Rum or Bourbon Balls

It isn't Christmas without these!!! They go fast!! Try using bourbon in place of the rum!

Recipe by Elaine L Smith

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
2 mins
additional:
1 week
total:
1 week 12 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
Directions

  • Place chocolate chips into a microwave-safe medium bowl. Heat in the microwave for 1 minute, stir and then continue to heat at 20 second intervals, stirring between each, until melted and smooth. Stir in sugar and corn syrup. Blend in rum. Add crushed vanilla wafers and chopped nuts. Mix until evenly distributed. Cover and refrigerate until firm.

  • Roll the chilled chocolate mixture into bite-size balls. Roll balls in a mixture of ground nuts and confectioner's sugar, or just plain confectioner's sugar. Store in a covered container for a week before serving to blend the flavors.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
194 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 26g; fat 8.9g; sodium 58.4mg. Full Nutrition
