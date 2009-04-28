Crisp Oatmeal Cookies
Crispy, delicious oatmeal cookies.
To get really crisp cookies, just cut the amount of brown sugar in half, and increase the white sugar by 2 tbsp. Then bake for 15 mins~ voila! Crisp cookies that you CAN'T get from using equal amounts of brown and white sugar.Read More
I don't know what I did wrong. I followed the recipe exactly but they came out nothing like the picture. They were just a ball of hard oats. Mine didn't spread at all. They were crumbly, dry and bland.Read More
I've always used the recipe on the oatmeal box but this is superior to it. The only adjustments I make are to grind 1/2 of the oatmeal in my food processor, added 1/2 cup each of raisins & pecans, and I did not use the choc. chips or coconut. I also treated them as a "drop" cookie since my dough was a little moist. I use this recipe as a base for peanut butter cookies (add 1/2 cup peanut butter & leave out nuts & raisins and grind all the oatmeal) and chocolate chip cookies because they are the perfect combination of crispy outside & chewy inside.
This is the best cookie recipe that I've tried in years. I didn't have quite enough shortening so I put about a tablespoon of butter in with it, no problem. I lost control of the vanilla bottle when measuring and put probably twice as much in as I was supposed to, no problem. Didn't have quite enough white sugar so I topped it off with brown sugar, no problem. And best of all, I always forget the last batch that I put in the oven and end up ruining them, but these, even though they were pretty brown, they were still great! Unbelievable! I put chocolate chips in them, yummy. I can't wait to try some of the other suggested variations. You won't be disappointed with this recipe.
This is an elegant cookie. It is European in style. I took the advice of other reviewers and used butter rather than shortening (more cholesterol, but no trans-fats). I used the cocoanut but not the chocolate chips. They are very crisp and buttery....very nice with a cup of espresso!
These cookies are DANGEROUS. As close to a perfect recipe as any I've found, wonderfully crisp along the edges, with a satisfying chewy middle thanks to the coconut. The second time I made them I increased the oatmeal to a full cup. To avoid saturated fat and trans fat I substituted Canola Harvest 0 Trans Fat margarine for shortening [Crisco 0 Tans Fat PER SERVING Shortening actually has a lot of trans fats...they get around it by increasing the claimed serving size, sqeaking by the FDA rule], and for an increased burst of flavor when the cookie first touches your tongue, I greased the cookie sheet with butter. This adds just a minimal amount of saturated fat/cholesterol, but a lot of flavor. I have also made this recipe adding walnuts and cranberries...delicious, but still full of healthful stuff to "offset" the cookie's decadence.
These cookies are fabulous! I have made them several times now and they are always perfect.. soft and yummy on the inside, crunchy and well formed on the outside. I've made them with toasted almonds, raisins, dried apples, chocolate chips.. you name it and I have tossed it in, and this recipe never has let me down. Go for it.. You'll be a superstar!
These are absolutely wonderful!!! I also recomend using 1/4c shortening 1/4c butter instead of all shortening, for it improves the flavor. These are great with both white and dark chocolate since the texture of the chocolate compliments the texture of the cookie. I have found a duel use for this recipe. By complete accident I once forgot to add the 1/2c of white sugar. This actually turned out almost as good as the crisp cookies in a completely different way! There were nice and chewy. I easily give both cookies 5 stars.
Easy recipe and very tasty. I made two batches - one rolled into balls and one with the drop method. The ball cookies turned out perfectly. The dropped cookies spread so thin that they burned and were inedible. I will be turning to this recipe again the next time I want a light and crisp cookie.
Very good cookies, but still not my favourite! I really liked the crispness, as compared to most oatmeal cookies which are very chewy. I added white chocolate chunks and semi-sweet chocolate chips to mine, as well as some cinnamon, and they were quite good. I only got 2 dozen though, so next time I'll double the recipe. I thought they could use a few more oats (they weren't distinctly "oatmeal", if I didn't know I may not even have noticed the oats!). I enjoyed them though and I know they must have been good because there were 1.5 dozen left when I went to bed at night and only 2 cookies left when I woke up early the next morning!
