Meringue Kisses II

Decorate with finely crushed nut brittle or other crushed candy. I have used crushed mints with success. You can use whatever flavoring extract you choose: almond, vanilla, lemon, etc.

By Mary Frances Wasson

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 250 degrees F (130 degrees C). Cover cookie sheets with parchment paper.

  • Beat egg whites until very stiff and dry. Add 1/4 cup granulated sugar slowly and continue beating until mixture holds its shape.

  • Add flavoring extract. Fold in another 1/4 cup sugar and 1/3 cup finely crushed nut brittle or other crushed candy.

  • Drop or form into desired shapes on parchment covered cookie sheet. You can sprinkle lightly with either more crushed candy or powdered confectioner sugar, if desired. Place in oven for 30-35 minutes until set and delicately brown.

  • To remove baked kisses from paper if you have a problem, lay out a hot, wet towel and place paper with kisses on towel. Let stand about 1 minute and steam will loosen kisses. Slip them off the paper with a spatula.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
74 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 12.2g; fat 2.5g; cholesterol 5.4mg; sodium 41.9mg. Full Nutrition
