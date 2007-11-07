Fortune Cookies II

They are not Chinese in origin, but the innovation of an enterprising baker in Los Angeles in the 1920's. Be sure to have cotton gloves and a muffin pan handy. And, don't forget to have all your 'fortunes' written and ready in 1/2 x 3 inch strips.

Recipe by DeAnn Plaskett

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • Stir together sifted flour, salt, cornstarch and sugar.

  • Add salad oil and egg whites and stir until smooth.

  • Gradually stir in water just until blended.

  • Foil cover the cookie sheet. Drop level tablespoon of batter for each of 6 cookies. Use back of spoon to spread batter evenly into 4 inch circle.

  • Bake for about 20 minutes.

  • Remove one cookie at a time from the oven with a wide spatula; working quickly follow these four steps: 1. Flip cookie onto cotton gloved hand 2. Hold fortune in center of pliable cookie while folding cookie in half 3. Grasp ends of cookie and draw gently down over edge of muffin pan to crease at center of cookie 4. Fit cookie in muffin pan (points down) to hold shape as it cools If cookie hardens too quickly, return to oven for about 1 minute. Store in airtight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
143 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 15.5g; fat 8.3g; sodium 60.1mg. Full Nutrition