These were the best oatmeal cookies I have ever made. I did not add raisins, coconut or chips and they were still perfect. My only suggestion would be if you do not use coconut, add another 1/2 cup oatmeal. I did that the second time I made them and they were even better. I also added 1 Tbsp. Cinnamon as I do with all my cookies.
The texture of these were awsome, crispy on the ourside and chewy on the inside. They were, however a little lacking in flavour and a little too sweet for my taste. Chopped dates are also great in this!
5 stars for the way I made them. I used butter. I also removed the brown sugar because brown sugar makes things chewy so if you want crispy cookies, use all white sugar. I used just the 1/2 cup of white and I liked the sweetness of the cookies. I left out the coconut and chips because I wanted simple plain oatmeal cookies. I baked mine for 11 minutes and that wasn't enough to make them crispy all the way through. They aren't chewy at all, just slightly soft. Will bake longer next time. Delicious!
This are pretty good! I used butter instead of shortening and used all brown sugar (I like my cookies softer rather than crisper.) I used chopped dark chocolate instead of mini chocolate chips. They are a bit on the sweet side. The next time I made them I cut the sugar to 3/4 cup and added dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds and both ground and whole flax seed along with the chocolate and coconut to make trail mix cookies.
Excellent cookie, though I would be hesitant to call them 'oatmeal' cookie since the oatmeal is pretty sparse. I don't know what I would call them other than delicious. I used all butter since I never seem to have shortening and they were not bland at all. I made once without chocolate and coconut and once with both. I can't believe I'm saying this as a serious chocolate lover, but they were better plain. I also baked them an extra three minutes to give them that great 'browned butter' flavor and make them extra crispy. They're also good with a 1/2 t. of cinnamon.
This is the best crispy oatmeal cookie recipe I have found - all others turn out too chewy. Crisp on the outside & slightly chewy on the inside. I used 1/2 butter & 1/2 shortening and left out the coconut as suggested by others. I also cooked them for 18 mins. at 355 deg. F.
OMG! the best crispy oatmeal cookies i've ever baked. i used more white sugar than brown, and slightly more baking powder and salt. no chocolate chips, added 1 cup of raisins (doubled the recipe) and they are perfect. this will be the only oatmeal cookie recipe i will use. that good!
I have very little experience making cookies. Tried these as I like warm yet crisp oatmeal cookies. AWESOME! Didn't have coconut and only used choc chips but I'll try the coconut sometime too. AWESOME. Don't eat too many!
great cookie recipe. I used white chocolate chips instead, and part whole wheat flour. Good. Liked the addition of coconut.
Sometimes you just don't want a chewy gooey oatmeal cookie, and this is a great one for those times. It's still not my long-lost, back-of-the-Albertson's-oatmeal-box recipe, but still yummy. I followed to the letter except I was out of coconut, and did bake the first pan before adding the chocolate chips (just to try the basic cookie). They're not overly sweet or robust, and have almost a delicate texture but are not dry or crumbly at all. A little hard to mix in the chips, though -- you end up kneading the portions around in your hands as you form the balls. I think other reviewers' suggestions about dried fruit mix-ins sound great for it too, and I might toss in some cinnamon.
I LOVE this cookie... and so did my family. I used butter in place of shortening, and we enjoyed them without coconut or chocolate. We couldn't stay out of them! Perfect combination of crisp and chewy.
They have a lot of potential. As is, they were too thin, without much body. I added about 1 1/2 cups more oatmeal, and that seemed to do the trick. I love the addition of coconut, and will continue to use this in my oatmeal cookies. I also added chocolate chips and experimented with rice crispies cereal. I'll def use this as a base; I think the addition of baking powder is great for the texture. Thanks so much!
This recipe was perfect! We love cripy cookies and these were. I added peanut butter chips and walnuts but chocolate chips I am sure would be delicious as well. I left out the coconut and baked a little longer. Will use this again.
