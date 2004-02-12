Cookie Mix in a Jar I

Contents for a jar that is filled with the makings for chocolate chip cookies. It helps to pack down each layer to make fit!

Recipe by Laura Ashby

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix the salt and baking soda with the flour, then layer the ingredients into a 1 quart, wide mouth jar. Use scissors to cut a 9 inch-diameter circle from calico. Place over lid, and secure with rubber band. Tie on a raffia or ribbon bow to cover rubber band.

  • Enclose a card with the following mixing and baking directions: Chocolate Chip Cookies 1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). 2. In a large bowl, cream 1 cup of unsalted butter or margarine until light and fluffy. Beat in 1 egg and 1 teaspoon of vanilla. Mix in cookie mix. Drop teaspoonfuls of dough, spaced well apart, onto a greased cookie sheet. 3. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in preheated oven, or until lightly browned. Cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
139 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 27.7g; fat 3.3g; sodium 153.3mg. Full Nutrition
