Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies
These cookies contain peanut butter and oatmeal.
These cookies contain peanut butter and oatmeal.
My family loved these cookies. I use butter in cookies instead of shortening and also added raisins. I have a request to always have these baked and handy!Read More
Followed the recipe to a T, cookies tasted like garbage. Not sweet at all, like eating a cookie with no flavor. MehRead More
My family loved these cookies. I use butter in cookies instead of shortening and also added raisins. I have a request to always have these baked and handy!
these were the best peanut butter cookies i've ever had. i made them twice, once i did not press them down as hard, and they were nice and chemy, and the second time i flattened alot and they were wonderfully flaky. gotta try these.. using butter makes them nice and buttery tasting..lave them!!!
I followed the recipe exactly only added a teaspoon of cinnamon and a cup chocolate chips. They won't eat anything in my house without chocolate in it. My cookies were not crumbly and dry at all they were chewy and moist. I did use a reduced fat peanut butter I don't know if that had anything to do with it and the shortening I used was butter flavored. This recipe was a great way to "hide" the whole-wheat flour, usually you have to use a blend of white and whole-wheat flour. The peanut butter was prominent which masked the taste of the whole-wheat and the oatmeal masked it's grainy texture. I thought these cookies were plenty sweet enough. The only thing I would like to reduce is the amount of shortening by replacing it with apple sauce to make it a slightly more healthier alternative.
Excellent. No wheat flour after taste. I substituted a half cup applesauce for shortening, added a cup of chopped nuts and a couple handfuls of raisins. After the first panful, I added a third of a cup of sugar to the rest, which made the rest much better. Will make again.
I'm 12 years old and this recipe was delicious and was easy to make! I loved it and so did my family. Thank you so much!
Fairly healthy and tasty cookies. Not too sweet. Makes large batch and the cookies freeze well. Good with milk or coffee. Could be more peanutbuttery.
This is a great recipe. When I made it, I used honey roasted peanut butter and added semi-sweet chocolate chips (3 cups with the original recipe). If you add the chocolate chips, be sure to reduce the brown sugar by 1/4 cup. Otherwise, you will have some really sweet cookies! NOTE: If you reduce the recipe to make 2 dozen (with chocolate chips), then a 1/3 and 1/4 cup of brown sugar works. That's what I use.
These cookies were soooooo good! I only put 1 cup of butter and I only had 1 cup of peanut butter so I added 1/4 cup olive oil to the recipe. I also added 2 handfuls of chocolate chips. Those are the only changes I made and they turned out fantastic. My whole family loves them. I will definetly be making these again.
These were delicious. I did use canola oil instead of shortening. But, the peanut butter flavor did overpower the oatmeal flavor a tad, so next time I will use half as much peanut butter.
these cookies were a hit. loved the unexpected compliment of the peanut butter and oatmeal together. I added some seasoned applesauce, used all butter, and also added craisens and dried blueberries and vanilla extract.
I have made this recipe several times and it's a no-fail effort, even at Denver's altitude. I have added raisins, chocolate chips, cinnamon, butterscotch chips, and combinations, all with great success. When I prepare this recipe, I like to use natural crunchy peanut butter and increase the salt by 1/2 tsp, since I use shortening and not butter — it adds to the flakiness and pie-crust-like texture of the cookies. A great variation I've found is to omit 1/2 cup of brown sugar and put turbinado or white sugar on top. I do this by carefully shaping balls of dough and pressing them into a plate containing sugar. It's a wonderful crunchy top for these surprisingly light and delicious cookies. One thing the recipe doesn't mention is DON'T OVERMIX when adding dry ingredients to the shortening mixture. The cookies come together just fine, and are flakier when mixed until they just come together. What an awesome recipe!
My family really enjoyed these cookies! My husband loves oatmeal cookies and I wasn't sure how he would like peanut butter/oat combo but he really, really liked it (said they were one of the best he's had)! I used butter (just don't use shortening) and all natural peanut butter. My son wanted me to add raisins per suggested by other reviewers and I was happy with that addition. I think they would be great without too. No one had any idea that these have whole wheat flour :) I made the dough; baked one dozen and individually froze the other 2 dozen. I have since pulled out a dozen to bake when needed and they turned out well! Great way to resist eating too many in one sitting!