These are the bomb!! I wrote down the recipe on a note pad, ended up skipping the baking powder...but, those cookies are the bomb. My father would have loved them (He was a cookie expert). Definately going to use this recipe around the Holidays.
I just made this recipe. I used unsalted butter instead of shortening, and raisins instead of coconut or almonds. The texture of the final product was crisp, and had good initial taste of caramelized sugar; however, the final taste was too salty. Also, there were not enough oats in the cookies for my taste. I would recommend reducing the salt to 1/4 tsp, and increasing the oats to 1 1/4 cups or 1 1/2 cups. Also, I increased the baking time on the second sheet I baked to 14 minutes, as the dough was not finished baking at 12 minutes on the first batch.
I've been experimenting with using coconut oil as a substitute for butter or other oils in baking and cooking, and decided to give it a try with this yummy-sounding recipe, especially since it contains coconut also. YUM!!!! THE most fantastic chocoloate chip cookie ever! Perfectly chewy, not "doughy" at all. This recipe has moved to the top of my extensive list of cookie recipes! Thank you!
Awesome cookies!
These are divine!! I didn't add the coconut or the chocolate chips since I didn't have any one hand. I used butter instead of shortening, egg beaters instead of egg, and Splenda instead of white sugar to reduce calories, fat, and sugar. I also added a little bit of cinnamon. They came out amazing! Everyone loves them.
I loved these cookies. I added "craisins" and chocolate chips. They were fantastic! I did not bake them until they were golden brown, I took them out after exactly 12 mins. They were a little gooey in the middle, but by the time they cooled they were perfect. Yummy!!!
Oatmeal Cookies are the James Bond of cookies. They play themselves off as chocolate chip on the plate, and when you bite into them you realize the espionage that has occurred. Regardless, these are some of the best James Bond cookies I've tried.
Very good, next time I'll make a double batch!
I swapped out coconut and chocolate chips for 1 cup of raisins. Also added a teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice (cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice) for more flavor since I didn't have vanilla extract. Yum!
I put the oats and coconut in the processor and added small chocolae chips - and these cookies are by far my favorite ! I love that crispyness. I was craving dad's brand cookies and these are the closest match I've found!
These cookies are a keeper!! The kids love them...:)
BEST COOKIES IN THE WHOLE WORLD. NEVER TASTED BETTER. LOVE THIS RECIPE.
YUMMY!!!!!!! Although still a bit too sweet for my tastes even when I added about 20g less sugar.
This cookie recipe is great! I didn't have shortening, so I used butter instead. Came together very easily.
OMG!!! This is the best cookie I've ever tasted! I used butter, added raisins, lined pan w/parchment (instead of greasing) and baked 15-16 minutes. I let them sit on the pan a few minutes before moving to cooling rack. Fabulous texture--perfection.
Wonderful recipe. My daughter has a band performance in 2 hrs. and asked if I was "in the mood for making cookies" to take for all the kids. We found this recipe and it is wonderful. I used butter and upped temp to 375. Perfection
I bake a lot, and this is by far, the best oatmeal cookie recipe ever! I made it with choc chips and raisins, and used a small scoop to form the cookies. They came out perfectly browned and crisp in the prescribed time. The size is just right for a few bites of sweetness with tea, coffe, or milk. Also, itntakes no time at all to assemble and bake these little wonders.
The perfect crispy/chewy oatmeal cookie. I made the cookies exactly as printed....would not change a thing.
The best ones I have made, although I recommend doubling the oats.
Great cookie recipe. I used butter flavor crisco as I do in all cookies and they turned out AMAZING. With the butter flavor crisco, you don't need as much salt - reduce to 1/4 tsp or eliminate all together. I did 1/4 batch with regular sized white choc chips and rolled about 5 chips in each cookie and the 2nd batch with regular sized milk chocolate chips. The recipe does not yield 4 dozen cookies. I made medium sized cookies and it made 30 cookies. I will definitely make these again!
