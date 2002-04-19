Chocolate Covered Cherry Cookies II
These taste as good as they sound!
I just recently made these and they were fantastic! I assumed that the directions to add the frosting to the cookie before baking was incorrect but it's not and the cookie and frosting turn out great! For the last sheet I added marshmellows to the center of the thumbprint instead of cherries and covered with the frosting! These are incredibly good and remind me of the cookies we get at the mall. These will definitely be made again and join my Christmas cookie trays.Read More
I felt compelled to rate this recipe because of all the great reviews it received. First off - the recipe is very poorly written and I'm surprised it passed the All Recipes review process - the yield states 18 cookies? I got 5 dozen - and followed the receipe exactly as written. They taste like a mediocre chocolate cookie with a cherry stuck in the middle. I used Ghirardelli cocoa and that didnt' help at all. The frosting makes ENTIRELY too much - I have at least a cup and half left over. The cookies stick to the sheets if even a drop of the frosting overflows and the cookie then falls apart. You might want to mention that they need to cool for a minute or two before attempting to remove them at all - but don't let them cool too much or they will stick to the pan and fall apart when trying to remove them. Horrible recipe and a very bland cookie. Sorry but this is the worst recipe I've ever tried from this site and I've used this site almost daily for close to 8 years!Read More
These are fabulous! Tried frosting the cookies before & after baking. The cookies are much better if you wait to drizzle them post baking. And FYI: the icing makes triple the amount that you actually need. You could easily cut it in half and have plenty. Don't hesitate to make these. They're wonderful!
What a decadent delight! I loved these cookies and I will certainly make them again. The cookies were delicious and attractive. I took them to a bake sale and many people asked for the recipe. I followed the advice of other reviewers and made a few changes: 1) doubled the batter but not the chocolate sauce, 2) used a half cup of white sugar and a half cup of brown sugar, 3) placed the cherry in the center of the cookie immediately after I took them out of the oven, and 4) drizzled the chocolate on after the cookie cooled. I also cut the cherries in half before inserting them into the center just to stretch the jar of cherries. (I'm glad I did or I would have run out of cherries.)The only problem I encountered was that my cookie dough was too soft and sticky to roll because the overzealous cherry lover in me added a little too much cherry juice to the batter. I remedied that by just dropping the batter onto the cookie sheet like a drop cookie, then using a spoon to "swirl" them into a round shape.
I've been making this cookie for years! They get stale REALLY fast, so I freeze them soon after they cool. I put them in a tupperware container with wax paper between the layers. They don't freeze rock-hard - you can eat right from the freezer!!!
Lovely cookies, good flavor. I tripled the batch and made 1/3 of these cookies without the cherries in them, and they were a hit even without the fruit. With the fruit they were sensational as well. Be careful though not to get any of the choc. chip/condensed milk mixture off of the cookies themselves. if you let that mixture touch the cookie sheet, it tastes rather like burnt marshmallows (a taste I am not fond of!).
These truly are yummy cookies, and like other reviews, the frosting yields so much, that you'll have enough to spoon a teaspoon onto each cookie instead of just drizzling it. Another hint, the frosting is not very cherry-flavored, and doubling or tripling the cherry juice in the frosting will improve the cherry flavor, but not compromise the thickness of the frosting.
These cookies are soooo yummy!!! I added an extra egg like someone else had suggested and they are so chewy! They have a great chocolatey-fudgey taste. My cookies kind of spread out when they baked, instead of staying small and plump, but they still taste great. I'll be making these many more times to come! Thanks for the recipe!
Good enough. The frosting did not have enough cherry in it and the cookie alone (once the cherry was gone) was no big deal. I will make again putting some cherry juice in the cookie and a lot more in the frosting (which I drizzled on after baked). Good concept though!
I first found this recipe in a Better Homes and Gardens years ago, and then lost it. I've been trying to find it ever since then. I was so surpirsed to find it here. These are wonderful, rich, moan-inspiring cookies. They get better after sitting in a tin for a week or so, since the chocolate topping sinks into the cookie and the cherry flavor becomes more intense. I add more cherry juice to the chocolate topping to thin it and then add a little extra to the cookies after they come out of the oven. Kids would enjoy eating these messy treats with a hidden cherry. Making them would be kid-friendly, too, except for the chocolate topping, which can get dangerously hot.