Woo-ee, this recipe makes a TON! Woo-ee! I used Trader Joe's chunky peanut butter, free-range eggs, white flour and half white sugar (I was running low on brown sugar). 350 for 8 minutes made for a perfect cookie, little soft all around. Huge hit with my boys. I liked these because there was no need to chill the dough and they didn't spread or stick to the pan.
Followed the recipe to a T, cookies tasted like garbage. Not sweet at all, like eating a cookie with no flavor. Meh
These were pretty good! Next time I'll use half whole wheat and half white flour, I found them a little grainy. Overall a good cookie :-)
I used butter instead of shortening, and only used 1 cup instead of 1 1/2 cups. I used old fashioned oats, because that was what I had on hand. They turned out great!! Love them!
I loved these cookies. My daughters boyfriend loves oatmeal cookies so we couldn't decide between peanut butter or oatmeal. I found this recipe and figured what the heck it would combine both. They were soft, chewy and buttery just the way I like it. Thank you for posting this recipe.
This recipe is great! I was leary of the whole wheat flour taste coming threw after it was baked. But to my surprise, the kids never even noticed that I used whole wheat flour. I did cut back on the brown sugar to 1 cup packed. It didn't stop the kids from chomping down these cookies. Will diffently make again and again.
These were awesome!! I did not have shortening so I used butter and also whole wheat flour instead of white. These went so fast in our house! My husband asked me to not make another batch so he would not eat them all! Thanks so much for sharing this recipe with us!!
Great base recipe! My first thought was "that's a lot of shortening" so I substituted 2 sticks butter and 1/2 cup coconut oil. I didn't have regular whole wheat, so I used whole wheat pastry flour and white whole wheat. I used regular oats and only used 1/2 tsp of salt too. Took them out at 9 min. every time and they were perfect. My boys and I love them!
I didn't think they were that great, but work seemed to like them.
This recipe is awesome as is. After a few batches I substituted 1 cup of butter and 1/2 cup butter flavor shortening. Amazing. I've also started using about 1 cup of peanut butter chips for more pb flavor. Sometimes we add chocolate chips. Everyone raves about these cookies. And I like the fact it uses whole wheat flower and oatmeal.
Good cookies have made these a few times
These are some seriously tasty cookies. The texture is amazing...soft, yet nice and chewy. The oats give them that amazing texture, and they also make these healthier than a lot of other cookie recipes. I really liked the use of whole wheat flour...no one who has tried these has been able to guess that they contain whole wheat flour. The peanut butter flavor is great, and all the ingredient amounts are perfect. I did use half butter and half shortening, because I don't think shortening is real healthy, and this recipe has a LOT of shortening in it. Other than that, I made these as written, and I'd definitely make them again. They're great! Thanks for sharing the recipe!
so delicious! I added one cup of milk chocolate and toffee chips to it and they are out of this world'!!! love it!!
These are fabulous! I usually don't like cookies made with all wheat flour, but the peanut butter masks the taste, so they are delicious and nutricious! Only change was I made them with butter.
love them
These are awesome peanut butter cookies. I like that they use wheat flour and oats and they stayed soft and chewy. I only made half a batch which yielded plenty of cookies for our family of 5. After baking 2 batches, I added in some peanut butter chips for the last batch, and those were even better and, of course, the first ones eaten. So now we will add those in the beginning.
I followed the recipe and found the cookies to be too sugary. I was hoping that with ingredients like oatmeal and whole wheat flour these cookies would have been more wholesome.
The only change I made was add chocolate chips. I love the idea of whole wheat flour as an ingredient. One word to describe these cookies is delicious!
Great taste and perfect texture. They are soft with a little crispness on the outside. Best peanut butter oatmeal recipe I've used.
Very good - and a sneaky way to get my 2 year old to eat more whole grains! I doctored up half the batch with shredded carrot and raisins - Very yummy. I didn't measure, just eye-balled it. The first half of the recipe, the undoctored half, tastes remarkable like the cookie part of the Girl Scout peanut butter sandwich cookies (but softer). I'll definitely be making these again.
Great cookies! I did alter mine on the second round for my own preferences......I changed the servings to 48 because I always freeze half of them. I only changed a few things to the recipe itself.....I used 1 stick of butter flavor crisco and 2 sticks of real butter. I also like to use the country style oatmeal so I left out a cup and just used 3 cups. Then of course I love choc. so I added 2 cups of M&M's and a cup of raisins. I baked these on my baking stones for about 13 to 14 mins. which gave me a nice thick, chewy and slightly crisp cookie. Perfect cookies to take on our Trail Rides! Delicious! Thanks so much for the recipe, these are a keeper.
