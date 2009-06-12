Clothes Pin Cookies

Puff pastry cookies wrapped on clothes pins, baked and then filled. 1/2 inch to 5/8 inch dowels cut 4 inches long work well. Clothes pins may spring open in the oven and break the pastry. These are best if baked on insulated cookie sheets.
Used frozen puff pastry dough because I didn't have all day to make the dough, but will make the dough next time as well! The filling was great, very tasty. I used butter-flavored shortening and it was great! I recommend cutting the strips a bit longer than 4-5 inches, I liked the long narrow shells better than fat wide ones. I halved the filling recipe and ended up with a LOT left over. Using 2 sheets of puff pastry dough, and strips wound on 4.5 inch dowels of 1/2" thickness, I got 36 cookies. This recipe is a keeper!
Made the dough exactly as recipe stated. The dough was too liquidy. I thought chilling it might firm it up, but it did not firm up enough to roll. I used alot of flour in the rolling process. Then they did not get as flaky as I would like.
11/22/2005
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2005
Excellent recipe. Very time consuming but a great way to pass time in the kitchen during the holidays with my 3 girls. Our favorite of all cookie recipes we have gotten online. Thanks.
Instead of vanilla I use almond flavoring for the filling. Also, I have in a pinch just used crisco,powdered sugar and marshmellow cream and almond extract for the filling. I use the old style clothes pins without springs from the craft store. These freeze very well. I usually bake at 425 for 5 minutes then turn it down to 400 for another 10- but that all depends on how thin you can get these rolled out- thinner the better.
My nurse had given me her filling recipe, and I thought there was too much shortening, so I looked up this one, and the filling was the best I ever tasted. Definitely 4 stars. Thanks for sharing this!!!
This was nothing short of heavenly! Cooks who use 2 days to make this are absolutely correct. I also suggest letting shells stand over night as it makes them easier to fill. Use a pastery bag (I did not have one when I started and baggies simply do NOT handle the thick filling). I tend to make them very thin and then sift powdered sugar over top. So completely unhealthy and absolutely worth it! Make the dough!!! It is must NOT the same as the premade stuff. It's SO much better with the labor intensive version here really...so much better! ENJOY!
Worth the time! My husband's favorite cookie! I wouldn't change a thing.
12/20/2008
Rating: 5 stars
12/20/2008
I have tried other recipes for lady locks and this one it the best! I followed the recipe exactly. Well, I might not have used and entire pound of butter. It takes a while. I usually set aside 2 days, one for making the dough, and the other for baking and filling. Oh, this creme filling really good. It tastes just like my grandmothers.
Diny was absolutely correct about the clothespins she used! I had to smile when I read the reviews because the clothespins referred to in the name of these cookies are the very old fashioned ones - without springs. No matter though, these cookies are a piece of heaven in your mouth! A MUST MAKE and so worth the time.
loved these pastries! I looked everywhere for this recipe to make for my in laws and was so happy when i found this! they were gone as fast as I made them! I wouldn't change anything, just be prepared for a super sweet to curb any sweet tooth!!!
I been looking for this recipe for a long time. One of my clients gave me her recipe but I didn't care for it. So I tried this one, hence this recipe is like what my aunt used to make. It's a very good recipe just follow directions to a "T" and you'll have no problems. Just make sure your clothespins are seasoned before you roll the dough onto them. To do that I put lard on mine and wiped them off good but did not wash them and I still don't. Mi just wipe them down with a clean towel and put them back until the next time.
With all the butter - the cookies ended up baking in it - it literally was like frying them in their own butter. The cookies were soggy and not flaky! Ended up throwing them away before I could make the filling - waste of a pound of butter!
This is a wonderful recipe! It is a very daring and tedious process to create these delicate and delicious cookies! It took me two days to complete them, everyone raved about how tasty they were! I have some tips though. Grease the wooden dowels and then flour them, so it makes removing them easier. Bake them on the top shelf of the oven because the bottoms tend the cook faster and will burn. Use a star-like shaped tip on the pastry filling bag for a pretty look. Also, use smaller dowels for small finger like cookies. I like mine a but bigger with more filling. Refrigerate them. I like them cold.
The dough came out great! As for the frosting I did 1 cup of heavy whipping cream and 8 tablespoons of flour cooked till got thick let cool. And add 1 cup of crisco 1 cup of sugar and 1 teaspoon of vanilla mix till fluffy!