I have tasted many of these cookies over the years at cookie swaps etc... They are beautiful... BUT... I have never really liked them because they were always dry tasting. So this year I decided I would make an attempt at making this cookie for my Christmas parties. After mixing up the dough as written my dough was very thick and very dry. I panicked because I didn't want a dry cookie so I changed up the recipe a little. I am very pleased with the end results. I came up with the following. I added almond flavoring in place of vanilla. I added about a 1/2c. or so of cherry juice to the batter. I didn't measure. The batter was really dry before I added the cherry juice. Now my dough is sticky! Then I used a small stainless steel scoop and made little chocolate mounds on my cookie sheet. Then I pushed a cherry in the top. When pushing the cherry it flattens the mound a tiny bit. I crossed my fingers that they hold their shape while baking and didn't run everywhere. Wha-la!!!! They were perfect! I let them cool a little on the stone I cooked them on, then transfered to a cooling rack. When completely cooled I made the icing. I did add cherry juice to it as well probably a 1/4 to 1/2 cup. I didn't measure. The icing was still a good consistency, not runny. I poured it into a squeeze bottle after I melted the icing ingredients on my stove top. It was very easy to drizzle the icing on my cookies using a squeeze bottle. The end result was fantastic. They look beautiful. They are mo
Adding the extra egg makes a big difference. As does adding about 1/8c. of cherry juice to the cookie dough. Another way I make these is: You can chop up the cherries and put them right into the cookie dough. I also add finely chopped walnuts. Then make small balls and roll them in confectioners sugar. Make an indent in the cookie and fill it with the icing. Ohhh YUMM! This cookie has it ALL!!!
This is the exact recipe that I have been using for years. The difference is that my recipe makes 48 cookies, not 18. That is why so many reviewers have so much of the chocolate icing leftover. I roll the dough into 48 balls, then make the depression in them for the cherry. The larger ratio of cookie dough to cherry and chocolate is probably why some reviewers think this is a bland cookie, also. The cookies should be small so you can pop the whole thing in your mouth and get all the flavor at once. Oh...BTW...you might need more than one jar of cherries depending on what size cherries they are.
This cookie is probably a 5 star cookie if the recipe is followed. I took the advice of some of the reviewers and things didn't turn out so well! First-a second egg will make these cookies more cake like. I made a double batch using 4 eggs and did not like the texture of the cookie at all! Second-definately put the cherry into the cookie before baking! I tried both ways, before and after. You will get a better looking cookie if you put it in before baking. I put 1/2 cherry into the center of each cookie-no thumbprint. The whole cherry was overwelming to the cookie. Third-I iced my cookies after baking. The icing never dried- that must be the reason for baking the icing with the cookie! I made a double batch of cookies and a single batch of icing and still had way too much icing. I used a metal spoon and slowly drizzled the icing over the cookies. On my first batch of icing, I used evaporated milk-big mistake! The cookies did turn out beautiful and tasty. I'm hoping the icing will dry with time. They have been done for 1/2 hr. I will use the leftover icing as a topping for ice cream!
so, i've been making these for a few years, and haven't had a problem baking them with the frosting. if it melts too much, i just re-apply a little frosting after they're out of the oven. my tweaks: add a few teaspoonfuls of the cherry juice to cookie batter, and replace an 1/4 c. of flour with a 1/4 cup ground up pecans(gives moisture and nutty flavor). also, i use brown sugar in lieu of white sugar, and i use whole cherries. this is a very rich cookie, and i recommend keeping any leftovers in the fridge.
Insanely good! So glad I doubled the cookie recipe (kept the icing at original recipe size)!! Did add the extra egg, did half white / half brown sugar, added a tsp of Almond Extract, and added some cherry juice into the cookie batter (didn't measure, just poured it on it). For the icing, I used a full half cup of cherry juice. As for the cherry itself: I rolled the dough into a ball, flattened it and made an indent with my thumb. Dropped a bit of icing there, to hold the cherry in place - and baked. Then, I did put icing into a baggie and piped it onto the baked cookies. These are going to "WOW" the staff for the Teacher Appreciation Dinner this week!
