ever even tweeking with this recipe before even trying it just as directed. I read reviews and tried others "tips" first and they all RUINED it! If you follow this recipe to the T it will be perfect! I made this recipe for a friend as a birthday treat, and after taking a "sample" cookie, I didn't want to part with them!
these are the best cookies I have ever made or eaten!!!!! Thanks for the recipe!
Delicious! Loved these. I followed the recipe exactly and the first sheet I made, they did fall apart a bit even after cool. For the next sheet, instead of dropping the batter by the tablespoon, I rolled it into a ball and flattened slightly on the cookie sheet and this definitely helped the falling apart situation. Thank you!
tasty. wasn't overly chocolatey though it would seem. you'll definitely need a glass of milk or some sort of refreshing beverage to quench ye thirst since it leaves you a bit dry in the grill piece.
A big thumbs up!!! Followed the recipe except the store didn't have peanut butter chips so I used a full bag of chocolate/peanut butter swirl chips. Wow!! These cookies are so light and moist and flavorful! I usually hate using cocoa powder because it makes the dough sticky, but I'll keep a container on the shelf just for these!
If I could give this cookie more than 5 stars I would. Baking cookies is my favorite type of cooking and I do it every week. I literally ate the entire recipe myself. I loved the texture of the cookies and they kept well in the refrigerator for several days. I used 3/4 of a bag of Reese's miniatures since those were the size I had.
I used the half crisco, half butter, half light brown sugar, half brown sugar, mexican vanilla, no cocoa powder and baked them just until the cracks formed. I basically used the advice of several of the most helpful reviews for this recipe. I froze the mini pb cups too. This is excellent. 5 stars and beyond. I believe I may have just found my favoritest cookie ever.
This is the best chocolate/PB cookie recipe you will find. I loved them and will make them again. They didn't even last a day in my house. I didn't change a thing in the recipe. However, I made mine HUGE and that was a big mistake. Next time I'll make them smaller.
These were AWESOME! I omitted the white sugar and they were definitely sweet enough. I used a cookie dough tablespoon measure and they came out like little scoops of ice cream even after they were cooked. Thanks for a great recipe!
I am a major chocoholic and these cookies were absolutely decadent. I used mini Reese's peanut butter cups, cut into quarters and put in the freezer while I mixed the rest of dough, then added as last ingredient.
these are awesome!! took the advise of others and reduced the cocoa to 1/8c. used 1/2 butter, 1/2 butter flavored crisco. family can't get enough of them!
These cookies were good, but not the best I've ever tasted. I probably won't be making them again.
Excellent cookie! They can be FROZEN from the dough and put straight onto the baking sheet as needed. I do it that way all the time. YUMMMM!!!!
These cookies were just fabulous!!! I'd give it 10 stars if I could!!! I used all 12 ounces of the choc. chips and all 11 ounces of the peanut butter chips. I did not want to save such a small amount of chips so I thought what the heck! They turned out even better with the extra chips! Put the peanut butter cups in the refrigerator before you chop them to avoid fast melting. ENJOY!
The whole family voted: 4 stars! I left out the peanut butter cup pieces. After eating them, we all pretty much agreed that they would probably be better without the cocoa powder and the peanut butter chips. I will try it that way next time. Yummy though. My husband is taking the rest to work tomorrow.
There is way too much flour in this recipe. I should've known because the dough was so thick I could hardly stir it! However, I will give it another try perhaps with only 1 1/2 - 2 cups of flour.
Wow! Amazing!
Great... used semi sweet chocolate chips and butterscotch chips... kids loved.
S. Sweet must have had too much sugar thay day cuz she doesn't no what she's talking about...these cookies rock! I think she left out the chocolate and peanut butter!
This cookie recipe is AWESOME. I'm not really a fan of peanut butter cookies, but these are great. I bumped up the cocoa powder to 1/2 cup the second time, because I thought they could stand to be a little more chocolatey, and added a chunk of peanut butter cup to the top of each. They come out perfectly, and stay chewy. This is a keeper.
These are very rich, but very good. If you like Peanut Butter cups, you'll love these cookies. Try one right out of the oven for a real treat!
These cookies are fantastic! They are one of my absolute favorites! I have made them several times and always get rave reviews. I do, however, get 5-6 dozen cookies out of the recipe. Also, I like to use those Reese's Bites instead of the chopped Reese's (about 1 1/2 cups). I also use milk chocolate chips sometimes. Delicious!
I made these cookies today.... amazing! I combined advice from fellow reviewers and had great success. Thanks for the awesome recipe!
HOLY COW.
