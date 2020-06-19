Butternut Squash Kugel II

A noodle kugel with butternut squash and caramelized onions.

Recipe by LISA819

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 40 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease one baking sheet and one 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Bake the butter squash on the prepared baking sheet, cut side down, in the preheated oven until tender, about 50 minutes.

  • Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil over high heat. Once the water is boiling, stir in the egg noodles, and return to a boil. Cook the pasta uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the pasta has cooked through, but is still firm to the bite, about 5 minutes. Drain well in a colander set in the sink.

  • Heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Stir in the onion; cook and stir until the onion has softened and turned translucent, about 5 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low, and continue cooking and stirring until the onion is very tender and dark brown, 15 to 20 minutes more.

  • Beat eggs and egg whites lightly in a large bowl. Stir in the noodles and onion. Scoop the flesh from the butternut squash into the noodle mixture. Season with rosemary, sage, salt, and pepper. Gently mix to combine. Pour mixture into the prepared 9x12-inch baking pan. Sprinkle with chopped pecans.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, about 30 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
207 calories; protein 7.2g; carbohydrates 35.8g; fat 4.4g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 41.4mg. Full Nutrition
