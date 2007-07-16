Zucchini Nut Cookies

This recipe makes a soft, spicy cookie with a nutty crunch!

By Maureen Pruitt

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • Cream together shortening, brown sugar, and white sugar until smooth. Beat in egg. Combine the flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves; stir into the creamed mixture. Mix in zucchini, raisins, and walnuts. Drop by rounded tablespoons onto the prepared baking sheets.

  • Bake 15 minutes in the preheated oven, or until lightly browned. Cool on the cookie sheets for a few minutes before removing to wire racks to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
99 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 14.7g; fat 4.2g; cholesterol 5.2mg; sodium 54.9mg. Full Nutrition