These turned out super yummy. But I am giving it 4 stars because I baked mine differently from the directions given. I followed the recipe for the dough as is and added in about a tbsp of the cherry juice to the dough. I then greased up a mini muffin tin and measured out 1 tbsp of dough, wrapped a cherry in it and put it into the muffin cup. Baked for the specified 10 mins and it was perfect. As soon as I took it out the oven I made an indent in the center and spooned in the fudge mixture (which I still had leftovers from) then I topped with half maraschino cherry and some sprinkles for presentation. Overall the cookie is good, I feel the chocolate flavour is good enough to match the cherry flavour. Not too rich. I immediately stored these in the freezer after reading another review about how they go bad quickly (and I got way more cookies than the recipe specifies) They are so delicious straight from the freezer. Definitely a cookie I look forward to making again. Thanks for sharing.
The dough tastes great (they're in the oven right now). There is WAY too much sauce. Cut it down to 25% (1/8 cup of condensed milk and 1/4 cup of chocolate chips).
An excellent cookie that is attractive as well. I ended up with 36 cookies by following the recipe, except I cut the cherries in half...whole cherries are a bit large for these cookies I think.
These were a big hit at work! I did what other reviewers suggested and added a little cherry juice to the cookie batter. I also halved the frosting recipe and still had quite a bit leftover (I pipped the frosting like the picture shows). The only adjustment I will make next time is adding more cherry juice to the cookie batter. Great recipe!
I just made a batch to see if they will be added to my Christmas cookie list. After reading the reviews, I made a few changes. First I doubled the recipe. I used 1/2 white sugar & 1/2 light brown sugar. I poured about 1/2 the jar of cherry juice in & chopped the cherries, adding them to the dough and lastly I added mini chips. I skipped the frosting in this recipe and will make my own vanilla glaze so I can sprikle with red & white sanding sugar. The cookies came out very chocolatey & brownie-like. The dough was too mushy to roll into balls so I used a cookie scoop which worked out perfectly. I will add this one to my cookie list!
These are really good, but mine came out a bit on the goeey side.
I took other reviewers advice, some changes I made were, 1/2 white 1/2 brown sugar, a few teaspoons of cherry juice to the cookie dough, and the dough was not at all crumbly or dry. Neither were the cookies. After trying all the different ways to make them, I think that they are WAY prettier if you bake the cookies plain, smush a cherry into them right out of the oven, and then drizzle or cover with the chocolate. These were a HUGE hit with my husband, and I liked them a lot too. I will for sure make them again, and always put the cherries/chocolate on after the cookies bake.
Yummo!!! Just like the kinds I used to make with mom!!
I found this recipe here last year and made them again this year. I love this recipe. I made them yesterday and one thing I did different this year with the icing was that I melted the chocolate morsels and sweetened condensed milk in the microwave. I didn't let it get too hot, just enough to melt the morsels and stir it together. I only added a few teaspoons of the cherry juice so it wouldn't get too thin. Then I put the icing a little at a time in a pastry bag using the "star" tip and swirled it around each cherry until covered giving it a nice appearance. Last year when I made these cookies, there was a lot of icing left over but this year there wasn't as much probably due to applying more frosting with the pastry bag and not adding quite as much cherry juice. I still added the icing BEFORE baking the cookie and the icing maintained it's appearance.
These cookies are very good. Very chocolately. But I don't think they taste like chocolate covered cherries all that much (so I took away a star). The dough scared me a little because it didn't want to come together at first and looked very dry and crumbly, but after a bit more mixing, it turned into a nice, soft dough that formed easily into balls. The picky hubby approves, too!
The afternoon I baked these I was thinking they earned a four, but after sitting a few days (like true chocolate covered cherries) they get a solid five. In future attempts I might try adding an extra egg to the dough as coming out it was kind of dry, but then I'd worry they might fall apart after a couple days because as-written after sitting the cherry kind of settles into and makes the cookie moist. It'll probably be decided by the timeframe I'll be serving: these are for the holidays so I appreciate the heartiness. I did pipe the icing on before baking as written with no problems. Piped, not spooned, which in hindsight created more work and didn't really look any better IMO. The icing isn't strongly cherry flavored, but it tastes rich and fudgy which I think pairs better with the whole cherry in the cookie so I won't make any changes there either. A definite repeat recipe, thanks so much for sharing.
