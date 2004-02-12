Cookie Mix in a Jar I

You need to pack, pack, and pack the ingredients! Packing the flour first is the key. I also found that making the layers higher on the sides and sloping inward allowed for the ingredients to pack better. Another tip I have is add the chocolate chips last and add them slowly-- spread them to the walls of the jar and pack them in little by little or you will find they don't all fit. Also, many people commented that the cookies come greasy or flat- We found using 1 stick of unsalted butter not 1 cup of unsalted butter gave better results. We made 72 of these jars for a baby shower as favors and they were a huge hit! They do require quite a bit of work to make its not a quick and easy task as one might expect.