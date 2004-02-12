Cookie Mix in a Jar I
Contents for a jar that is filled with the makings for chocolate chip cookies. It helps to pack down each layer to make fit!
These cookies are very good! Taste like Toll House. They do turn into crisp cookies. I prefer chewy so I microwave them before I eat them. For this recipe, I would recommend just scooping the flour up with the measuring cup rather than doing it the "right" way. That adds the little extra flour so they don't come out so flat. (I tried it both ways.) If you're new to doing cookie mix jars, make sure you put the flour in first then pack it down with the bulb end of a turkey baster. Next the brown sugar, then the white sugar, then the chips. Pack each layer! This creates distinct layers and all the ingredients fit easily. Also make a loose funnel by rolling & taping a piece of paper. This makes it much easier to dump the ingredients in cleanly. Hope these tips help!Read More
Well I tried putting in a quart jar, and what I want to know is how do you fit 5 cups of ingredients in a 4 Cup container? This does not work. If you can tell me how to fit it, maybe I will try it again.Read More
I made 12 of these as gifts for the people I work with. The first one I layered each individual ingredient and couldn't fit the full 1 & 1/2 cups of chocolate chips in the jar. So on the rest of the jars I put the chocolate chips in 1/2 cup at a time. I put the flour 1st then 1/2 cup choc chips then brown sugar then another 1/2 cup chocolate then the white sugar and then filled to the top with the rest of the chocolate. All of the ingredients fit because the looser ingredients filter around the chocolate chips but the layers weren't really distinct . You really have to pack everything down as tight as possible. It took me about 3 hours just to fill all of the jars.
Good Recipe. I am doing the jars right now, and just a HUGE TIP!!! PUT FLOUR FIRST!!! I made 4 jars with ingredients not fitting, and the jars looked all "floury" otherwise. Putting the flour first and making sure to pack down after each ingredient is a HUGE help! =)
This made a great gift! I found snowman jars at the local Walmart (held about 28 oz if you stuffed chips & M&Ms in the hat (lid)). I used a mixture of chocolate chips and red/green M&Ms for extra color -- was able to fit an M&M in each eye and nose of the snowman too! I couldn't fit all of the chocolate chips/M&Ms in the jar or lid, so I wrapped the extras in a little baggie and tied it with a ribbon. To make the gift extra nice, I placed the jar inside a basket lined with a holiday dish towel and matching potholders. Not only did it make a great impression, the cookies turned out wonderfully too :-) Thanks for this great recipe/gift idea.
Tip: Definitely don't use the flour as your last layer or you might make a mess trying to get it all to fit in!
I live at High Altitude. I had to add 1/2 C flour to the jar and take out 1/4 C Brown Sugar and 1/4 C Chocolate Chips to get it to fit in the jar. The cookies turned out perfect. All the craft fair samples I baked went fast!!!
These cookies did turn out pretty squishy. I found that letting the cookies cool and set on the cookie sheet for 5-10 minutes did help them keep their shape. I included this note on my recipe cards, along with the suggestion to add up to a 1/4 cup more flour if necessary. This is a really difficult recipe to fit into the jars, so beware! It took me several attempts to create a working system, and even then I had to omit about 1/8 - 1/4 cup of the chocolate chips. Everyone's had rave reviews about the finished product, though!
I made 24 of these for family and friends for Chirstmas, so far 15 people have made theirs and they have all asked me for the recipe! These cookies are really good, and they would be great if you threw in some walnuts too! Thank you for the recipe!
Very tasty and crisp cookie. Do not over bake these cookies.
I made these as gifts for Christmas for all of my co-workers (We have an annual Tree trimming party at). Those coworkers that have made the cookies have loved them, others have asked for an extra jar so the can display it as decoration. This was a great way to economize on gifts for a large group of people; I bought most of my ingredients at a locale wharehouse-wholesaler (like Sams Club/Costco) which kept the costs down. I spent about $3 per gift - and you can't beat that!
I had a hard time getting all the ingredients to fit. The flour gave me the most trouble because I had to pack it pretty tight in order to put the lid on it. Also one of the recipients of this cookie jar baked it and said it didn't rise. She ended up throwing the whole batch away.
these are absolutely excellent, use a one quart ball jar and put the flour in first. cut the choc chips to one cup(otherwise hard to fit and frustrating) and add 3/4 cup or 1 1/2 sticks of butter instead of one cup. I find blue bonnet margarine is a great baking margarine. use it when it is cold!! fridge the dough while cookies are baking, it will turn out wonderful!
I did a test run of these before giving them away for presents. They were amazingly yummy. I added some colored sprinkles to the mix for some extra color. They came out wonderfully.
Makes a great gift. For variation, I used whole wheat flour and 12oz. of chocolate chips (approx. 2 cups). This is also great for kids to make also.
This is such a great gift idea.Everyone I made this for said they were really yummy cookies and what a neat pick-me-up they were
I had the hardest time fitting all of the ingredients into a quart jar and was wondering how other people did it. The cookies were okay though.
I made these cookies for christmas gifts and they came out looking really bland. Thier were just 4 layers, and most of the flower flowed into the chocolate chips.
Went flat. Added more flour and chips, still flat. No taste.
I was given this recipe as a gift. I made it for my sister's birthday and it was a huge hit! Everyone kept complimenting how delicious it was. They wanted the recipe so I had to contact the friend that gave it to me and she directed me to this recipe. It makes a great birthday cookie too. You just have to lower the oven temperature to 350, place it in a greased foil lined pizza pan with foil hanging over the edges, and then after baking for 10 minutes turn the foil in over the edges to allow the center to finish cooking 10 additional minutes without over-browing the edges. It is great!
I was able to fit almost everything in the jars - I just had to leave some chocolate chips out - but I figured I could either attach a bag of chips or just have the receiver make up the difference with their own chocolate chips. I didn't make any of the cookies to see how good they are.
Overall I was very satisfied with these.
I added more flour because they were getting flat. They were good but would of been better with nuts.
I didn't have any problems. I baked some of the cookies too and they were yummy!! I put the flour first. Then the teaspoon of salt and teaspoon of baking soda. Next, the brown sugar, packed!! Then the white sugar so it wouldn't seep through. Then finally on top the chocolate chips. I also put caramel bits (YUMM!) and in some pecans or M&M's, or peanut butter bites. Delicious! Thanks for sharing! Maybe one of these days I'll post a pic! The only thing is I wish the colorful M&M's or chocolate chips could have been down lower in the jar to see the colors..may try that with the m&m's then put brown sugar on top...I don't know...anyway, it worked great for me!:) Merry Christmas!
I used the altitude adjustment in the review from SCOTTYLITTLEFOOT and they came out great. My daughter said they were the best cookies I have ever made. I did add green and red M&Ms to the chocolate chips for color. I wanted to make a test batch before committing to 24 jars. I had to tap the jar on the counter several times after each layer to get the ingrediants to fit.
When I first saw this recipe, I realized it had to much butter, so I reduced the butter to 3/4 cup, but that was still(!) to much. They came out flat, too crisp, and raw in the middle. We tryed this recipe after the Cowboy Cookies In a Jar, and these couldn't even compare. We didn't have to change anything about the Cowboy Cookies. This recipe is overall a bad recipe, and didn't even bother with the jar, because we knew we wouldn't be giving this to anyone, so I don't know how they fit in the jar. Would NOT recommend!
I loved it super easy and fast!
This was such a perfect gift for my husband's co-workers! Everybody was thrilled was how great they looked and more than one person suggested that I start selling them. A great recipe!
simple and quick to put together I took about an hour and a half for 12 jars. I didn't bother mixing in the salt and baking soda with the flour, I just tossed it on top of the flour. I also adjusted the amount of flour, brown sugar and white sugar to make it the same as the toll house recipe. 2 1/4 cups of flour and 3/4 cups of each sugars. I also layered it 1 1/4 cups of flour with baking soda and salt tossed on top, then brown sugar, remaining cup of flour and then white sugar and topped with M&M's or chocolate chips. You'll need to increase the eggs to 2 in the instructions.
