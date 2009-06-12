Clothes Pin Cookies

Puff pastry cookies wrapped on clothes pins, baked and then filled. 1/2 inch to 5/8 inch dowels cut 4 inches long work well. Clothes pins may spring open in the oven and break the pastry. These are best if baked on insulated cookie sheets.

By Donna Pierson

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix 1/4 pound of the butter with 3 cups of flour, 2 tablespoons white sugar, egg yolks, and water. (Done like making pie dough with a pastry blender.)

  • Chill for 1 hour then roll out like pie dough on a floured pastry sheet. Spread another 1/4 pound of the butter over dough. Fold dough together and refrigerate 1 hour. Repeat this procedure until all of the butter is used.

  • Cut dough into fourths. Wrap each quarter in plastic wrap. Chill.

  • Take out one quarter at a time and allow to stand at room temperature long enough that it softens enough that the dough can be rolled.

  • Roll dough out on floured pastry sheet/ board. Cut dough into 1/2 inch wide X 4-5 inch long strips. Wrap around clothes pins or dowel pins pinching ends.

  • Bake at 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) for 12-15 minutes until lightly browned. Slide off sticks while still very warm and then cool completely.

  • To Make Filling: In a saucepan over medium heat, cook 1 cup milk and 1/2 cup flour until thick stirring constantly. Let cool.

  • Cream together shortening, confectioners' sugar, marshmallow cream, and vanilla. Add cooked mixture to creamed mixture and beat till fluffy. Fill cooled pastry curls with filling.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
682 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 82.4g; fat 38.6g; cholesterol 78.1mg; sodium 161.5mg. Full Nutrition
