Rum or Bourbon Balls

YOWZAAAAA! Fantastic recipe! These taste just like the rum balls my mom made during the holidays. When I told her about them, she said it sounds like the same recipe although she used crushed grahm crackers instead of the vanilla wafers - so there is a substitution if you don't have any Nilla wafers on hand! I do have the following advice for making this candy though: 1. Use the "real" vanilla wafers - off brands with off tastes will affect the quality of your rum balls.The standard 12-ounce box makes your 2 1/2 cups of crushed cookie crumbs. 2. Crush the wafers in two batches in a food processor. This makes them powdery and very easy to mix into the mixture. 3.DO REMOVE THE MELTED CHOCOLATE FROM THE HEAT AS SOON AS ALL THE CHIPS HAVE MELTED and before adding the sugar, alcohol, corn syrup, and cookie crumbs. Even on a gas stove, leaving it on the eye with the heat turned off will make your chocolate "seize" and it won't be teh correct texture you are looking for. 4. Melt the chocolate chips in a 3-quart saucepan on the smallest eye on your stove on Low heat, stirring almost constantly. Once the chips are melted, you can add the remaining ingredients to the saucepan and still have lots of room to stir without making a mess all over the counter. 5. I find the chocolate cools quick enough once you are through stirring to handle and make into balls. The first time I made these, I did refrigerate the mixture and it made it difficult to roll into nice balls - they were kind of

Read More