Rum or Bourbon Balls
It isn't Christmas without these!!! They go fast!! Try using bourbon in place of the rum!
It isn't Christmas without these!!! They go fast!! Try using bourbon in place of the rum!
YOWZAAAAA! Fantastic recipe! These taste just like the rum balls my mom made during the holidays. When I told her about them, she said it sounds like the same recipe although she used crushed grahm crackers instead of the vanilla wafers - so there is a substitution if you don't have any Nilla wafers on hand! I do have the following advice for making this candy though: 1. Use the "real" vanilla wafers - off brands with off tastes will affect the quality of your rum balls.The standard 12-ounce box makes your 2 1/2 cups of crushed cookie crumbs. 2. Crush the wafers in two batches in a food processor. This makes them powdery and very easy to mix into the mixture. 3.DO REMOVE THE MELTED CHOCOLATE FROM THE HEAT AS SOON AS ALL THE CHIPS HAVE MELTED and before adding the sugar, alcohol, corn syrup, and cookie crumbs. Even on a gas stove, leaving it on the eye with the heat turned off will make your chocolate "seize" and it won't be teh correct texture you are looking for. 4. Melt the chocolate chips in a 3-quart saucepan on the smallest eye on your stove on Low heat, stirring almost constantly. Once the chips are melted, you can add the remaining ingredients to the saucepan and still have lots of room to stir without making a mess all over the counter. 5. I find the chocolate cools quick enough once you are through stirring to handle and make into balls. The first time I made these, I did refrigerate the mixture and it made it difficult to roll into nice balls - they were kind ofRead More
I found them a little on the gritty side. Maybe the sugar should be melted with the chocolate? I enjoyed the ones with amaretto in them more then the rum.Read More
YOWZAAAAA! Fantastic recipe! These taste just like the rum balls my mom made during the holidays. When I told her about them, she said it sounds like the same recipe although she used crushed grahm crackers instead of the vanilla wafers - so there is a substitution if you don't have any Nilla wafers on hand! I do have the following advice for making this candy though: 1. Use the "real" vanilla wafers - off brands with off tastes will affect the quality of your rum balls.The standard 12-ounce box makes your 2 1/2 cups of crushed cookie crumbs. 2. Crush the wafers in two batches in a food processor. This makes them powdery and very easy to mix into the mixture. 3.DO REMOVE THE MELTED CHOCOLATE FROM THE HEAT AS SOON AS ALL THE CHIPS HAVE MELTED and before adding the sugar, alcohol, corn syrup, and cookie crumbs. Even on a gas stove, leaving it on the eye with the heat turned off will make your chocolate "seize" and it won't be teh correct texture you are looking for. 4. Melt the chocolate chips in a 3-quart saucepan on the smallest eye on your stove on Low heat, stirring almost constantly. Once the chips are melted, you can add the remaining ingredients to the saucepan and still have lots of room to stir without making a mess all over the counter. 5. I find the chocolate cools quick enough once you are through stirring to handle and make into balls. The first time I made these, I did refrigerate the mixture and it made it difficult to roll into nice balls - they were kind of
Rum Balls are tradition in Germany during the xmass Holidays. I usually buy them online at a German Store but decided to make them myself this year. Remembering how my grandmother used to make them I took this as a basic reciped using milk chocolate. One week before making the Rum Balls I took 1/2 cup of Raisins (a must in the original rum ball) chopped them up and soaked in the Rum for the week. If you do not like Rum you can also try using Amaretto. Then finished the recipe. The closest thing I found to the original thus far.
loved em............. i heat the bourbon in the microwave and dissolve the sugar in it before mixing with the melted chips and syrup.
These really go faaaaasssst! These rum balls were way too easy to make and very tasty too. I made one batch to see how they came out...and now I am in the process of making about 4 more batches to give out as gifts this Christmas..and maybe even Diwali next year! A few suggestions: 1) Roll the balls in cocoa powder or a mixture of cocoa and icing sugar. Only icing sugar or white sugar makes it too sweet. Rolling the balls in crushed nuts is great too! 2)Add the rum soaked raisins for a richer taste. 3) If the mixture turns out too liquidy, just let it stay in the fridge a bit longer. 4)And yes, bit of alcohol goes a long way.
