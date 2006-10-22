Mexican Wedding Cakes II
Light, crunchy, round, buttery balls, with chopped nuts in them, coated with confectioner's sugar. These look nice when placed on a tray in the mini paper cupcake liners.
I like this recipe b/c it was not only quite tasty but it was extremely easy! I used almond extract instead of vanilla and I used and about 1/2 the pecans it called for and the other half were almonds (in which I toasted both before crushing them.) I crushed them to a sandy texture for better flavor. Through trial and error, I discovered that the balls should be about the width of a nickel, no bigger than a quarter, for them to bake for 10 min. I tried larger ones, baked them longer, but I couldn't get them to bake evenly. Be sure that they are completely cool before rolling them in the sugar!Read More
This recipe needed some modificaion to make it just right. The vanilla needed to be doubled, the nuts needed to be very finely chopped and cut back to back to 1.5 cups, and 1/4 teaspoon salt added. I also roll the cookies in melted butter before rolling them in powdered sugar.Read More
This is the exact same recipe my friend has in his cookbook at home (which we have made many times together around the holidays to give out to friends). One tip, the finer you ground the nuts the better it tastes! I've had them with chunky nuts and with finely ground nuts, and I have to say the finely ground nuts are the way to go. Also, since these cookies easily come together in a ball shape, we've put toffee, butterscotch, and sometimes chocolate in the middle. All you need to do is take three or four chips (of whatever you prefer), flatten out the cookie in your hand, place the chips in the middle, and fold the dough over into a ball shape and bake. This makes it extra tastey and special!
Ive been making these cookies for the longest time and always get raves. I reckon, 100g of walnuts is more than sufficient- too much nuts will result in the cookie breaking up more easily. Use lightly salted butter n omit the confectionary sugar in the batter. The mildly salted cookie and confectionary sugar coating is a perfect marriage of flavours! The trick to making these cookies melt in ur mouth is to avoid overbeating it and handling it as little as possible. After beating the butter (make sure it's not too soft, rather, slightly firm) with vanilla, add in the flour n beat till just blended/mixture forms a lump. Very easy and addictive!
This is exactly what I was looking for. Thanks! Keep in mind that there is no salt in this recipe, so if you use unsalted butter (which I usually do) you'll need to add a couple pinches. I made the dough about a week ahead of time (refrigerated) and they came out perfect.
I made this for my daughters 5th grade class, they were having a mexican party,I wasn't sure if the kids would like them. people are calling me for the recipe.
I've been searching so long for this perfect recipe, and finally I've found it here. These are sometimes called Russian Tea Cakes or Swedish Tea Cakes. I followed the recipe but added 1 tsp. almond extract and these cookies came out moist, delicious, and so good that I must make more! I used my pampered chef scooper to make the balls, but I made them a bit too big so I had to cook them a bit longer. Next time I'll scale down a bit. These are absolutely WONDERFUL!
Very good. I made for a big family party and they were a big hit. Very easy. I doubled with no problems. I used salted butter which gave a nice flavor, since the recipe called for no salt, although I would usually use unsalted for cookies.
Delicious! I thought the amount of walnuts seemed like a lot but they turned out great.
I would have given more stars if I could! I made 2 batches of these early this morning to sell, and sold them before lunch! THANKS THANKS THANKS!They were so pretty in the little cupcake liners!:-)) A++++++++++++++
Really great! Remember that if your using unsalted butter, be sure to add a pinch of salt to this recipe (because it doesn't call for any) or I suppose you could just use salted sweet-cream butter
These was so good and very easy to make.. I saved it in my recipe box, I'll be making again for sure.. I did notice even after 15 mins of baking at 350, my cookies still wasn't done in the middle.. Maybe my balls was to big, next time I'll just flatten the cookies then bake... A MUST TRY COOKIE RECIPE!! YUMMY!!
These are so easy to prepare and came out awesome! I used half vanilla and half almond extract, toasted pecans and I also added a 1/4 tsp of salt because my butter was unsalted. I handled the dough very gently and it made a few dozen nickel sized balls. Cooked for about 11 min and let them sit to cool for about two min. Then dusted them with powdered sugar. Gave them a second dusting when they were cooled. Took these to a new years eve party and got raves! People were telling me I should sell them! Thanks Julie for the great recipe!
