Zucchini Nut Cookies
This recipe makes a soft, spicy cookie with a nutty crunch!
This recipe makes a soft, spicy cookie with a nutty crunch!
Just the taste I was looking for. I did not have shortening so I used 1/4 c veg oil and 1/4 c applesauce. I think the cloves is the key. Another recipe I used did not have it and I thought it was missing something.Read More
Light, fluffy texture. Cakey, different, but flavorful; good way to use up that extra cup of grated zucchini. 15-16 min at 350 degrees worked for me.Read More
Just the taste I was looking for. I did not have shortening so I used 1/4 c veg oil and 1/4 c applesauce. I think the cloves is the key. Another recipe I used did not have it and I thought it was missing something.
When many of my friends and family are giving me a gift of squash from their garden, I'm always looking for a way to utilize the overabundance of the vegetable. This recipe was a perfect way to do just that. I enjoyed the cake-like texture, which reminded me of mini carrot cakes. As noted in the other reviews, the spice mixture was perfect. I may add a cinnamon glaze afterwards to complement the spices used in the cookie.
These are addictive! I left out nuts and rasins, subbed 1/2 the shortening for butter, and used ww flour..oh, and I added vanilla. My 1 yr old signed "more" for the first time ater a test bite of this cookie. I loved them , too! Thanks for a great recipe!
These cookies are wonderful. Easy to make. The spices are just right. This is a recipe to keep!
A friend had given me some zucchini a week or so ago. I grated and premeasured what I didn't use and froze in zip lock bags of 1 cup each. I used a bag of frozen zucchini for this recipe. It turned out AWESOME! Everything was according to the recipe. I used all the liquid that came out of the frozen zucchini. However, I did skip the raisins because I don't care for them in cookies. Thank you Maureen Pruitt for such an AWESOME recipe!
Light, fluffy texture. Cakey, different, but flavorful; good way to use up that extra cup of grated zucchini. 15-16 min at 350 degrees worked for me.
Excellent recipe. I omitted the raisins (nobody here really cares for them) and followed another reviewers suggestion and added a cream cheese frosting. My family loved them.
I made these to-day and doubled the recipe because I had frozen my grated zuccini in 2 cup packages *g*. The cookies were quite good. I found them to be rather lacking in sugar, but that is probably me and my idea of cookies. Next time I will add extra sugar. I added a cup of chopped dates because I had them here...... I will make these again, but add extra sugar and probably step up the spices by 1/4 more.
Thanks for a GREAT recipe!!! Anyway I can a vegetable into my picky lil eaters is fine with me!
Sorry. Even with a few of the suggested tweaks, it was bland, it was dry, it just wasn't "cookie" enough for my taste. If you like the cake-like cookies, you'd like this, but not if you like creamy melt-in-your-mouth kind of cookies. ... Definitely not a recipe I'd try again.
Really Great!!! My kids were eating them just as fast as I could pull them out of the oven.
Used mashed bananas instead of shortening, and then I added some ground flaxseed chocolate chips.... The cookies were a hit!
Truly Yummy! And can be made more healthy by using whole wheat flour. I am making them up and freezing batches for future munching (if I can keep my hubby out of them long enough!)
Excellent! Much better than another recipe that I have. Added a brown sugar frosting.
We just love these. I used sweet creamery butter instead of shortening, substituted both sugars with splenda using a little more than called for as we like our cookies sweet, tweaked up the spices and added vanilla and 1/4 cup white chocolate chips and the flavor was phenominal.
A keeper for the recipe box! I made these with butter and substituted walnuts for the raisins (love nuts in my baked goods). They were EXCELLENT! Nice and moist with great flavor and texture. I was a little leery of the cloves so I used a scant 1/2 tsp but ended up loving the depth of flavor it added. Also, I usually don't care much for cake-style cookies but these were a definite winner that I'll make many times in the future (have to use up all that zucchini from the garden, oh darn!!!). Quick note about baking time - pull them out just as they barely start to get some color. They stay very moist that way. LOVE THEM!
I thought these were fabulous. I used allspice instead of cloves and cut the amount in half. I also used crushed peanuts instead of walnuts and left out the raisins. It reminds me of windmill cookies I had when I was younger.