My first batch I used milk chocolate chips and captain morgans silver rum. They were great and everyone loved them. The next batch I used semi-sweet with some cheap rum and they were terrible.
I used white chocolate and Midori Melon flavored liquer, for "Melon Balls". They're a deliciously different take on rum and bourbon balls.
These are very good with bourbon (never tried the rum). I ran out of vanilla wafers and wanted to make another batch, so I substituted crushed graham crackers, and they worked well, too.
Loads of praise for these! We used milk chocolate chips instead of semi-sweet and it cut the liquor taste down a bit. Also used only about 1/3 c. of bourbon and it was plenty. Everyone at our party went bonkers over them!
I made these for Christmas this year. They were very popular at my holiday party and I was asked for the recipe. I see the logic of dissolving the sugar in the rum after making them - I'll do that next time. They really do get better as the 7th day approaches. Excellent recipe; thanks.
I used rum and these were the best I've made. Everyone loved them, go light on the alcohol though, a little goes a long way.
how easy and soooo good at bringing holiday spirit! i used pyrat reserve rum and rolled them in coconut flakes, chopped roasted almonds, cocoa powder, or powdered sugar. a little trick i found to help bigger things like nuts and coconut stick to the outside: roll them in a little water and then roll them in the desired coating.
If I eat a few more, I will happily give this recipe six or seven stars....ha ha! These are great with white chocolate substituted for the semi sweet and egg nog coffee flavoring (I used about 1 to 1 1/2 tablespoon of strong flavoring) plus the usual rum for inebriated egg nog balls (: If you'll be sharing them with kiddies or those who don't imbibe, jyst leave off the rum. Or make the recipe as listed, substituting 1/2 cup very strong coffee or espresso for the rum and roll in a little cocoa and golden sugar. Delish!
This was my first attempt at making rum balls, and OMG they came out amazing. I did tweak the recipe, as all I had were Dark and Milk Chocolate bars, Oreos and Digestives, I separated the Oreos and crushed the cookies then heated the rum as suggested and added 1/2 the sugar and the oreo filling. When the mixture was cooled I used a measuring tsp and rolled them into balls which were the perfect bite size, I then rolled them in unsweetened cocoa powder as I found that the sugar made it too sweet. This recipe yielded 70 tsp size balls.
made half Amaretto and half bourbon. Have made these with chocolate truffle and half Kaluah as well. Depending on flavor I dip in milk chocolate or white chocolate.
I found them a little on the gritty side. Maybe the sugar should be melted with the chocolate? I enjoyed the ones with amaretto in them more then the rum.
Excellent! They were the hit of the party. I exchanged the rum for egg nog and added 1 Tbsp. of rum extract which gave it the same taste but without the alcohol. Either way is excellent.
I don't do deserts at all because I always find a way to mess them up and I really don't have much of a sweet tooth, but these were easy to make and while a bit sweeter than I'd like, they were pretty d*** good! I finally found something that I can't over/under cook, and that alone is worth 5 stars.
Excellent recipe! I have struggled with Rum Balls every year; these are the best by far that I have ever made. I melted the sugar in the rum for 1 minute in the microwave and added 3 cups of crumbs instead of 2 1/2. Also, I dampened them with my hand (I kept one hand a bit wet for this) before rolling them in the sprinkles. This made them stick better.
Loved these. I was able to actually make these while camping out in the trailer, so were super easy to make. I also made with Amaretto and with crushed almonds. They were definitely a hit and I will be making again and again.
I used one 12 oz bag of chocolate chips, 4 tablespoons white corn syrup, 1 cup bourbon or rum, 1 box of vanilla wafers crushed fine (about 5 cups of cookies...which was the whole box), 2 cups of pecans or walnuts (measure before crushing fine), powdered sugar....used same directions as above to make and it's fabulous. Just thought maybe some who found the sugar in the above recipe a little gritty would like this recipe better. It's very smooth. :)
I took these to a Christmas gathering and they were the hit of the party! I was concerned that they would be dry due to I used 3 cups of the vanilla crumbs (didn't read the recipe all the way through first!), but they ended up being fine! I used dark rum and didn't use walnuts (I had assumed that walnuts would be mixed into the dough - which is why I used extra crumbs). My first time making anything like this!
I made these using white chocolate chips and Cruzan Black Cherry Rum. They do get better after a few days!
Great flavor! My guests ate them up quickly. Next time I need to double the batch. My only suggestion is watch how long the dough chills in the refrigerator. I left it for about four hours but it become rock solid and difficult to work with. The sprinkles I tried using wouldn't adhere to the surface. My recommendation is chill for only a short time. The confectioners sugar worked well even on the firm surface and tasted the best.
THIS IS GREAT AND REALLY TASTY
I made these for my husband in Afghanistan. They survived the journey very well, and the week they spent being shipped over made them taste even better when they got there - he loved them!
I like the strong flavor, but let me tell you I think these were STRONG! Maybe a little less bourbon next time. Overall, easy and good flavor.
OMG!! These rum balls were the best. I made them for a Christmas party and they did not last but maybe 10 mins.
OMG. I just made these rum balls with the intention of letting the flavor mellow for a week and serving on Christmas eve after dinner...but I don't think they are going to last that long. Even with the sharp tang of fresh rum (which, incidentally, I hate and don't drink), these doughy little balls of awesome are to die for. I haven't even sugared them yet. I had a bad moment when the chocolate seized and wouldn't combine with the rum and sugar, but I beat the heck out of it with a wire whisk and saved the day. Thank you, you've made my holiday!
I was actually worried because what i thought was a whole box of vanilla wafers was only 1 cup worth of crumbs. I added tea cookie crumbs and added 1 tsp of vanilla to the rum. I also remember people saying that the balls were grainy so I divided the rum and melted the sugar into the rum in the micorwave. This was really very easy although somewhat time consuming. I will definately make these again. Great for gifts.
We make these every year for gifts and cookie exchanges - they are the most requested. Best recipe here for these and easiest. Hint though - let the balls sit in airtight container for at least a week before eating - makes them alot mellower and more delicious!
Gluten Free Version - This year, I'm making a GF version using half GF animal crackers and half GF graham crackers instead of the vanilla wafers. They haven't "cured" for the five days yet, but the early taste tests went well. :) I've made these now both with rum and bourbon. Although both are good, the bourbon is better, IMO.
the exact recipe i was looking for! what a hit they were with my friends! my only complaint is that the recipe claims to make 24 servings. i'm not sure what they're considering a serving, but each batch made ~45 bite-size pieces.
Made these for a co-worker who LOVES these....she just rolled her eyes, so I'm thinking this is fabulous. Had a little trouble getting the bourbon into the chocolate....zapped for 30 seconds and everything was fine......super easy.
SUPER EASY. Great as gifts that everyone will want again next year. I used this recipe as written and it was perfect. Used rum last year but this time I may used a coconut rum I have. Hard not to have a few test tasting balls for quality control. Worth making ahead five days for the full effect.
Awesome. I used spiced rum, ground walnuts fine in my coffee grinder and rolled the balls in granulated sugar, I think they're prettier that way. Super good. I had no trouble with a grainy taste.
These were by far, the best rum balls I've ever had. Not too super strong that you can't eat them, not too wimpy that you couldn't taste the rum. Good recipe. Definitely.
OMG are these ever good!!! I decided to go with the Bourbon. I coulnd't find Vanilla Wafers anywhere, so I ended up using Aeroroot cookies, and I just crushed them up super fine in my food processor. (worked fine) I'd read a couple people say that they found them grainy, so I melted my chocolate and sugar together in a double boiler. Mine have only sat for 3 days so far, but we just tried them and they are FABULOUS!!!! I'd put quite a bit of finley chopped walnuts in the mixture, so instead of rolling them in nuts, I rolled them in icing sugar. So yummy!!! Thank you for this recipe, it will definetly become a Christmas Tradition now :)
Awesome I did not add the entire amount of rum and I figured some of the older kids would likely grab them!
Awesome!
These were great, very bourbon-y, which is how I like them. I used chocolate cookies instead of vanilla wafers. I also used pecans. Excellent recipe.
I made these using leftover rum from the egg nog that I had made. Although I did no try these, they were a huge hit at the dessert party and everyone commented that they were very good.
Really good! The only change I did was to use powered sugar instead of granulated. And I couldn't wait a week to eat them. Just one day. Delicious!