I added the following changes after making the recipe as written the first time. The original way was good but I wanted to modify a bit so I used 1 full tsp vanilla as I love the flavor. Then I used pecans instead of walnuts as I'm surrounded by pecan trees. Next time I will add a "little"bourbon or rum flavoring or liquor along with the vanilla. This will jazz it up for the holidays too. You cannot really mess up this recipes as its super simple. Make as written or experiment to your liking. To ensure you get even coating that adheres, roll the balls while warm from the oven in the powered sugar then place the coated balls in the fridge for 30 minutes to an hour to cool. Then repeat rolling in powered sugar. Lastly, make sure you take a couple for yourself as they will disappear before you know it! Thanks for sharing Julie =)
I put these on mini paper cup liners as suggested and i ended up with about 70 balls. I grinded the nuts, not too fine, but next time i will probably just use chopped nuts to make them more crunchy. They do have that "melt in your mouth" effect. One thing, rolling them in confectioner's sugar make them look kind of sloppy, they look better (in my opinion) if you just sift the sugar on top of them, be generous with the sugar, they aren't too sweet. Everybody at the dinner party loved them.
This was super easy to make, and it tastes delicious. My husband says, "They're addicting" = )
These are ultimate five star cookies! I have made them perfectly every time, and they are absolutely hands down Amazing!! I was au pairing for 7 months in Italy, and in December I made these the first time and all of the children Loved them and kept requesting these!!!
Really disappointed in this. A Mexican neighbor gave us Mexican wedding cakes but this recipe didn't even come close to how flakey her cakes were. Also, I think this needs more vanilla extract, I don't even taste it.
Tasted like I was eatting play-dough. Maybe 1/2 c flour was to much for our taste.
one of my favorite cookies to make. my coworkers are constantly asking about these. i make these during the holidays and give them out in little tins as gifts. i also roll them into smaller balls about 3/4 of an inch and its bite size. for a little extra indulgence.. i roll them in powdered sugar twice. once about 5 mins after taking them out of the oven, then right when they are completely cool for a little more sweetness. i totally recommend this yummy cookie :)
This was very good! I didn't have any nuts so I used approx 1/3 cup of peanut butter. WOW! They were really good and everyone raved about them.
Easy recipe, quite delicious. Especially liked by the older ladies in my family who appreciate nuts, butter, less sugar. Quite a dense and rich cookie, perfect for tea time.
Love them! I give these out for Christmas every year. I under bake them slightly (8 minutes?) to give them a soft chewy texture. Soooo good! easy to over-indulge!
What a very easy and delicious recipe for Mexican Wedding cakes. I will make these again and again. I used a tiny strainer to sift the confectioner's sugar on to them, once while they were warm, and again when completely cooled,it was much easier than rolling them in the sugar.
Best recipe yet! I made tem in less than 30 mins! Children love them! I would rate many more stars if i had a chance to!!!!
These are great and super easy. I suggest chopping the walnuts finely. Remember not to put the powdered sugar on until they are cool, because the sugar will melt. Also, they look great in mini cupcake liners.
These were easy to make & delicious. I have never made them before but they are my husband's favorite so I thought I'd try. I did alter 2 things - I added 1t of vanilla as one reviewer suggested & I only added 5T of powdered sugar. The dough was crumbly and I was worried that I messed something up but they held together and baked up great. We rolled them in powdered sugar after they were completely cooled.
These were quick and came our perfect. I'm not sure why they are called "cakes"...aren't these cookies?? I didn't have the walnuts so I used almonds which were not as fresh as I thought. They actually tasted old. Next time I'm sticking with walnuts or pecans. Either way, I'll be making them again. Thanks Julie
This is a new Christmas tradition in our family. I made this recipe last year and next and we love them. I give a variety of cookies to the neighbors and many claim this to be their favorite.
These are so good and easy. If you roll them in the sugar when they are warm, let them cool then roll again. That's the way Sunset mag says to do it.
Very Good!
VERY easy to make - and very fast also! These are super tasty! I've used this recipe several times now but this last time I took chocolate chips and put a couple in each ball (rolled the chocolate chips inside/the middle of the cookie before I baked it). Yummy!
These cookies are easy to make with ingredients usually on hand. I only had 1 cup of nuts, and they turned out just right- melt in your mouth buttery and just the right texture.
Fantastic! They're just like the description- light, buttery, crunchy. I used almond extract instead of the vanilla, added in some cinnamon and nutmeg, and swapped in some pecans, almonds and hazelnuts for some of the walnuts and roasted the nuts before putting in the batter.. Delicious, and so easy! Will definitely be making these again.