These were absolutely phenomenal!! I made them for my family with a few changes based on what others said-I did go with 2 cups of Quick cook oats, I didnt have any shortening, so I substituted that for 1 stick of margarine, and 1 stick of butter. I added a tablespoon of vanilla as well. THEY WERE SUPERB!!
good combination... of oats and peanut butter I did substitute to make healthier though, grapeseed oil in place of shortening, sorgum flour/Teff flour combo instead of wheat flour and maple syrup instead of sugar...added a touch of shredded coconut as well. Great idea to combine the two, happy cooking ! I gave 4 stars due to my changes :0)
My family and friends found these cookies to be quite delicious. They do have a very flaky, crumbly texture. They freeze well which is good because the recipe makes many, many cookies. Plan to share when you bake a full batch of these!
These cookies are great. 2 make them healthier I added 1/2 c oil instead of shortning and 2 eggs instead of 3 yet they were quite good. Thanks 4 sharing tis recipe.
This was a very good recipe. I'm always looking for ways to sneak in whole wheat and oatmeal and this recipe did both with great results. They were easy to overbake though so if you want chewy cookies take them out when set and light brown on edges. They would be even greater with peanut butter chips:).
Really yummy. Nice and soft in the inside. I added about 2 tbsps of honey and they turned out great.
YUM! I agree with other reviewers--butter makes these delicious. I never have quick cooking oats in my house, so I used regular rolled oats which gives these a wonderful texture. I might even use more oats next time. I also added chocolate chips. Be sure not to overbake these. They're much better soft--more peanut butter flavor, better texture. I baked my first batch for 13 minutes which made them too crispy. By the end, I was only baking them for 9 minutes which was just right.
Only had 1 cup of chunky peanut butter. These were good without being too sweet.
These cookies are already soooo delicious but try using chunky peanut butter for an extra crunch. Also, try adding some Cinnamon, it goes really well with the peanut butter. Emma;-)
Being on a diet I had a sweet tooth and wanted to eat something sweet. I used butter instead of shortening, splenda brown sugar blend, instead of brown sugar, and low fat peanut butter. I found these cookies to be excellent considering the ingredients and the ease to make.
I substituted butter for the shortening and I didn't have whole wheat flour, so I used All Purpose flour. But they were AWESOME!!! YUMMY YUMMY. WILL MAKE AGAIN!! FOR SURE!!
Made recipe using all purpose flour not wheat. Didnt seem to make a difference, the texture was good and they were very chewy. Also added peanut butter chips, but the cookie seemed to lack flavor.
I used white flour instead of whole wheat (it's all I had in the house). These cookies are like crack, especially the next day! Everyone's crazy about them and they were SO easy to make. Definitely a keeper.
the cookies are good but pretty dry. you need a glass of milk if you're going to eat even one.
One of my family's new favorites!!! We used 1 cup butter and 1/2 cup shortening on one batch, all butter on another, and they were so good! Be sure not to overbake, b/c they become very dense.
I changed it up a bit. I used 1 cup chunky peanut butter and 1/2 cup of macadamia nut butter. Butter instead of shortening and I added all the left over chocolate candy from Easter.....Fabulous!
Absolutely amazing! These cookies didnt last long in my house. I had to make another batch the next day! The only changes i made was to use all margarine instead of shortening. I added about 1/4 extra oatmeal and some vanilla
Versatile recipe that is delicious! I used butter instead of shortening, regular flour instead of whole wheat, regular rolled oats instead of quick cooking, and added semi sweet chocolate chips
I love these cookies!!! they made the best no bakes. I was out of eggs so in substitute I used 2 tbsp of water 1 tbsp of oil and 2 tsp of baking powder for every egg. Then put the cookie dough by tbsp in a Ziploc bag and froze over night. They turned out amazing!! Will definitely make again. :)
good, will make again, freeze well, a little crumbly
These are a great way to take care of a peanut butter craving. The cookies have a nearly perfect crunch-to-chewy ratio. I substituted butter for the margarine (my only alteration to the original recipe). Lots of peanut flavor. I baked these for 9 minutes and they turned out really well. A great way to fill your cookie jar!
These were very good. I did make quite a few changes because of what I had on hand. I used margarine instead of shortening I would still use this because shortening tends to make things taste greasy. I only had 1 cup of brown sugar so I added 1 cup of white sugar. And I used the old fashioned oats because I like the texture as opposed to the quick oats that are crumbly and flakey. I baked them for exactly 12 minutes and they came out chewy with a crisy texture around the edges. After cooling they did not get crumbly. Maybe with the changes I made that is why. Not sure. But I will definitely make these again. Thanks for the great recipe.
My 10 year old daughter made these, and all 5 kids rated them "E" for Excellent!
Yum! Just pulled my first bacth out of the oven. This recipe is definitely a keeper; glad it makes a big batch. I keep the dough in the refrigerator and bake fresh for school lunches. I used 1C butter and 1/2C shortening and they were tender and delicious. I didn't flatten them, just used a small scoop to portion them onto the baking sheet. Can't wait to try some variations, like chopped peanuts and chocolate chips. Thanks for a great recipe.
This is really yummy!!!!! just the dough tastes SO GOOD!!!!! "These are freakin' awesome!!!!!" as my sister said....but really they are very good....just make sure you let them harden first...takes about 5 minutes...btu definitly a great recipe!!!!!
Rich and yummy! I used natural peanut butter, so I needed to add more brown sugar.
These cookies were great! I used butter instead of shortening. I also cut the ingredients in half. (I had to crack one of the eggs in a separate bowl to split it in half) I also baked each batch for 8 - 10 min. I found that flattening them with a fork didn't work very well so I rolled little balls and squished them slightly flatter with my hand. Yummy!
Really good cookies. Just the right amount of sweet. My mom and dad liked them. This was my first time making home-made cookies. The only problem was that I could not taste the oats at all so it's basically like they like just went to waste. I had to use dark brown sugar instead, I used only about half the amount of shortening and I only had white flour so I used that.
these cookies are superb! had a ton of PB in my cabinets and wanted to do something tasty with it, so I made these. I added a few touches though, such as 1/2 cup of PB chips, used butter instead of shortning, and froze the dough fo a few hour before baking (only becuz i didnt have the time right then to bake them). made them alot bigger than the recipe says to but the were, buttery (not greasy), flaky, and perfectly sweet yet not overpowering. I have made them twice so far and will make them again for sure. thanx for posting!
This came out very dry ... way to many oats in this recipe
The only change I made was to use 1 cup butter & 1/2 cup shortening. These turned out well. I did not press down with fork. They spread enough just dropped on sheet.I Will probably half recipe next time. It's a lot of cookies.
These came out dry and cumblie. I followed the recipe exactly, any Ideas why it came out so bad?
These cookies were highly eloquent and full of spunk. They ozed with serendipidy! We added semi sweet chocolate chips and baked thirteen or fourteen min. We recommend!
Excellent! MAde as directed and came out perfect. Thankyou for sharing!
I love these and I don't usually like peanut butter or oatmeal cookies. Perfect crumbly crunch. I added some chocolate chips, too. I especially love that it uses whole wheat flour.
So Tasty! Nice and soft. I added a bit of cinnamon for some extra spice. Enjoy!
Great recipe... I used butter instead of shortening. I reduced the sugar to 1 cup and used natural peanut butter (less sugar) I also added dried cranberries to 1/2 the batch to add a little sweetness.
My family loved these. I made a few substitutions for healths sake. :)
Oh my God these were GOOD!!! I used half all purpose flour instead of all whole wheat and I added chopped peanuts and milk choc chips!!! !YUMMO!!!
It either needed more peanut butter in it, or more oatmeal in it...just was kinda a "bland" cookie to me! Maybe I was looking for something else!
I cut the recipe in half and used 1 stick of regular butter, 1/2 cup honey, 1/2 cp smooth PB and 1/2 cp chopped peanuts, 2eggs, No salt. Baked at 325. Plenty sweet enough and I loved the honey/PB combo!
I made a small batch of these the other night when I was overtaken with a need for cookies. I liked that it used whole wheat flour. These were yummy warm. No idea how they tasted cold because since I made a small amount, I ate them ALL when they were hot!
A GREAT recipe. I substituted margarine for the shortening and nobody noticed any difference. The next time I added chocolate chips and this is now the most asked for recipe from the family.
