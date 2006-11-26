German Spice Cookies

A great spice cookie.

Recipe by Mikey

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium size bowl, combine the flour, walnuts, baking powder, and spices. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl, cream the vegetable shortening with the sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the egg. Gradually blend in the dry ingredients. Cover and chill for 8 hours or overnight.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • On a floured surface, roll out the dough to a thickness of 1/4 inch. Cut into rounds using a 2-inch round cookie cutter and place 1-1/2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 15 to 18 minutes, until golden. Transfer to a wire rack to cool.

  • Melt chocolate over low heat and drizzle over cooled cookies.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
349 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 35.6g; fat 21.6g; cholesterol 10.3mg; sodium 58.9mg. Full Nutrition