I have always liked these, but had never tried making them. Other than not having nuts, I followed the recipe exactly. (I've never had these with nuts in them, and the kids won't eat nuts, anyway.) The dough is so sticky and messy that I can't fathom being able to roll it into balls. I read through a lot of reviews but couldn't figure out what I'm doing wrong, since it seemed so simple. Even after sitting in the freezer, the dough kept it's sticky texture. Disappointed. They turned out okay to eat, but looked terrible, and I was looking for a cookie that I could make for a friend.
THIS IS THE WORST COOKIE RECIPE I HAVE EVER MADE. ALL THE COOKIES TASTED LIKE FLOUR BALLS. I HAD TO THROW THEM ALL AWAY!!
I halved the original recipe ingredients and rolled each cookie into about one inch balls and still came out with over 40 cookies. I finely chopped the walnuts as well. I sampled a few when they came out of the oven - they were still moist and chewy and I was a little disappointed that they didn't come out right. Then I let them cool completely (as the recipe states), finished rolling into the sugar and they were so good, just as I remember growing up eating! I will definitely make again.
I love mexican wedding cakes!! This recipe was great and simple. I substituted almond extract for almonds since the kids don't like actual nuts in their food and it tasted awesome!
My brother gave this 5 stars.He just loved these when I made them for christmas.So for his birthday I am going to make them and send them to where he lives[coloardo].Boy will he be surprised.Will also make these every christmas.
This was my first time around trying to make this type of cookie, and I am not disappointed. I made the dough the night before I baked them (kids interrupted me). When I took the dough out of the fridge it was a little too stiff to work with, but 10 minutes on the counter took care of that. I made 2 different sizes (baked on separate sheets), nickel size, and half-dollar size balls. I fit 48 of the small ones on the first sheet, and about 18 larger ones on the second sheet. I baked the small ones for about 8 minutes and the large ones for 11 minutes. Both batches turned out perfect, and they were so easy. Definitely wait until they are totally cooled off before you roll them in the powdered sugar, I got excited and rolled a few too early because I wanted to try them. The powdered sugar gets all gooey if they are still warm. Awesome recipe, thanks!
Outstanding. I tried some without the walnuts, give a thumbprint and topped them with a dollop of buttercream-excellent tea cookies! Definitely add salt if you're using unsalted butter.
Great recipe. The only thing I change is the walnuts. Not sure if it's a regional thing or what, but I have never seen these cookies with walnuts. We always use pecans.
these are by far my favorite wedding cookie recipe. i tried some of the others on allrecipes and these taste the most like the danish wedding cookies you get at the store in the pink box. the only thing i did different was add a little bit of cinnamon to the confectionary sugar that you roll the cookies in. i also used pecans very finely chopped in stead of walnuts. i weighed all the cookies on a scale so they would bake evenly.
These are my favorite every year! I use pecans and chop them finely. These cookies are a nut lover's paradise. And I love that they're not TOO sweet. Just enough! Mmmmm...
These are really yummy. I followed the recipe exactly except for 2 things. I used only 1 3/4 cups walnuts because that's what the package that I bought had in it. I actually think that 1 1/2 cups would've been ok too. This has a ton of nuts in it. The second thing I did differently was to roll the cookie in powdered sugar once a few minutes out of the oven and again when completely cooled. I think that worked better because the 1st time while it's still warm makes the sugar sticky so that the 2nd coat sticks well. I am not sure how it would have worked waiting until they were completely cooled to do the powdered sugar. I gave this a 4 star rating only because I can't say for sure that there isn't a better recipe than this for the Mexican wedding cakes. I think maybe pecans would taste a little bit better. Overall, I would make these again for sure. It was very quick and easy to do with minimal clean up.
I love these!! they are a wonderful light treat. My 5th grader had a Cinco de Mayo party, unfortunatley there is a girl with a tree nut allergy so I subtituted Walnuts for Coconut. They were a hit. although not "traditional"
These were very good. I didn't roll the baked cookies in the sugar. Instead I sifted the powdered sugar over the top of the cookies twice. I also bumped up the vanilla to 1 tsp.
I fallowed this recipe exactly and they turned out SO good! Whenever I think of christmas cookie trays these cookies are always on it! I used a table spoon to scoop out the dough. it made them a little smaller then normal but I have 20 cookie trays to make and needed to stretch the recipe and it ended up making 46 cookies! I also cooked them for 10 minutes they were a perfect texture not to soft and not to crunchy. I will be making these again for sure!
first time making AND tasting. they were better than I thought they would be.