This is one amazing tasting cookie!!! I recommend doubling the cookie ingredients so you can make use of all the frosting this recipe makes. Even then I had some frosting left. Just make sure you get a larger jar of cherries because the 10 oz. size only has enough for about 20 cookies. Keep the cherry juice on hand. I had to add quite a bit more to keep the frosting a good spreading consistency throughout the process. I made them for Valentine's Day and not only are they very festive looking, they taste amazing! They did not last long in my house.
I ended up making two batches of these cookies because I had so much chocolate and cherries left over after the first batch. I was leary of frosting the cookies before baking them; I was afraid the chocolate would run all over. But, I was pleasantly surprised. The frosting stayed on the cookies and they were delicious.
I would call these brownie bites, instead of cookies. It is the consistency of a brownie. The only thing I changed about this recipe was that I put the chocolate glaze on after the cookies cooled a bit in the fridge and did so by putting the warm chocolate sauce with LOTS of cherry juice mixed in inside a ziplock bag and cut a very small tip off the bottom so it would easily decorate the cookies. Mine looked identical to the pic on the front page of the recipe. I HATE cherry anything, so I made these for my boyfriend for early vday present. I have already eaten 12!!!!!! I'm on a diet too and I cannot get enough! These are to die for!! I keep them stored in a fridge for a cold chewy gooey treat. Don't change the recipe, leave as is except for putting the chocolate on top once they are cooled. Only cook for 8 minutes if you decide to do bite size cookies. For a normal size cookie go the full 10 min. Thanks for the recipe! It's yummy!
I always follow a recipe exactly the first time I make it and then adjust. I thought the flavor was great. However, as I was making these I was concerned there was too much flour and indeed they came out dry. I will definitely make these again but with less flour. 1 cup to possibly 1 1/4 cup flour would be more than enough for the amount of butter and eggs. Like others said I will probably add more cherry flavoring. Otherwise, this is a great new recipe. Thanks!
Awesome! I honestly don't like chocolate covered cherries--I made them for my husband because he does. But these cookies were great! I added about 1/4 cup of cherry juice to the dough to make it a little more workable--it was a bit too stiff without.
These taste ok, but the cookie part is incredibly dry. I could barely roll the dough because it crumbled so much, and when I tried to push my thumb in it cracked at the sides. I'm not sure what happened, but the ratio of dry to wet ingredients does seem a little off. In the end, the frosting adds enough moisture to make it ok, but I was very disappointed. Did anyone else have this problem?
Wow these are great and definately a recipe to hang on to! My dad loves chocolate covered cherries so I made these for his birthday. They were a big hit. The cookies are soft and tasted like brownies and the cordial mixture that you spread over the cherries is yummalicous. You will lick the bowl :) I melted some white chocolate to drizzle over the top.
These are really good cookies, I made these last year to add to my Christmas cookie platters. These made a nice addition, but I did drizzle the chocolate topping using a small plastic bottle used for candy making. These turned out much prettier than topping the entire cherry with the chocolate. I also recommend shaping these into balls all at once and making the indent, because as the dough sat, when I tried to make thumbprint, the edges of the cookies seemed to "crack". That's fine, but again, they are much more attractive with smooth edges. Everyone that loves chocolate covered cherries will love this cookie for sure! Thanks for sharing :)
I was looking for a new cookie recipe that would contain cherries, since they are a favorite of my husband's. I made the recipe exactly as is, and was so surprised that the frosting didn't run all over while baking on the cookie. The cookies were delicious; I believe they will be requested again very soon. Since there was leftover frosting, we refrigerated it and reheated at a later date, using it as a fondue with fresh berries. Thanks for the recipe.
I'm crazy about this recipe . . . however!! I've made it 2 times and the cookie has come out different both times. // The first time the "batter" was more grainy, like moist sand. It still formed into a ball, but after baking the cookie was sturdy but gritty from the sugar -- still tasted great. // The second time I beat the sugar and butter longer, and then beat in the remaining dry ingredients longer until it became more like soft clay. After baking the cookie was not as sturdy, but more cake-like and fell apart when lifting it from the cookie sheet. Additionally, the frosting the second time around spread more than the first time...don't understand that. //// I'll continue to make this cookie until I nail it down simply because I loved making them, sharing them, and eating them. ////// Attention Jamie Langston: if you're out there I'd welcome your insight as to what I've done wrong!!