Followed the recipe exactly, except for using mini peanut butter cups cut into 4 pieces. Baked for 8 minutes, came out perfectly soft and chewy!
These were wonderful. I followed advice of some previous reviewers and left out the cocoa. Next time I will add about 1 tsp. of salt.
This recipe is so, so good! The only changes I made were that I added almost double the cocoa powder and I used mini peanut butter cups. (very coarsly chopped) I love how you can see the flavors bursting out of this cookie! They look amazing! (I took a picture that I will be uploading soon!) Thanks so much for this great recipe!
These cookies were absolutely wonderful! The texture was perfect. I didn't have peanut butter cups, so I simply left them out. I brought these to work with me and everyone loved them. This recipe is a keeper.
I followed the advice of other reviewers and used half shortening and half butter, half light and half dark brown sugar. I also reduced the cocoa, but IF I were to make these again, I would take out the cocoa altogether. They were way too sweet for me and my family. However, I made them for a peanut butter and chocolate fan, who seemed to like them, though he also said it was a bit rich. Overall, I was a bit disappointed, but maybe it just has to be made for the right audience.
Wow are these GOOD!! These were a big hit with everyone. The only changes I made were 1/2 c butter and 1/2 c crisco. Everything else was the same for the ingredients. I did bake for 9 minutes and cooled on sheets for 10 minutes. Excellent!! Will make again. These are a very rich cookie; have a glass of milk on hand!!
These cookies are excellent! The only changes I made were to double the vanilla (I do this with every cookie recipe), cut back on the amount of chips and use the baking size Reeces Peanut Butter Cups. The first time I made these I used the entire chip amount and had "leftover" chips in the bottom of the bowl so I cut back a bit when I made them the second time. These were a big hit with my kids as well as the entire staff at the school where I teach! No leftovers! Almost forgot ~ I used Hershey's dark cocoa, my new fav!
AWESOME cookie! I bought the swirl chips (pb and choc) and instead of chopping up a reeses, pressed a mini-reeses in the middle of each hot cookie! These FLEW off the plates at a Christmas party; everyone talks about this one a week later! :)
Absolutely delicious, I made them without the cocoa powder, and they are definitely like a peanutbutter cup in cookie form.
Perhaps I did something wrong, but my first batch turned out really dry. I had to add some cream and butter to make it actually spread on the cookie sheet when baking. Overall, I was not impressed with the taste - it was too sweet, and I couldn't taste the peanut butter cups when the cookies were baked.
I made several modifications per previous suggestions which ultimately made this a great cookie. I used half butter flavored shortening and half butter. I used half light brown sugar and half brown sugar. I also cut the cocoa in half the first couple of times I made this, but I am going to try the full amount the next time. Also, cut the peanut butter cups up in advance and stick them in the freezer, this helps keep them looking like peanut butter cups instead of melting out. I also used dark chocolate chips instead of semisweet the last time and I loved the rich flavor it added. Be careful not to over cook these cookies. Because the chips don't necessarily melt out and the cookies don't brown or spread very much they can look like they're not cooked when they really are. The recipe can make up to twice as many cookies than noted. Don't do any more than double the recipe or it is just too difficult to handle.
These are GOOD cookies! I love to bake cookies and am always looking for another recipe. I read the reviews and made the following changes: 1/2 cup of butter and 1/2 cup of butter flavored shortening, 2 tsps. vanilla, 1/2 tsp. salt, 10 oz. bag of peanut butter chips, and 1 cup of peanut butter. The cookies were puffy, moist and oh-so-flavorful! Thank you, Joanna.
These cookies alwaysgo fast when I make them. I do not add the cocoa poweder and I took the suggestion of freezing mini pb cups instead of cutting whole ones. They keep their shape so you bite into chunks of pb cup. Rich but delicious!
wondefully del. lots of fun for the girls to make.
These cookies are awesome! They're extra good if you put them in the freezer before eating them, or if you dip them in milk.
I made these cookies without deviating from the recipe (ok, so I did use the small peanut butter cups cut in half, froze, and then inserted into the middle) and they are delicious with a great consistency and texture. Will make again!
I thought that these cookies were great but there were so many chocolate chips and peanut butter chips and reeces that there was almost no dough. and my family loved them and we each had to pick a recipe for christmas that we had never had before and my brother, and stepdad liked these more then their cookie recipe... my mom was to whimpy to admit defeat though!
These cookies are absolutely scrumptralescent. I brought them for dessert at a family gathering, and everybody scarfed them up before they even touched the Girl Guide cookies or delicious apple pie! I want to try adding hazelnuts to this recipe too.