I've made these twice according to the recipe with the same batch (I froze half the dough). The first time they turned out OK, but they were a bit dry and crumbly without much peanut batter. I baked them for the recommended 12 minutes and although they did not look overdone, they were. I made the other half last night, but added a half cup of raisens (1 cup for recipe) and baked for 9 minutes - they turned out great and it was amazing the difference in peanut butter flavor. Great Recipe - be careful not to over bake!
Disappointed..I made these because my husband had been asking for an oatmeal cookie, and I love peanut butter, the only thing I changed was I used butter (others had said this was okay). The cookies were bland and heavy...
The Best!
The whole family loves this! I made a few changes, one by removing the shortening and substituting it with more peanut butter. The oatmeal, we found takes out alot of the yummy peanut buttery taste if we don't. I also added one half cup unsweetened applesauce, which gave it a creamier and less crumbly consistency. Delicious!
GREAT recipe, and a healthier alternative with the whole wheat flour and oats. I reduced the sugar to 1 2/3 cups and added one more egg (4 total) which made them more cake-like and less crumbly. I bake them 11 min. then press a Hershey's kiss into the middle of each cookie and bake an additional 2 min. Perfect! I've also added mini M&M's to the batter and baked them that way, and those were excellent too. The whole family loves them!
My new favorite cookie recipe! I did 1 cup butter and 1/2 cup shortening. Love them!
With all due respect to the recovery community, we call these "crack cookies" because they're so addictive. They're fantastic. I've had better luck with all butter instead of shortening, and I add mini morsel chocolate chips. Simply amazing.
Best oatmeal cookie recipe I have made. The only problem I had with them is they flatened out quite a bit. But very tasty!
Healthy and yummy. I used only 1 c butter and 2 1/2 c lowfat peanut butter.
These were just okay for me...I think they would taste good with chocolate chips. Not a bad cookie, but nothing special.
This is a great recipe. I did not have exactly everything for ingredients so I winged it. I did not have enough oatmeal but I had those instant packaged ones in cinnamon swirl. I used 3 of them along with that little bit of oatmeal I did have. I also used butter in place of the shortening. Makes a big batch.
They were tasty but I love the taste of butter in my cookies so I used 1 stick of butter and 1 cup shortening instead and I used white flour because it was what I had. Very good.My family loved them.
The best peanut butter cookies I have ever had. My husband could not stop eating the dough. Only changes I made was I used chunky peanut butter instead of regular smooth peanut butter; did not have shortening so used 1 cup of butter as a substitution. AWESOME COOKIE!
Yum, Yum, Yum! These cookies are so good! I followed the recipe except switching margarine for shortening (trying to use it up, I will use ghee next time). I also used crunchy peanut-butter, regular oatmeal, and chocolate chips. This is our new go-to cookie recipe!
These cookies are wonderful. I like the idea of using wheat flour. They are easy to prepare and bake. I added chocolate chips to the recipe. My kids loved them!
This recipe is great! Healthy ingredients and yummy outcome. I've even added raisins and liked them both ways. Keeping this recipe for sure.
Enjoyed these cookies! After reading suggestions, I did use butter instead of shortening. Also, made a batch with some additional goodies--added cinnamon, raisins, dried cranberries, walnuts, and chocholate chips making a sweet-nutty-chewy cookie! Recipe is just as good with just peanut butter and oats.
My husband loved these so 5 stars it is! I used the Splenda brown sugar mix...great recipe thank you!
Added a bag of chocolate chips and used butter instead of shortening and rolled oat instead of quick oats. I made them pretty large only 3 would fit on each cookie sheet. I flattened them out quite a bit but not completely flat. They took about 12-13 minutes to cook in my convection oven at 325 degrees. They were very good! Next time I will use crunchy peanut butter. I would also like to figure out how to make it more healthy maybe honey in place of some of the brown sugar and something inplace of the butter/shortening. Really good cookie!
I thought this was a pretty good recipe. My husband is crazy about peanut butter and he loved these cookies. Definetley a keeper!!
I love this recipe! It is a great and healthy cookie to give to my family. I just use a small ice cream scoop instead of rolling and flattening and they turn out fine. I also add about a cup or so of dried cranberries for an extra flavor boost and vitamin boost!
I cut the recipe to 24 cookies as I thought this was too large a batch for us. Peanut flavour came through just fine. This may have changed the consistancy somewhat. I thought they had great texture and flavour! I also added raisans and then come chocolate chunks to the second round in the oven and got well over 3 dozen average size cookies.
Not bad.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections