Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Cookies

4.6
634 Ratings
  • 5 475
  • 4 102
  • 3 38
  • 2 10
  • 1 9

These are THE BEST cookies I have ever eaten. They are a definite hit. If you like peanut butter and chocolate - these cookies are for you!

Recipe by Joanna Knudsen

Gallery
35 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter, peanut butter, white sugar, and brown sugar until smooth. Beat in the eggs one at a time, then stir in the vanilla. Combine the flour, cocoa, and baking soda; stir into the peanut butter mixture. Mix in the chocolate chips, peanut butter chips, and peanut butter cups. Drop by tablespoonfuls onto ungreased cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven. Let cool for 1 or 2 minutes on sheet before removing, or they will fall apart.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
230 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 25.2g; fat 13g; cholesterol 24.2mg; sodium 133.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/10/2022