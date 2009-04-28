Crisp Oatmeal Cookies

Crispy, delicious oatmeal cookies.

Recipe by S Hynek

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
12 mins
total:
27 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • In a large bowl, cream together the shortening, white sugar and brown sugar. Mix in the egg and vanilla until well blended. Combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt; stir into the batter until well blended. Mix in the oats, coconut and chocolate chips until evenly distributed. Roll dough into walnut sized balls and place 2 inches apart onto prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 12 minutes in the preheated oven, or until edges are lightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
127 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 17.5g; fat 6.2g; cholesterol 7.8mg; sodium 94.1mg. Full Nutrition
