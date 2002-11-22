Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies

These cookies contain peanut butter and oatmeal.

Recipe by S Hynek

Yield:
6 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • In a mixing bowl, cream the shortening and peanut butter. Add the brown sugar, eggs, and vanilla; mix well.

  • Combine oats, flour, baking soda, and salt; add to the creamed mixture and mix well.

  • Drop by the rounded teaspoonfuls onto ungreased baking sheet. Flatten with fork. Bake for 12 minutes or until done.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
240 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 23.6g; fat 14.9g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 193.9mg. Full Nutrition