I used peanuts instead of walnuts and they were amazing! The peanuts really made the cookie, adding a nice texture and a little saltiness that complements the spices and sweetness. I also used butter instead of shortening. My boys (2 and 5) love zucchini in cookie form.
I could taste the clove too much, followed other's advise and added some icing, helped alot! Loved the use of zucchini in the spice cookie. I used 1/2 oatmeal instead of the flour,,, not sure if that was my problem, but they were very very soft, could not be picked up in one piece till they set out for 24 hours uncovered.
These were delicious! I didn't have shortening, so I used butter instead, and I didn't use nuts, because I was going to take some to work, and I know that some people either don't like nuts or are allergic. I will definitely make these again!
needed to be cooked longer and grated more thinly so it was my bad but other then that it was yummy
This recipe is a nice way to help use up the garden's bounty! I think the cookies benefit from the addition of cream cheese icing, which I did add and everyone loved.
I did not have the sugar, so I use granulated Splenda.
These were great! We have an abundance of zucchini in our garden and this was a great way to use it up. The cookies came out cakey & moist. We all loved them. The only thing I would add is a 1/2 a cup of oats. Yum.
Very good soft cake-like cookie. Substituted 1/2 white for brown sugar, left out ground cloves and added extra cinnamon. Nuts were very good in this. Even my kids liked them, and my co-workers couldn't believe they were made with zucchini.
Very good, friends loved them.
My husband and I loved them! I left out walnuts and cloves because I didn't have them and they were fantastic. Thanks for a great treat!
This recipe is GREAT! I used butter instead of shortening - same quantity - and used garam masala (an indian spice mixture) instead of the cloves and nutmeg. The dough is definitely dry and crumbly, but I think this is because the zucchini gets so wet - other zucchini recipes I've made do not account for this and are too sticky and soft. This is a great recipe and (considering I've got a zucchini in the kitchen that's about the size of my thigh!) I will make it again - and again - and again!
Really good flavor but the dough was a bit dry. Maybe my zucchini wasn't as "wet" as some. I don't know. Not sure how to fix that. Maybe cut the flour a little. They tasted like they needed something so I put a light layer of cream cheese frosting on them. That did it! My neighbor who hates zucchini loves them!
Tastes like a zucchini bread cookie. I added chocolate chips (and no raisins) and I think they would be pretty blah without them. But overall a good different way to use zucchini. I will probably make these again.
very tastey and glad the recipe was listed.
Everyone loved these cookies!! I could not make enough! I omitted the raisins and the nuts and added chocolate chips, (we love chocolate): Delicious! My family still talks about these cookies 3 months later.
These are simply fabulous. I made no changes and they were perfect. Light and cake-like. Spice is just right. I may try making them with butter instead of shortening next tiem for a bit of a buttery taste.
My favorite cookie. I used craisens and pecans. The dough is very dry until you add the zuchinni. I thought I had missed an ingredient but after adding zuchinni it was perfect.
I really liked these. Other zucchini cookie recipes are too flat or cakes but I thought these were much better. I used butter Crisco and omitted nutmeg cause I didnt have it. Flavor was perfect for me. Texture like a good semi soft cookie.
I omitted the raisins & added chocolate chips my husband loved them. He is a cookie critique so I gave it 5 stars. Next time I'll add vanilla just because I like the flavor
I used butter instead of shortening and chopped dates instead of raisins (personal preference). We love these cookies, I'll be making these again!!
I followed the recipe except for the cloves, which I don’t have. Since I used frozen zucchini, I drained most of the w
I followed the recipe except I doubled the batch and substituted chocolate chips for the raisins. When doubling I only did one cup each of the nuts and chocolate chips. They turned out perfect !! I'd definitely bake these again to use up my garden zucchini .
This is a nice soft cookie. The zucchini and raisins keep it moist.
These cookies are absolutely wonderful. I didn't have raisins, and my crew can take them or leave them, so I left them out and will continue to do so. On a whim, I added about a teaspoon of maple balsamic vinegar when I stirred in the egg. These are delicious and will become part of my regular rotation. Thanks for the recipe!
Very Good cookies. If you don't bake them quite long enough, they are pretty soft, but still taste delicious. I doubled the zucchini and left out the raisins.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections