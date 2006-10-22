Mexican Wedding Cakes II

Light, crunchy, round, buttery balls, with chopped nuts in them, coated with confectioner's sugar. These look nice when placed on a tray in the mini paper cupcake liners.

Recipe by Julie Lavado

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • Mix all the ingredients together with a mixer until well blended. Roll dough into round small balls.

  • Bake for 10-12 minutes.

  • Cool completely then roll in additional confectionary sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
208 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 13.7g; fat 16.3g; cholesterol 23.2mg; sodium 62.8mg. Full Nutrition