I have tried and tested many choc chip cookie recipes and this is the best! Cookies turned out scrummy and trust me, it did not last long. My kids and husband wiped them out in one sitting! I made a cookie-mix with the dried ingredients and packed it into a pretty jar. Gave them away as Christmas prezzies and it was a hit! I used butter and left out the coconut. Added some chopped hazelnut and some of my friends thought I bot them from a gourmet pastry shop! A winner and keeper.
These are great oatmeal cookies. I made them for a neighborhood bake sale, and they flew off the table. I used all butter instead of shortening, because of the trans fats, and added the coconut. Everyone is requesting these, so I think I'll try them soon with both coconut and chocolate chips. Yum.
I am both happy and relieved that these were so good! I doubled the recipe with the converter feature. In the meantime I took some butter out for another recipe. Not thinking I creamed the shortening and the butter together. I then noticed that this was the recipe that did not call for ANY butter! But with the 1 cup shortening (doubled) and 1 cup of butter that can no longer be separated I doubled the recipe AGAIN! It needed about 1/2 cup more oats too. So now I have a great mountain of cookies for tonight's party and for tomorrow and the next day, etc. But they sure are good. The other recipe I planned to make was tossed because these were so good and I now had so many. Next time I will double it correctly and 1/2 will be shortening and 1/2 butter...I like the combo from this time. Also, I did not use chocolate chips or coconut...still good!
My mom loved it
This is my standard cookie base for many different kinds of cookies BUT, I used real butter instead of shortening and I think that makes all the difference in the world. I am FAMOUS for these cookies. Ok, not famous, but my family and friends always ask for them. I have literally made this recipe HUNDREDS of times. I make this recipe at least twice a week, and have been doing so for the past 10 years or so. I know it by heart. I don't like to buy premade junk food, so I make these whenever we want a treat. I can go from "Mom, can you make cookies?" to eating them in 30 minutes or less. Sometimes I use whole wheat flour instead of all purpose, or a mixture of the two. Sometimes I use all white sugar, sometimes all brown, sometimes I use succanat or turbinado sugar or a combo of any/all of the above. Sometimes I use part coconut oil in place of some of the butter. As long as I keep the ratios of fat to sugar to flour, they are always amazing. I have made this recipe dozens of times and it is always awesome! (Although they are always slightly different depending on what sugar and flour I use). Not too oatmeal-y. My kids don't like oatmeal cookies, but they don't notice it in these. Sometimes I use chocolate or peanut butter chips in these, with or without nuts. Sometimes I use coconut. Sometimes I leave out the chips all together and add some cinnamon. The cookie dough is so good, my family won't keep their hands out of the bowl!
I also used butter instead of shortning. I recommend doubling the recipe as it does not make enough. Another tip is to use the Reynold nonstick aluminum foil, line your pans instead of greasing them - much easier to remove the cookies and less clean up. Next time I'm going to use butterscotch chips like my grandmother used to do with her oatmeal recipe. Simple, easy and fabulous.
Holy cow these are realllly good. I added 1/2 cup raisins instead of the optional ingredients and they were wonderful. I also made a batch with no optional ingredients but added 1/2 tsp cinnamon and a little bit of nutmeg and they were like oatmeal snickerdoodles. Reallly good. They do get a little hard the next day, but if you store them with bread it keeps them soft.
I figured this many people couldn't be wrong. Oh WOW these were great! I just got the last batch out of the oven. Like other suggested I used butter instead of shortening. In case I'm not the only stupid cook out there....quick oats (1 minute) can be measured equally for regular oats. I never buy the original..just thought I would throw that in here. GREAT cookie, this is going in the Christmas recipe book!!!
I made these exactly like the recipe said to and they are awesome. Very very yummy!
Love the cookie & its crispiness. Did what another reviewer suggested to get it: halve the brown sugar required & add additional 2 tbs of white sugar. Very yummy.
my first batch I botched by using butter that was too soft. It was still amazing, but it was basically a really big flat cookie crisp thing! The second batch I used cold butter in, this recipe is GREAT!!
They were great! I had to cook them a little longer than 12 minutes to get them nice and crisp. I did get about 4 1/2 dozen. I made the balls about the size of small walnuts. I used cranberries instead of what is suggested and also added a little cinnamon. Super!
Awesome recipe! I made some changes - doubled the recipe, used butter rather than shortening, doubled the amount of oats, and added the following....cinnamon, choc chips, craisins, mini-m&ms, and pecan pieces; basically everything but the kitchen sink!!! I did omit the coconut, only because I had none. The cookies were a huge success and now my favorite and most sought-after recipe! Perfectly crispy on the outside and just-right gooey inside.
I followed this recipe to a T. Great cookies. Added the optional coconut but not the choc chips. These cookies don`t it, the taste stands on its own. Coincidentally, I took these cookies to a meeting and another member brought the same cookies!
by far the best oatmeal cookie
We love love love these cookies! I used butter and kept everything else the same.
Great basic recipe, my 17 y/o daughter and her friends liked these cookies alot. For a low fat alternative use 1/4 cup applesauce & 1/4 cup butter. Add chocolate chips if desired.
These crispy but chewy cookies are absolutely wonderful. Used a mini ice cream scoop to put on cookie sheet and they baked nicely. A must try.
these cookies are deadly they are so good. it's perfectly crisp and chewy.i will try to save some for my husband but i dont think thats gonna happen.
the husband approved. yippee! i added some cinnamon and nutmeg, and cooked them longer for extra crispiness.
Really Good!!! My husband loved them, and he's hard to please!!!
I loved these! I used 1/4 cup shortening (the stick kind) and 1/4 cup. My brown sugar was a hard & left some clumps, but it didn't affect the cookies at all. The dough is easy to work with too and the oats, coconut and mini chips integrated nicely. Thank you S. Hynek!
These are very good! I'm so confused though as to where 4 dozen comes in because mine only made about 1.5 dozen and I used a regular cookie scoop. Next time I may try making them with butter instead of the shortening but that's a personal preference. I also baked for 11 min. and they came out perfect.
I gave it four because I subbed shortening with butter. Didn't work for me. Greasy and too sweat. Probably better w/ shortening. I just hate to use shortening because of trans fat. Maybe less butter, 1/5 stick and no white sugar?
Great starter recipe to adjust as desired. I am experimenting with some healthier cookie recipes and replaced half the shortening (I used butter) with 3/4 ground flaxseed meal. I also cut back on the sugar and added a little maple syrup. Still turned out great. Thanks.
I did use the butter instead of shortening very good yumm
This recipe is PERFECT! I hate recipes that use up all of my butter and not the huge tub of shortening I have in the closet. I added flax seeds and it was great. No leftovers!
The best oatmeal cookies I've made on this site. I used all brown sugar and added 1/2 cup extra oats (total 1 1/4 cups oats). The cookies were perfectly chewy and crunchy.
As others suggested, I used butter instead of shortening, skipped the coconut and added raisins. They turned out great.
well to my dismay the cookies did not spread out and were soft and chewy instead of crispy im not sure if this is because i used raw sugar instead of granulated..they did taste yummy though
So much better than the recipe on the oatmeal box! My kids and husband are eating them faster than I can pull them out of the oven. While warm, they're crispy *and* chewy. Heavenly.
Yummy cookie. I did adjust the recipe. I used all brown sugar (like other reviewers has suggested) and added chocolate chips and dried cherries. Big Hit.
I used all butter and these are to die for. Make sure the butter is cold
this is the BEST cookie recipe I've tried. My kids, husband, and friends absolutely love it. I changed only 2 things....I use 1/2 butter 1/2 shortening instead of all shortening. I have found that some coconut is sweeter than others, so I dont put as much as it is called for.
I liked the crispiness & chewiness of this cookie and even though I didn't use the coconut they still had a nice taste that was curiously similar to coconut. I made the recipe using Crisco all vegetable shortening. These are a very attractive cookie, which is good since I'm taking them to a pot luck dinner. I will definitely make these again.
