Crisp Oatmeal Cookies

This is my standard cookie base for many different kinds of cookies BUT, I used real butter instead of shortening and I think that makes all the difference in the world. I am FAMOUS for these cookies. Ok, not famous, but my family and friends always ask for them. I have literally made this recipe HUNDREDS of times. I make this recipe at least twice a week, and have been doing so for the past 10 years or so. I know it by heart. I don't like to buy premade junk food, so I make these whenever we want a treat. I can go from "Mom, can you make cookies?" to eating them in 30 minutes or less. Sometimes I use whole wheat flour instead of all purpose, or a mixture of the two. Sometimes I use all white sugar, sometimes all brown, sometimes I use succanat or turbinado sugar or a combo of any/all of the above. Sometimes I use part coconut oil in place of some of the butter. As long as I keep the ratios of fat to sugar to flour, they are always amazing. I have made this recipe dozens of times and it is always awesome! (Although they are always slightly different depending on what sugar and flour I use). Not too oatmeal-y. My kids don't like oatmeal cookies, but they don't notice it in these. Sometimes I use chocolate or peanut butter chips in these, with or without nuts. Sometimes I use coconut. Sometimes I leave out the chips all together and add some cinnamon. The cookie dough is so good, my family won't keep their hands out of the bowl!