Mexican Wedding Cakes II

These are really yummy. I followed the recipe exactly except for 2 things. I used only 1 3/4 cups walnuts because that's what the package that I bought had in it. I actually think that 1 1/2 cups would've been ok too. This has a ton of nuts in it. The second thing I did differently was to roll the cookie in powdered sugar once a few minutes out of the oven and again when completely cooled. I think that worked better because the 1st time while it's still warm makes the sugar sticky so that the 2nd coat sticks well. I am not sure how it would have worked waiting until they were completely cooled to do the powdered sugar. I gave this a 4 star rating only because I can't say for sure that there isn't a better recipe than this for the Mexican wedding cakes. I think maybe pecans would taste a little bit better. Overall, I would make these again for sure. It was very quick and easy to do with minimal clean up.