A great recipe. I used butter instead of shortening. I added cinnamon. I didn't have any baking soda so I left it out: they still turned out great.
The cookies were good, but a little sweet for my taste. I'd cut the white sugar down to 1/3 of a cup next time. Also, when the author says small balls, they mean it: no bigger than what you'd get out of a melon baller, because the cookies spread a good bit. Tasty, though!
This is a great recipe, the only problem is that this recipe definatly does NOT make four dozen cookies, I wish it did:)
I borrowed baking powder from my upstairs neighbors and repaid them with these cookies. Their words, "You're amazing." Which means, the cookies are amazing. Cripsy on the outside, chewy on the inside. I didn't include coconut, because one of my housemates is allergic. I substituted butter for the shortening, and used semi-sweet mini morsels. I added some chopped walnuts, and increased the vanilla extract to 1 tsp, like I always do. Yummy yummy cookies! I'll make them again whenever I need to butter someone up.
Great cookie. My whole family loved the taste. Used whole wheat pastry flour instead of all purpose flour.
I used 1 C. butter instead of Crisco; I included the shredded coconut, chocolate chips, rains & chopped walnuts; I cooked these at 350 degrees. They FELL after the last minute in the oven and they look like flat pancakes!! BUT, they taste great. PLEASE TELL ME WHY THEY FELL IN THE OVEN!!! I have cooked for probably 50-some-odd years (am 78) and have not had a problem with baking!!! I even lowered the oven temp to 325 & put the rolled cookie balls in the frig to cool them prior to baking!! Nancy T.
This is a delicious cookie, and crisper than most. I added both coconut and mini chocolate chips, and, upon tasting the raw dough, decided to add about 1/4 tsp. china cassia cinnamon. Delicious!! The recipe made about 2 and 1/2 dozen medium sized cookies.
This is a good cookie if you add more oats.
Fantastic! Thin, crispy, and delicious. NOTE: I made these cookies without the coconut or the chocolate chips.
I made these gluten free and vegan. I used coconut oil and maple sugar, egg replacer, 1/2 sorghum flour, 1/2 sticky rice flour and bob's red mill gluten free oats. I put dried cherries and shredded coconut in them too. They are a bit crumbly, I should have put some xantham gum as a binder. The taste is delicious though!!!
AWESOME!! Very chewy. my friends who don't even like coconut loved these. I will definitely rotate this new cookie recipe in with my favorites.
So easy and delicious, I'll make them all the time!
I made these exactly by the recipe and they were delicious!! My husband and teenagers gobbled them up!!
did raisin and no coconut. still great.good cookie.
These cookies were sooooooooo good! I have been searching for a crispy oatmeal cookie recipe and this is it. My family loves them! I've made 3 batches within this week alone!
Okay....I had originally given this recipe a four star rating, since I altered it dramatically, but I just made them again following the recipe for the most part, and they came out fantastic!!! In my opinion, these are the best oatmeal cookies ever. The only changes that I made was that I added 2 teaspoons of pumpkin pie spice, upped the vanilla to 1 teaspoon, omitted the coconut, and added about 3/4 cup of chopped walnuts. They were gooooooooooood!!
I've had this both with and without the chocolate chips. I prefer without but had other family members like it with them. I do a double batch and that way we are both happy. This cookies are great but taste even better fresh out of the oven.
I suspect that those who didn’t have success with this recipe didn’t adequately cream the fat with the sugars. You must beat them together until it’s light & uniform. I’ve made these with shortening and also with butter. Delicious either way! My last batch was made with butter, adding 1 tsp cinnamon, and adding Maraschino liqueur-soaked dried cranberries with chocolate chips. Very nice combo!
Wow, these cookies are nice and crispy; didn't add chips or coconut but I did add raisins. I think walnuts would have been really nice too, but I didn't have any! Thanks for the recipe!
Increased the oats to 1 1/2 C. Also toasted the oats prior to adding to the mix. Used 1/2 shortening and 1/2 butter and for a different little crunch, added toffee bits. Yummm!
really good used butter instead of Crisco