I didn't give a full 5 star only because I changed a couple of things. I tried these twice. Attempt 1: followed recipe except: no walnuts, used Bourbon and Bourban soaked raisins, dissolved sugar into Bourbon. Results: They were way to strong. I could barely eat one. Attempt 2: used white chocolate, Malibu Rum, Rum soaked raisins and walnuts. Results: Soooo yummy. The amount of rum was perfect the texture was cookiedough-like and the flavor was absolutely wonderful. I got several compliments and many recipe requests.
These are fabulous! More like rum-flavored fudge than a cookie texture, they are rich and creamy and decadent. Made one batch with rum and the second using Southern Comfort. Both turned out wonderfully.
I have a question. I just made these and everything went well mixing and rolling them. I microwaved the chocolate just enough to melt. I warmed the rum a little to dissolve the sugar. The mixture came together nicely to roll the balls. HOWEVER, I decided to coat them in finely chopped walnuts and I cannot get the nuts to stick for the life of me. It's not an even coating, most that have managed to stick are really just impressed into the dough. Which actually I like the look of, but can anyone tell me what I did wrong? This is taking forever to coat these. Thank You!
This is a great recipe! I substituted the Rum for Grand Marniere (orange liqueur) and the nuts for dried orange peel. The result has been outstanding. I also dipped the finished product in melted chocolate and then coated them in icing sugar. Definitely a recipe to impress!
I just made a batch of these up yesterday. I used bourbon whiskey, so I will definitely be keeping them away from my two-year old, even after reducing the amount to maybe 1/3 cup and adding some water. I used less walnuts (cracked some with shells leftover from the holidays) and mixed in some almonds, then tossed most of them in the blender with the wafers. Some were left in larger chunks which was nice. I used much more icing sugar to coat them, but I had a problem with a different recipe where the icing sugar absorbed the liquid after a little while. These do taste grainy but they ARE supposed to sit for a week, not just a day. I'm sure they'll be better in six days, if they last that long! Thanks for sharing, Elaine!
The sugar is grainy in mine too. Did I do something wrong?
I made mine with rum...these are beautiful for gifts. Let them age some...the longer the better...but boy you will be tempted to eat them up before you can get them to that point. Thanks for the recipe!!
Love these...I use cherry brandy in place of the rum for a little better flavor
WAYYYYY too much Rum! you open the container and that was all you could smell. Nobody would touch them because they are so potent, and too sweet. Sorry but I would not recommend this recipie to anyone making thses.
I made these with brandy and chopped raisins soaked in brandy. The flavor was very good and they were popular at my holiday party. The next time i make them I will use a lesser amount of powdered sugar in place of the regular sugar as the texture remained gritty even after they rippened for a week.
I just made these tonight so I need to wait the week to let the flavors blend. 1/2 of bourbon may have been a bit much.
Pretty good, just could use a little more rum. Chocolate also clumped when adding in liquids, seemed like there was probably a better way to go about that step. Grind cookies in processor so that they are very fine, otherwise chocolate will fall apart when rolling if you have clumps of cookie. I like this mixture better then others I have tried so far. Will try with bourbon next time.
So easy to make and very yummy. I used brandy and rolled in powdered sugar. Don't think they'll last a week before they are gone.I can't wait to try the recipe with different chocolate and liqour. Ok I tried white chocolate and creme de menthe - too sweet so I think I'll stick to the brandy. I've made 4 batches so far!
Just Okay. Maybe I did something wrong. I tasted one after 3 days and it was dry, and not nearly boozy enough. Office ate them all anyway.
These were fantastic. I've made rum balls before using cocoa powder and thought they were delicious but these are MUCH better, creamy and the flavor is much better. The dough was much easier to work with and though I didn't roll them in powdered sugar (used different sprinkles and whatnot) I think it would adhere better than my other recipe that seemed to soak it up within an hour. This is my go to recipe now.
A bit dry, but good taste and easy to make
I made one batch with Barcardi and it went over well with the men in my family. The second batch I used vanilla rum to give it a bit of a change and they were gone within two days......I think next time I will try the coconut or pineapple flavored. :0)
Reminded me of my grandmas bourbon balls, on the directions however refrigerate the mixture only till firm as we left ours in and they got wicked hard and had to rewarm them to get them to soften and then ball
These are veryyy good. I was worried they were going to be too strong with how much rum was in them, but they weren't at all. I made them for my family get together, which means kids too, so I made a portion of them without rum and just added a little vanilla. Those were good too. It did frustrate me rolling them though because they kept wanting to break apart on me. I found it helpful to warm them in my hands and then roll it out. I don't think I can wait a week for them!
Forget the corn syrup and sugar. I used mint chips instead of the semi-sweet chocolate chips and didn't need the additional surgar. They were a huge hit (and because of the mint...they're green to go with the holidays!).
these are one of the most requested Christmas cookie (or whatever you want to call them) that I make each year. This year, I have 4 boxes of vanilla wafers to make the rum balls out of so I'll have enough to go around!!!
These are great! I used half rum, half egg nog. Once I rolled them into balls I let them sit for a while then placed them into a storage container and drizzled a rum glaze over them. I will have to make another batch or two of these, as my husband and I (already) can't stay out of them. They are SOOO SOOO good! I'm going to give some away to family for sure. Yummy!
These are great! I added a little ingredient of my own, I soaked some raisins in a cup of Rum the night before I prepared the mix... it adds a different kick! i also made some true to the recipe, they were GREAT! will make them every Christmas from now on!
I made these exactly as instructed minus the nuts (co-worker is allergic to tree nuts). They came out great! I have, however, renamed them drunken balls. lol Wow are these things strong! I didn't give them a week to marinate as suggested. After tasting one the day after made, they were so strong they didn't need to sit for a week! Some have suggested to cut back on the booze. I guess it's personal taste because I liked them just fine with the amount in the recipe. I made my 1st batch with bourbon (which I really like). I'd like to try spiced rum next. Great recipe!
This is the very same recipe I have used for years! My advice though, put the balls in an airtight container for a few days before serving or handing out for gifts to allow time for the bourbon to mellow. I like to use Jim Beam.
great & easy recipe and so yummy!!!!
I've always thought of rum balls as extremely moist, but not these. I opted for less rum (1/3 cup) after reading some reviews. What you have to remember is to make up the difference you shorted with water (an afterthought for me). May be that affected the outcome. I found them not very easy to form into balls and rather crumbly. That's when I added the water. I may try this recipe again as the nuts and flavour were OK and the texture was wmooth although a bit on the dry side. I took some advice from the reviews and dissolved the sugar in the rum to avoid crystal-like texture and it worked fine. I'm not a big rum lover and after reducing the rum to 1/3cup realized I could've left the recipe as written (1/2 cup) and it probably would've been fine.
This has become a christmas tradition amongst my family members. They're quick, easy and oh so yummy!
These are delicious! I think next time I might try a little less vanilla wafers, but they tastes great as is. You can really taste the flavor even in just one ball. I rolled some in powdered sugar and others in cocoa powder and liked them both ways. Looking forward to trying them again in a week!
This recipe is soooo awesome. I cannot make them without everyone I know wanting them. I have had to scale the recipe 8 times, just to have enough to go around. I love them.
I made one batch with rum and another with bourbon. They were both big hits at the Christmas party!
These were delicious! I added some chopped raisins in place of the walnuts and they really took them to the next level. I found them to be quite boozy - which we were happy about! Yummy.
I followed this recipe except I made bourbon balls & didn't use walnuts due to an allergy. It definitely makes 4 dozen. Thanks for posting this recipe!!!!
They are just okay - not the type rum ball recipe I was looking for. I agree they are gritty. I even warmed my rum & tried to dissolve all the sugar and it did not help. I also think they are a little strong with the amount of rum called for. I followed the recipe exactly. While they are warm they are easy to work with but as they cool they do need to be worked harder and warmed in your hands to hold shape. I will keep looking for a better recipe than this.
I've made this recipe for the past 4 years and I can't stress to you how POPULAR these rum balls are! I use 151 Rum and usually have to make about 3 to 5 batches for my husband to bring to work. Everyone has dubbed them "Kris' Famous Flaming Rum Balls!" Thanks Elaine for submitting this!
These are wonderful and soooo easy to make. I added a bit more rum to give the rum balls more of a kick and they were awesome. I'll definitely make these a holiday must from now on.
Terrific. Heat the rum and dissolve the sugar into it first to avoid the gritty texture. Then add chocolate and corn syrup. Went fast at the Christmas party!
