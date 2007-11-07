Fortune Cookies II

They are not Chinese in origin, but the innovation of an enterprising baker in Los Angeles in the 1920's. Be sure to have cotton gloves and a muffin pan handy. And, don't forget to have all your 'fortunes' written and ready in 1/2 x 3 inch strips.
To be honest, I can't understand why everyone is giving this recipe such bad reviews. For me, it worked perfectly and my family was delighted. We ejnoyed the cookies after a Thai dinner and thought they were delicious! Thank you so much! :)
This is the worst recipie I have ever used. Not only are the measurements confusing (7 tablespoons oil, 1/3 cup egg whites), but the batter is mush and the oil in it seperates. They are difficult to spread and once cooked, they are inedible. I made one to test and ended up throwing the whole batch away.
Rating: 2 stars
07/17/2001
I don't see how they are supposed to be bendable .....they just brake when you try mold them! This recipe was very easy to make, but I would not recommend it!
The batter was SUPER sticky, had no flavor, the cookies were dry and would break when you tried to bend them into shape. Stay away from THIS recipe if you want a cookie that's actually worth the time and expense. :(
this cookie was a disaster. The batter was too thick and stuck on the foil as directed and finally, I had to thin out the batter with more water than the 3 tbls it asked for and used cooking spray to make sure the cookie did not stick to pan. Never again!