This recipe takes a little time, but makes a great gift when you add a piece of cloth to the top for office workers. Two things I found were that I liked the clear vanilla (this can be bought in cake decorating stores)instead of the regular you get in the grocery store (it isn't as strong), and when you mix the ingredients to make the cookies make sure your butter is soft and not melted. These made wonderful cookies.
This is the best jar recipe I've tried! The dough was tasty and I didn't think the cookies turned out too flat. They were perfect! You do need to really pack in the layer of flour and brown sugar. There is no room to spare!
I tried this recipe and it worked wll. I did need to pack down everything to make it fit. Needed to add more flour to the recipe after the first batch, since they turned out flat and then they were perfect. My kids loved them-hope my friends do too.
Awesome! Perfect christmas present it was cheap to make and everyone got a little gift!
I did this for Christmas. It is a little time consuming, but the results were really great. Our friends loved receiving them.
I used the called for size jars, exact amounts and packed down the ingredients a lot and there still wasn't enough space for all the stuff.
The best one I've tried yet. Thank You!
The cookies came out flat and squishy! They did taste good though.
It is great for gifts in a decorated jar!!!!
For all of the people acting like kids and arent using their brains, you CAN fit five cups into a four cup jar! It is simple, you PACK the ingredients down very tight, then you have a lot of room for your ingredients!!! In my opinion, this is a VERY good recipie and very delicious! They are very cute and easy, and perfect for gifts! I made 12 of these as CUTE Christmas gifts and everyone loved them! I would reccomend you try this out and make sure you put your ingredients in this order: first PACK down your flour in the jar, then PACK your brown sugar, then sugar, then you should have pleanty of room for your chocolate chips! ENJOY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
My kids and I put these together for their homedaycare provider. The kids had a great time and the daycare loved it!
The cookies tasted great! And looked wonderful in the jar. A little trouble fitting it all into the jar. I cut back the chocolate chips to 1 cup and lessened the brown sugar to 3/4 cup. My son has a dairy allergy so we subbed soy margarine for the butter. It made 36 good sized cookies.
Ok there is no way you can fit all the ingredients in the jar do the math five cups do not fit into a four cup jar. its to late after you start putting the ingredients in the jar.
I literally just made these and they are very yummy!! They do turn out to be pretty crisp, but the are still a wonderful treat!
While this mix may look pretty in a jar, I don't really care for the type of cookies it makes. The cookies turn out very flat. Perhaps the recipe needs to be tweaked by adding some shortening in place of some of the butter.
I’m glad I made a test batch. These need 2 eggs, not 1! Without the extra egg the batter doesn’t really come together. That might also be why other reviewers found the cookies too flat and crispy. I couldn’t fit all the chocolate chips, but 1 cup of chips is enough for this recipe anyway. This makes a great gift, but make sure when you make the baking direction tag to list 1/2 cup softened butter, 1 tsp vanilla and 2 eggs.
I made these and several others for baby shower favors, substituting mini kisses for the chocolate chips. They had a great flavor but I had to add a little flour to mine, as the first batch was a little flat. Otherwise, they were great.
You need to pack, pack, and pack the ingredients! Packing the flour first is the key. I also found that making the layers higher on the sides and sloping inward allowed for the ingredients to pack better. Another tip I have is add the chocolate chips last and add them slowly-- spread them to the walls of the jar and pack them in little by little or you will find they don't all fit. Also, many people commented that the cookies come greasy or flat- We found using 1 stick of unsalted butter not 1 cup of unsalted butter gave better results. We made 72 of these jars for a baby shower as favors and they were a huge hit! They do require quite a bit of work to make its not a quick and easy task as one might expect.
Wonderful Christmas present for our grandchildren - went down a storm
We received this as a gift and it is one of the best chocolate chip cookie recipes I have tried
We used this recipe for the favors for my sister's wedding. Well what a hit they were. They got one of our guests extra credit from one of her professors (he LOVED them.)