Very good. Rolled some in powdered sugar and some in cocoa mixed with powdered sugar. Couldn't wait a week to eat them.. they tasted a little stronger when you don't wait, but still very good. My husband took them to a work Christmas party and they were gone fast. My Dad loves rum balls and he really loved these.
I added rum soaked raisins and can't stop eating them. It's very hard to wait a week!
YummY! These are hard to resist once tasted. My husbands 1st comment was I hope you saved the recipe.
These were excellent! Gave them for Holiday gifts and everyone raved about them. They were gritty the first 3 days but after sitting a few days, they were velvety smooth.
I made these today (used rum, not bourbon). Although you're supposed to wait a week before serving I couldn't resist trying one - - DELISH! And so easy to make - Love them!
not the best, but quick and delicious.
Very tasty, with a strong rum flavor. I rolled mine in cocoa powder which lends more of a bitter chocolate taste. They are definitely better with age--it's worth it to wait the week for them to dry and the flavor to meld.
I went ahead and tried these after one day and they are really "grainy/sugary". Are they supposed to be that way?
First of all, I have never made rum balls before and made this recipe exactly as written. No one seemed to care for them, but with other suggestions listed, I believe I could put together something that tastes better. They have way too much rum for my taste and were gritty from the undisolved sugar. Cutting down on the rum and perhaps using Captain Morgans may help with that, and disolving the sugar in the rum will help the gritty taste. Also, adding rum soaked raisins is a great idea and will do that next time. But, IMO this recipe as written is not great.
These are DELICIOUS!! Wow, they really pack a rum-kick! The only thing I'll do differently is use powdered sugar next time. I didn't care for the gritty crunch of the white sugar. Rolled in cocoa powder, these were a hit at my last party. Definately a keeper!
Delicious, excellent bourbon ball recipe. I highly recommend using bourbon, as its wonderful notes of vanilla, caramel and oak are perfect in sweets. Be sure you don't crush the nuts too finely or you won't be able to taste them. Also good with pecans. The alcohol is very strong in these, so consider using less, unless you really love your bourbon.
If you like the beverage, you will love this recipe.
these are super delish! i am not a rum fan but somehow, i was craving these. they were super easy, the most time consuming was rolling them into balls. i left out the nuts, as i did not have them and they still turned out great. i'm making another batch because i may not have enough for my holiday dinner - i can't stay away from them!
Great recipe, I was hoping they would be a hit, as my husbands family had never tried a rum ball and they have a more "adult" taste. I saw people recommend less rum, but I went with the full 1/2 cup. For me personally I would have gone with a bit less rum, but people still loved them with the original recipe. They were eaten up quickly and my husband loved them! Next time I think id add nuts, which I left out for allergies purposes. And roll them in sprinkles instead of powdered sugar, they were very rich, could have used a bit more sweet to balance it all better. Great recipe to mod though, thus gave five stars ;)
I made these last year and again this year for my Christmas Cookie Exchange. I like to add a little more rum for an extra punch!
My mom and I made these this past Christmas with rum first and then with bourbon. They were quite good, but apparently my dad had asked for bourbon and not rum, so we made some with bourbon, too. This recipe is so easy that we didn't even mind doing it twice. We dipped them in different combinations of powdered sugar and walnuts. Everyone loved them, and they kept for New Year's, too.
My household is full of Captian Morgan fans... these balls vanished in no time at all..
Very good and simple! I made no changes and they were excellent. Very fast and simple to add to the Christmas lineup.
Made these for a get together, everyone complimented them!
I tried rolling these in confectioner's sugar and very finely ground nuts, and the result was rum balls rolled in confectioner's sugar, and a bowl of sugar coated nuts. The nuts did not stick! I only added nuts to half the dough, as my boyfriend does not like nuts. The ones with nuts were coated with confectioner's sugar, and I rolled the ones with no nuts in chocolate sprinkles (I tried it once with cocoa powder and did not like it at all). I have made these twice, and they were very good (though I will reduce the rum by a third and use water to make up the difference in the future -- they are very strong!). My boyfriend made them once, and they were awful, totally his fault, though. He did not grind the wafers finely enough, which resulted in a chunky, very tough cookie.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections