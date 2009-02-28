Meringue Kisses II
Decorate with finely crushed nut brittle or other crushed candy. I have used crushed mints with success. You can use whatever flavoring extract you choose: almond, vanilla, lemon, etc.
i love how light and airy these are. ive never had meringues before this recipe and at first i was a little freaked by the batter but they came out great! a tip for separating eggs, use a small strainer and a bowl underneath to catch the whites. just be careful you dont break the yolk! great recipeRead More
I'm not sure what I did wrong, but I had to trash the batter! I whipped my egg whites until they were stiff and dry, then added the 1/4 cup sugar. After I had peaks forming, I added the secone 1/4 cup sugar and I also added 1/4 teaspoon of LorAnne's flavorings (less because they are very concentrated) and added 2 drops of food coloring. Immediately after adding those items and starting the second round of beating, it lost all shape. I beat it for 15 mins expecting it to regain the fluff but it didn't, so I added a bit more sugar and kept beating. I probably beat it for 30 mins and it never got fluffy...just runny! What went wrong???Read More
A great recipe-quick and easy! Instead of toffee bits I used finely chopped almonds-yum! I also added a very small amount of red food coloring to make pale pink coloring for Easter. I then folded the mixture into a large plastic bag, clipped the corner and piped the cookies onto the sheet. Very attractive looking and great tasting!
These were great for my first time. I folded in chocolate chips and used Splenda instead of sugar.
Everyone raves about these when I make them! This is a good basic meringue recipe but its fun to experiment with different flavors, shapes and colors. However, This recipe is wrong about the cooking time. They need to stay in the oven for MUCH longer then the given time or else they will be rubbery.
This is a reply to emJae, who had trouble with this recipe after adding flavoring. Check to see if the flavoring was oil-based. Any fat in a meringue will cause it to fail; that's why you have to be really careful when separating the eggs - the yolk contains fat.
i saw this recipes and because it was so easy and the ingredients are so common ... i made this 5 minutes after first seeing it.
I love the crunch combined with airiness of meringues and I wanted to try a different recipe. These turned out well but I thought they were a little too sweet with the toffee chips in them. A bit less sugar in the egg whites would probably be better. They took longer than the suggested time to get crisp throughout. Nevertheless, I'm having a hard time restraining myself from continuing to eat these!
Surprisingly easy and took me back to my child hood eating the marshmallows out of the lucky charms cereal.
They r fun and easy to make but only one problem,the midle parts r always gooy n sticky :/.
No stars as of now... Didn't succeed. I made it yesterday because I love Meringue and it's kinda hard to find in the market. I thought I followed the recipe to the T. But I can't get it to be stiff. Mine came out all runny and stuff. Can anyone tell me if I have to use a mixer for this? (I hand beat it...)I really would love to try this again... Advice please...
Easy to make, and delicious. emJay - you cannot use oil-based flavorings. you must use extracts. That may be what caused your batter to fail.
This was a fabulisso recipe! It so good! I used some mint extract, and pounded on some scotch mints to make mint bits. It was good. But I added half of the flavoring because by dipping my finger in and trying it with 1/2 a teaspoon of flavoring was to much. I used to much pink colouring and made hot pink mint kisses..oops! Overall a good recipe! - 1 problem I have to mention was that i had to leave them in all night. aftre 45 minutes they felt like rubber.
These are good cookies to put in the blender, walk away, and check on now and then. I had to mix them for a long time before the whites got foamy enough and it got stiff enough. I also tried adding half the extract (I used peppermint) since the full amount was too strong for us. I added a nice flair by putting sprinkles on top before baking. After they came out of the oven they were a little gooey, so I just let them cool and they hardened right up! They're great crushed and on top of hot chocolate or coffee!
these are easy, tasty, and fun. Great for cookie exchanges because it makes a lot from one batch. We renamed ours Snowman Bellies and put chocolate chips down the middle like buttons on a snowman.
quick and easy. we added 1/3 cup pecans throughout mixture and topped with pecans and powdered sugar. tasted great and did not have to wait on any refrigeration time (like most divinity recipes!)
Used crushed dehydrated strawberries from Trader Joe's in place of the last 1/4 c of sugar, and I still felt these are too cloyingly sweet. The strawberries gave it a nice tang though! I also used vanilla. They turned out great, and will be consumed by five-year-olds for school Valentine's Day treat; so the sweetness won't be an issue! They definitely take much longer than 30-35 minutes. At LEAST 45. Maybe next time I'll try the "turn the oven off and let them sit all night" method. Solid basic recipe that lets you play with different flavors and toppings!
I used strawberry extract and added mini chocolate chips - my favorite flavor combination, and they were yummy!