I made these for the first time a few days ago. I have never liked these cookies because they were always dry. This recipe is awesome. The only change I made was pecans instead of almonds. I followed one reviewer's advice and made a conscious effort not to over work the dough. Mine were tiny, not much larger than marbles. A great size to "pop" into your mouth. Everyone loved these. Thanks, Julie!!
These were so yummy! Very light and buttery. I made them for a cinco de mayo party in my Spanish class and everybody loved them. I used only 1 cup of walnuts and ground them. Also, I made them smaller, and got almost 80 cookies!
These are awesome. The only thing I did different was to toast the walnuts a bit before chopping them. Not sure if this makes a lot of difference but they are so good I barely waited for them to cool before sneaking a few.
A very simple, very good light Mexican Wedding Cake. I served these at a Mexican themed bridal shower, so they were a perfect dessert. I used black walnut extract because we were out of vanilla, but I strongly encourage you to use Mexican vanilla because it tastes a little different and isn't expensive. The only issue that I had was that these were very crumbly and they didn't all make it through the rolling in powdered sugar process. I will toast the walnuts next time, too. Great cookie!
Yay! Easy to make and tasty! Thanks!
These are delicious! I add some cinnamon and other spices as well as chocolatechips and drizzle them with melted chocolate which is the way I've been taught to make them but I LOVE the original as well. They taste even better with some almonds too. My family has always loved these ever since my sister made them for spanish class and I even remember making them for lemonade stands and bake sales for years and this recipe is one of the best!
My mother in law absolutely LOVED it when I shipped her these cookies for a gift! In addition, it was extra easy to make these! I followed the recipe exactly.
Excellent recipe! I will be putting these in mini muffin cups to ship off with other cookies. I added about a TBS of vanilla and double coated them in powdered sugar.
These are very, very good. The finer your walnuts are, the better the cookies are. I rolled mine into little log shapes.
Excellent! I creamed the butter and then sifted the flour and powdered sugar into it along with the other ingredients rather than mixing it together all at once. These are keepers!
These cookies were very tasteless... I even add another 1/2 cup of powder sugar into the batter but still didn't taste as good as I expected... I don't know if it's because I used almonds instead of walnuts...??? And I think the chunk of almonds interfere the cookies' texture also.... Maybe I should have grind the nuts...???
These cookies were a hit! I followed the recipe exactly and they cooked perfectly. Make sure you roll them in the powdered sugar while they are still hot. This allows the sugar to stick to the cookies, giving them their sweet taste. They melt in your mouth!
Very simple recipe, and as good as the ones I grew up with. I doubled the recipe, and used half walnuts, half pecans. They turned out great!
If I could give this more stars, I would. I took these to a potluck, and people RAVED about them! Some guests were even holding on to the bowl of cookies so they could just keep eating them. Needless to say, the cookies disappeared before the end of the night. Excellent recipe; don't change a thing!
We call these polvorones and I hadn't had one since I left Texas five years ago. I ground the walnuts in my Magic Bullet before adding them to the mixture. They were sooo delicious I couldn't stop eating them!
i made this cookies two days ago and they came out gorgeous melt in the mouth and very tasty....
Wonderful recipe! They look so pretty in the mini cupcake liners. I baked them for a Mexican festival and everyone wanted the recipe. I used half English walnuts and half pecans as I didn't have enough walnuts - they were delicious! Definitely a keeper!
very good
These were wonderful, I substituted pecans for walnuts and they are delicious.
These were pretty good. At first I was skeptical. They definitely have to cool completely before you can move them off of the baking sheet to the cooling rack as they fall apart. My son and I made these for a spanish class project for school tomorrow but I think I'll stick to an old recipe I have that are more moist and sturdy.
i'm eight and i made this my mom helped me a little bit i had fun making it next time use sugar not just confectioners sugar
These were so easy and were just the taste I was looking for, tried a few recipes but could never quite get it. These are a keeper. They were so fast and easy the kids could do it.
I've enjoyed these cookies since I was a child! I have seen them with other names as well such as Russian Teacakes, Cuban Teas and Snowballs. As far as I can tell, they are all the same. I made these for holiday cookie trays and they were a great addition! I will definitely make these again and again, with the recipe exactly as written.
Excellent cookie! Delicate flavor, not too sweet. I lived in southern New Mexico, which is pecan country, and fresh pecans made all the difference. And do NOT waste your time or tastebuds using margarine! Use butter.
Delicious!! This cookie is a MUST at Christmas for my family. Great recipe!!
Though this cookie is edible, it tastes more like a nutty flour ball rolled in powdered sugar. Pretty disapointed...I think more vanilla and more sugar is called for in order to get a taste going other than the nut and flour.
Love this recipe.
These were easy to make and looked pretty, but I didn't enjoy the flavor much. Not sure why, but they almost had a bitter or salty aftertaste.
Great, simple recipe. I've tried others that have baking powder, and other ingredients, but this simple version is better. I personally like to double the vanilla though.
These are simple and delicious! For an added treat, in lieu of the powdered sugar coating, dip in milk chocolate! Rich and delicious!
Melt in your mouth. Instead of walnuts I used toasted pine nuts.
MMMMM...great recipe! These little buttery balls just melt in your mouth, and they were so easy to make. I didn't have any walnuts, so I used pecans instead. I also added about a teaspoon of cinnamon. DELICIOUS!
I love these cookies and they are so easy to make! These are really cookies that taste better after they are completely cooled. Will definitely make again.
Instead of walnuts I use 3 chopped nestle crunch bars in this recipe.
Nice, simple and good. Could be a little dry at times, though.
Unbelievably easy, and they just melt in your mouth. I made mine a bit smaller so they were more bite size, and used half pecans and half walnuts. I also piled them in a bowl with a linen instead of individual cupcake liners, it was another fun way to display them. yumyum.
my granny 2 made these when we were kids, back then with 5 brothers and 4 sisters granny could'nt make them fast enough. thanks for sharing this recipe it will bring alot of smiles back when i share it with them
Good basic recipe with modifications: Use one cup nuts, 2 tsp vanilla and 1/4 tsp salt. In addition, use 1/2 cup of p.sugar in cookies and then an additional 1 - 1 1/2 cups for rolling. Refridgerate dough for at least an hour. When they come out, cool for a few minutes, roll in sugar and cool completely...then roll again. If they are not cooled all the way the sugar will melt!
These are melt in your mouth scumptious! You do have to be sure to mix it VERY well, otherwise it's too crumbly to work with. But mix it under you can form it all into a solid dough lump, and it's easy to work with.
These are fantastic! I can't believe anyone would think anything but YUM of these! The only changes I made was to use super finely chopped pecans - instead of walnuts - and I took other recipe reviewers advice and rolled them in powdered sugar twice.
These are simply divine. My Nanny made these when I was younger, and thid recipe produces a lighter and somehow better cookie!! This recipe is easy and the end result gets an A+ in our family! I didn't sift anything, just dumped and mixed with my hands. Another tip, I chopped the walnuts pretty fine, and it acted as part of the binder. I also did some bite-sized cookies for 7 minutes, and they were adorable!!!
Very easy and tasty! I also omitted the powdered sugar from the mix and used salted butter. Worked very well. I also put the nuts in my food processor to make them very small. Helped with the texture a lot! The trick is not to make the too big and not to handle the mix any more than necessary. Definitely a keeper!
Perfect! These turned out delicious and were very easy to make! I did use 1 full tsp vanilla but only 1 cup of finely chopped walnuts. PERFECT! Will defiantly make these again!
Thanks for posting this, as I couldn't find my old recipe. This was the perfect replacement, but I did modify it --only because I've always found this type of cookie to be a bit dry. Instead of 2 cups walnuts, I used about 3/4 cp chopped pecans and 1/2 cup chopped almonds. I also added about a cup of chocolate chips. I was just playing around, but it turned out to be the perfect amount of added moisture and sweetness.
I just made these and my children did not like them. I think overall they are okay but some sugar should be added in the recipe along with the dough other than the confectioner sugar. Sorry but, my cookie loving kids gave this a thumbs down.
Great! I used 1/2 cup powdered sugar, 1 tsp vanilla, 1/4 tsp salt, and ground almonds. These are so delicate, and taste on point!
These were very easy to make and have great texture, but I have a super sweet-tooth and they weren't quite as sweet as I'd like. They were still very good, and will make a nice addition to the Christmas cookie line-up.
Just made these little buttery balls of perfection!! I would recommend adding just a tad bit more vanilla. I choose not to put the nuts in and they taste just as good! My husband can't keep his hands off of them! The batter yielding about 45 balls. No more than a quarter's width and no more than 1 inch high. They came out perfect!
This is a great recipe, My boyfriend took them to work. He said he had the whole office talking about them! Thanks!