I am giving this recipe a 5 because they are simply the best! Fairly easy to make. The frosting/topping stays in place even in the oven. I was nervous, but it stays right where you put it and doesn't spread or run. I used whole cherries but they looked a little smaller than I have boughten before. The cookie part is so chocolatly and chewy. My husband is in heaven! Thanks!
This dough freezes excellent! I made the recipe with 2 eggs (this was a little sticky) but the cookie is out of this world delicious! I made the frosting as is. I let this cool, and spooned into a ziploc bag and cut the edge. I frosted before I cooked, and after I cooked. My husband loves this straight from the fridge. I passed these out to neighbors and friends for Valentine's Day, in cellophane bags with two finger prints in the shape of a heart. The easist 'gift' I've ever made! And there is 20+ cookies leftover for us! I handed out 10 cookies! I made melon ball size cookies. Will be making these year round. YUM! Thank you!
Overall, a good cookie. Certainly a pretty presentation! We did 2 versions: one with the cherry baked on top, the other with the cherry added after baking. A mellower flavor baked on, but not nearly as pretty. I loved how bright the cherry was when it wasn't baked, but some people might not love the flavor as much...so it's all a matter of preference. Also, we used a half cherry on each. And there is WAY more icing than you need... which can be used for other treats (ice cream topping?!?).
These are great, but one caution no one mentioned. Do not let the frosting touch the ungreased cookie sheet! It will cook on like cement! Do save some frosting for after they come out of the oven. Keep cookies small so they don't break. Ultra yummy and attractive.
This is a recipe I've enjoyed in my family's holidays for over twenty years!! I had lost it, and I'm so excited to have found it here! These cookies are so irresistable, if you love chocolate and maraschino cherries, you can't resist. YUM!! (by the way, the "classic" method is to bake the cookies with the fudge sauce & cherry included.)
These are just sinful, they are so good. I usually double the recipe, because *everyone* who tries these cookies always wants at least two! The only problem: The recipe calls for WAY too much frosting. Solution? When you double the recipe, *dont'* double the frosting. It will come out almost perfectly.
While this recipe is great as is, I've made a "cheater" version with Hershey's Cherry Cordial Kisses. (Freeze the candy first - very important.) Make the dough as is, but roll into balls and place in mini muffin tin. Bake 7 - 8 min. Take out of the oven and immediately press a kiss into the cookie. I've made these with the Cherry Kisses, Carmel Kisses and even Reese's Cups. While my review offers an alternate version, my rating applies to the original version. I will say that the picture with this recipe isn't accurate. The icing in the pic is drizzled on and the cherry is visible. Following the recipe, the entire cherry is covered with the icing.
Wow! Great recipe. When I was making the thumbprints in the cookies, I found that my thumb was sticking to the dough. I dipped my thumb in a bit of the reserved cherry juice before I pressed it into each cookie to avoid sticking. It worked great and gave a tad more of the cherry flavor to each cookie. Yum!
Very good but do NOT bake the frosting - it bubbled and crystalized and was not near as pretty. Adding the fudge later keeps it glossy and dark looking - sooo much prettier and tastier (make it while cookies cooling)
You WILL need to double this recipe, because these cookies go fast. I make on parchment paper for easy cleanup - the topping can be a little difficult to clean off your cookie sheets if any spills bake on. Trust me - Santa will leave jewelry if you include these on the milk and cookie plate!
So good. Makes more than 18. More like 24. I made half using whole cherries and the rest using half cherries. Both are good but you can fit more of the yummy frosting on them when you only use half a cherry. This is a cookie that everyone will love!
These turned out great! I did add extra cherry juice to the frosting, and they were the perfect consistency. These were delicious warm, but even better after being refrigerated. I'll definately make these again, thanks.
Delicious! Easy to make, too. Took barely 30 minutes to do everything from mixing the batter to making the frosting to baking. The only change I did was adding less cherry juice to the frosting, after about two teaspoons the frosting seemed quite thin and I didn't want ti to run off the cookies. I also made my cookies a bit large, they ended up about 2" in diameter, because I wanted to bake them all at once and not have to do batches. Came out to 18 cookies total at the size I made them. I will definitely make these again, they were winners.
