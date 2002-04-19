Chocolate Covered Cherry Cookies II

These taste as good as they sound!

By JAMIE CARPENTER

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • Beat the butter and sugar together in a bowl. Add egg and vanilla and beat well. Add the flour, cocoa powder, salt, baking soda, and baking powder and stir until smooth. Roll the mixture into 1-inch balls about the size of a walnut (larger if desired). Place on ungreased cookie sheet. Press center of each ball with thumb.

  • Drain cherries and reserve juice. Place a cherry in indentation of each cookie ball.

  • In a saucepan, heat condensed milk and chocolate chips until chips are melted. Stir in 4 teaspoons of cherry juice. Spoon about 1 teaspoon of mixture over each cherry and spread to cover cherry. (More cherry juice may be added to keep frosting of spreading consistency.)

  • Bake in preheated oven for 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
453 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 71.1g; fat 18.8g; cholesterol 53.6mg; sodium 218.9mg. Full Nutrition