I doubled the recipe which made 74 cookies. I wrongly took the advise and DIDN'T double the chocolate topping. This left some with empty holes as I whipped up some more ganache. I actually like the looks of the topping better doing this after they baked. Makes for a prettier presentation!
Very easy to make. I used 3/4 c powdered sugar instead of 1 c regular white sugar, and they turned out fine. I've never seen cookies that say "frost before baking" .... but these are fabulous!
"Mmmmm", "Ohhhh my", "Ummm" ... This was all I heard, along with some other joyful expressions, as co-workers ate these incredible cookies. A "temp" even asked if I was married.... She said, "if a guy can cook like this, he would have to make a wonderful husband!!!"
Loved these. Want to save money but still have great cookies? eliminate the melted chocolate/sweetened condensed milk and cut the cherries in half. Think of it with the full cherries and chocolate as great when you want almost a truffle, and if you want a cookie instead you can go lighter.
These cookies were very good and tasted like brownies. I followed the recipe exactly except for putting two tablespoons of cherry juice in the batter which help the texture. As much as I liked the cookies, there was not much cherry flavor. I think next time I will chop up cherries and put them in the cookie batter.
These cookies are wonderful. I did add a teaspoon of almond extract to the cookie mix and it was to die for !!
To give a better flavor to contrast the dark chocolate I use canned dark cherries instead and the results were much better (less sweet and a better flavor). Either way these cookies are the first to go when put out.
they were good, but the dough was thick and kind of flavorless. next time I will use an extra egg like someone else suggested. Also, I ended up with way more frosting than I needed.
i really really wanted to like these cookies- i came across the recipe on xmas eve and even trekked to to grocery store at the last minute to pick up the cherrie... i added an extra egg and a splash of cherry juice to the batter, but kept everything else as written- my cookies came out dry and they didnt even spread :( the chocolate cherry icing for these somewhat saves them, but not nearly enough for me to ever make again, nonetheless serve to company
I get requests for this recipe everytime I've made it... they always come out great, though I've experimented with a few variations. I think I've finally decided how I prefer to make them. I make the cookies a little on the small size - almost so you can pop the whole cookie in your mouth. I don't drain the cherries - I pluck them straight from the jar so that a tiny bit of the juice settles in the well of the cookie that you make with your thumb. I think this helps the cookies stay moist and adds more of the cherry flavor. I bake the cookies for 8 minutes with a bit of the frosting on top (just enough to cover the cherry so it doesn't get funky in the oven). Then I add more frosting on top after they've come out of the oven (so they look prettier). They're super moist so be sure you let them cool down on a rack before you attempt to move them or they'll fall apart.
excellent recipe! I followed the advice of everyone and halved the topping sauce....it was plenty! Make sure you don't bake too long. My first batch int he owv got a bit too done on the bottoms. 8 min was perfect!
Great recipe! I used fresh-picked pitted sweet cherries which lent a "Black Forest Cake" flavor to the cookies. Other changes I made to the recipe were: 1)used 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar (instead of 1 cup white), 2) added 2 tbsps of sweetened condensed milk to cookie recipe 3)used milk chocolate chips for the glaze, 3)I placed a couple of chocolate chips on the top of the cookie before baking, 4)pressed the cherries into the cookies (and glazed them) AFTER baking, 5)cooled the cookies completely before glazing, 6)added 1/2 tsp almond flavoring and 2 tbsp fresh-squeezed cherry juice to the glaze. I doubled the cookie recipe but kept the glaze recipe single, which was the perfect amount of glaze. Double cookie recipe yielded 54 incredibly delicious brownie-like cookies. The family loved 'em!
You can't even believe how good these cookies are. The best cookies right out of the oven EVER. They get raves every time I make them. Take the earlier advice to double the cookie recipe but not the "frosting".
These are on my Chistmas cookie baking list every year. They are a bit of a pain to make, but worth it. I use half a cherry on each cookie instead of a whole one, it helps leave room for the chocolate topping without it dripping over the sides (though I am always surprised at how well the topping stays put during baking, you just have to make a REALLY deep dent in the dough for the cherry and the topping). The cookies store fairly well too, which is good for me since I start my holiday baking a few weeks before Christmas.
I personally did not care for these cookies. I did as others had suggested and added an extra egg for a more chewy cookie other wise I made them as is. My mother stopped by and loved the cookie. She is a chocaholic though. I think that is the secret, you really need to like chocolate.
truly decadent cookies. I made these one night for Christmas, and they were such a hit that my husband went out for more cherries because he demanded I make another batch. I had a hard time with them, they were involved and messy to make but they are so worth it. I halved the cherries to fit better in the cookies and they were also easier to eat that way. I had a little trouble with the dough cracking and they weren't the prettiest cookies I've ever made but they are sooo good they will disappear soon after you put them out.
I have to disagree with the majority of the reviews. Not that the taste isn't what they say but, I rate a recipe with the presentation in mind also. Like others have said, they are messy and you have to be too careful with the placement of the frosting. I baked mine with the cherry and then I drizzeled the choc. mixture over them. They looked so much more appetizing with the drizzle than the frosting just rolling off of the cookie. I don't think I'll make these again.
I didn't bake the cookie with the icing, I piped it on using a baggie after the cookies were done. I got a lot of requests for the recipe. These are really good, if you like the chocolate cherry combo, you will love this cookie. Thanks for sharing.
These were pretty good. I some issues with the icing--kept having to add extra juice because it kept clumping and couldn't seem to get the right consistency. The cookie itself though is fantastic. Tastes like a moist and delicious brownie. I would never sub in marg or anything for the real butter. I am thinking about using the cookie dough recipe, omitting the cherry stuff and adding chocolate chips for a super chocolately cookie!
To be honest, these look better then they taste. They don't taste bad, just bland. I did add extra cherry juice to the frosting as well as to the cookie itself but it is still pretty bland. I'd make these again but might experiment with a different flavour extract.....
My 14 year old son made these for the holidays and they were the best! They are not difficult yet the finished product looks as if you worked all day! They are beautiful and totally yummy! The only thing we did differently is use 1/2 a cherry in each cookie because we bought the wrong size jar. Wait...you'll have a hard time keeping these around for sure! Also, they are easy to store. We put them in tins for gifts.
These are soooo good! And easy to make. I use a 1/4 round teaspon to indent the cookie for the cherry, perfect size and helps cuts the prep time.
these took only a couple minutes to make and bake up gorgeous!!!and they taste deliscious!!
fantastic! almost like a chocolate covered cherry piece of candy. We are in a motor home and stay in a park in Texas. I baked these for bingo and my neighbor told me not to take them. They're too good. She actually wanted to buy them from me. Needless to say, I gave her some. I didn't take them to Bingo. She said they are her favorite cookie.
These cookies are great!! My family loves chocolate covered cherries so I decided to make them a special holiday treat. There was not a single person who didn't love them. Thanks for the recipe!
Im giving 5 star for taste because these cookies are very good. But i had some prob with the frosting. I think its better to frost after baking, because my frosting melted & created a mess on the cookie sheet. So its better to frost post-bake. Also, will reduce the baking time to abt 8 minutes. but all in all they taste great!
I made only half the icing but added 6 tsp of cherry juice to it and 2 tbsp of cherry juice to the batter. The cookies came out with a definite cherry-chocolate flavor. These are very pretty and delicious too!
These were really good. I found the batter kind of dry so I added some of the cherry juice. The chocolate sauce does make a lot. I added too much juice to it so it was kind of runny, but otherwise they turned out really well. Kind of tasted like brownie chocolate covered cherries. Thanks!
I made these cookies with half each of white and brown sugar..they were delicious and they do freeze really well--they still have a chewy consistency I frosted with the topping AFTER baking..they tasted great, but topping was messy. These cookies would be great without topping.
These were OK. They are pretty and festive, but my two year old said they were YUCKY! I don't think I would make again.
These cookies are sooo good! I brought them into work and everything loved them!! I made a couple of changes. I put 1 tsp of cherry juice into the dough and doubles the amount of cherry juice in the drizzle. I also halved the drizzle, except the cherry juice, because it yeilded too much. A couple suggestions: 1. do not make an indent, just press the cherry in the center 2. add the drizzle after the cookies come out. I think they taste better the second day! I have already passed this recipe off to two others! :)
This was great! I was a little afraid to try it at first because there weren't that many ratings or reviews (although they all seemed to be positive) but I thought I wanted to try to make a different kind of cookie, besides the usual boring chocolate chip or sugar cookies. This was absolutely wonderful! I followed the recipe exactly and everything turned out great, not too sweet and has just the right flavor. The cherry in the middle really makes them unique and fun. I'm going to make these again and again. They'll show up at family gatherings in the future for sure!
Added cherry juice to dough, with a little extra flour. Cut the frosting in half. don't drizzle with choc. until baked
What's not to like? These were so good. Per other suggestions, I added 1 egg plus 1 yolk; made a chewier cookie. Also baked on parchment and made a large indentation for lots of frosting. Husband inhaled these as did his coworkers. Made 25 cookies.
I too did the drizzle after the cookies cooled, not before baking them. These are very good! I doubled the recipe as well.
These cookies are absolutely scrumptious! Very rich and chocolately which is exactly what I was looking for. Didn't change a thing. Made these for Christmas and expect they will make it to my baking list next year! Thanks Jaime. Great recipe!
They turned out great! Thanks for the recipe!
These are rich and delicious. I made them for my husband for Valentine's day and he loved them! I measured out 1 1/2 tablespoons of dough for each cookie and covered each with 1 1/2 - 2 tsp. of the chocolate sauce and swirled it around to completely cover the cherry. An impressive fancy cookie. I got about 27 cookies.
My cookies looked like the cookies in the photo "Marla" took, the chocolate topping went a bit messy, they didn't look very nice at all but the taste was great. My son loved them, kept going back for more. Flavor-wise, they were very yummy and chocolaty, with a fudgy center, which made me think of brownies. So for taste they get 5 stars, but for presentation it would have to be 2.... but I guess we're rating for taste in this instance!
Turned out perfect! Sent them to hubbies work.... gone in one day.
There is something wrong with this recipe. But because most of the reviews are favourable, I decided to make these cookies; however, the end result looks almost nothing like the pictures, and has more in common with the less favourable reviews for this recipe. I used the correct amounts and followed the directions exactly for the cookies (except that I added an egg, as per some reviewers). Also, all of my ingredients were pretty fresh, i.e., not old or sitting too long on the shelf. But the cookies came out a little dry, even though I only baked for 8 min, they cracked and hardly spread, and the texture/flavour was very brownie-like. (Not that there's anything wrong with that, but I'd have made brownies if I wanted brownies.) As for flavour, the cookies were just okay--if they were delicious I could overlook the other things that didn't work out. In the end, I drizzled white chocolate over the cookies, hoping to disguise the fact that they were so cracked and weird-looking.
I made two batches of these this holiday season and they went over really well. I will definitely make this recipe again! I made half the frosting at a time since it took a while to put it on the cookies, that way it was fresh and spreadable.
i made these for a cookie exchange and they were delish. like a brownie type cookie with cherry. very good
I made these at Christmastime and I'm so glad I did! They really are fabulous! My husband loves chocolate covered cherries, so these were a hit with him, too!
These require more effort, but are simply divine! We made a batch at Christmas time and didn't want to share them with anyone!!
WOW,THESE THINGS ARE SOOOOOOO GOOD.
Very good! I followed the recipe exactly plus I added cherry juice from the jar to the batter for extra cherry flavor. The cookies were a big hit at our Christmas party!
Everyone who tried these either loved them or hated them. I thought they were very sweet. Won't be making them for xmas next year.
I am so in love with these cookies!! I made this for Christmas about 6 times. Everyone that has them wants the recipes. I can't wait until I can make them the next time and eat a couple!!! Like all cooks I made a couple changes. I use cherry extract instead of vanilla, so you will have more of the cherry taste. It really does make a difference. In the icing I use the whole cn of condesed milk, add more cherry extract and extra cherry juice from the can. I mean about 1/4 cup or more. The more you use the more cherry and chocolate taste you will get. I also put the chocolate over the cookies to bake (on that baking paper, they will make a mess), then when they are done about 15 to 20 minutes later. (they take longer to cook then stated) I let them set on pans for 3 to 5 minutes then pour more chocolate over the cookies. Let set out for couple hours or more and let cool and set. Save the extra chocolate and you can always use more if you would like. Then enjoy!! These really are now my favorite cookies now!!!!
